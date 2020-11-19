In a market where it has become increasingly difficult to find value, one must be willing to get into the weeds and look for companies that investors have not yet discovered, or at the very least, they are not pricing correctly. In order to find these companies, there are certain imperfections you have to be willing to accept. In the case of Integrated BioPharma (OTCQB:INBP), you need to be able to tolerate an illiquid stock price, heavy insider ownership, significant customer concentration, and an OTC listing (although the latter might be changing.) Past that, you're left with a company that grew revenue at a 33% clip last quarter, earnings at 233%, and is trading for under a trailing 4 P/E. There's little doubt that if this company was listed on a major exchange, its stock price would be multiples of where it sits today.

Integrated BioPharma describes itself as:

together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells vitamins, nutritional supplements, and herbal products primarily in the United States, Luxembourg, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Contract Manufacturing and Other Nutraceutical Businesses. The Contract Manufacturing segment manufactures vitamins and nutritional supplements for sale to distributors, multilevel marketers, and specialized healthcare providers. The Other Nutraceutical Businesses segment distributes healthful nutritional products for sale through mass market, grocery, drug, and vitamin retailers. This segment also sells private label vitamin and nutritional supplement products through the Internet; provides warehousing and fulfilment services; and distributes fine natural botanicals, including multi minerals, as well as raw materials. The company is based in Hillside, New Jersey."

Analysis

I have owned Integrated BioPharma for a little over a year, and while I have consistently thought that the stock has been undervalued, recent financial results have made me even more confident.

The company reported fiscal Q1 results (ended September 30th) a few days ago, and the numbers were nothing short of impressive. Revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, was $15.2 million compared to $11.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, an increase of $3.8 million or 33.0%. The Company had operating income for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, of $1.5 million compared to operating income of $0.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The Company had net income of $1.0 million or $0.04 per share of common stock, compared with net income of $0.3 million or $0.01 per share of common stock for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Top-line growth really started to pick up in the September quarter, but the foundation for increased profitability was already laid previously. For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020, the Company had net income of $4.1 million or $0.14 per share of common stock, compared with net income of $1.7 million or $0.06 per share of commons stock for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019. The Company's diluted net income per share of common stock for the fiscal years ended June 30, 2020, and 2019 were $0.13 and $0.06 per share of common stock, respectively.

At a share price of $0.60, the stock has already had a pretty nice run this year from a low of around $0.20. If the company can continue on its current trajectory, I see little doubt that the share price will move higher. And even if growth slows dramatically from the most recent quarter, the company is still cheap on just about any trailing metric you want to use.

Carl DeSantis

The company's largest shareholder is Carl DeSantis, an industry veteran who started Sundown Vitamins in his garage, building it from a mail order company into the world's largest vitamin manufacturer. The company would later become Rexall Sundown and would become a NASDAQ standout and Fortune 100 company as a result of Carl's leadership and team-building skills. In 2000, Royal Numico purchased Rexall Sundown for $1.8 billion.

Today, Mr. DeSantis owns over 40% of Integrated BioPharma's stock through his company, CDS Holdings. He is also involved in other public companies and is the largest shareholder of Celsius Holdings (CELH), which develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages. Celsius has seen a meteoric rise in its stock price this year from around $4 to over $30, and over $2B in market cap.

In 2018, Mr. DeSantis converted his debt holdings in Integrated BioPharma into equity at a price of $0.65/share. This was despite the stock trading for roughly $0.15/share at the time.

Risks

In addition to being a tiny company, which inherently carries more risks, the most glaring risk Integrated BioPharma faces is with customer concentration. For the three months ended September 30, 2020, and 2019, approximately 92% and 91% of consolidated net sales, respectively, were derived from two customers. These two customers are in the Company's Contract Manufacturing Segment and represented approximately 69% and 25% and 66% and 29% in the three months ended September 30, 2020, and 2019, respectively. Accounts receivable from these two major customers represented approximately 89% and 92% of total net accounts receivable as of September 30, and June 30, 2020, respectively.

The good news is that both these companies, Life Extension and Herbalife (HLF), are both established industry players. The bad news is that the loss of either of these would be materially disastrous for Integrated BioPharma. However, given the steady increase in revenue over the past several quarters, and the recent dramatic increase in revenue last quarter, I don't think it's likely that either of these contracts is in jeopardy. And considering the demand for vitamins and supplements is near an all-time high due to the Covid-19 pandemic, I don't see much near-term risk. Nevertheless, this customer concentration is something that will likely prevent the stock from getting a 30x multiple on earnings. Although, the stock only needs a 10x multiple on earnings to go up 150% from current levels.

The company's balance sheet isn't a fortress by any means, but it's acceptable given where shares are priced. Net debt is slightly less than $9m, and the company has financing in place to meet working capital needs. The current-ratio is about 1.3x. While I would prefer a stronger cash position, I don't believe the company is stressed financially by any means.

Additionally, insiders own over 70% of the stock, so there is basically no recourse for minority holders, and they are basically just along for the ride. However, I believe the involvement of Carl DeSantis aligns his interests with that of smaller holders.

Conclusion

It's not often you find a company growing at a double digit rate that is trading for less than 5x earnings. While there are certainly some risks involved, I don't believe that they are unpalatable. If the company can continue to string together $0.04-0.05 EPS quarters then I think the stock price will eventually take care of itself. The December quarter coming up is traditionally the best of the year for the company, so it will be interesting to see if the growth rate they achieved in the September quarter was a one-off or the new trend. If it's the latter, then I think the stock price will go considerably higher. And even if the growth rate is not sustainable, the stock is still cheap as it sits. I continue to like the risk/reward around $0.60 and if the stock were able to get a modest 10x multiple on earnings, then there's still considerable upside. I believe the stock should be trading in the $1.25-1.50 range based on just the trailing financials. This represents an approximately 110-150% increase over where the stock is trading today.

The company currently meets requirements for an uplisting to a national exchange like the NASDAQ Capital Market (other than the share price which could be achieved with a reverse split). And that might be the exact catalyst the stock needs in order to get the valuation it deserves. Ultimately, this decision will be up to the Board of Directors, but an uplisting will likely be a huge step in unlocking value for shareholders as it would bring in a much larger potential investor base. And considering the Board is made up of individuals who collectively own over 70% of the stock, I don't see many reasons to not pursue a national listing.

Disclosure: I am/we are long INBP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial advisor. You should consult your own advisor.