REITs For The Long Run

Sixty years ago, in September, 1960, President Dwight Eisenhower signed into law the REIT Act, which introduced the real estate investment trust as a publicly traded investment vehicle available to the general public. Prior to the REIT Act, small-dollar investors had few or no options to participate in commercial real estate. The prices were just too high.

REITs are the democratization of commercial real estate as an asset class. They don't have to pay corporate taxes, but they do have to pay out at least 90% of their taxable income to shareholders as dividends. And shares of REITs can be purchased through an exchange just like any other stock.

I don't try to hide the fact that I'm a millennial who loves REITs. Most people my age are only interested in fashionable stocks like Tesla (TSLA) or cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. They want to find the next asset or stock pick that will make them rich in a very short period of time.

That impatience is understandable, but the task of turning a little money into a lot of money in just a few years is far more difficult than most investors think. Exceedingly few people become rich that way.

Buying and holding real estate has turned far more average people into millionaires than picking the right growth stocks/assets at just the right time and price.

But don't take it from me. A study by CEM Benchmarking released in October, 2020 demonstrates the enormous wealth-generating power of REITs.

The study examines data from hundreds of pension funds on the performance of 12 asset classes over the period of time from 1998 through 2018. The combined assets under management held by these pension funds ended the study period at $3.9 trillion, around 15% of total retirement assets in the United States.

The really great thing about the CEM study is that it uses actual, realized investment performance of various asset classes selected by pension plan managers and trustees. It isn't just hypothetical, backtested performance. The study shows the actual performance of various holdings by actual fund managers.

So what does the study show? In short, it shows that REITs are one of the most, if not the most, attractive long-term investments that one can make.

Image Source

CEM Benchmarking Study Results

Looking at net total returns, which includes expenses, publicly listed REITs had the second highest returns at 10.2% annually. The only asset class to have performed better on a total return basis was private equity.

Source: NAREIT Study Highlights

A few things must be kept in mind about private equity, though. First, as an asset class, it is much more volatile than either the stock market or REITs. As we can see below, REIT volatility is around the midpoint between US large-cap stocks and US small-cap stocks. Private equity, on the other hand, is the most volatile asset class of all.

Source: NAREIT Study Highlights

Moreover, using the Sharpe ratio that measures returns against volatility, REITs are actually a significantly more attractive risk-adjusted asset class than PE.

Another thing to keep in mind is the cliche saying in the investment world: Past performance is not a guarantee of future returns. In fact, there is a pretty good reason to believe that PE performance will not be nearly as incredible over the next 20 years as it was over the previous 20.

Consider interest rates. PE thrives on falling interest rates because it focuses primarily on leveraged buyouts and providing cheap venture capital to growth-phase companies. From 1988 to 2018, the 10-year Treasury rate fell from over 7.5% to around 3%. Now it's around 0.88%. There's not much more blood to extract from that stone.

Consider also the valuation of the private companies that PE targets for acquisitions. A 2019 study by AQR Capital shows that there was a large valuation gap between PE assets and public equities until around 2006. Thereafter, the valuation difference disappeared and both performed around the same.

Source: AQR Capital

Since multiple expansion for private companies is a significant part of PE's total returns, the lack of valuation gap between their assets and the stock market means that the forward returns of the two should be about the same. The long period of PE outperformance is probably over.

But there's little reason to think the same is true for REITs, because Europe and Japan have demonstrated that sustained low (or zero) interest rates can and do translate into rising commercial property values.

How about REITs' performance against private commercial real estate funds? Here again we find that REITs outperform each of the distinct private equity real estate strategies.

Source: NAREIT Study Highlights

REITs Vs. Growth Stocks

How about the performance of REITs against growth stocks?

Since most growth stocks are large, established companies that have been around for a while, I find it only fair to measure their performance in aggregate against the performance of large, established REITs that have been around for just as long. We can find a fund of such REITs in the Invesco Active US Real Estate ETF (PSR), which has handily outperformed the broad-based Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) since 2008... until COVID-19 hit and interest rates went to zero.

Data by YCharts

I would argue that this extremely rapid run-up in growth stocks is more a sign of the market's irrationality and mania than of the fundamental performance of the underlying assets. Even so, pushing back the beginning comparison period to 2004, I'm happy to report that many of my favorite large-cap REITs have significantly outperformed growth stocks.

My largest holding, net lease giant Realty Income (O), rendered investors 150 percentage points of superior performance:

Data by YCharts

One of my favorite apartment REITs, the high-end coastal multifamily landlord AvalonBay Communities (AVB), also outperformed, though the COVID-19 selloff and growth stocks' strong run this year narrowed the total return gap:

Data by YCharts

Data center REIT Digital Realty Trust (DLR) has not just outperformed but absolutely crushed growth stocks since late 2004:

Data by YCharts

Lastly, it's interesting to find that high-end shopping center and mixed-use retail plaza REIT Federal Realty Trust (FRT) has outperformed growth stocks every year except 2020 since 2004:

Data by YCharts

For this REIT, it should be noted that the pandemic year of 2020 is an extreme outlier in which retail is particularly damaged while the tech-heavy growth ETF is particularly benefited.

Conclusion

In a recent article from National Real Estate Investor Online, NAREIT's senior VP of research and economic analysis, Calvin Schnure, commented on the attractiveness of the REIT model:

If the REIT structure were difficult to use and not favorable, you would not expect REITs to spread very widely. This is a very successful business model.

This line of reasoning is borne out by the growth in the sheer number of REITs as well as the total real estate assets owned by REITs. In 2009, REITs' share of the total commercial real estate market was 4.3%, according to NAREIT. As of Q2 2020, that percentage had more than doubled to 9.6%.

And it's no wonder that the REIT model is popular, given the strong returns that REITs have enjoyed over the last few decades. Though private equity returns were slightly higher during that time period, there are good reasons to believe that such returns won't repeat in the coming decades.

That makes REITs arguably the most attractive asset class to own for the long-term going forward, especially given its value compared to private equity and growth stocks.

