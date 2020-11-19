Royal Mail plc (OTCPK:ROYMF) Half Year 2020-21 Results Earnings Conference Call November 19, 2020 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

John Crosse - Director, Investor Relations

Keith Williams - Interim Executive Chairman

Stuart Simpson - Interim CEO

Mick Jeavons - Interim CFO

Martin Seidenberg – CEO, GLS

Conference Call Participants

Daniel Roeska - Bernstein Research

Cristian Nedelcu - UBS

Sam Bland - JPMorgan

David Kerstens - Jefferies

Andy Chu - DB

Alex Paterson - Peel Hunt

Arthur Truslove - Credit Suisse

Gerald Khoo - Liberum

Kayani Muneeba - Bank of America

Nick Tam - Millennium

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Royal Mail Group Half Year 2020-21 results call. My name Hailey and I'll be the operator for your call this morning.

On the call today we have Keith Williams, Stuart Simpson, Mick Jeavons and Martin Seidenberg. There will be a presentation followed by a Q&A session. [Operator Instructions] And I will now hand you over to John Crosse, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

John Crosse

Thank you, Hailey. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to our results call this morning. Just before we start the usual disclaimer, I just need to draw your attention to the forward-looking statements, paragraphs we have in our release this morning. This sets out examples of the factors that can cause actual results to differ from any forward-looking statements that we may make. A summary of the principal risks and uncertainties which could affect the group are set out in our half year report published this morning, and they'll be updated in the annual report at the end of the year. All of these risks and uncertainties have the potential to impact the group's business, results of operations, financial condition and prospects adversely.

So with that, I'll hand you over to our Interim Chair, Keith Williams, please.

Keith Williams

Good morning, everyone. And thanks again for joining the call. I'll run through a few brief remarks myself and then I'll hand over to Mick to take you through the financials of the first half, and then we'll break it up for Stuart to give you an update on Royal Mail performance, and Martin then to follow on GLS. Then, as usual, we'll hand it over to you for questions.

So if I was to summarize the first half. If you recall back in June, I said that Royal Mail and GLS colleagues has been a source of strength to communities in this country and internationally through GLS, throughout the COVID crisis, and they've continued to play a crucial role in keeping both countries and communities going. And it would be remiss of us not to thank them for all their continuing efforts. And they are continuing obviously today, and I and Stuart can give you some of the information on that later on.

But here in the UK, we've delivered hundreds of millions now - items of PPE and touched about 90% of all the COVID test kits that have been issued in the last six months. And we've managed to keep the network going, despite the extreme volatility in volumes, the social distancing measures, and high absence rates.

Similarly, in GLS, our proven business model and network flexibility, there's been an advantage. And we've delivered a strong performance in the first half on the back of that. Mick will show you later on a couple of slides, which I think will help you understand the volatility, what we've been seeing in the half year, and what we've been responding it to.

I think it's fair to say that we've delivered above our initial expectations in many areas in the first half, and we’ll talk to that later. We've seen a sustained increase in e-commerce and therefore parcel volumes. As you can see, from our perspective, we think this is a structural shift in consumer behavior.

Last time we spoke, I said that the market jumped ahead three years. And indeed we expect this year to deliver the £12 billion of group revenue that we had originally forecast for 2023-24, back at the Capital Markets Day in May 2019.

And to give you an idea is that group wise, 75% of that revenue is now parcels and 25% letters. And if you look at Royal Mail, it's 60% parcels, 40% letters. I'm particularly pleased though, that we've renewed our focus on the customer, and innovation. And you see recently, some of the items that we've been doing such as parcel collect. And we've successfully captured the revenue opportunity in the first half.

Royal Mail has the right strategy, and has delivered the highest revenue growth since privatisation. And that's a definitely a definite shift. We are delivering on our commitments from June around on people costs and the management restructures. And Stuart will talk to that later on.

However, and I'd emphasize again, and we said it before, we need to pivot more quickly from letters to parcels to ensure that we can continue to capture the revenue opportunity in the UK and indeed in GLS in an efficient and sustainable way going forward.

And to that end, I wanted to make a brief comment on our engagement with the trade unions and the CWU. Talks have really intensified over the last few weeks. And both sides were approaching those negotiations positively. Clearly, the environment is different now to the one that we were seeing in June. But we still need to secure change, not least to take advantage of the opportunity that we now see before us.

So against that backdrop, the focus of this talk has been very much around how we can work together to get more flexibility in our operations for the future. So that we can continue to capture growth going forward, secure good jobs in Royal Mail and improve efficiency.

Turning to GLS, we've seen a very strong performance in the first half and Martin has made a great impact in the half. His team has done a good job in terms of managing the shift from B2B to B2C with a real focus on last mile productivity. And our GLS model with our local market presence and operations agility has really demonstrated its value in the performance we've delivered in the first half. Again, Martin will talk to that later on.

So I think there's no doubt we are well positioned with GLS to continue to benefit from the two real growth drivers we see for the future, cross-border and continued growth in B2C. It's also pleasing to say that - to see the way that Martin is focused on the issues we mentioned in June, on focused countries, namely France, Spain, and the US, and all had good performance in the first half, which Martin will talk to later.

As you can see, we've updated our scenario for this year, which unsurprisingly shows an improved revenue number due to the strong growth in parcels we've seen year-to-date. We do expect that parcels growth will remain robust in the third quarter as we go through peak season. But also renewed lockdown restrictions here in the UK, and then a number of European countries are helping as well.

However, it is fair to say that there's more uncertainty over the trends in the fourth quarter with potentially recessionary impacts and the outcome of Brexit, which may affect international volumes in that fourth quarter.

So, while we've reported an operating loss in Royal Mail, the past generation as a group is good. And for the medium to longer term, I'm pleased to say that we're capturing the growth opportunity with a firm focused on the customer and with more innovations to come.

I'm now going to hand over to Mick, who will talk you through the numbers.

Mick Jeavons

Thanks, Keith. Good morning, everyone. And I'll first step you through the results for the first half and then I'll go on to say a few words about how we see the next few months evolving.

So starting with some headlines. Group revenues of 9.8% fueled by strong parcel volume growth in pretty much all of our markets. Parcel revenues now making up 73% of the total and that's up from 63% this time last year.

Ongoing cost pressures in Royal Mail has meant though that the revenue growth has been more than offset with operating profit down to £37 million in the period. As a result, margin is reduced by 250 basis points and 0.7% EPS, down to 0.4 pence. End year trading cash flow was £ 219 million in the half. So this figure was benefited from material working capital movements. So removing that impact on an underlying basis the performance goes back with year-on-year. It's in particular by the lower EBITDA and trajectory.

Net debt has improved to just over a £1 billion, benefiting from the trading cash flow and the decision made by the Board back in June not to pay the dividend in the summer.

Moving to Royal Mail, our UK business revenue of almost 5% to £3.8 billion. That's significantly better than we'd feared back in the spring when COVID-19 first hit. So benefiting really well from the online shopping boom. Indeed, the revenue growth, as Keith mentioned, is stronger than it's been since we IPO back in 2013.

Cost though are up 10.7% to almost £4 billion, though, as expected tipping the business into losses at the half year. Thankfully, perhaps not as severe as were originally projected.

Few words on the top line now, where there's been some really quite material shifts, overall revenue of 4.9%, parcels revenue though now making up 60% of the mix in the UK, so significantly up from less than 50% in the prior year. Within that, parcels revenue up 33% and volume growth of 31%.

Domestic account volumes excluding Amazon are up 51% with our premium trust products at 72%, including returns. Clearly, our ability to provide such excellent service to customers through the crisis has helped to secure really strong growth through the period.

Letters have gone the other way during the pandemic though. Total letter revenue down 20.5%, as previously highlighted, advertising net revenues down most materially down almost 50% in the half. Product volumes also materially down, but less severely.

The disappointing part of the story in the UK is on the cost side where we've been unable to turn the growing top line into improved profitability. So far we haven't been able to make much progress with operational efficiency changes during the last six months. But then I'm not sure either how much change could have sensibly been delivered during the ongoing crisis. And arguably, we've actually been more agile in the last six months than we've ever been in responding to COVID-19. Our people have done a really fantastic job.

There were three cost barriers that I'll highlight. Firstly, the cost of dealing with COVID-19. So on the people cost side there, we've had to cover the high levels of sick absence, social distancing regulations, and so on with a deal of over time and agency resources. And non-staff costs have been impacted by PPE costs.

In addition, we've had to invest in the volume exchange towards parcels. The high volumes of parcels are largely required manual sortation, so headers the next phase of our automation program, and the increased volume metric, to be transported [ph] around the country has required more vehicles.

One area to point out, this become more material during the half from which we're now highlighting is the increased cost of dealing with export mail. Not only has the delivery and fulfillment costs charged by overseas posts increased, following UPU huge changes. But the line haul costs of the flights and conveyances has been much higher as well. So you'll see in a short while how we projected those cost movements forward since we expect each of those elements to flow into the second half. As we also point out the restructuring provision of £140 million that we booked relating to the management review announced in June.

Moving on now to GLS. We previously highlighted that the principal challenge with GLS with B2B able to maintain margins, and this makes the traffic move towards B2C. And I think the response from GLS in the first half has been really encouraging in that respect.

Revenue of almost 22% in the half on 21% volume increases, and the proportion of B2C in the traffic mix increasing from around 46% to 56%. At the same time, GLS’s see margins expand to 8.9%. Now we think around half of that improvement should be considered as one-off in nature, linked to the very peak of volumes we saw in May and June, where we benefited at that time from really good delivery efficiency, as the roads were quiet and also some pricing premium in some markets which has not been sustainable.

As Keith mentioned and Martin will discuss later, the margins also benefited from improved performance in the three focused countries, Spain, France, and the US. The GLS revenue chart highlights the fact that it's volume growth which has driven the revenue improvements in the main - in particular, those markets where GLS is already seen as a predominantly B2C player. So Spain, Europe East, Denmark, for example, they've been able to capitalize on the behavioral changes, most advantageously. International cross border growth has also been strong in the period.

Quickly on costs. Cost in GLS have increased very broadly in line with the volumes that have been handled, though they of course, have also suffered from additional costs of PPE, and so on.

Then to trading cash flow. I mentioned earlier that the inflow of £219 million for the period was somewhat flattened by movements in working capital. And you can see that on this chart, EBITDA lower by £121 million. So excluding the working capital movements in each year, the step backwards in the cash performance is more clear.

I do expect much of the working capital benefit to unwind in the remainder of the year. And as usual, the capital expenditure profile of the business is weighted heavily towards the second half. So while the cash position is certainly more healthy than we might have expected back in June, we like to see further evidence. This is a sustainable, stronger performance, before reconsidering the potential for the reintroduction of dividend. The movement in net debt, since the last balance sheet in March is principally explained by the trending cash flow.

And I'm going to move on to the future and how we are thinking about what might happen next. And starting with Royal Mail. The first chart highlights I think the volatility we've seen in the year-to-date and hopefully give some idea as to why it remains difficult to be sure about the outlook.

And each week as the moment brings as new information that causes us to relook at our forecasts and obviously decisions that impact the national position around COVID-19. So in particular, around the timing, duration and severity of lockdown restrictions are clearly hugely material to us in terms of their impacts on volume.

On the chart, you can see that through August, you can see the gradual unwinding of the most severe impacts of the first lockdown, but then as lockdown started to creep back in, those trends started to - from the original lockdown started to come back. So it's that volatility that we've that we've seen in the very recent past. That means we've continued to hold back from giving profit outlook guidance.

We have though, as you will have seen, we visited our scenario given what we have seen our current trading. So starting with the Royal Mail scenario. The trajectory for the current quarter appears now to be broadly set. We've invested in our operation to enable us to support parcels volume growth at around 40% through the peak trading period. This included recruitment of around 33,000 people.

The growth we're currently experiencing would support that investment and absence a severe downturn in the weather, we still have the potential to throw all the delivery companies off course, we can expect a really quite strong quarter. Into the new year, though, as Keith mentioned, it becomes far more difficult to project you know, what will the position be with respect to lockdown restrictions? What might the impact from Brexit be both in the UK and to cross border, what happens to GDP, each of these areas can have really quite a material impact on our outlook.

So it's against that backdrop that we've refined the scenario. With also revenue of your own letters as we’re in broadly stable since June, material worsening in GDP or ongoing severe lockdown could change the trajectory, but we're not seeing that so far.

With regard to parcels, our outlook has become more positive over time, we’re now projecting revenue growth of 31% for the year. That's around 2.5 times the level of growth that we anticipate back in June.

The combination of renewed lockdown inspections together with an increasingly positive view on the durability of the behavioral changes we see, have contributed to the improvements that we've included in the scenario. We're very conscious, though that even quite small changes in the percentage for the year can result in quite a material impact on the outlook scenario. So we've increased the revenue range to reflect that uncertainty.

On the cost side, the improved outlook for parcel volumes, is result of an increase in the cost of the mix change in September, indeed, given the top line improvement is now maybe better tagged as a cost of growth in terms of the change since September. I've now additionally highlighted the increased costs of overseas conveyance in the scenario as well.

Moving on to the prospects of GLS. Looking at their volume trends to date, again, a clear spike of activity in May and June. And some early signs of a step up into the autumn, slightly more stable trends than we've seen in the UK though, into the intervening period.

But - so moving on to the implications of that chart for the GLS scenario. Clearly, they're grappling with similar levels of uncertainty, but across many more markets, where of course, governments are dealing with the crisis in several different ways. Just as in the UK, GLS has seen new lockdown restrictions take hold in many of its markets. This has resulted in a step up in the volume growth rate that we might expect, since the last scenario view in September.

And also similar to our view in the UK, to add more clarity about the trajectory for quarter three, as opposed to quarter four, where there is significantly more uncertainty creeping into their forecast.

So we've uplifted our view of the second half quite significantly. Current trends improving our revenue growth outlook to be pretty much in line with the first half. Continues to be an expectation of some margin compression in the second half, some of the price premiums that we achieved in quarter one, not likely to be secured moving forwards and some of the delivery efficiencies we gained, as well again unlikely to repeat. But overall, we do now see the potential for an improved margin for the full year from that previously anticipated.

So to summarize, first half performance has been materially better than we feared back in June when we first contemplated these scenarios. Strong parcel growth [ph] and revenue growth has driven a new positivity to our position outlook from that which we had a few months ago.

In the UK, whilst we've suffered from higher costs linked to COVID, and the mix shift to parcels are starting to face up to a future dealing with growth rather than decline really offers a new momentum to the push to turn around the business. We still need to change and become more efficient, but that's more achievable in a growing business.

In GLS they've really proved their agility this year. The responsiveness of their business model, their management team shown itself to be capable of not only successfully capturing B2C growth, but then also translating that growth into improved margins. That's really key in that business.

Our scenarios for the rest of the year is still uncertain. Quarter three seems set to be another strong period, absent the severe downturn in the weather. Quarter four, whilst we move towards it with great momentum is much, much more difficult to project. And so we’ll obviously provide a further update when we've seen our Christmas trading period play out.

With that, I’ll now hand over to Stuart to step through the Royal Mail business.

Stuart Simpson

Hi. Thank you, Mick. Thank you, Keith. Morning, everyone. Thanks for joining. I’ll just like to start and reiterate what Keith said, a huge thank you to all our people for the outstanding job they've done over the past month has been incredible, the resilience, the flexibility, the adaptability they've shown, huge thank you to them.

First, just turning to the commitments that we made in June. In short, we've delivered on all of these, starting with management, restructuring well that is, of course, we're regrettable. And we're continuing to consult with CMA. At the top of the organization, I've taken out over 40% of the top 250 managers to change the culture here to get me and my executive board closer to the customer, closer to the frontline, close to the market to make sure we can drive decisions faster and drive accountability and responsibility. So pleased that we're pressing on with that.

So as non-people costs, as those of you who have followed the business for some time will know we've been on this for some years, it is getting more challenging. Nevertheless, in the first half, we've delivered a £70 million saving and we've got a pipeline of ideas and activities that will lead to the £200 million savings. Those two combined will flow through into next year.

On the CapEx front, I've reviewed the whole portfolio. There we’ve put in a more customer focused. We've re-phased things, but protecting what is making this a more customer-centric business, and a more efficient business. So we've met all three of those commitments we made earlier.

Now, worth just taking a moment on COVID. First, and most importantly, we worked incredibly hard to keep our people safe. We spent over £40 million on PPA, and we changed our operating practices to make sure everyone was safe through this first half, and we continue to do that going forward.

There are some significant challenges that we saw over this first half. Absence was running at around 20% periods, huge volatility in volumes that we were seeing coming into the network. Nevertheless, we managed to keep the organization running. This showed a huge amount of operational resilience and flexibility.

Finally, Keith mentioned this, we have played an essential role - essential roles supporting the government and the country. It's been really challenging, but we're proud to step up into that, and to do that. We've delivered over 400 million items of PPE to care homes, to GPS to other critical healthcare areas. And we've touched over 90% of the tests that are being done in the UK. I think this shows the speed of response and what we can achieve when we work together.

Just flipping to the next page is just a very quick look at the amount of public affection, the high regard within which we've been held. We've had a huge outpouring of support for the business from the public, which has been great.

So now moving on to the next. We are well positioned for growth. But as Mick said, and as Keith said, we must change. We expect parcels revenue for the year to be up over a £1 billion, which is absolutely tremendous. This puts the business in a different position than we've seen before. So the first growth we've seen for many years. But it also shows the need for change. We now have parcels revenue 60% of the business against letters 40%. We have to change our configuration. We have to be focused on driving positive margin in parcels.

And as Mick said, the challenging part of the first half was well the revenue growth was good, the cost came with it. We got a market share. It's been a tremendous performance, but we won't know the absolute data for some time yet. We look at our key competitive parts of the market. Our account parcels are up over 51%. And within that this is the market that we really compete against the other carriers that track service, so scanning of products through the pipeline through to delivery is up over 72%, tremendous performance.

So as I say, we are very well-positioned for growth. We have a tremendous workforce, great people trusted to deliver. We've been introducing new products that build on that trust, the parcel collect, where people can go online on the app, agree for post person to come pick up that item, whether you've paid for the postage online at home, or returns that are already pre paid. The leverage in network force is leveraging the great trust.

We have a phenomenal brand in the top 10 brands in the UK of all companies in the UK. So tremendous respect for the company. I just also point out, we are the global sustainability leader report number two in the world for our sustainability report in the transport sector. That's again, something we're really, really proud of, and we'll continue to build on.

However, if I look at three and four on the page, great products and efficient ways of working. We need to make sure we put the customer at the center of this and make sure we can change fast to this adapting market, where the parcels have really stepped up in growth and make sure we capture that, with a real focus on larger, later and faster parcels.

And then efficient ways of working, as Mick said, the costs have come with this growth. So whilst it's fantastic, we've captured the revenue, we need to drive the efficiency, we need to be able to catch that in an efficient way. So we are sustainable for the long term. So well-positioned, but a lot to do.

Turning onto transformation. As Mick said, its been a challenging half year. However, we have made progress in some areas. Digitalization, if we look at the app and the website constantly been upgrading those. Our website is one of the most visited in the UK, we’ll have close to 500 million visits this year. Our app we're way ahead of where we thought we'd be. We're now up to 3 million downloads already, a tremendous growth in that.

In terms of scan in and out, we've got 20 units enabled with that 12 hours of live. We expect to be rolling that out over the next 12 months or so, 12 to 18 months. Resource Scheduler. This is something that pulls together data and gives us a better view of how we can resource for the workload that we see coming. We still have to finish the trials on that. But we hope to be able to do that in Q4.

In terms of the network, we've been progressing at pace with this. The fit out of our North West hub will start in January. We've signed the lease for the Midlands hub, the Midlands hub when it comes on stream, we'll be able to process a million items per day, a huge step up and what we're able to do.

In terms of what we currently do for automation, more than doubled the number of parcels that were alternate automatically, sorted through our network through first half, a great performance by the team there. However, we are where we expect it to be in 2024. So we need to press on with what we've got in the pipeline. That's clearly no regret. But we do need to look at what else we need to do to make sure we are well positioned for this future growth. And that's what I've got the team working on now.

In terms of dedicated parcel routes. We've been running these on an ad-hoc basis for many years, particularly through the last six months where we've had this huge step up. We know we can do this. We have formal trials going on 22 routes. But we know we can and we will do this going forward.

Just moving to employee engagement. We recognized that the employees are absolutely key in this business. And it's been a challenging two years for people with no change, despite many people wanting change and recognizing from their daily job, that actually their route is not doable now. So we want to build on this. We want to get into the change. We want to get into that locally. And we are rebuilding the trust with our people, putting a lot into communication. We've got a lot of the senior team out talking to units on a regular basis to build a common connection there.

As you can see at the bottom of the chart, what we're getting is a very strong response from people. People understand the need for change. People want the change. It's up to me take the executive team to deliver the environment for that, so we can move at pace and capture this growth.

Industrial relations. , Keith has already talked about this. The talks are ongoing, they have intensified. Keith myself talked with Dave Ward, the General Secretary and Terry Pullinger, the Deputy General Secretary several times over the past weeks. The background has changed to where we were six months ago. We are now living in what we anticipated four years. Hence, we need to make sure we can drive that change quickly now, so we can get back to being efficient and sustainable. I genuinely believe we'll find a way forward on that. But we have to do it quickly. As I said earlier, we continue to engage with, you know, at CMA on the management restructuring.

Just before I summarize, quickly touching on peak. As most of you know, an incredibly challenging time for the business. This year even more so, this will be the biggest ever online Christmas. There is a structural shift in retail to online, which I'm sure many of you are familiar with. But that's been given an extra boost by the COVID situation.

This year, we're investing £100 million more than we did last year to make sure that we are secure for this incredible step up in volume. We got over 100,000 applicants to work with us for a temporary basis. This is more, you know, we'll take on board 33,000 people, we can breathe that up if we see even more volume than we currently anticipate.

To give you a sense of the scale of that, the whole of the Royal Navy in the UK is 30,000 people. So we are stepping up an incredible operation over this next six, eight weeks.

To try and make things as manageable as possible, we've done a shop early, send early campaign that's already out in the advertising world. It was around all of last week. And we've got our first TV after Christmas again, urging people to shop early and use the omnichannel way of getting parcels into our network that supports flattening that peak. So we expect Q3 to be challenging. But we're well prepared for it. As Keith and Mick mentioned, Q4 looks more challenging, given the economic uncertainty.

So in summary, really pleased with the first half revenue performance, it shows our focus is right, in terms of focusing on parcels, putting the customer at the center of this business, driving innovation, moving faster is what we need to do. That will continue going forward with parcels been a key focus for the business.

We've delivered on the commitments we set, I am please that we've managed to do that. And then finally, as we look to the future, we're well-positioned for growth. We've got a great people, a great workforce, a great brand. But we do need to change to make sure that growth is driving margin enhancements that were sustainable in the long-term.

With that, I'll hand over to Martin.

Martin Seidenberg

Yeah. Thank you, Stuart. Good morning. My name is Stuart and I'm the CEO of GLS. Today, I would like to talk to you about four things. Firstly, I would like to remind you what GLS is really about and what our foundations of success are. The GLS business model is, from my perspective, a very sound one, and its strength and flexibility has become even more apparent during the pandemic.

Secondly, I will briefly provide further input on our strong half one performance, as outlined by Mick previously. Thirdly, I'm pleased to provide more detail about our efforts to drive our profitable growth forward in a rapidly changing market environment.

Markets have leapfrogged a couple of years and during the pandemic, and we believe that the acceleration of some trends such as the shift to 2C & international deliveries are here to stay, which is a challenge and an opportunity at the same time. And finally, I would like to confirm the positive outlook given for our half two.

So what is GLS about? GLS provides a really powerful combination of strength and particularly in the current environment these play into our hands. GLS covers, as you can see on the slide, key European countries and parts of North America with own country organizations, and one common cross border network, supported by a high number of own hubs and local network goes across the network.

As a result, our extensive physical footprint is a key differentiator and allows us to serve our customers internationally with our own network. So just to make this clear, for example, if you ship a different part of a GLS, say from Copenhagen to Madrid, it is being picked up by, sorted, line hauled and delivered all within the GLS network. That allows us to provide swift transit times and have full control of the parcel, i.e., high quality and one pace to the customer. This is a valuable asset and particular in growing cross border trade, and it shows in our cross border growth rates which I’ll come to you shortly.

Additionally, we operate a decentralized structure, with each country being served by local management teams, with a high degree of commercial independence, meaning each country portfolio has freedom to tailor services, as well as self to be and to see to the local market situation and needs.

When combined with the entrepreneurial spirit embedded within our GLS DNA, this allows us to stay close to market developments and our customers. So, it is a bit like a best of both worlds, I would call it, as we offer unified international service to capture cross border opportunities, and also tailor our domestic approach to local requirements.

And the benefit of this setup is reflected in the financial performance of GLS in recent years, as you can see, on the following page. The GLS has demonstrated a clear track record of delivering robust financial performance. As you can see, revenue has grown by over 13% per year since 20 – ’15, ‘16. Over the same period, operating profit grew by around 10% now. And this was achieved despite a significant shift towards to 2C, which increased from 33% to 47% in four - in just four years.

So, the flexibility of the GLS business model has helped to deliver steady and sustainable growth and profit. Despite I don’t think it's important to mention of strong competition in our industry, cost challenges and changing market dynamics.

Now, it is important that GLS will continue on the successful path. Being in the role now for a few months, I would like to share with you a few strategic observations and beliefs regarding our business.

So taking a step back and looking at GLS from a more strategic perspective, I think it is fair to conclude the following. Firstly, I strongly believe that GLS is positioned so that it can adapt quickly and flexibly to new market trends. For example, regarding attending to B2C mix domestically and internationally. This is a real asset. And we have seen benefit from this in recent months, the 2C and international segments but growing substantially, and GLS was able to fully exploit that.

Secondly, I believe that we have the potential to capture more existing volumes in the countries where we are already operating. So the focus will be to secure and strengthen our footprint in our existing GLS countries.

Thirdly, at a time when markets are changing rapidly in terms to key focus, digitalization and internationalization, we need to set clear common key strategic priorities on an international and local level to ensure best possible delivery against the objectives.

Finally, we do have a strong GLS leadership team in place, which I trust to deliver success in all those areas mentioned. We are – we at GLS, we are excited about our current trajectory. But we are also aware that it takes hard work to maintain and even accelerate the momentum going forward.

So what is the momentum, which I'm talking about? What do the numbers look like? As Mick highlighted earlier, we delivered record performance during the first six months of this year. And countries exceeded expectations. As you can see on the slide growth was largely driven by international, which grew with 28% versus prior year.

And 2C, we experienced a decline in 2B segment but have seen first signs of recovery in recent months. I think it is worthwhile to note that despite a strong pivot towards 2C operating profit margin increased to 8.9%. We managed to swiftly benefit from the market dynamics and also from the scale impact on operation unit costs.

In addition, we were successful in implementing cost containment measures at the start of the COVID outbreak and to drive operational efficiency up. Also, we managed to leverage the tailwinds to achieve material improvements in our focused countries.

Therefore, I would like to now briefly talk about our focused countries, Spain, France and the US. Overall, our focus countries have all emerged stronger in half one, despite positive trajectory with solid revenue growth and good financial performance. We have effectively leveraged our leading 2C position in the Spanish market and maintain good service levels throughout lockdown.

Going forward, Spain will continue to focus on leveraging their strong market position further and to fully exploit the potential which is in this market. GLS, France, the performance of France has improved significantly, revenues grew by double digits and results improved visibly. GLS, France remained fully operational during the initial lockdown period. And this provides us with a competitive advantage in the French market.

As a result, France secured new customers and profitable segments, which support revenue growth, but also help to reduce unit costs. Our highly motivated French team is now focusing on securing this positive momentum also for half two.

Now coming to the US, the US generated revenue growth of 15% resulting in a breakeven performance during half one. We also can observe a shift towards to 2C in the US business, managing the economics around this segment shift both operationally and commercially, for example 2C pricing and residential surcharging is instrumental in strengthening our results in the US.

The US team continues to focus on these elements, which I mentioned. And I will personally continue to support US on its way to strengthen their results. So in terms of focused countries, I believe we have indeed made significant progress so far. But what do these structural developments mean for the months to come?

First of all, as a result of recent changes to the market, the US group has already become a B2C delivery company. With its majority of business share now being already B2C. We already have an extensive 2C offering, particularly in key European markets, at Spain, Europe East and Denmark. The development analyze the potential that GLS has, and what I have been talking about this morning.

Our business model has enabled us to respond quickly to the pace of change in all markets. However, I would like to emphasize that 2B will remain an important second for GLS. We have proven our ability to maintain the high service and reliability that our B2B customers demand and this will only be reinforced in the future.

So going forward, we have defined a clear set of tasks to further capture 2C growth, including further refining our operations, and focusing on the GLS customer experience by digitalizing, and improving customer connectivity.

And internationally, as you can see, our strong international network is a differentiating factor in the market. And it addresses current market requirements quite well. As outlined earlier, we provide one touch and feel throughout the international positive journey. Obviously, we will invest further time and effort in this growth segment to serve our customers and capture the potential growth. Our efforts will cover the network size itself, as well as the international service portfolio.

So to conclude, I would like to summarize that GLS has a proven business model and a clear track record of profitable growth. We delivered a strong performance in half one. For the future, GLS is well-positioned to capture growth in key markets and segments. We confirmed the positive outlook for half two and I'm convinced that we are taking the necessary steps to prepare GLS for continued growth, also beyond the years 2020, ‘21.

Thank you very much. And let me now hand back to Keith.

Keith Williams

Thanks, Martin. I hope that gives you more of an insight of GLS. And you know, Martin's made a great impact in his six months there. But it's pleasing particularly to see the progress on B2B to B2C and how we've managed to retain our margins as that transition has happened, I think that's a real positive. And again, the focus on the countries that were underperforming. You can now see the improvement there.

So for me to summarize, we've got good momentum at the moment and COVID has undoubtedly accelerated market trends. The first half demonstrated the resilience of both businesses despite the volatility in volumes and the challenges of operating during a pandemic. We still got the challenges of the peak in Q4, which we’re obviously prepared for. And we're looking to see what might happen in the fourth quarter when we might see some recessionary impacts. And then, of course, in the UK, we've got Brexit.

But we've reached a point at Royal Mail, where parcels revenue is higher than letters, first time ever. And we need to deliver the changes we need to make to make sure we continue to capture that growth opportunity, which we obviously want to do in partnership with our unions. I hope that we can get some agreement soon.

In the UK, as Stuart outlined, we’re delivering on our commitments from June. While there's still some uncertainty about the fourth quarter, I believe we're in a good position overall, as Stuart outlined in our combination of scale, reach, brand and innovation. We're well placed to capture growth opportunities for the future.

On GLS, as you've just heard from Martin, we're delivering strong revenue and profit growth. And we're well-positioned for the future to capitalize on the structural trends in e-commerce and customer needs.

Finally, just as a reminder, we're still away with interest Ofcom's user needs report, and how that will inform our views on the US. That's due, hopefully in the next couple of weeks. But, you know, we still believe as we demonstrated by the loss in the reporting business in the first half, that the USO does need some change to be sustainable for the future, and better serve the current needs of customers.

And with that summary, can we pass it over to you for questions, please?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And the first question comes in the line of Daniel Roeska of Bernstein Research. Please go ahead.

Daniel Roeska

Morning, gentlemen. And first one, maybe on market share and the risk of competitors also investing in capacity, kind of how do you see that trending into ’21 if competitors start investing more in capacity? Again, will some of the benefits we've been seeing this year can it be challenged by that?

Secondly, could you please talk about how you're going to use the cash flows from the GLS unit in the next year? Is that reinvested in GLS? Is it invested in Royal Mail UK? Is it returned to shareholders? Kind of looking at the cash accretiveness of the business, posed the question what to do with it, please?

And then can you please share some data with us on the UK unit? How productivity has developed this year? You know, granted that it's a very unusual year, and maybe more importantly, what your ambitions are for the productivity improvements over the winter and into next year? Thanks.

Keith Williams

Yeah, Daniel. I'll cover them briefly. But then I'll pass it to maybe to Stuart, and Martin to talk about their respective businesses in terms of market share. On the cash flow with GLS. You can see GLSs positive cash flow. We have given - Martin targets for what he should deliver to a group in terms of cash flow and Mick, maybe add to - comment to that in a second.

But the mix effect is that what we recognized in Spain, if you look at the trend lines in Spain, which Martin gave you, is that we were short of capacity in Spain. So yesterday we approved, say another expansion of hub capacity in Spain. So I’d say it's a mix of giving Martin the resource that he needs, but keeping a tight rein on him there.

And then shall I just passed to Mick to cover cash flow and productivity, as you said in productivity terms it's a strange year because you've got a whole host of things happening. As Stuart outlined, we had 20% absence at one point in the UK at the height of COVID, that's currently running at about 8% second time around. But it has been strange year. But Mick, do you want to just comment on…

Mick Jeavons

Productivity, shall I, given that where you left it. I mean, we've intentionally not put a data point in the half year, just because unpacking the complexities is been - well, it's a real science this year, because of not only the huge shift in traffic mix from letters to parcels, but also the disruption in the operation across the period.

So just to give you a kind of flavor for that. So we've certainly seen a good level of absorption of the higher growth in parcels, where each incremental parcel is handled more efficiently than the last one. But when you put that alongside, early on in the year absence rates at 20%. And with us hurriedly backfilling roles with, you know, agency resource who are learning the ropes for the first time, there's a level of offset against that, in the information that means, you know, almost sort of a net position that were most on its own is, is almost meaningless.

The other thing worth noting, too, as well, in the midst of a pandemic, we haven't been able to offer the service quality that we would normally expect, nobody has been able to do that, because of this period. And again, you know, that is a dimension of productivity that we need to take into account. I think, you know, and the best thing to say was, we'll have to go with the full year when we've digested the full year to give some guidance around where it's gone.

But there's some real positives in the mix, but then some real negatives, and we don't know how, how much those - both of those sides of the equation actually will unwind as we move into next year. So I think trending productivity this year and into next year is really going to be quite complicated. But we'll do our best to full year, too many big swings with the half year I think, to say anything hugely insightful.

And in terms of cash flows, I mean, I think, if you think about utilization of the cash that is being generated, I think in the UK side, the capital program, we said back in June, that we'd be reducing that by £250 million over this year. And next, that wasn't at the expense of still transforming the business, though. And so the key transformation initiatives around automation, parcel hubs, et cetera, are all still features of that capital program.

That's not to say that we've not looked kind of on the margins of acquiring new space. So new leases on sheds, and so on to give us extra capacity for parcels as the growth comes through. But I think, in essence, we'll be looking to tie - keep tight reins on capital this year. And we'll see where we are in six months time.

GLS, slightly different. Even the growth has been so strong, and actually this year does look largely sustainable. And the growth has been really tremendous in some countries that definitely are deserving. But maybe it was accelerating some of the capital programs that might have sort of been taught earlier in the year to be investments and maybe 2022 we might well be pulling those forwards into 2021, just to keep ahead of that growth curve. So again, we'll give more information at the year end. But that's how we're thinking about it.

Keith Williams

Yeah. And to cover market developments and market share in UK. And market is a bit more difficult too, because GLS is in a number of markets, but you want to try and give an overall summary.

Martin Seidenberg

Sure. And just touching on the productivity. Well, I will say from an operational perspective, the flexibility that we've shown, the responsiveness, the ways of working, have been incredibly unproductive, actually this year, because we've had to put in social distancing, long period of time where we only had one person in a van rather than two.

So it has been challenging, and it just really underpins what Mick said, nevertheless, we know there's been a good proportion of absorption. So I'm really pleased with what we have achieved, that will give you a better view at the year end.

In terms of market share, as you know, we don't - we can't give you a market share at a minute, so we have to wait until we get everyone else's results out, that will be 12 to 18 months away. But what I can say is if you unpack our 31% growth in parcels and look at the bits where we're really competitive with other people as opposed to things coming through a stamp channel and a post office.

In that account space, we're up over 51% and if you split that account into different parts of that, you've got the smallest moves where we have a large share - larger share of the market. And then we have the larger customer, so the larger customers go for the tracked product, Tracked 24, Tracked 48, Tracked Returns. In that space, we grew 72%, I’d say a phenomenal performance.

So I'm pretty confident when we get round to this time next year, we'll have growing market share, which is great. And it shows the trust people have in our brand. One other sort of data points that underpins that, we know most of the market, if not all, have effectively been closed for Christmas for a month to six weeks, not taking any more customers on board, because that's all.

We've got the capacity to breathe up, and we've done that. We've got you know, 30 plus thousand people coming on board. We've increased that footprint very significantly in terms of parcel sortation capability. So we know we're on-boarding more customers again at this time than anyone else's, because we can achieve that.

I think the challenge or one of the things you alluded to, does more capacity bring any challenges? The challenges there already with many people, you see that in the pricing, what you'll notice in ours is that the price was up or the revenue was up more than the volume. That isn't really price, that's actually mix.

So the pricing pressures are there in the market, I think they will remain because there is capacity coming on stream over the next couple of years. But what we're benefiting from is very positive mix. And we are on-boarding a lot of customers. I hope that gives you a little bit of a flavor of how we see it and how we’re performing.

Keith Williams

From a US perspective, I'm afraid the answer is not that straightforward. So overall, in terms of share, the situation really varies across individual markets depending on also on the starting position of 2C and 2B share of the respective market players. But for example, in a number of markets where we already have a really strong market position with a high percentage of 2C, we think we have gained share in the market. For example, Spain and Eastern Europe, we have really high growth rates there. [Technical Difficulty] we have opted to invest money already like in Hungary, Croatia and Czech and where we are investing now money, for example in Spain. And so we really need to look at the local markets individually.

Secondly, I guess in throughout Europe we see competitors investing in capacity. The impact is of course, we will have to see how the market growth will continue and how much of the volume growth we see this year will stick going forward. So the jury's still out on this one.

But to be honest, I'm not too worried about it because a, we are investing really in those markets where we see that we can generate a good financial return, where we are well positioned. And we try to avoid a head-to-head competition anyways, because we try to focus on profitable volumes and to convince our customer with regards to the quality we deliver and the customer intimacy, as we call it, which we try to create.

And last but not least, even if you invest in capacity within certain countries. As I alluded to before, it's important to know that we have a quite unique international network. That's when we combine the parts of the puzzle they are worth more and stronger than the individual parts. And that's I think also an important differentiation, which we’ll maintain.

Daniel Roeska

All right. Thank you.

Keith Williams

Okay. Yes. Next question, please.

Operator

The next question is from the line of Cristian Nedelcu of UBS. Please go ahead.

Cristian Nedelcu

Thank you very much. Hi, thank you very much for taking my questions. Three if I may. Firstly on UKPIL could you give us some color what do you believe is the level of exceptional parcel volumes this year? So how much of your parcel volumes that are sticky as we go forward?

Secondly, could you offer us some ballpark revenue number for the post office contract, as well as a rough split between letters and parcels there? And can you help us assess the downside risk here is the exclusivities last in this contract. And the last one looking at UKPIL from the regulation point of view, what would you will expect to be reasonable to achieve in terms of reducing the US so costs on the back of regulations? What changes would you hope the US so could bring going forward? Thank you.

Keith Williams

If I take your last two questions, and I'll pass it to Mick to cover the UKPIL, but I can pass the answer to on the charts that he gave. On the on the US, as I said earlier, we're waiting the user needs review report, which is due out imminently. That will be in two parts, as far as we can see, one is the annual review of Royal Mail. And the other is, or UKPIL, as you just called it. And the other is actually their recommendations on user needs.

Now, clearly, we've done a lot of work ourselves with consumers over the last few months, in terms of the US. And what we - what that broadly points to is that consumers value, the one price goes everywhere in the UK network. And that's something that customers value. And at the end of the day, its customers that we serve, obviously.

The second element is that they want new ways to send letters and parcels. And Stuart touched on it earlier on, but we're responding to that, much more in what I call an omnichannel. And that means sort of not only collecting parcels, delivering parcels, but also parcel boxes, letter boxes. There's a whole host of new ways coming in, in terms of how consumers deliver - how we deliver to and take parcels from consumers. And I'll touch on the POL contract in a second in, in that context. So that's the second element.

And the third element is that people would like an affordable next day letter service, particularly for business mail, you know, that that comes from business consumers. So that's what we've learned in from our consumer research. But clearly, we're not Ofcom, an Ofcom will apply hopefully in the next couple of weeks.

In terms of factoring anything in is, I think it would be foolish it was to be honest, to factor anything in for that change, because one is, it's not in our direct gift, obviously. And the other is, if it's a fundamental change to the regulatory regime that requires an Act of Parliament. And as we've discussed before, the current USO doesn't run out until 2022. So it's unlikely that any change would be imminent anyway. So that's on where we are in the USO.

In terms of the POL contract is, you might have read about the POL contract in the media. We had a contract or have a contract with Post Office Ltd., which was given just before privatization actually, it was given in January 2012. And that actually expires in January 2022. So it's always been like on the radar, that the contract would change. And we're in discussion with POL minute [ph] as to what that contract should change to. Obviously, I'm not going to talk about that today, because it's still in discussion.

But what I would say is a couple of things really, is one is that the contract is substantial to both parties. If you go back to 2013, and if you look at perspectives that we issued at the time, the revenue on the POL contract was well over a £1 billion. Yeah. And it still is today. But within that contract is a proportion of it is obviously letters, and large - smaller parcels and letters, which are actually part of the USO. And which, if you like is unique to Royal Mail plc.

So you know, if the contract changes a proportion, an element of it, is if we like still always Royal Mail. But I see that within a context as we've discussed that the world becoming omnichannel, which is that just as we are going to choose to look at things like, you know, collecting parcels. In a world that's changing, it's perfectly logical that, you know, POL itself should look at how it should use its outlet to better capture the market, particularly in parcels. So, we are in discussion. I can't tell you what those discussions are going to today. But the current contract expires in January 22, 2022.

And the other question you asked was on, UKPIL..

Stuart Simpson

exceptional volume…

Mick Jeavons

Yeah, do you want me take that…

Keith Williams

Yeah.

Mick Jeavons

I guess a reference to slide 16 on the Royal Mail, COVID volatility and the volatility of volumes that we've seen to try and give a flavor of how we might think about this. If you step back a year or two, our long term expectation profitable volume growth was around 4% to 5% over time, and this year, of course, volume growth rates have been way, way ahead of that.

So the question is, is the question we'd all love the answer to and that is, you know, what - how much of the acceleration in this switch to online shopping and away from the high street is going to be a permanent switch? And, of course, we don't absolutely know the answer to that question, that only time will tell.

I think if we look at the chart, though, you can see, the best illustrative period where the high street was pretty much open. And an as normal as things have been, even though they weren't normal, with September, and you can see that the volume growth rate in part it step down to something like 15%, 16% in September. So, you know, three times what we might normally expect the medium term growth rate to be.

Now, obviously, we went then back into lockdown, and volumes have stepped up again, we don't know whether that was the bottom. So you know, it seems it started to normalize for another month or two was up 16%, crept down to nearly 10% or something like that. We don't actually know. But I think we're increasingly confident that, you know, a, there is a permanent step change, it probably is, you know, at least two years of acceleration, I think.

And I think probably the longer the restrictions and behaviors are pushed to people shopping online, and people finding new and reliable suppliers online, the more likely that switches to become permanent for more people, for more items. So we don't know the answer exactly, but that's how we're thinking about it. If that helped?

Cristian Nedelcu

Yeah. Thank you very much.

Operator

The next question is from Sam Bland of JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Sam Bland

Morning. I've got probably two questions, please. First one be linked to that last one. Year-to-date in the first half. Do you have an idea of how much your part of volume growth has been linked specifically to COVID tests or PPE related equipment?

And the second question is again, it's linked to the last one on, onto the thing about the FY ‘22 outlook. I guess, you know, letters are going to have very weak comps, parcel tough comps. I just wanted any sense of what kind of reversion we could see. I know it's linked to the last one, I guess, the difficult situation would be if letters didn't bounce back, but actually possible and faded. How do you assess that risk specifically? Thanks.

Stuart Simpson

John, I don't know if we disclosed the PPE details in terms of revenue.

John Crosse

No.

Stuart Simpson

No, I don’t think we've given the details on that.

John Crosse

You gave some idea of the volumes.

Stuart Simpson

Yeah, absolutely. I mean, in terms of the COVID testing kits, we are touching 90% of those. So we are heavily involved in and then we actually do 100% of the returns either through the POL or our Korea network, i.e., Korea. In terms of the outbound stuff, we touched a little bit less than that around 80% of them. So really pleased to step in and help that.

The PPE we are doing again primarily through our Korea or Express networks and delivering that all around. So we haven't disclosed a revenue figure for that.

Keith Williams

In terms of weak comps, you're absolutely right there, letters will be lapping something very weak. What we're saying though, maybe Mick wanted to comment as well. But this pandemic has created the business case for people to accelerate the change online. So I think the business mail will remain challenging.

The advertising, I'd like to thank we saw it sort of bounce back towards the end of the first half. But that was a really challenging first half, it was down 49% with the latter couple of months better as we came out. So as you know, it's more volatile in response to GDP. But I think the business mail wants the business case is made to move a consumer online, they will stick with that.

Parcels, Mick just commented on that, effectively we've got two really big spikes on the lockdown periods. But the structural shifts in retail has been there for a long time. And I expect it to stick.

Sam Bland

Okay, understood. Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

I was going to jump in now and just ask a question from the web. Matija from Goldman Sachs has put a question in? Thanks, Matija. It's three questions. The first one is really, I think we're used to it on how do you see the UK parcels market in terms of is there more investment coming in from competitors more spare capacity? So what do you think that's going to do for pricing going into next year 2021?

The second question was around the Northwest hub, and when that's going to be coming online, when that's going to be ready. And then the third question was around, there's been some news flow on a large contract for COVID test to be tended, can you give us an update on that?

Keith Williams

Thank you, Matija, but those were the two questions.

Stuart Simpson

Thank you, Matija. I hope you’re well. The parcels market we've talked about this before. It's incredibly competitive. I'm sure you've heard of other competitors putting new capacity in, I think that will continue. If I was there, where they were, and you see this kind of growth, I might be confident pumping capacity into the market.

I think what I'm really proud of from our perspective is the way we've coped with this step up, the way we've kept up open longer in the run up to Christmas, which demonstrates we can deal with this size of market, now we can support the customers, and we'd like to keep them on board. And I expect they will stay on board. Our quality's been tremendous through this period in the parcels market.

In terms of Northwest hub that will be coming on around April, May ‘22. It'll ramp up, but what it has ramped up, it will have a sortation capacity of around 600,000 items per day, which is a massive step change for us. The Midlands hub will come on stream around 12 months after that, that will give us a million items a day, additional capacity. So between them both in 24 months from now, we'll be running about 1.6 million.

I think the key thing is for you and everyone else, we are where we thought we'd be in ‘24. So what I've actually asked the team today, and what we're working really hard on now is everything we're doing is no regret. But what else do we need to do? How can we fit more machines under the roof in the mail center environment?

We've stood up as you’ve seen for Christmas, a pretty substantial parcel facility, do we need or should we be keeping those over open during the year to drive efficiency and drive speed through our network? So that's what we're looking for is now beyond that, what is the next phase, and that will take some time. But you know, we're comfortable with what we're doing now is no regret, and we're on track.

And the final one was…

Keith Williams

COVID contract.

Stuart Simpson

COVID contract. There's been a staggering amount in the press about the COVID contract. Current one where we have a bit in now is relatively small. It's around 30,000 tests per day. We're just waiting to hear back on that, we will get the answer on Friday. So it's a relatively small contract in the scheme of things.

I'm sure you've read about moonshot, that is not being used by government or buyers or anyone to describe it anymore. But the name seems to be lingering. Governments shifted the focus towards mass testing, which is not what moonshot was, which was millions of items being delivered to people's homes. The massive testing is more akin to what you see in Liverpool, standing up sides, repeated testing of people during the week, because the efficacy of the test is around about 50% plus. So it's not about home testing and delivery there. It's more bulk deliveries to specific sites.

The tender for that actually hasn't come out yet. We anticipate that coming out over the next week or so. So currently we are touching 90% plus of the tests that are going on, 100% of the returns and the vast majority of the outbound. We're looking to increase that slightly through this 30,000 is on tender. And then the mass testing, whatever that turns out to be the tender comes out over the next couple of weeks.

Keith Williams

I hope that gives you a bit of a flavor for it Matija?

Unidentified Analyst

Yeah.

Keith Williams

Okay. Thanks, Matija. Can we go back to the phones? Next question, I think it's David.

Operator

The next question is from the line of David Kerstens of Jefferies. Please go ahead.

David Kerstens

Good morning, gentlemen. Thank you for taking my question. I've got three, please. First of all, on the mail volume decline, I think you're expected to ease to 12% in the second half, despite the second lockdown, I think your previous bad case scenario has assumes and decline closer to 18% to 20%. What is different in the mail volume decline today during the second lockdown than compared to what you had previously expected?

Second question is on transformation cost. I think you had previously guided for a run rate of around £150 million per annum. I understand, so you only spent £7 million in the first half, in addition to the management's restructuring charge, is the almost £50 million still a realistic assumption. Now you need additional staff to deliver parcels? As previously, I think the majority of this almost £50 million was related to voluntary redundancy?

And then the final question on the scenarios, can you confirm that the costs that you highlight do not include any kind of pay rise that you might agree with the unions, as you have always patiently stated that should be mitigated to productivity gains? Thanks very much.

Keith Williams

Yeah. And in terms of mail volume declines, yeah, I mean, I guess what we called in this scenario is, is what we're seeing. Currently, we did originally when we in modeled in scenario to back in June, anticipate a similar step up in letter volume declines that we saw in the first spike.

To date we haven't seen that in this second lockdown. And I think maybe lots of businesses are much better prepared this time around for the lockdown, whereas last time it caught them out. And so we haven't seen that new kind of huge spike. We have seen a worsening of the letter volume trend. But we haven't seen that huge spike.

Also, what we now have benefiting the fourth quarter is we're putting many of our price increases into the letter services in January. And so the revenue scenario that we offer now benefits in the fourth quarter from some price increases. So that's where we're at, on letters.

On transformation costs, we did originally guide to £150 million on that. That's not far off. Actually, in terms of what of what's now been incurred, we don't report transformation costs anymore on the face of our numbers, but a large part of that £100 million, probably two thirds of it in a normal year was more normal OpEx cost, either people or non-people costs of running projects that weren't able to be capitalized. And what we've done with those costs, is now kind of bring them into the base.

We've obviously this year, as you pointed out, co pay a higher than normal charge for voluntary redundancy, driven by particularly in the first half the provision for management redundancy. And so it's not quite as simple as the cost is disappearing, there's probably about £100 million that's not visible in redundancy, that's already now inherent in the cost base.

And third question was about…

Stuart Simpson

Its payment scenario.

Keith Williams

Scenarios. Yeah, I mean, clearly, we're still in negotiation with the trade union. So we're not being transparent on the assessments that we might have made in the first half around any change in pay. So yeah, kind of medium term ambition would absolutely remain to be for pay increases to be capable of being contained within whether we’re able to take efficiency and productivity.

David Kerstens

Okay. Can I ask one quick follow up please, on the price increases that you were referring to in the mail business in the fourth quarter? Are those substantially larger than the price increases you implemented last year? Is that the reason why you still expect 12% declines in mail revenue for the second half?

Keith Williams

So the price rises that we're going off are more like the ones we did in January ’19, than the ones we did in January ‘20. So yeah, they are higher than we would consider it to be a normal price increase in the main streams of our mail product.

David Kerstens

Okay. Thank you very much.

Keith Williams

Thanks, David. Can we have the next question, please?

Operator

The next question is from Andy Chu at DB. Please go ahead.

Andy Chu

Thanks. Good morning. And three questions, please from my side. And just to be clear, in terms of on the Royal Mail in UK business and part of your scenario analysis on the revenue. So you mentioned at the top end of the increase of revenues, you would be breakeven or better at the up profit level.

And then to the previous question, talking about the wage deal, I guess you were sort of leading to the fact that you were sort of probably been incurring some sort of wage costs in the first half of the year, as the last deal has expired. And so in summary, is that sort of statement sort of true in terms of, does that still hold true? And as you sort of expect to, I guess, strike a wage deal, probably and before March. Can you still get to sort of breakeven or better or profit in Royal Mail UK?

Secondly, on GLS, I was just interested on slide 19, and 20, where you show the performance of GLS in terms of volumes. And I was just wondering what's changed since your AGM statement, where you said that revenue growth would be up 19% and adjusted op margins to be 8.1%. Yet, when you can look at just the volume charts, the tender volumes have sort of stepped down. And we're definitely below the sort of five month average, if I'm looking at the chart correctly, and scalings accurate. But yet in one month, you've jumped revenues, and growth higher and your profit margin has gone up by you know, the best part of 800 basis points, what changed in September so to change that five month growth rate?

And then my last question is just sort of - a sort of question around, the revenue numbers is what you thought you wanted to achieve under the strategic plan ‘24 of £12 billion of revs. And I think the implied margin would have put you at £600 million of op profit. And I guess if we try and take out some of the underlying one-offs this year, you'd probably be looking at somewhere, maybe around 500 of op prof, but definitely below the 600.

So just looking at sort of a revenue number, that's the same as what you thought you might get a few months ago in 2024. Why is your profit number significantly lower? Is that just a shift of mix towards parcels? And sort of still the full run rate of productivity not coming through the business? I'm just interested in your thoughts on sort of reconciling probably two very different scenarios? Thanks very much.

Keith Williams

You can do one and three, and Martin why don’t you?

Martin Seidenberg

And in terms of Royal Mail in the UK, yeah, I mean, we've obviously included the statement that, we will be better than breakeven, if our revenue items at the better end of the range that we've given, and that does incorporate an assessment of where we would expect to get to on any pay settlements clearly. Clearly, you know, all of these things remain uncertain, and time will tell. But, yeah, that statements made in the knowledge that the pay settlement to do.

In terms of the revenue numbers and the margin, I think that the principal reason, there will be a shortfall from the unwind we’re doing on the £12 billion revenue is we still have to go through the operational transformation. You know, there is a deal of productivity gains anticipated to be made. And once we start to automate and refine the way we process and handle mail through the pipeline. That's a feature of the tool, with the union just as of pay feature of the talks with the union. But it's a combination of all those factors that feed through ultimately to where margin was anticipated to get to in ‘23, ‘24 18 months ago. And so, that's the big change that you're missing, I think.

Stuart Simpson

Yeah. So with regards to the question on the September developments, at that time, very clearly what was going to happen in terms of reaction of the B2B and also the freight market and the consumer, those two, three things. And what we've seen in September was that we had a quite a strong uptick, again, in B2B volumes, which was very different than what we've seen before. And it seems to us that the September - businesses started to restock their stores, and when also the economy started to get more into a more positive mood again. So those shipments have significantly increased and the B2B for us has, of course, a quite a positive economic performance and connotation with it.

And on the back of that, we also have seen in countries where we do have a freight business, a stronger freight business, which also we believe has got to do with the fact that, there were probably some businesses holding back on ordering, also freight volumes, and that were then shipped in specifically in the month of September.

So after the lockdown, after the summer break, that was a very strong month in those two respects, that drove the, I would say, quite positive and overly positive development in that month.

Keith Williams

Okay, great. Thanks, Martin and thanks, Andy. Do we get next question, please? Could I ask just so we can get to everyone's questions. Can I ask you limit yourself to two please? Going forward just so we can get through everybody on the list? So thank you for that. Next question, please?

Operator

The next question is from Alex Paterson of Peel Hunt. Please go ahead.

Alex Paterson

Morning, everyone. And congratulations on the results. Can I just ask a bit about Parcel Collect? Could you say is that product integrated with the last mile delivery or to somebody else come out specifically to Collect? Were there any start-up costs related to that? And are there any sort of new fixed costs relating to this? Or is it all variable and so incremental volumes will have a very high drop through?

And second, could you just update us on what's happened with the Ofcom fine from a couple of years ago and the Whistl damages claim? If I remember correctly, you appeal that? Can you say where you are in the appeal process? And what the sort of outlook is for that, please?

Stuart Simpson

Yeah. Of course, Alex. So the Parcel Collect it is variable cost, where we're really, really pleased with this. We've stood it up, it's on the website, it's on the app. So people can - if you've got a return, that's pre paid, they can go on, they can book a post please pick it up. And it is their regular postman coming round to their house. So they will be there anyway. And it's leveraging the trust on the doorstep. And we're so pleased with it. We managed stand up way quicker than any other customer offering customer change that we've done. So it's fantastic. And it does exactly as you say, it leverages the local people, and it's totally variable, which is great.

In terms of the Ofcom fine. We are still appealing that. And that's an ongoing process. So it could take many, many years.

Alex Paterson

Thank you very much.

Keith Williams

Just to add on very quickly on the Collect, I think, effectively, the limitation today is about 300,000 days. Is that…

Stuart Simpson

So yeah, we've got 60,000 routes, and we recognized that, you know, we don't overburden the people by having too many. So at the minute we're limited to, I think five per route. But to put that in context, that would be many thousands per day. We’re currently running at around about 5000 per day, we took a huge scope to grow in it. It takes a bit of time to get traction for something new like this. We are way ahead of where we anticipated though. We're expecting to be at 9000 parcels after a year. We're already at 50% of that after just a few weeks.

Keith Williams

So that’s what you can see is, we're accelerating innovation. It's got scale within our current context. But if it was to grow beyond that, we would need to add…

Stuart Simpson

We need to add…

Keith Williams

Additional capacity.

Stuart Simpson

As Keith alluded to, and I said earlier, we looking to revise our routes much more frequently. And this would become a bit of workload that you put into those more frequent revisions, to make sure that we're constantly able to leverage the variable on it. That's the way we'd be looking at it.

Alex Paterson

Fantastic. Thank you very much.

Keith Williams

Thanks, Alex.

Operator

The next question is from Arthur Truslove of Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Arthur Truslove

Good morning. Arthur Truslove from Credit Suisse. So two for me, if that's okay. Firstly, on marketing mail, and you mentioned that it started to improve a little bit towards the end of the half. And I just wondered whether you give any color on what you were seeing now? You know, is it still sort of significantly down, obviously, others through within the advertising space, have suggested that the things are much less negative and perhaps they were?

And secondly, I was sort of wondering if you could give us a little bit of discussion on the dynamic with the union and how it's evolved. And, obviously, it's particularly given the fact that the outlook for the business has clearly improved. And I was just wondering, to what extent that sort of emboldened the union.

And sort of following on from that, I recall around the AGM Terry Pullinger, just suggesting that we should sort of avoid knee-jerk reactions to one-off changes in volume mix and revenue mix. So similarly, how receptive are they to embracing the shift from letters and towards parcels? Thank you.

Keith Williams

So shall I cover he latter one. And then I'll let's Stuart cover the marketing mail. So as we announced today, the talks have intensified. And as you've suggested, it's against the backdrop where all parties can see is that there's a move from letters to parcels. And I think there's a lot of common ground in terms of capturing that market. And to capture that market, we need to be more flexible as Royal Mail, because the parcel market is driven by consumers wanting parcels when and when, when they want them. So, you know, both sides can recognize that we need more flexibility, in terms of - if you like meeting customer demand.

Now, that flexibility is a way for the union effectively into potentially more jobs, of course, because if we're successful on the transition, it changes the dynamic in terms of job creation. Yeah. So that's one aspect of the talk.

Second aspect comes to a couple of things we've discussed already is that, we need to introduce technology. And that's in two ways really. I still spoke about the parcel hubs. And again, there is a joint recognition that we really need those hubs, as soon as we can get them. If you go to a delivery office today, you will see is the amount of manual handling there is on parcels. And clearly it's in both sides interested to make that more efficient.

And then the last element comes down to something that Mick was talking about, which was technology in the sense of giving us the ability to both resource and understand our business better, yeah. So that's like scan in/ scan out in resource scheduler, which Stuart and Mick alluded to earlier.

Now, the union there wants assurances on how we are going to use that data. We need to capture the data because we're moving into a much more dynamic situation, as you can see, and having the intelligence to organize the routes more frequently is an obvious importance and important to productivity.

It also creates a fairer system for our workforce, actually. Because as the routes change is the more frequent changes in the route will mean actually there's a fairer workload for our people, yeah. So that broadly is in the discussions that's going on with the union. I didn't get gray hairs for nothing is that you know, talks can sometimes take time longer than maybe we'd like, but you know, there are constructive talks at the moment, but nothing is agreed until everything is agreed, if you like. So, the talks are ongoing. And we will get back into them probably early next week.

Stuart Simpson

So, in terms of marketing mail, as you know, they are 49% in the first half, better over the last couple of months. Q3, I think, as Mick spoke about, businesses are better prepared for the lockdown now. It's also the golden quarter for the retailer. So, they are desperate to do whatever they can to drive the best performance in this quarter. So we are seeing a better performance on marketing mail in Q3. So really pleased with that.

I think the big challenge is, well, you know, we've all spoken about here is when you look at Q4, very difficult to call, but you can say there's a couple of real economic volatility drivers in terms of COVID and breaks. That's not a good environment for marketing mail when people are calling from their homes [ph] and I think we're going to see consumers still being furloughed. That means they're not going to have the money in their pocket.

So I would anticipate marketing mail to be under a lot of pressure in Q4. But you never know if there's a great economic bounce back, as you know, it responds really well. But a challenging one for Q4, but a strong Q3.

Arthur Truslove

Great. Thank you very much.

Keith Williams

Thanks, Arthur. Next question. I think it's Gerald.

Stuart Simpson

Hi, Gerald

Gerald Khoo

Morning. Gerald Khoo from Liberum. Two from me. Firstly, in GLS, my sense is that there's quite a void margin range within that business. I was wondering whether you think it's possible for all countries to match the best in class, and if not, why not?

And secondly, just circling back to the union talks. I mean, what's been the main sticking point? I think the [indiscernible] union itself has talked about wanting a one year pay deal for this year. And you're focusing on a multi year deal. Is that the main sticking points? Or is it something else? And what should we expect to come out in sort of the first package of an agreement, in terms of what are the key things that you are hoping to reach agreement on?

Keith Williams

Okay, I'll take the latter one. Thank you, Gerald. So I'm not going to negotiate in public. I think its easier, to answer the second one?

Gerald Khoo

Absolutely.

Keith Williams

Yeah. And then on the first one, thanks for setting KPIs for Martin, I think is the answer for that one.

Martin Seidenberg

Yeah, thank you very much for that question. Now, it's - to be honest, when I look at our markets, we are usually on the higher range in terms of margin what we deliver in terms of market comparison. I think the simple answer to this, that we have to acknowledge that at different markets, have different margin levels and different cost relating to the market. And we have to adjust them, so we come miracles there. So that’s spicy kind of the mixed – a mix bag in terms of margins. But all over, I would - I think it's fair to say that US normally tends to be a higher margin business, it was in all markets we are present and active in.

Keith Williams

Okay, great. Thanks, Gerald. Can we have the next question please?

Operator

The next question is from Kayani Muneeba of Bank of America. Please go ahead.

Kayani Muneeba

Hi, my question is also on the GLS margins. Could there be upside risk to your second half outlook? And what would it take to get to the double-digit margin for GLS?

Nick Tam

Can I also jump in here because we've got on the web as well a question from Nick Tam for Millennium, which is very similar to Muneeba, which is again around the second half margin. And historically, the second half margin has tended to be stronger in GLS. So why are we in this scenario, assuming the best f margin compression? So I just thought I'd ask that now, because it's sort of similar to Muneeba’s rather than doing at the end, so sorry about it, I'm now in your bad books. But if you answer those, thank you.

Martin Seidenberg

Yeah. Thank you very much. So it's fair questions, to be honest on a serious note. And obviously, we've been asking ourselves those questions, we ask ourselves a question day in and day out in terms of what can we predict for the second half of this year.

But as Nick alluded to previously, it's really difficult to predict because this year is not ‘normal year’, so we cannot really compare this year with last year or with other year. So it would be a comparison with apples and pears.

I think there are some couple of fundamental differences to normal situation if you like, that to suggest that we have a margin compression in the second half. The extent of course, to be debated, but we just don't know. But the impact – there is a couple of impacts. So one is, we do see that currently in the first lockdown, we had quite some operational benefits in terms of delivery efficiency in the last mile, because people were at home, there was almost no traffic on the roads, that enabled us really to deliver more parcels with the van with one tour. And that changed.

So if you look out into roads and streets, throughout Europe, it's partial locked down. So there are road - there are cars on the road, there is traffic congestion, again, and people are not always at home. So that will severely impact our profitability in terms of operational efficiency. And the extent, as I said, of course, is unknown, but it will not be as in the first lockdown period.

Plus, we do see, of course, that we have - all the competition has geared up to the challenge. Whereas in the first lockdown, I think we've managed because our flexible response on local markets really addressed the customer requirements very well. And we had really a distinct competitive advantage in many markets. This gap has narrowed obviously now. And this is why we are investing also and let’s say more customer focus last mile, at convenience solutions to kind of make sure that we are staying ahead of the game. But this naturally has an impact on also our ability to set prices and also that has surcharges in those periods.

And last but not least, I think we need to acknowledge also that we will see one way or the other in the second half a Brexit. And as we are a very international company that also does export into the UK, we will see an impact and one way or the other. And it's hard to predict how much of what it will be. But we assume there will be an impact at least for the first couple of months.

So all in all, I would say a couple of factors that haven't been there before, like that, and that will then impact the margin. And last but not least, also as Stuart said before account for the UK also accounts for the rest of Europe is that we will - the jury's still out how people will react in terms of the economic power that the – and the economies have and the comm code [ph] how much money that people will have in their pocket and how they will spend – thus really continue to spend it that much in terms of e-commerce or whatsoever, or if the people are going to be more careful in spending. And that's another important factor to factor in.

Keith Williams

Great. Thanks, Martin. Thanks, Muneeba. Next question, last question from Satish at Citi.

Operator

The next question is from - we can hear you, yeah. Peter had a question.

Unidentified Analyst

Yeah. Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Thanks for taking my questions. I have two. So firstly on the UK parcel, what is your split by the products, like a contract standard and SMEs today? And how this has actually evolved in the last few months?

And secondly, as a follow up on the returns products, how has been the adoption rate across UK. Are you seeing a similar adoption rate? Or there is any variances or differences by different parts of the UK?

Keith Williams

Yeah. So thank you. I’ll jump, just checking, I don't think we've given specific split of SME and account before, so we can't give you that, I'm afraid. What we can say is that core bit of business, really core bit of the business is the account parcels because that's where the growth is. This is the structural shift to online retailing, as opposed to people sending parcels around customer-to-customer.

And that's the bit where we focus. That's why we put in the real customer innovation and attract service in that sector. That's our key product. So Tracked 24, Tracked 48 so the two different speeds through the network, and then Tracked Returns and that's growing at 72%, its fantastic product.

In terms of returns and fall to earth [ph] we see a very good broad coverage across the UK on that because it maps effectively where you see online shopping and as you know online shopping covers the whole of the UK. So we're at maps very closely to that.

Unidentified Analyst

So can I follow up actually on the first point? So if you go back to your CMB, actually, there was a slide that scripted, saying our contract is 33%, standard is 46% and consumer SME is 21%. So just want to check if this numbers should have changed at all, considering the growth rates that you've seen mainly on the contract?

Keith Williams

Yeah, they will change. Absolutely, they will have changed, but we're not putting any new numbers out now. It may be something we consider for the year end once we get a bit of stability. And once we can look further forward. But as you know, in this period, now, we've got this huge, huge spike, driven by the lockdown, and that primarily drove account type traffic and track type traffic. So we didn't feel it was appropriate to give a short term split on that, that might not be representative of the long0term. So I hope you can bear with us on that. I think that was a yes.

Unidentified Analyst

Its for my daughter, actually.

Keith Williams

Hi. She sounded very pleased with the acts. I've had many phone calls like that over the last few months, with dogs and children. I fall to other homes. Thank you. Okay.

Operator

And this concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the comment back over to Keith for any closing comments.

Keith Williams

No, thanks very much for all the questions, that has been good. And we'll talk to you again.

Stuart Simpson

Well, February will be our nine months update. And I think all of you know where IR is if you have any follow ups in the coming days. So do feel free to get in touch and I look forward to speaking again soon.

Keith Williams

Thanks. So if we don't talk to you before have a great Christmas.

Stuart Simpson

Have a good Christmas overall. Thank you.

Keith Williams

Thank you.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, the conference has now concluded. This presentation has now ended.