CEO Caforio did not provide an entirely new perspective, but reading between the lines the challenge for the CVR seems to have increased.

This is hugely relevant for BMY.RT holders because if Liso-cell isn't approved before 12/31 the CVR theoretically has no value.

The Wolfe Research Healthcare Conference hosted Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) CEO Giovanni Caforio. With Bristol-Myers just having released a press release disclosing the FDA did not meet the PDUFA date (discussed in depth here) for Liso-cell, this was an important event to holders of the contingent value right distributed after the Celgene acquisition to Celgene holders, a right that's now publicly traded under the ticker BMY.RT. What color would Caforio provide on why it was missed and would he hint at approval coming at another date?

These contingent value rights are unusual securities. This particular one either pays out $0 or $9. There are no other options except through an undesirable route of litigation.

The CVR entitles its owner to receive $9.00 in cash upon FDA approval of all these drugs by a certain date:

Ozanimod (by December 31, 2020) Liso-cel (JCAR017) (by December 31, 2020) Bb2121 (by March 31, 2021)

Ozanimod has been approved, which leaves milestones 2 and 3. Remember if these aren't met the rights are zero'ed out. If they are met, the holder receives $9. They are currently going for $0.66 each.

The key problem is that Liso-cel requires approval before March 31, 2021.

Without adjusting for special circumstances but purely going on data from Alacrity consulting on baseline rates of approval, the remaining approvals should get secured ~77% of the time, based on a simple 88% approval rate for each drug.

The problem here is that COVID-19 is a real roadblock.

However, I'd argue by now it's clear that Liso-cell should be approved, unless a third party CMC's vector plant that requires inspection doesn't meet the FDA standards, and this can't be rectified. That's a highly unlikely event, and the approval probability can be reasonably viewed as much higher than 88% for Liso-cell.

The problem is that the approval needs to come before 12/31. What should have been an entirely reasonable date turns out to be a major challenge because the FDA is failing to uphold even PDUFA dates of drugs under priority review.

The latest drama unfolded at an event called the Wolfe Research Healthcare conference. Seeking Alpha put up a transcript of the event here.

I've covered the event live on the special situations report. But to be fair I didn't think anything earth shattering was said. My takeaway at the morning of the event was:

There wasn't an inspection ongoing at that very moment (something I figured possible, based on company's language in a press release, the day before).

I didn't get better insight into the optimism expressed on the recent earnings call (discussed here) as Caforio was let off the hook fairly easily. Neither did he get asked directly whether an inspection had been scheduled.

Bristol-Myers used a press release to inform the market the PDUFA date for Liso-cell would be missed and approval deferred until the Texas plant inspection. That press release, earlier this week, BMY lately, consistently added the caveat: "There is no inspection scheduled" to communications. Even in live discussions. Now this "warning" is no longer given.

With that background information out of the way, I'll discuss the call and what I'm reading into Caforio's comments. Here's the first question related to the CVR:

Interviewer So let's shift to 2021, really unrelated to COVID, if we can sort of separate that out, it may not be possible. But what are the headwinds and tailwinds as you're looking into 2021, things like Eliquis pricing or payer negotiations or China negotiations on volume-based procurement or NRDL, that sort of thing? I know you've already given guidance for earnings for 2021. But maybe you can talk about tailwinds, if there are any, and headwinds. Giovanni Caforio ...And then of course, we have the opportunity for additional approvals next year, like liso-cel and ide-cel in cell therapy. We'll be filing important submissions for new medicines that contingent upon the second Phase III study for our TYK2 inhibitor in psoriasis. I think the submission of TYK2in psoriasis will be very, very important for us. Mavacamten in cardiovascular medicine, that is the result of the acquisition of MyoKardia, again a new exciting medicine. And there is a number of data readouts into next year across all four of our therapeutic areas that are very exciting in terms of opportunities for us, and we can go into more detail for any of that.

Caforio first goes over some other stuff and then mentions liso-cel and ide-cel approval as tailwinds for 2021. This wouldn't normally bother me much. I mean clearly, these therapies are going to add to the company's bottom line in 2021 and they aren't important to this year.

But he sort of throws them in as an afterthought. Like "additional approvals" of liso-cel and ide-cel. As if these are bonus approvals that could come through next year.

It could be nothing. But possible he's mentally accounting for approval for these to come in 2021.

Next relevant question (emphasis mine):

Interviewer Let's shift to the topic of the CVR. Predictably, we've gotten some questions already on that. The PDUFA date came and went for liso-cel. This is one of the cell-based therapies you picked up. It's part of CVR that came from Celgene. You described in a press release from Nov. 16, so just two days ago, that a necessary inspection by FDA hasn't occurred on time because of COVID-19. But you can still potentially receive approval for this product by the end of the year and that would satisfy that part of the CVR criteria. Any color that you can add above and beyond what was factually stated in the press release? One question that we've gotten from a few clients is, is a virtual inspection a possibility? Giovanni Caforio Yes. Thank you, Tim. And let me say, first of all, that we are working very actively with the FDA. We're very committed to bringing liso-cel to patients as soon as possible. It's an important medicine. The data is extremely exciting. And so it's been our focus since the beginning to work proactively with the FDA to ensure the approval of liso-cel and we continue to do that. You're right in saying that the issue that led to the deferral was related to limitations imposed by COVID and the inability to physically inspect one of our contract manufacturing plants in Texas. We are working with the FDA. And from our perspective, we are open to any type of inspection. The team is ready. And all I can say is that as the FDA continues to assess their strategy going forward, we are in dialogue with them and we would be open to inspections, which include the use of technology and virtual inspections. But that's really ultimately a decision for the FDA to make.

Caforio said something really weird: "You're right in saying that the issue that led to the deferral was related to limitations imposed by COVID-19 and the inability to physically inspect one of our contract manufacturing plants in Texas."

The BMY press release cites "travel restrictions due to COVID-19" as the reason for the deferral. Here's the relevant piece verbatim:

The FDA was unable to conduct an inspection of a third-party manufacturing facility in Texas during the current review cycle due to travel restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, the FDA is deferring action on the application until the inspection can be completed. The application remains under review. The FDA did not provide a new anticipated action date. “Bristol Myers Squibb continues to work closely with the FDA to support the ongoing review of the BLA for liso-cel,” said Samit Hirawat, M.D., executive vice president, chief medical officer, global drug development, Bristol Myers Squibb. “We are committed to bringing liso-cel to patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma who still have significant unmet need.”

Curiously, there are no travel restrictions on Texas or Maryland (FDA headquarters). In my previous article, I've covered why I think the FDA cited this for a reason. But perhaps the actual reason is "the physical inability to inspect the Texas plant."

This could mean the FDA is adamant about the physical inspection and that matches previous commentary from the agency discussed here:

We’re considering virtual inspections, particularly for companies where the site has a track record, but if it’s a site that is brand new with no track record or if it’s a site with that has a bad track record, we’re hesitant to do that,” Bryan said

The above doesn't bar a virtual inspection entirely. The vector, produced in Houston, is an input into the process in Washington and it could be viewed as slightly less critical. The site has no track record but the third-party company that owns it is well known to the FDA. I'd say it has a good reputation with them.

But I didn't like Caforio's follow-up:

We are working with the FDA. And from our perspective, we are open to any type of inspection. The team is ready. And all I can say is that as the FDA continues to assess their strategy going forward, we are in dialogue with them and we would be open to inspections, which include the use of technology and virtual inspections. But that's really ultimately a decision for the FDA to make.

I assume they are working with the FDA to move inspection and approval forward. Caforio isn't going to say that the FDA is ready to do a virtual inspection. He does say BMY would be willing to do a virtual inspection.

He doesn't have to say that. In practice, it can be a disadvantage to do a virtual inspection and lower chances of approval. The company can insist on physical inspection. But insisting on something like that would be pretty obnoxious toward the FDA and it would be a gold plated invitation for CVR holders to litigate subpar effort to accomplish approval in a timely manner.

BMY's team being ready is good. They need to have the right people, at a third-party facility, at the right time. This is not hard but it needs to be given attention. I'm not sure if we can read into this fact that inspection could be imminent. Maybe "readying your team" means nothing. Maybe it's a standard phrase. But it could indicate the talks with the FDA are such that inspection could happen any day and they are in full blown prepare mode in case it happens.

Then, he says "the FDA is assessing its strategy going forward" and "that's a decision the FDA has to make" which was a letdown to me. It implies the FDA hasn't made up its mind. It means the inspection is definitely not ongoing. Maybe it means no inspection is scheduled because the FDA apparently hasn't decided how to do it. The silver lining is that it implies the FDA hasn't slammed the door shut on a virtual or alternative inspection.

Then FDA commissioner Hahn tweets this today:

After literally just missing the PDUFA date on a cancer drug under a priority review with a break-through designation...

Full speed where travel restrictions allow, I suppose.

The key problem with this CVR remains that things are getting awfully tight in terms of timeline. I'm worried about the holidays. The COVID situation in Houston not really improving fast. Then there's the Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) vaccine. That could be given to FDA personnel but not in time to meet the 12/31 timeline. There are normally about three weeks of paperwork after an inspection. It's becoming increasingly unlikely the FDA will pull this off in time.

There's still hope. The above tweet (as weird as it is) should reflect the FDA's willingness to push ahead, even through challenges, with important oncology drugs.

The fact that neither the FDA or BMY has shut down the notion of virtual inspections

Very importantly Caforio did not say: "no inspection scheduled."

I'm also still hopeful because on the most recent Bristol-Myers earnings call so many positive phrases were used to describe the ongoing talks with the FDA.

But it's hard to see the CVR trading well in the weeks ahead. With every day passing without good news it is likely to trend down. Tax-loss selling could put additional pressure on the rights.

I do think it's still undervalued. We now know there's no inspection ongoing. We also know the FDA hasn't decided whether to do a virtual or in-person inspection (knowing they don't love virtual on brand new facilities). We know COVID-19 is still very much around in Houston. That's why I'm lowering my odds of approval before 12/31 to 25%.

Fair value without giving consideration to litigation (and there's value there) would be in the neighborhood of $1. Litigation is definitely worth something. I've got some questions about whether it's thesis creep if you now start factoring litigation value. Thesis creep is something to watch in investing. I've definitely lost money succumbing to this mistake. If you now start factoring in litigation value that's not thesis creep. I've referenced it from the very beginning. The reason I didn't bother too much with factoring in litigation value back when things were going really well, is that it simply didn't matter much at the time.

The probability of having to derive value here through litigation has gone up many-fold. A month or two ago, this ending in litigation was an edge case. Now it's the default outcome.

I like the contingent value right below and around ~$0.4 - $0.5 and I would lighten up a position that I could trade in and out of easily enough. I think it's worth more than the current price of $0.66 I do expect it to trade downwards until there's unexpected good news.

