Atico operates the free cash flowing El Roble mine and is advancing the La Plata high-grade VMS project to construction, both in less-favored jurisdictions.

Adriatic is advancing the world-class Vareš project toward production in 2023. Its brownfield exploration projects may help it escape the orphan stage on the Lassonde curve.

Volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS) mines tend to be highly-economical assets, to which mining equity investors should consider getting some exposure.

In a recent article, I enthused over Volcanogenic Massive Sulfide (or VMS) mineralization by metaphorically characterizing it as "Mother Nature's cornucopia of metals". In that piece, I stated:

"...mining investors should pay attention to the following in stock picking:

Preference should be given to deposits assaying high-grade precious metals, for the by-product credits;

Relatedly, the greater the net effect of realized metal price as offset by operating costs, the better;

Look for a land package that potentially contains a cluster of VMS prospects;

The mining company must have a technical team with a track record of success in exploring areas of structurally-complex geology."

And in that same article, I put the above-listed criteria to use and identified District Metals (OTC:MKVNF) and Arizona Metals (OTCQB:AZMCF) as my best picks in pure-play VMS exploration.

The naturally ensuing question is which are my best picks in pure-play VMS development. This is a meaningful question, for it is a great way to profit from an unfolding commodity super-cycle by actually producing the commodities (see here). Better yet, one can invest in a soon-to-be producer, because an awesome re-rating typically occurs as a non-producer becomes a producer (see here).

To that end, I present two stocks below that I believe offer some of the best risk-reward profiles among the VMS-focused miners. Adriatic Metals and Atico Mining trades in their home exchanges, i.e., ASX and TSX-V, respectively, with more liquidity. Please beware of the risk associated with the illiquid trading of these small-cap stocks on the OTC board.

Adriatic Metals

I presented the investment case to be long Adriatic Metals (OTCPK:ADMLF) a while back and went on to state the stock was my favorite zinc-silver miner. Since then, a lot has happened with Adriatic, which warrants a review of the investment thesis.

Rupice mineral resource update

On September 1, 2020, Adriatic released an update of the July 23, 2019, maiden mineral resource estimate of the Rupice deposit that was used in the scoping study, based on a total of 38,135m in 167 diamond drill holes including 46 historical drill holes and 121 drill holes from its own drilling programs in 2017 (8), 2018 (39), 2019 (52), and 2020 (22).

The updated MRE includes 12.0 Mt of ore grading 149 g/t Ag, 1.4 g/t Au, 4.1% Zn, 2.6% Pb, 0.5% Cu, and 25% barite reported above a cut-off grade of 50 g/t AgEq, containing 58 Moz Ag, 527 koz Au, 489 Kt Zn, and 312 Kt Pb (Table 1; see here).

Table 1. Rupice updated mineral resource estimate by classification. Source.

As compared with the 2019 version, the new MRE has a few major changes:

Ore tonnage increases by 32% from 9.4 Mt to 12.0 Mt, with little increase in metals contained. The high-grade core that supports the 2019 scoping study remains, with a lower-grade halo around that core added (Fig. 1). The high-grade zones can be mined selectively early on under the long hole stoping plan, while the halo can be mined later to blend with Veovaca ore for improved payability.

The mineral resource has also been upgraded, with tonnage in the indicated category rising from 7.5 Mt to 9.5 Mt. Please note, only the indicated tonnage can be used to support the then-ongoing pre-feasibility study (or PFS), so the expansion of indicated tonnage is significant for the project economics as in the PFS.

The cut-off grade has been greatly increased from 0.6% ZnEq in an open-pit scheme to 50 g/t AgEq (equivalent to 1.6% ZnEq) for underground mining for quick payback and high IRR.

Thanks to the appreciation of precious metals during the interim, Adriatic began to rebrand Rupice as primarily a silver project.

Fig. 1. Plan view of the new ore block model outline of Rupice vs. 2019 ore block model, shown with the Rupice ore block model by AgEq grade ranges in the inset, modified from the source.

Vareš PFS

On October 14, 2020, Adriatic announced it had arrived at a positive outcome in the long-awaited PFS of the Vareš (Rupice and Veovaca) project.

The PFS envisions 11.1 Mt of probable ore reserves to be mined over a 14-year mine life, at an annual throughput of 0.8 Mt. The project, for an upfront capital cost of only US$173 million, is estimated to generate an after-tax NPV-8 of US$1,040 million (Table 2). The PFS relies on significantly more robust inputs over the 2019 scoping study.

Table 2: Key PFS metric of the Vareš project, under the metal price assumption of US$1,900/oz Au, US$24/oz Ag, US$2,500/t Zn, US$2,000/t Pb, US$6,500/t Cu, US$150/t BaSO4, and US$6,500/t Sb. Source.

Boasting an after-tax IRR of 113% and a 1.2-year payback period, the Vareš project is one of the most profitable undeveloped mining projects in the world. At an after-tax NPV-8 of US$1,040 million, Vareš qualifies as a tier-1 asset.

and a 1.2-year payback period, the Vareš project is one of the most profitable undeveloped mining projects in the world. At an after-tax NPV-8 of US$1,040 million, Vareš qualifies as a tier-1 asset. Silver is now the most valuable metal in the metal mix of Vareš, contributing 31% of revenues, lifting the precious metal contribution to 45.3%. This is certainly positive from a stock valuation point of view since precious metals stocks tend to capture premier multiples in the market, usually considerably higher than their base metal peers.

Vareš will have a small environmental footprint. The majority of the ore at Rupice will be mined underground, with only 1/5 from the Veovaca open-pit. Part of the tailings will be backfilled underground at Rupice. The brownfield Veovaca mine site will be used for the majority of plant infrastructure.

The operating costs have increased by 29% to US$117/t from the scoping study, mainly thanks to the US$70/t transport cost of barite. Barite handling charges are 62% of the overall concentrate handling fees, and 30% of the overall operating costs. This is an area the company will likely look to improve in the ongoing definitive feasibility study.

Bosnia land expansion

On September 2, 2020, Adriatic announced a land expansion in the vicinity of the existing Vareš project in Bosnia, amounting to 32.12 sq-km (Fig. 2; see here).

Fig. 2. The Semizova Ponikva, Brezik, and Vareš East concessions, newly added adjacent to the Vareš project, Bosnia. Source.

The Brezik concession (aka, Brezik-Droskovac) hosts the disused Brezik and historical Droskovac iron-ore mines. Droskovac - on-trend from the Veovaca West brownfield target - has a historical A + C1 resource of 0.9 Mt grading 1.0% Zn and 2.9% Pb.

At Vareš East, exploration has previously been undertaken at Barice (copper), Grubanovici (barite, copper), Ljevaci (barite), Smajlova Suma, and Debele Mede (barite). Samples gathered by Adriatic returned up to 23% Cu and 54 g/t Ag at Barice (quartz sulfide vein); 89% and 39% BaSO4 at Grubanovici and Ljevaci; and multiple samples of >89% barite from old trenches at Debele Mede.

These new concessions further extend the growth runway of the Vareš project.

Permitting

On November 19, 2020, Adriatic announced that it has received the Urban Planning Permit for the Veovaca project area (open pit, plant, and tailings areas) from the Federal Ministry of Spatial Planning. Having received the approval of the Reserves Elaborate, the Environmental Permit, and the Urban Planning Permit, the company will now immediately apply to the Federal Ministry of Energy, Mines and Infrastructure for the Exploitation Permit. In addition, the company said the Preliminary Water Permit for the Rupice project area (underground mine and associated infrastructure) has also been received from the Sava River Water Agency, a necessary step in a process to obtain the Environmental Permit for Rupice, which is under final review, following the completion of the public hearing (see here).

Tethyan assets

The acquisition of Tethyan Resource Corp. (OTCPK:TEYNF) was finalized in early October 2020 (see here and here). This relatively inexpensive (C$14.7 million) transaction bought to Adriatic the brownfield Kizevak and Sastavci polymetallic (Zn-Pb-Ag-Au) exploration licenses, giving it a foothold in neighboring Serbia and adding an additional project pipeline in the Balkans.

By late October 2020, Adriatic already reported encouraging assays from three diamond core holes at Kizevak, along with excellent preliminary metallurgical test results (see here). Two closely-spaced, wide intervals containing high-grade veins and broad zones of moderate grade crackle breccia were intercepted. Preliminary metallurgical testing demonstrates excellent recoveries of zinc, lead, and silver by flotation and resultant saleable-grade lead-silver and zinc concentrates.

New institutional investors

On August 5, 2020, Sprott Inc. acquired 9,278,137 shares (5.24%) of Adriatic, becoming a substantial investor (see here).

On October 26, 2020, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development invested £6.2 million (US$8 million) in the company for 5,276,595 shares at £1.175 per share (with a 4.5% discount). At the same time, Queen's Road Capital Investment Ltd. bought a US$20 million private placement of 8.5% unsecured convertible debentures. The debentures, with a 4-year term from closing, will be convertible at A$2.7976, representing a 30% premium to the 20-day VWAP. These investments totaling US$28 million are a strong endorsement of Vareš asset quality and ESG credentials. They leave Adriatic extremely well-funded to complete the Vareš DFS, detailed engineering work, and remaining permitting, freeing up funds for an aggressive exploration program at the Tethyan project in Serbia (see here).

On November 3, 2020, major investor Sandfire Resources (OTC:SFRRF) invested A$8.5m (4,830,156 shares) following the end of litigation (see here).

The near-term catalysts

Adriatic has emerged as a major force to be reckoned with in Balkan mining, with two parallel polymetallic project pipelines in two neighboring countries. The flagship Vareš project, now at the pre-DFS stage and substantially de-risked, is veritably a tier-1 asset in the world and will be a very profitable mine. Judging from the P/NPV multiple of Vareš alone (0.3X), Adriatic is deeply undervalued.

Further upside exists in the newly-acquired concessions adjacent to Vareš and, especially, in the Kizevak and Sastavci project in Serbia. Well-funded, aggressive exploration in these brownfield areas is expected to generate a stream of news flow. Going forward, Adriatic appears to be loaded with near-term catalysts:

The maiden JORC-compliant mineral resource estimate for Kizevak was originally expected by the end of 2020.

Adriatic has applied for the Exploitation Permit for the Veovaca project area, which is expected before the end of 2020. The company also awaits the approval for the Environmental Permit for Rupice.

Despite the permitting delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, the definitive feasibility study on Vareš is now underway and may be completed by the end of 1Q2021.

Adriatic is also reportedly conducting regional exploration in areas surrounding Vareš, Bosnia, and at the Sastavci project in Serbia.

The talented and hard-working Adriatic management can do little in the face of project delays caused by the public health crisis. Nonetheless, such delays are just a little fly in the ointment in my opinion. As the projects are advanced toward mine construction and production by 2023, the above-mentioned catalysts are anticipated to drive the Adriatic share price to a series of new highs. I firmly believe both Vareš and Kizevak will become mines in the next few years - that's the ultimate downside protection for patient investors.

Risks

Adriatic is not without risks. Permitting has generally gone smoothly before the coronavirus pandemic slows down the grant of environmental and exploitation permits, which is now expected in the 1H2021. Subsurface geological risk does exist for the ongoing exploration programs.

Furthermore, there have been murmurs among investors concerning whether Vareš will succumb to the Lassonde curve. The share price has been weak since late August 2020; however, I suspect that weakness may have more to do with the technical correction of silver than the kick-in of an orphan period. That Adriatic share price shadowed the silver price during this time can be explained to a large extent by the successful effort of Adriatic management to rebrand Vareš as a silver project. I am cautiously optimistic that a steady advancement of the Tethyan project will be able to offset uncertainties resultant from the permitting and financing of Vareš, and help Adriatic avoid an outright orphan period (Fig. 3). In that regard, a stream of positive news flow from Raska (Kizevak and Sastavci) is imperative.

Fig. 3. A schematic Lassonde curve for Adriatic Metals, shown with Vareš (3a) and Raska (3b) at different times, modified from this source.

Atico Mining

Atico Mining (OTCQX:ATCMF) differs from the above-discussed companies in a number of ways. Firstly, Atico is a producer from its El Roble VMS mine in Colombia, in addition to its exploration programs. El Roble has generated free cash flow for Atico, which was being used to fund exploration at the La Plata VMS project in Ecuador, sparing shareholders of equity dilution. Secondly, La Plata is a grassroots exploration project, rather than a brownfield project as is Tomtebo, Kay, Vareš, or Vaska. Thirdly, the jurisdictional risk in Colombia and Ecuador is substantially higher than that in Sweden, Arizona, and the Balkans. Operating in these two Latin American countries calls for special know-how, of which CEO Fernando E. Ganoza and his team supply plenty.

El Roble

El Roble (90% operated interest) is an underground gold-copper mine. It was estimated to contain 144.5 Mlb Cu and 131 Koz Au in the measured and indicated resource category as well as some inferred resources; the 2P reserves were at 110 Mlb copper and 89 Koz gold, grading 3.40% Cu and 1.88 g/t Au (see here). El Roble had an AISC of US$1.46/lb CuEq.

El Roble has been in continuous production since 1990, except for 1993 for security reasons. Since taking over the operations in November 2013, Atico has ramped up ore production significantly, and improved copper and gold head grades as well. At the current production, El Roble has approximately four years of remaining mine life.

However, there is more than meets the eye. Back in 2013, the remaining mine life was estimated to be four years at the then-production, or two years in today's production. However, after 7 years of continuous production, El Roble still had four years of remaining mine life as of 1Q2020. So, how many more years of mine life does El Roble actually have? I am not sure but I think it's probably longer than four years. For that matter, El Roble is still open at depth and along strike.

Then, you have to consider the >21 drill targets Atico identified in the 6,355-hectare mining district (Fig. 4). Recall VMS deposits come in clusters; so, it is reasonable to assume El Roble has some company nearby. Prior to the coronavirus, the company had a 2020 drilling program of 13,000m, supposedly focused on a 2km trend that includes El Roble. Some 3,738m had been drilled in 1Q2020, including 1,229m drilled underground at the depth of the Zeus orebody, and 2,509m on the surface at the Archie, Calera, and Santa Anita targets.

Fig. 4. The El Roble mine and satellite exploration prospects. Source.

La Plata

The 2,300-hectare La Plata (currently 60% operated interest, 75% with earn-in option) is a gold-rich VMS project, with two high-grade VMS so-far discovered (which are still open toward the depths and to the north) and nine priority exploration targets, including Q. Romero (22m at 1.8% Cu was hit in the 1960s) and Guatuza, 150m north of La Plata, with 6.8m intersection at 7.0% Cu and 1.0 g/t Au (Fig. 5).

Fig. 5. The La Plata project, Ecuador. Source.

The 2019 mineral resource estimate came to 1.85 Mt grading 12.9 g/t AuEq including 4.1 g/t Au, 50.0 g/t Ag, 3.3% Cu, 0.6% Pb, and 4.6% Zn in the inferred category, containing 763 Koz AuEq. The rock has monstrous economic value thanks to the rich gold (Table 3). The 2019 PEA indicates the project at US$70 million CapEx is economically viable, with an after-tax IRR of 24% (see here). In this new mining district, the mill alone costs US$50 million. I expect additional deposits to be found in the concessions will help improve the economics.

Table 3. A quick comparison of four VMS-focused mining companies, with the metals listed in the order of its economic value contribution and the rock economic value calculated using this source. Source of the table: Laurentian Research, based on company-released information.

In spite of the coronavirus pandemic, Atico continued the in-fill and step-out drilling at La Plata running two rigs, with the goal of upgrading and expanding the inferred resource to support a feasibility study. Broad intervals of gold, silver, copper, and zinc mineralization at high grades (7.2-32.9 g/t Au, 73.4-237 g/t Ag, 2.0-16.25% Cu, 2.16-12% Zn) have been penetrated (see here, here, here, here, and here).

Atico looks to deliver the feasibility study on La Plata by early 2022. Preliminary information suggests a 1,000-ton/d mill, much-improved recoveries of the treated ore, and reduced operating costs over the PEA (see here). While advancing the permitting process, Atico also signed a power supply agreement with the Ecuadorean national power company CNEL concerning building a 7.5km, 69kv power line for La Plata (see here).

The management

Atico is backed by the Ganoza family of Peru, which built Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) into a ~US$1 billion company. CEO Fernando E. Ganoza, a mining engineer and MBA, cut his teeth at Fortuna under his father's tutelage. He has proven to be able on his own to deliver robust results at El Roble. He seems to be averse to equity dilution; except for an equity raise back in 2013, he never went back to the market for more equity capital, which is reflected in the tight capital structure (119 million shares outstanding, 11.6 million options, and no warrants). Insiders hold some 16% of the shares, giving them substantial skin in the game.

Risks and upside

With the financial backing of the Ganoza family, I wouldn't worry unduly about the risk of financing La Plata. The FCF from El Roble will cover part of the CapEx. In addition, Atico recently received a US$2.5 million term loan (LIBOR + 3.5%, 30-month) from Export Development Canada, a Crown corporation (see here).

As a free-cash-flowing producer with substantial growth upside, Atico appears to be deeply undervalued, thanks to the perceived jurisdictional risk associated with Atico. I believe the market has not given enough credit to the Ganoza family's ability to successfully operate mining projects in Latin America. Such a misunderstanding may have set the stage perfectly for a surprise when the highly-economical La Plata comes on stream in about 3 years. That said, this stock does require a fair amount of patience on the part of investors.

Investor takeaways

Interested investors could pick from the VMS-focused mining companies - District Metals, Arizona Metals, Adriatic Metals, and Atico Mining - according to their idiosyncratic risk appetite and investment horizon (Table 1).

Jurisdictional risk . District Metals and Arizona Metals operate in top-ranked jurisdictions. The jurisdictional risk associated with the Balkans, where Adriatic Metals operates, may have been overblown. On the other hand, Colombia and Ecuador are not for the faint-hearted, except for those who believe the Ganoza family is equipped with special know-how to successfully shepherd the projects forward as it did in the past.

. District Metals and Arizona Metals operate in top-ranked jurisdictions. The jurisdictional risk associated with the Balkans, where Adriatic Metals operates, may have been overblown. On the other hand, Colombia and Ecuador are not for the faint-hearted, except for those who believe the Ganoza family is equipped with special know-how to successfully shepherd the projects forward as it did in the past. Stage of the project. While all of the VMS projects considered in this series of articles appear to be highly economically viable thanks to their high precious metal grades, the subsurface risk does decrease from District Metals (early exploration), via Arizona Metals (advanced exploration), to Adriatic Metals (pre-development with regard to Vareš); naturally, so does exploration upside. Atico is a special case, high-grade La Plata provides substantial upside, while the producing El Roble cushions the downside (Fig. 6).

Fig. 6. The lifecycle of a mineral discovery, the so-called Lassonde curve, shown with 1, District Metals with its Tomtebo project; 2, Arizona Metals with its Kay project; 3, Adriatic Metals with its Vareš project (3a) and Vaska project (3b); and Atico Mining with its El Roble Mine (4a) and La Plata project (4b), modified from this source.

The management. I like all four teams of management, who are technically capable and shareholder-friendly. They all have substantial skin in the game. I believe all of them are able to secure adequate financing for their respective projects, without subjecting shareholders to excessive equity dilution.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADMLF, ATCMF, AZMCF, MKVNF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.