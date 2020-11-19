Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) CEO Juan Luciano Presents at Stephens Annual Investment Conference (Transcript)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Stephens Annual Investment Conference Call November 19, 2020 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Juan Luciano - Chief Executive Officer

Greg Morris - Head, Ag Services and Oilseeds

Conference Call Participants

Ben Bienvenu - Stephens, Inc.

Ben Bienvenu

Okay, thanks everybody for joining this morning. We'll go ahead and get started. I'm Ben Bienvenu, I cover the Food and Agribusiness sector here at Stephens. Archer-Daniels-Midland is here with us to talk about their business this morning. As many of you know, ADM is a leading global agribusiness company participating in numerous components of the value chain.

I'm delighted to introduce from the team Juan Luciano, Chief Executive Officer; Greg Morris, Head of Ag Services and Oilseeds, as well as Victoria de la Huerga; and Michael Cross from Investor Relations. Thank you all so much for being here. Appreciate your time this morning and look forward to hearing about your business.

This will be a fireside chat format and I'll be leading the Q&A session today. But for listeners, please feel free to submit questions if you like, I'd be happy to ask them on your behalf. But thank you to the team. Appreciate it and I think let's go ahead and get started.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Ben Bienvenu

I think one, Greg, maybe the best place to start is, is looking back a little bit before we look forward. You've been on what's been a transformational journey the last number of years. Where are you in the journey? What can we expect in the future as we look forward for ADM?

Juan Luciano

Yeah. Thank you, Ben and thank you to Stephens for having us. As you said, we've been in a transformational journey, I think, listen, you don't get to be 118-year old company if you're not always adjusting and transforming. So to a certain degree is a continuous transformation for us as we try to adjust to consumer needs and different trends and the world in general. So I think that we have a strategy that we are setting in three strong trends.

One is food security, you know, we are adding 2 billion people every 30 years in the world. So we probably need to produce 50% more food over the next 30 years that we are producing today. So food security is a big one.

Health and wellness is a second with consumers, whether old and young, shifting to pay more attention to their health and to their well-being. And the third one is sustainability. And as such, we look at - we set up a strategy several years ago that had three main thrusts with the objective of driving returns. And one of those thrust was to look at the portfolio and to adjust the portfolio to those trends and to the ability of those businesses to provide the decent return for our shareholders.

So we divested certain businesses, their non-core businesses, whether it was cocoa and chocolate and fertilizer and you know, palm plantations, sugar plantations in Brazil and things like that. We also set up a strong business, a strong culture and discipline in terms of efficiencies. We started with operational excellence, but we look at how to lighten our capital, how to improve procurement, and then it all morph into our Readiness program, which is a program to improve execution and improve every aspect of our company, all the way from efficiencies to customer relationships and pricing and marketing and innovation.

And the third aspect is what we call, expand strategically. Early on, we expanded geographically. So now for example, you have Europe that have the same value chain, the North America originally was just Ag Services and Oilseed, but now it has Carbohydrate Solutions, it has Nutrition. So we have expanded geographically, same in Asia and same in South America.

And, of course, we created our Nutrition division, which in reality has been with us since the acquisition of Wild Flavors, if you will, in October 2014. Then, of course, we acquired Neovia in early 2019. And it's a business that, you know, is growing very fast as you know, we posted our fifth consecutive quarter with 20% growth quarter-over-quarter. So we're very pleased with that.

So, in general, we feel very good. Every business had moved a little bit closer to the customer. That help us to spark a lot of innovation, a lot of rejuvenation of our product mix and applications within ADM, and I think that Greg can touch a little bit into what we're doing also in Oilseeds and Ag Services there. So all-in-all, very pleased with this.

But as I said before, we have not done and sometimes people ask me, what percentage are you done on these? We are not. I mean, we have created a mindset that we will continue to build a better company for our shareholders and we are in that that process, we're not going to stop.

Ben Bienvenu

Okay, great. Well, you know, I think it's - we are just talking about this before the meeting, I think it's become abundantly clear in the last four months or so that we're in a different operating environment than we were certainly first half of this year and the last several years. Can you help us think about the sustainability of your earnings over the coming years? You touched on Nutrition, that's a clear secular growth driver. But I think there are also some kind of structural demand drivers associated with this current cyclical inflection. So give us a sense of the sustainability of the earnings power?

Juan Luciano

Yeah, listen, we think that. So if you look at the different businesses in ADM, I think that we have a business that, we have three different businesses in terms of their growth rates, if you will, their natural growth rates. We have a very strong business in Ag Services and Oilseeds, that tend to grow about, you know, from an underlying growth, 3% to 4% per year.

And you may go into periods and more acceleration or periods of slow down depending on what happened with the different players around the world or the different conditions, but it's a very strong business that has a strong competitive advantage. So you should add on top of that 3% to 4% and normally, the business will grow a little bit extra, because we do a lot of things, and Greg is going to mention that to continue to advance our competitive advantage.

Competitive advantage provided by a great footprint that we have probably an unparallel footprint. We were reflecting before about our 800 facilities around the world, I think we've been blessed with all that footprint in ADM and we continue to optimize and make better. And I think with a lot of strong trends, as I said, not only just food security, but sustainability and all these trends, I would say, were even emphasized more by the pandemic.

I think that people went from, I think, Greg always we said from just-in-time inventory to more just-in-case inventory, because all of a sudden reliability of the supply chain, the ability of you to provide to make sure your ports continue to operate, your plants continue to operate through the pandemic became a little bit more acute. And I think for most countries around the world, food security is at the top of their strategic priority.

So the importance of our footprint has been enhanced. And then sustainability is another issue. There's a lot of people wanting to know where their grain or where their product is coming from and where it's been grown and in what conditions, and I think that our ability to be able to connect all the way from the farm and keep traceability of that material all the way to the final products, something that differentiates ADM and we are seeing that with customers. So that's a very strong business.

Then we have a business that has less of a natural growth, like maybe the Carbohydrate Solutions business, but it's a business that is very heavy in efficiencies, it's a business that operates very, very well, they are also very good at risk management. And there is a business that is getting an influx of new opportunities due to the new economy, whether it's alcohol for hand sanitizers or whether is a demand for starches for corrugated boxes for all the e-commerce that goes around the world or all the biomaterials. All the opportunity to replace oil-based products or plant-based products and that's rejuvenating some of that product mix. And then as you said, we have Nutrition, so that is growing very strongly on all these health and wellness trends.

So we feel very good about the next few years, it's difficult to know, you know, we are speaking in the middle of a big second wave of a pandemic. So, you know, is almost imprudent to talk that much about the future, but we feel good about how we had positioned our company and our businesses and how we are executing. So as far as I can see, you know, we feel very strongly about why we're [indiscernible].

Ben Bienvenu

Okay. I want to touch on the Nutrition business model a little bit and then we'll then trigger operating segments. Yeah, can you talk about how that business is progressing? You talked about your entrants with critical mass and into that business of Wild, you made recent announcements around your intent to expand Probiotics production in Spain. Just what prompted this? What excites you about the market? And can you just frame up the opportunity for us?

Juan Luciano

Yes. Listen, what excites me about the whole Nutrition is that, we've been building these, what I call today an unparalleled portfolio. Part of that we started with, we have some of these capabilities, of course, based on our integration, the fact that we are in, you know, carbohydrates, and the fact that we are in oilseeds gives us a footprint to start with this. And I think that's very important and that sometimes an unseen competitive advantage we have and the fact that Greg provides the white flakes for us to be able to make a specialty proteins or plant-based proteins is a key competitive advantage that we have and sometimes is overseen, if you will.

But I will say we've been very close to customers. We had a great outreach or a great relationship with large CPG and multinational companies as part of ADM, food companies, of course, and also feed companies. And then with Wild Flavors, we get a lot of connections to smaller accounts, more entrepreneurial accounts. So all of a sudden, we get that this incredible visibility. And candidly, we had the resources, and we had the portfolio to be able to create solutions.

So we've been following the customers lead in that sense, and the customer had been following the consumer lead. So we've been able to do all this bolt-on M&As just to complete the portfolio and making it better. And as we were doing that, whether we were adding vanilla, where we then added citrus, we were adding savory products or culinary stuff. I think that we've been able to supply better solutions for our customers.

So, now we have this big portfolio and we continue to build capacity for where we see growth, we built the Pea Protein capacity last year, we built plant-based protein and fiber capacity two years ago and now we are seeing this explosion in probiotics and postbiotics, given basically by the concern of people about immunity, their immunity system and the realization that there is a strong connection between what happened in diet and what happened in your health and how you feel?

That people are now thinking about their diets, more about how do they make them feel versus how do they make them look? And I think that that's an important consideration and probiotics and postbiotics are into that. So we are expanding our plants in Valencia for probiotics and postbiotics and we are actually expanding fivefold our capacity, because that's the kind of growth we have seen.

So we're very excited about what's happening right now. And I think is, as I said, is reflected in the numbers, five consecutive quarters growing more than 20%. This is something that it speaks very highly of the receptivity of your customers to your value proposition.

Ben Bienvenu

That's perfect. I want to follow-up on that. The growth that we've seen in excess of 20%. How should we be thinking about that going forward? It sounds like it's sustainable. What are the things we should be mindful of at the moment and just risks, opportunities as it relates to sustaining that growth rate?

Juan Luciano

Yeah. Listen, we look at the - the most important thing for us are two aspects. One is the strength of the pipeline of opportunities we have, because it's a business about innovating and about disrupting categories and bringing new products. So and then - so one is the strength of the pipeline. The second is a win rate, how many of the things that are out there we actually win. So those are the things that our marketing team and our leadership monitors all the time.

And I will say, the pipeline, I'm happy to report is stronger than 2019 pipeline. So even despite all this, and I'm just amazed, I mean, the business have created all these virtual engagement with customers so we can continue to do tele-tasting and we ship samples and we taste together the samples with the customer online and I think there are all kinds of tools that our marketing team and technical team has developed to collaborate virtually with our customers. So that have kept the pipeline intact, and then the win rates continue to be very strong. So we feel good about both aspects of that.

When we look at - the last time we look at the plan, the five-year planning cycle that we'll renew every year, but the last time we look at the plan was 2019, so we plan to 2024. And by that time, the business gets to about $1 billion operating profit. And in order to do that, if you take what we're going to finish the year estimated, is about 15% compounded growth rate. So that's kind of our five-year projection, if you will. So it - and that's without any major acquisition. So it could be in the range of 15% to 20%, depending if we find an acquisition that we like to have. That's kind of the ballpark.

Ben Bienvenu

Okay and last question on Nutrition, you touched on the some of the interconnectedness across the organization and synergistic nature of having Nutrition within your broader portfolio? Can you elaborate on that a little bit more?

Juan Luciano

Yeah. Yes, we think first of all, there is a customer connection. Again, we are a food company, and a feed company. And there are a lot of customers that do both. And they take commodity products and they take more specialty products. So if you go into complete feed customers or even premix. I mean, you have to see, for example, I've been in customers that are introduced to us by our global trade, that they buy commodity products, and we're also discussing in the same meeting, an energy drink that they're going to launch or the plant-based burger that they are planning to launch.

So, in many places of the world these customers are the same. So first of all, there is a strong commercial connection. There are small customers, large customers, there is a lot of synergies then between ADM, traditional ADM and the new Nutrition company. The second is, as I said, the integrated value chain, the fact that why that our plant-based proteins plants are in Campo Grande, Brazil, because there is a crushing plant there.

And because there is a grain business there that allows us to get the right beans to crush them into white flakes, and then that create the perfect feedstock for the specialty proteins plant. So I think that some of those things cannot be seen by when we talk about it. But the competitive advantage internally that provides is significant.

And then for as relatively small business, like the Nutrition business, we have the capabilities of ADM, not only from a footprint, but also from the coverage in the world, we can go - we are in 160 countries, so our business can land somewhere and they have a relationship and they have an ability to sell. That's what we seen in Animal Nutrition with Neovia. We go into Neovia and we go into all our destination marketing customers. And there is automatically an open door and a relationship built for us to bring the new solution for the feeding of those animals.

So I think there are many aspects and think about when we set up all these operational excellence in ADM with all our center of excellence, whether is for finance or operations or customer service or supply chain, a relatively small business then like Nutrition takes on all that operational excellence and all that low cost to come to the market being more efficient than anybody else. So I think that there are incredible number of synergies that are a little bit like an [istoric] [ph] most of them underwater are not seen.

Ben Bienvenu

That's a nice summary. Thank you for that. Okay, Greg, I know you've been waiting on the edge of your seat for me to ask about Ag Services and Oilseeds. I want to start with the US export season. And we've had great sales commitments already. It's shaping up very nicely. I want to get a sense in the context of late planting, dryness in South America. What that portends for extending the export season out of the US? And then also, you know, how susceptible does that make the Brazil crop to future yield or weather vulnerabilities as we move through the maturation of that crop?

Greg Morris

Yeah. Thanks, Ben and thanks for the question. I think if you just take a step back and you think about what's happening in the world today where you have, you know, China certainly has navigated a number of things in the past year or so, they had African swine fever. They've managed to rebound probably faster than most people had expected. They've managed to get through COVID and we see, you know, signs of their economy continues to advance.

And ultimately, what that means is that, their appetite for ag commodities, specifically corn, beans, wheat, sorghum, et cetera, is actually quite strong. And so even despite the pandemic, global trade flows are actually increasing this year versus previous years. And so when you look at what's happened with the aggressive pace of Chinese buying out of Brazil early in the year that's essentially drained the available stocks out of Brazil for the balance of this year. It's put the US certainly in, you know, in a great position to be able to have the largest export program ever in Q4. And it's caused a situation where, you know, certainly there's sensitivity around the balance sheets for corn and for soybeans.

And so as we sit here with a very tight Brazilian carryout, certainly sensitivity around that transition from the US export program into Brazil. Yeah, there were some concerns early on about the dry weather and the late planting of the Brazilian crop, and even the Argentine crop. You know, as we sit here today, it looks like, you know, the farmers are always amazed as to how fast they can get a crop planted. And the pace of planting was very robust and, you know, there's still some cause for concern, because the balance sheets are relatively tight and that'll be, you know, top of mind for anybody that's trading markets over the next several months.

But it's caused I mean it's probably changed a little bit about, you know, when the Brazilian program will take over in terms of exports. So we've seen some additional export sales being put on the books out of the US for January, even into February. And so we'll have to see how the weather plays out and how that crop develops, I still think there's a potential for a good crop in Brazil. But it's the pace of exports has been fantastic and looks like it's going to continue and interesting too, you know, everybody focuses on the soybean trade, but as the Chinese livestock industry has professionalized their feeding practices, it means not only does soybean meal demand grow, but it also means that the corn demand grows as well too.

So we've seen a nice uptick in demand from China for corn. We expect that will at least continue through next year. Certainly lots of talk about how they're going to, you know, what their future looks like in terms of agronomic practices and how they address, you know, their increased demand for both corn and beans. But looks good right now for the US export program, I still think there is a good opportunity to raise a good crop in Brazil. And you know, the transition will happen, you know, somewhere in the middle of Q1 from a US export focus to more of a Brazilian focus.

Ben Bienvenu

Yeah, okay. You know, given the strong export volumes that we've seen, there's some tightness in supply chain, elevation margins are very good and continue to strengthen. At what point do we need to think about kind of a breaking point, where everyone sets back. I know China's a shrewd buyer, but they need this, as you said, because they're rebuilding hog herds. I know, they've had production issues, particularly around corn domestically as well, they've got substantially higher corn prices than we have here. So where is the elasticity point as it relates to some of these numbers that we're seeing, in your mind?

Greg Morris

Well as certainly elevation margins have been great. And I think, you know, how we manage that capacity has been, you know, a critical part of our execution strategy as we've gone through the year, you know, making sure we have a solid perspective about how we think the future is going to play out and managing our capacity accordingly.

But I think in terms of, you know, the breakpoint at this point, it feels like, you know, the Chinese buyer has got a nice book of business on you know, and even despite, you know, five named storms hitting New Orleans, the industry continues to run very well down there. And so the volumes that we've been able to put through the facilities has been fantastic.

You know, we still have Chinese reserves that's still a lever that they could pull to help in that transition from North America to South America. You still have some available capacity to some more so there's, you know, there's no - there's still offers in the market. So there's still availability of stocks in the US.

And so I think the transition, you know, is manageable. But certainly when you look at the premiums, you know, US premiums versus Brazilian premiums, you know, the Chinese will have and the world buyer will have, you know, every incentive to manage that transition to gain access to the South American beans, you know, as quick as they can, because the premium structure is going to dictate that.

Ben Bienvenu

Okay. Thinking about the crushing business, can you just take us around the geography and give us a sense that looks - looking also quite strong? And can you talk a little bit there about the board that crushes here in the US, because it is quite strong in the front month, is not as strong as you get farther out and kind of the middle section so just curious to hear your commentary there?

Greg Morris

Yeah. So on the crush business, it starts with, you know, the complexities that the economic struggles in Argentina have caused that industry. You know, the majority of global trade flows of soybean meal stemmed from Argentina, and so the world needs that industry to run. But the complexity of the financial stress on the Argentine country and the challenges associated with getting the farmer to readily market its soybeans has been a challenge for that industry. And that's caused exports out of other origins to step up. So we've seen good demand out of the US, good demand out of Brazil, it's allowed the European industry to see some better margins. And so we believe there's a positive backdrop in terms of crush margins kind of, you know, everywhere around the world other than in Argentina right now.

The cash margins in the board crush, you know, they generally track, but what we've seen in an environment like this, where you have such a fragile balance sheet and fundamentals that you know, fundamentals that are being driven not only by a strong export market, but also by you know, the pace of farmer selling, we've seen some pretty good volatility on the basis levels too. So you really have to think about you know, being basis, meal basis, oil basis in conjunction with board crush as kind of the - all the different building blocks have the actual cash margins.

But the strength in the nearby, I mean, it shows that there's good demand nearby for both meal and oil you know, as we think about you know, how this thing plays out as you get into you know, next year, you know, I would expect that you know, some of that strength will roll through but it's also going to be very - cash margins are going to be very dependent on how we position ourselves with our basis positions, whether it's on beans, meal or oil as well as board crush.

But you know, a lot of this that the board crush is really being influenced by the flat price moves, so see you know, the nearby strengthened soybean futures as opposed to the differed look at the old new spread a lot of the board crush, you know, and where it's trading at is really just a consequence of flat price movements and bean spreads.

Ben Bienvenu

Okay, great. You touched on Argentina and your comments. Juan, you talked about in the last conference call of, you know, they're focused on the potential for devaluation, stemming farmer selling of beans and you know, and whether it's you know, 50% idle capacity or whatever it is at the moment that turning back online at least for some period of time. Juan, you suggested that it makes sense that the market given the demand constructs that will be pretty quickly absorbed and will just move on. But can you guys elaborate a little bit on how you think about that component for the next you know six, nine months?

Juan Luciano

I don't know, Greg, do you want to address it or you want me to do?

Greg Morris

Yeah, I think you know, when you look at the balance sheet that I described earlier, and as tight as the world is today on soybeans, you know, actually we need Argentina to continue to participate in the trade flows. So you know we need access to or the world needs access to those beans that today are sitting you know, in the farmers' hands so you know, some continued selling from that sector is certainly needed for the world.

You know, in terms of a devaluation there's been a lot of speculation, whether it's a devaluation or whether it's you know, changing in their export taxes, they reintroduced a differential export tax that didn't seem to have a material impact on - in incentivizing the producer to move more grain into the market. I think in the end, it's, Argentina is going to remain a very complex region of the world.

And I kind of go - I go back to the world needs Argentine meal and oil as a critical supplier to the world and margins are going to have to be or going to have to be sustained at a level that allows for that industry to continue to overcome that complexity. And so if you just think about, you know, maybe the last several years versus the next several years, if you believe that complexity is going to stay, then margins are going to have to stay at a level that allows the world to still rely on that industry to run, at least at a certain level, it doesn't mean that margins have to be fantastic in Argentina, but it means that margins have to be at a level that allows for those trade flows to continue, because the world needs meal and oil out of Argentina.

Juan Luciano

I think that the other thing that I will add, Ben is that, it's difficult to change the farmer mindset, because for since I remember, betting on the dollar is the best bet in Argentina. Unfortunately, that's what the economic reality has shown. So the farmer is holding to the grain as a way to keep dollars in their hands.

But I think the second thing that is important is, given that the food security so much a priority for many, many countries around the world that - all that situation create an halo of unreliability as Argentina as a supplier, because it's kind of a swing supplier, it comes in and out depending on the devaluation and it's very difficult to put your food security strategy on a country that you cannot predict when it's going to supply how much.

So I think that Greg and his team has been able to adjust to that. And that's why you see the strong demand from either Brazil or North America, because at the end of the day, some of that is a spot, because of Argentina, but some of that will remain because of Argentina's unreliability on a long-term basis.

Ben Bienvenu

All right, okay. I want to touch on kind of the two, what I think are most in focus, so much structural demand drivers for your Ag Services and Oilseeds businesses over the next, you know, three to five years, one, the African swine fever, and the second is renewable diesel and biomass-based diesel.

On African swine fever, we're on the other side of it. We're on the rebuild side. How far along do you think we are? Greg, you talked about the institutionalization of the production, the commercialization aspect of it, so you know, rations are going up, it's driving demand for soybean imports, meal domestically there in China, corn across both crushing and your origination businesses. Can you help us think about where we are in that and the magnitude of that opportunity?

Greg Morris

Well as I said earlier, I think the Chinese livestock industry's ability to rebound from ASF, I think has been faster than what most people have thought I still think it's a, you know, it's a multiyear, you know, improvement that they're going to continue on. I think, you know, some people talk about, you know, maybe getting back to kind of pre-ASF levels by, you know, 2022 or so. So I think there's a few more years left in that rebuilding. But they have certainly put some significant effort into it. And again, you see that reflected in the significant uptick in trade flows on both corn and soybeans.

So I think that's kind of the timeline we're thinking about. I think trade flows should continue to be strong as we think about the next few years. And I think, you know, the mix of corn and beans are going to really depend on, you know, what China also does to try to promote, improve agronomic practices in their own country, you know, whether they want to be reliant on corn imports versus bean imports. you know you've seen some headlines here in the last few days about, you know, how they're incentivizing grain production. And so, you know, a lot to play out there. But in the end, you know, I do think it means that we should be able to benefit from an acceleration of trade flows, you know, going into the future.

Ben Bienvenu

Okay. On the biomass-based diesel front, there's a lot of committed capacity to come online suppose that capacity, there's skepticism, there's focus on the feedstocks that obviously are a large producer of soybean oil, canola oil, rapeseed oil. Can you talk about how you think about that as it relates to secular demand for your business and then also the refined oil business? And then capacity, whether it's, you know, new canola crushing capacity, what makes the most sense? What would have to happen in terms of sustained demand for you to trigger decision to add capacity? Help us think through that that.

Greg Morris

Yes, so renewable green diesel and early veggie oils role and a more sustainable renewable fuel is certainly a top of mind and it's exciting, you know, for anybody that's been in the industry we've talked about in past years, you know, the oil story, the oil story, their oil story and it's right around the corner. Well, the oil story is here. And when you look at, you know, the significant uptick in potential demand for various veggie oils, you know, getting your arms around, where that feeds, you know, what the trade flows are going to look like, what the feedstocks are going to look like is really important.

And I think there's a few things to keep in mind. I mean, you know, first and foremost, your, you know, there are certain - there certainly preferred feedstocks based on the Carbon Intensity score. So, I think, you know, the world has, it will have certain incentives to aggregate as much used cooking oil as possible from, you know, everywhere in the world to be able to feed into those markets that value that, certainly spun corn oil has found its way into that space as a lower CI score.

But I think when you look at the significant volume uptick that's coming in that space, you still have a real benefit versus petroleum equivalents to look at. Soybean oil and canola oil as a feedstock, and as a reliable domestic supplied feedstock. So we know that all these oils are going to play a role.

But what everyone's trying to figure out now is, what are the trade flows look like? You know, who's going to - you know, how much of that feedstock is going to come from? What currently is maybe being exported? How much of that feedstock is going to be diverted from standalone biodiesel plants that maybe are going to have their margins compressed? Where renewable green diesel is going to be able to secure that feedstock?

Is certainly higher oil-bearing seeds will be interesting to think about you know how those margins look in the future and what acres might look like as we think about oil essentially taking more of a leading role in terms of demand growth versus a backseat role, versus soybean meal, like we've seen in the last several years?

So it's an exciting time. And, you know, thinking through those trade flows and where we may be able to look at additional incremental, you know, oil production, we're fortunate we've got several facilities across Europe and across North America that have swing capacity, where we can process soybeans, we can process you know, canola or in Europe, it's rapeseed or soybeans. And so, you know, leveraging that swing capacity can be beneficial.

But I think it's also interesting to look at the history that ADM has in biofuels and the technology that we have within our R&D group, to be able to even think about how do we influence the CI scores of existing veggie oils? Whether it's soybean oil, whether it's canola oil, how do we create a sustainable difference as an ADM supplied feedstock, because we've made the deliberate technology advancements within our facilities where we're thinking about, you know, how we move product around and how are we thinking about sustainable farming practices as a critical part of that Carbon Intensity score for the feedstock?

And so I really think it's also an opportunity for us to help differentiate the way that we supply feedstock to an industry that's going to value a lower carbon footprint. And so there's a lot to unpack when you think about renewable green diesel, you know, well beyond just you know, the 3 billion or 2 billion or however many billions of gallons you want to put out there in terms of your estimate. It's a real opportunity for us to set ourselves apart from you know other commodity suppliers of those feedstocks.

Ben Bienvenu

Okay, great. I want to go to the Carb Solutions segment and ask a few questions. One on the Starches and Sweeteners business. Can you give us in the update around contracting season and when you think about, we've been talking about Chinese buying driving up corn prices in the midst of a contracting season? What are the implications of that as it relates to you know, margins next year and help us maybe think about across your customers that how big versus large customers are reacting and give us a sense as you can of what's going on?

Juan Luciano

Yeah. So we are still in the middle of it, so I don't want to provide a lot of granularity as you can imagine. But the goal is always to protect margins as we go into this. And as you described, there are many competing factors right now. Part is consumer demand expectations, we are in the middle of another resurgence of COVID. But in corn prices and increased corn exports and you know, what you estimate for ethanol production, like the products value, so we bring all that to the table.

I think one of the things that we have done several years ago is that, we have improved the mix of contracts we have. We have also one, two- and three-years' contracts. So, it's not many years ago, it was like, it was a yearly contract, say from February to February and everybody was having a cliff at the same time, we have a different mix now. And the same the nature of the contracts are different. So we do expect volumes to be better in 2021, certainly than 2020. As we don't expect the same seasonal low that we saw in Q2.

And I think our customers are better prepared and ourselves as well to maneuver through the impacts of the pandemic through the shift from food service to retail and all those transitions. So I think that is still a little bit too early. As I said, we are still negotiating with customers, but we're comfortable that our business overall, Starches and Sweeteners will show year-over-year improvement.

Ben Bienvenu

Okay. And the just last one for me in the ethanol business. We're seeing a lot of discipline, the S&D looks pretty good the last couple of weeks. So we started to see production kind of creep up, stocks aren't moving up a lot. But I wanted to get your take on the discipline of the industry just go around as it relates to production. And then you guys notably have 2 large dry mills offline. You talked about next spring as a possible timeframe around those coming back online. But I know it's market-dependent. Maybe not so much the timing of those, but how do you expect the market to absorb you turning those back on? Help us think through that.

Juan Luciano

Yeah. As you said there is right now a lot of uncertainty, as some of the states are announcing more, you know, bigger restrictions to fight the Coronavirus. So, we are getting into the low demand season from a driving miles perspective. So I would say that shows how the industry has been disciplined, Ben this time around, because the stock levels have been kept at around the 20 million barrel level, if you will, which has allowed for some margin expansion.

Of course, recently over the last week, maybe we lost some of that because of COVID uncertainty fundamentally. On our decision to come back, our decision to come back will be, of course, we're going to keep it through the winter, we're going to keep it down, because it's a low driving season. And now then we're going to see how margins are looking into the year. What are the expectations for our resurgence in the economy?

I'm optimistic, Ben about the spring and the next summer. If you think about it, we're going to end up middle of the winter, if you will, plus, by that time, we will be distributing vaccines, not to everybody, probably I wouldn't have gotten the vaccine by then. But we will have the hope and we will have that I think we will be turning a little bit some of these very terrible statistics that we're having right now, because we'll be exiting it. It'll be through winter.

So I think there's going to be - we're going to be looking at all those things, some of the regulatory environment things, some of the export and we have milestones for all those things as we hit some of those milestones, we will be making the decision whether we bring one at a time, whether we bring two, in what proportion do we bring then? So we have a lot of flexibility and we will continue to prioritize margins on the way we handle this.

Ben Bienvenu

All right, Juan, Greg, Victoria and Michael thank you so much for your time today. Thanks, everybody for listening. We wish you a good rest of the week and a Happy Thanksgiving next week.

Juan Luciano

Thank you, Ben.

Greg Morris

Thank you, Ben.

Juan Luciano

Thank you for having us.

Ben Bienvenu

Yeah.