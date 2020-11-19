Trican (OTCPK:TOLWF) has survived possibly the worst downturn in Canadian well service history. In January of this year there were over 200 rigs operating in Canada. Today there are 89 rigs working. Back in January of 2014 over 500 rigs were in the field (Canada rig count). The industry makes the Hindenburg look like a fender-bender. Rig utilization rate is less than 20%. The downturn has taken its toll with Calfrac Well Services (OTCPK:CFWFF) being the poster child for pain, narrowly avoiding bankruptcy with a reorganization plan that left shareholders with about 8% of the equity and debt holders trading bonds for shares.

Things south of the border are no better: "This has probably been the most challenging quarter in past decades," Schlumberger's chief executive Olivier Le Peuch said in the second-quarter results release of the world's largest oilfield services provider.

Fitch Ratings said in July: "While we expect oil and gas prices to gradually recover from April's lows, the OFS market will experience a recovery lag of four to six quarters, as producers will be cautious about increasing exploration and drilling activity and will be unlikely to reverse pricing concessions obtained from service providers."

According to the latest tally from law firm Haynes and Boone, 26 North American oilfield services firms filed for bankruptcy in the third quarter-the highest number since Q2 2016 when the same number of firms sought protection from creditors (from Oilprice.com).

There is a whiff of recovery in the U.S. and Canada as rig counts have increased for the last 8 weeks. Here is the latest:

Area Last Count Count Change from Prior Count Date of Prior Count Change from Last Year Date of Last Year's Count U.S. 13 Nov 2020 312 +12 6 Nov2020 -494 15 Nov2019 Canada 13 Nov2020 89 +3 6 Nov2020 -45 15 Nov2019 International Oct2020 656 -46 Sept2020 -474 Oct

(Source: Baker Hughes Rig Count Nov 13)

Not much joy in those numbers but at least the patient is off life-support. A full recovery to last year's level is probably a year or two away. In the meantime, some participants will be consumed, others will die.

Trican has survived and kept itself operating by cutting costs, reducing debt, and sticking to disciplined pricing instead of low-ball contracts that guarantee a loss. They have trimmed their operating costs by 30% and cut capital expenditures to the bone, with Q3 capex coming in at just C$1 million. Debt now stands at C$1.5 million down from C$46.2 million at the end of 2019. Revenue per job remained even at about C$78,000 compared to Q3 in 2019.

For those who love numbers:

Item as at Sep 30 Value Per Share Cash $5.1 mil $.02 Quick Ratio 1.36 Current Ratio 1.88 Working capital $53.7 mil $.21 Debt/Equity .002 Sales last 9 months $294 mil $1.13 Cash flow last 9 months $47.2 $.18 Shares outstanding Sep 30 258.9 mil

Source: Trican Q3 Financial Statements

The pressures of an unprecedented collapse have been managed extremely well. A recovery in the drilling space will feed directly to the bottom line. If activity even matches last years', EBITDA will be positive as the company printed $C28.9 million in 2019, with cash flow of C$28.6 million. Cash flow was C$100.9 million in 2018 when WTI averaged $64.94.

Although the rig count is trending (weakly) in the right direction, COVID-19 could frost over the budding recovery. Cases are rising again worldwide. We know what that means for oil and gas consumption. The U.S. EIA (Energy Information Administration) predicts WTI to average $44.24 next year with Brent at $46.59. Global oil consumption is forecast to rise next year to 98.8 million bbls/d (barrels per day), up 5.9 million. The theme in the EIA STEO (Short-term Energy Outlook) is, naturally, UNCERTAINTY. Citing the same cloudy outlook, OPEC puts 2021 demand at 96.84 million bbls/d. The IEA (International Energy Agency) pegs 2021 at 97.1 million bbls/d. The trend in all three is up for next year but with the caveat of "this could be way the hell off".

If the demand projections are correct, the search for oil should pick up. That means more wells drilled and completed. Eventually, E&P (Exploration and Production) firms will have to start replacing reserves. Otherwise they'll run out of product. There will be fewer players drilling more wells. Trican and their brethren will see rising revenue. The big question hanging over outfits like Trican is whether fracking continues to enjoy the freedom to keep pumping. The company is primarily a fracking company. In Q3 77% of the firm's sales came from fracturing with 14% from cementing. If there is suppression of fracking due to environmental concerns, outfits like Trican will continue to suffer. Some regulatory action is to be expected, adding to production costs and reducing oil output (but increasing the oil price due to supply cuts). It's hard to imagine, however, a complete ban on fracking in North America. There's oil there and we need it.

So Trican and other pumpers will see their results improve as activity picks up. The service sector has seen valuations decline to liquidation levels. Two years ago TCW was trading over C$4.50 per share. In March 2020 it hit C$.43. Similar decimation can be seen across the board for energy service stocks-priced for extinction. In Trican's case, as with a few others, this was absurd. The balance sheet was telling a different story. Trican will be around to see the sunshine when it comes. If anyone can put a date on that, please DM me.

Chart Watch

Overall Short Intermediate Long Bullish (0.41) Bullish (0.28) Bullish (0.42) Very Bullish (0.53)

The technical portrait of Trican is bullish across all time frames according to Stockta.com. Solid support at C$1.18 with resistance at C$1.32 which was passed on Nov 16 with the stock hitting C$1.38. Volume has increased over the last few sessions with the price rising. The 50 day average (C$1.22) is above the 200 day (C$.99). So technically, it's a buy.

Somebody Likes It

Insider buying at the company has been robust over the last year primarily from Trican itself through the NCIB (Normal Course Issuer Bid) and from two related firms: Clarke Inc. and G2S2 Capital. Trican has purchased about 16 million shares this year for cancellation with the NCIB extending to October 2021. Meanwhile, Clarke and G2S2 have helped themselves to about 51 million shares over the last year and a half; nearly 20% of the shares outstanding. Michael Rapps, President and CEO of Clarke, said in April 2019: "Trican is one of the largest oilfield service companies in Western Canada, has among the best balance sheets of any oilfield service company with minimal debt and has a collection of assets and businesses that, in our view, is worth significantly more than the company's current share price implies." He failed to state what "significantly more" means, however. Their last purchase was June 30 of this year: 100K at around C$.81 (Sedi.ca). If they start selling instead of buying, that probably puts a price on "more", so keep your eye on that. FYI, Wilks Brothers disposed of most of their shares in 2017 in the range of C$5.04-$5.31. Trican was a much bigger company then, of course.

Analyze This

I include analysts' views on stocks just as a point of interest. They're usually late to the party and herd instinct prevails. According to TMX Money the consensus is Hold with 7 "experts" stamping that on the stock along with 1 Buy. Price targets range from C$1.20-$2.00 with an encouraging movement up in targets since July. Earnings estimates for FY20 see C$-.27 to C$-.86. For FY21 the range is C$-.14 to C$-.27. You can see the degree of precision in those ranges. Blame it on COVID. Everyone else is.

Last Call

Trican sees a modestly brighter picture for drilling in Q420 and Q121: "The sequential recovery in commodity prices, combined with significant overall industry cost reductions, has led to improved cash flows for our customers relative to Q2 2020" (News release Nov 6). This touch of optimism is based on oil prices remaining at least in the current $40 range and no global financial catastrophe due to COVID-19. Eventually the pandemic will end and E&P firms will have to start replacing their reserves which they certainly haven't been doing over the last few years. Oil price forecasts all over the place with some analysts seeing a rapid return to higher prices as the pandemic winds down while others see the status quo. The second quarter was the bottom for drillers so at the very least look for marginal improvements in drilling activity.

Trican has done a commendable job of reducing expenses, cutting capex and debt while sticking to job prices that make sense. Once the upturn gains strength, they'll be churning out decent numbers for cash flow and profit. For what it's worth, my 12 month price target is C$1.80 with perhaps C$2 best case. That's a return of about 30% to 44% from Wednesday's (Nov 17) price of C$1.39. I base this on a better-than-expected increase in Canadian drilling over the next two quarters (they have no US presence). This may not happen in that time range but may take a year or two. The point is that Trican will be able to capitalize on the rebound whenever it happens.

