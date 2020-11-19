Porsche's earnings were expectedly lower than they had been last year. The same is true of all companies operating in the sector, including Porsche's parent company Volkswagen.

The whole auto industry has been battered down by the pandemic-related lockdowns. Even more uncertainty is due to the second coronavirus wave. However, Porsche (OTCPK:POAHY) reported relatively strong results and expects to record a profit for the full 2020. In spite of the recent rally, the company's stock is still trading at a substantial discount compared to what it used to trade for last year.

Porsche's earnings results

Source: Group quarterly statement, page 18

As you can see from the table above, Volkswagen Group's deliveries declined and so did Porsche's. However, if you analyze the information presented, you will see that luxurious brands were much better off than middle class ones. It was particularly the case with Bentley, Porsche and Bugatti. It means that the demand for upper class cars is more resilient.

Source: Group quarterly statement, page 21

If we compare the recently published results to the earnings for the same period a year ago, we will see that the sales revenue figure was roughly in line with the result obtained in 2019. The first thing that draws an investor's attention is the "result from investments accounted for at equity" that fell dramatically over the time period. However, this result was mainly due to the drop in the value of Volkswagen's (OTCPK:VWAGY) equity. As we all know, Porsche is part of Volkswagen Group. That is why Porsche holds many shares issued by its parent company. What is more, Porsche decided to purchase more Volkswagen stock since they traded at a significant discount. In addition to that, Porsche also sold some of its financial instruments, which led to a loss of €3 million.

As concerns the rise in operating expenses, it was due to an €18 million surge in consulting and litigation fees. Quite expectedly, the personnel expenses also increased somewhat because of a rise in the number of redundancies. All that contributed to an inferior result compared to 2019. However, the result for the 9 months was still positive and the company also expects to deliver a profit for the full 2020.

The ITS segment (Intelligent Transport Systems), a part of Porsche SE Group, also reported results. Here they are.

Source: Group quarterly statement, page 23

The Intelligent Transport Systems segment deals with smart software solutions for transport logistics. This division is hardly able to generate any direct revenue since it mostly deals with research. That is why it is mainly associated with indirect costs. At the same time, this segment delivered a poorer result than it had done last year. The better result in 2019 mostly resulted from the one-off sale of the shares in PTV Truckparking B.V.

Source: Group quarterly statement, page 23

Quite expectedly, the net cash position deteriorated somewhat as well. As I have mentioned above, Porsche also bought some of its parent company's shares. What is more, Porsche's operating expenses rose as well this year. This led to a decline in the company's cash position from €553 million recorded on 31 December 2019 to €492 million.

While it does not sound like particularly good news, the decline was not dramatic. But the most important point is that the third quarter was highly positive for the company's earnings as opposed to this year's second quarter. The result after tax for the nine months was €437 million. But for the first six months of the fiscal year 2020, this figure had been negative at minus €329 million.

So, in order to make up for the loss, the company earned €437 million + €329 million = €766 million in the third quarter. If we multiply €766 million by 3 (since it was the result for the third quarter), we will get about €2.30 billion. Whilst it is below last year's figure of €3.52 billion, it is still a pretty strong rebound, given the global economy has not fully recovered from the coronavirus lockdowns.

Other relevant news and developments

One of the signs of the company's financial health is the fact that Porsche paid its stockholders dividends on 22 October. The total distribution totaled €676 million. It was quite a delay since Porsche normally pays its dividends in late spring or early summer.

POAHY - Dividend history

Source: YCharts

However, this delay was due to coronavirus-related uncertainty. At the same time, the dividend paid was higher than it had been last year. True, this dividend rise was mostly due to the great results the company reported in year 2019. But it is still encouraging since the company has enough liquidity to raise the dividends instead of cutting them.

The outlook is somewhat uncertain due to the rising coronavirus infections. At the same time, sooner or later this too will pass. After all, Moderna (MRNA) as well as Pfizer (PFE) in partnership with BioNTech (BNTX) announced their COVID-19 vaccines were successful. I am quite dubious the effective coronavirus vaccine will become available immediately to everyone. Indeed, it is necessary to make sure the vaccine is absolutely safe and obtain all the necessary permissions. At the same time, the recent news inspires some optimism.

Even if the pandemic lasts for a while, as part of Volkswagen Group, the second largest carmaker in the world, Porsche has very good chances of staying afloat. As soon as the crisis is over, the company, will, in my opinion, demonstrate excellent growth. As I wrote earlier, the company invests successfully in electric vehicles (EVs) and other innovative technologies. What is more, it demonstrated sound earnings growth in the past, which will continue in the future.

Porsche's valuations

The coronavirus-induced lockdowns had a strong negative effect on the company's stock price, which still cannot recover to the levels where it used to be before the pandemic.

Data by YCharts

However, due to the recent rally, the company's stock is not trading at record lows as far as the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is concerned. But it is still quite moderate, just above 13, as of the time of writing. As concerns its price-to-book ratio, it is around 50% of the company's capitalization, which looks quite a bargain.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

In my opinion, Porsche reported strong results, given the economic environment we are in. Its stock does not look very costly in terms of its price-to-book and price-to-earnings ratios. Although there is plenty of uncertainty related to the pandemic, the company still has a lot of potential to grow earnings, whilst the company's stockholders can enjoy their shares' appreciation and growing dividends. I confirm my Buy rating.

Disclosure: I am/we are long POAHY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.