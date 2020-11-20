Sell In May And Go Away 2020

One of the more persistent investment myths is that the winning strategy is to sell stocks in May and wait until November to buy back into the market.

One of the more persistent investment myths is that the winning strategy is to sell stocks in May and wait until November to buy back into the market. Let's look at the historical evidence. Using Ken French's data library, since 1926 it is true that stocks have provided greater returns from November through April than they have from May through October. That may be the source of the myth. The average premium of the S&P 500 Index over one-month Treasury bills averaged 8.4 percentage points per year from November 1926 through October 2020. And the average premium of the portfolio from November through April was 5.7 percent compared to just 2.6 percent for the May through October portfolio. In other words, the equity risk premium from November through April has been more than twice the premium from May through October. Furthermore, the premium was negative more frequently for the May through October portfolio, with 33 percent of the six-month periods having a negative result compared to 28 percent of the six-month periods for the November through April portfolio.

From November 1926 through October 2020, the S&P 500 Index returned 10.2 percent per year. Importantly, the May through October portfolio had a positive equity risk premium of 2.6 percent per year, which means the portfolio still outperformed Treasury bills on average. In fact, a strategy that invested in the S&P 500 Index from November through April and then invested in riskless one-month Treasury bills from May through October would have returned 8.3 percent per year over this period, underperforming the S&P 500 Index by 1.9 percentage points per annum. And that's even before considering any transactions costs, let alone the impact of taxes (you'd be converting what would otherwise be long-term capital gains into short-term capital gains, which are taxed at the same rate as ordinary income).

Let's see how the strategy performed in 2020. The S&P 500 Index returned 13.3 percent from May through October, outperforming riskless one-month Treasury bills (which returned 0.1 percent) by 13.2 percentage points.

What's perhaps most interesting is that the last year the "sell in May" portfolio outperformed the consistently invested portfolio was 2011. Yet, you can be sure that, come next May, the financial media will be raising the myth once again.

A basic tenet of finance is that there's a positive relationship between risk and expected return. To believe that stocks should produce lower returns than Treasury bills from May through October, you would also have to believe that stocks are less risky during those months-a nonsensical argument. Unfortunately, as with many myths, this one seems hard to kill off.

