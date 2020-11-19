Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) Kenny Gunderman Presents at NAREIT REITworld 2020 Annual Virtual Conference (Transcript)

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) NAREIT REITworld 2020 Annual Virtual Conference November 19, 2020 12:00 PM ET

Kenny Gunderman - CEO

David Barden - Bank of America

David Barden

All right. Thank you everyone for joining us for our new session with Kenny Gunderman, CEO of Uniti. My name is David Barden. I head up telecommunications services and comm infrastructure research for Bank of America. And I'm really pleased to be here at NAREIT 2020 hosting Uniti for this session. At the bottom left of your screen, there's probably a Q&A box. If you want to type in a question that we might try to put in front of Kenny as we go, please feel free to do so. I apologize in advance if we can't get there. I think we only have about 30 minutes to kind of talk about all the things that Uniti is working on. For those of you that aren't familiar with Uniti, maybe Kenny I'll ask if you could give us just maybe a brief background on who Uniti is and what they do. And then we'll talk about kind of the future for Uniti going forward.

Kenny Gunderman

Sure. Good afternoon everyone or good morning. David, it's nice to be on with you again and we're always pleased to be here at NAREIT. Uniti is a mission critical communications infrastructure REIT. So our strategy is to acquire or build mission critical infrastructure, predominantly fiber, focused on fiber. We believe fiber is the key to all of future network investments in the communications infrastructure world. It underpins wireless. It underpins fiber-to-the-home. It underpins fiber-to-the-enterprises. It's really a critical ingredient to broadband over the coming years.

We think we're in the early innings of a very long investment cycle, five to 10 year investment cycle. And so, we're very pleased to be focused in this part of the infrastructure ecosystem. Today, we have a very valuable portfolio of real estate, 125,000 route miles of fiber around the country in 42 States, almost 7 million strand miles of fiber. That network is very under capacity, I would say. So, we're using roughly 10% to 20% of it. So there's a substantial amount of Lisa capacity on that network.

We have a portfolio of small cells that we're developing. It's a relatively small portfolio, but we think that there's a tremendous growth potential over time. And we also have a portfolio of wireless towers and we add a larger portfolio of wireless towers, but we recently sold that portfolio at an industry leading multiple, but small cells and towers are important to the strategy as they are feeders into the fiber network and they're a natural extension of the fiber network.

We really believe in anchor economics and shared economics beyond that. So our strategy is to focus on anchor customers like the big wireless customers, AT&T and Verizon, and T-Mobile to build wireless networks for them at generally 5% to 6%, 7% yields, cash flow yields, and then lease up those networks beyond those initial anchors to drive 10% plus cash flow yields on a blended basis.

So very much believe in the shared economic model. As a result, our economics reflect that. So we've got about 97% to 98% recurring revenue, a very low churn 0.3% monthly churn, 80% plus EBITDA margins, roughly 30% capital intensity across the whole business and at average contract term of about nine years.

So those are very attractive. We think appealing economics that that are conducive to a mission critical infrastructure. We've built our portfolio largely on M&A. So we were spun out of a major carrier called Windstream five years ago. They spun out the real estate underlying their network, which we now own. And so initially when we were spun out five years ago, we had one customer, Windstream, and 30 or 40 employees. And since then we have grown our portfolio substantially to where Windstream is now less than 70% - almost 60%, 65% of our revenues.

So we've really grown that revenue base materially, and we've grown the portfolio of real estate materially over the past five years through M&A. So it's been a big part of our strategy and will be going forward. Over the past two years, there has been a lot of volatility in our stock in our story because that large customer Windstream, our largest tenant went through bankruptcy. And so as a result, there was a lot of volatility. But we said at the beginning of the bankruptcy that we felt very confident that our mission critical infrastructure was important to Windstream's business. And so as a result, our lease would remain intact. And as a result, we are now beyond the bankruptcy and beyond our settlement agreement with Windstream.

And our lease did in fact remain intact. Our red payment was never disrupted and continues to be at the same level as it was before bankruptcy. So we're very, very excited about that. And so, as a result, we feel like there's a new beginning for Uniti. The Windstream just emerged from bankruptcy a month or so ago. Our settlement was just finalized a month or so ago. So a lot of things - positive things have been happening in our business. And we're really excited about 2021 and the setup for 2021 for Uniti 2.0. So, very excited to be here, talk to you about all that today.

And David, I'll throw it back to you for any questions.

Q - David Barden

No worries. That's great, Kenny. Thanks so much. So I remember when Windstream was spun out about five years ago, there was so much anticipation about - would there be a deal, was there a deal to be done? When will it be happening? And then it did take a little bit, but you got deal number one done, and then you got number two and number three and kind of the flywheel began to grow.

And I think you're right. I think that now that the Windstream bankruptcy is behind us. They've restructured their stronger tenant. There's a 2.0 story. So I think that there is a level of anticipation about how, and when does this flywheel start again, now that you've kind of moved past this. Can you kind of give us some color as to the magnitude of the opportunity and the cadence with which you think you can execute on it?

Kenny Gunderman

Yes. And again, just as a reminder, we started out as an M&A story and built the portfolio from scratch. And we did it through M&A, and also did it during a period of time when there were many other buyers of these types of assets, including fiber and towers and small sales. I mean, these are very, very valuable assets that many other buyers, both strategics and financial buyers, private buyers have been trying to buy for years and have been buying for years.

And one of the key things that we always said was that we had a proprietary M&A funnel that gave us an opportunity to buy assets at less than market prices. And so, we were able to execute despite the competition, and able to execute at attractive valuations, despite the competition, and you're right, David, initially there was a lot of focus on that, and when is that first deal going to happen, but we told people repeatedly be patient. Once we get started fly was is going to be turning, and we're really going to - we're going to really build up portfolio.

And within two and a half years, we did that. We executed on exactly what we said we were going to do, and we were really rolling to a point where we put over $2 billion of capital to work in this M&A strategy to build up this very valuable portfolio of assets that I just talked about. And 90 plus percent of the transactions that we did were over proprietary nature. So despite all the competition and the frenzy from other buyers humiliate these assets, we're able to do it in a proprietary fashion. So over the past couple of years, year and a half during the Windstream bankruptcy, we really toggled down that M&A strategy.

We took a conscious approach of not targeting larger deals, focusing on smaller deals, and deals that didn't overextend the capital structure because of all the volatility with our cost of capital. But we also said that we were staying engaged with the M&A market. We were staying engaged with the various counterparties that we were in discussions with. So that when the time came for there to be clear skies so to speak that we would be able to get back work quickly.

So long-winded way of saying to answer your question, I think once we get into 2021 with clear skies, I think we're going to be able to get back to work pretty quickly on our M&A strategy. We've stayed engaged with the fall. We've stayed engaged with counterparties that we haven't talked about this, but I'd still say 80% to 90% of our opportunities are over proprietary nature. And so, over the past couple of years, we haven't forced any opportunities that were interesting to us or strategic to us. And so the opportunity set is still there. And we're excited about getting back to work very quickly.

David Barden

Awesome. And so I think that for those that are interested, there is a slide deck specific to the Nareit meeting, has a lot of information from the third quarter slide deck on your website. But one of the things that you talk about is that the sales leasing pipeline has about 130 different opportunities across a range of different kinds of customers. Could you kind of maybe bucket those in terms of size? Is that 130 million little deals, or is it five really big deals and 125 little deals? How does that break down like. What are the kind of elephants that you're hunting out there?

Kenny Gunderman

Yes, so that slide really is more of a sales funnel as opposed to an M&A funnel. But your question is still spot on David. I mean, that's a funnel of opportunities that really are lease up opportunities on our network. And that billion to opportunity set really doubled within about four or five months after announcing our settlement Windstream, because part of our settlement with Windstream gave us access to substantially more fiber than we had previously. And within a very short period of time, that being public, our Salesforce were relatively small Salesforce was able to go out and double the sales opportunity in the sales funnel through marketing those assets. And I would also say that's a very static, have that number continues to grow and evolve over time.

And as more time passes between now and the settlement I think that we're going to see even more opportunity, but today I would say the 80-20 rule applies, right. You know, 20% of the deals represented probably 80% of the value in that funnel. So there are definitely some elephants in the funnel that moves the needle in a big way with both carriers and West Coast data centric providers names of which you would be very familiar, that are big deals that drive a big part of what makes up that funnel.

Customers who might want to take large swaths of the network, large numbers of the markets, and so the opportunity there is sizable. The sales cycle on these larger deals tends to be longer as you're dealing with sophisticated customers, and you're piecing together network solutions, as opposed to just selling a route here and there.

So there are those large elephants in there, and then there is a whole host of smaller transactions. And so I think what you're likely to see in terms of those monetizing this funnel is, a handful of larger deals periodically hard to predict when, I could give an answer, but I'd rather not. And just say that there is a large - those larger deals in there that we're going to monetize periodically, and then just a steady drip of smaller deals along the way.

And for those investors who know us and David you'll remember, we bought a similar national portfolio of assets from CenturyLink a few years ago. And we monetize that network and through lease up in a very similar way as I'm talking about here, just a handful of larger deals with name brand carrier customers, and then just a steady drip of lease up. And I think that's exactly what we're going to see here. But the opportunity set here is literally about 10 times what it was post that essentially transaction several years ago. So very excited about it, lot of work to do to monetize this opportunity, but like we're set up to do it.

David Barden

And, you know, is there a - and maybe this is a weird question, but - is there a budget like in kind of two ways, is there an amount of money that you think is practical to spend or would you rather just spend as much money as you possibly can as quickly as you can. And how do you choose between investing in a sale lease back versus an M&A transaction?

Kenny Gunderman

Yes, so for a lot of our sale leasebacks, and the deals that we're showing in this particular funnel, many of these deals actually bring cash into our business as opposed to require cash from Uniti. So that's one of the beauties of our business. It's a very cash accretive, that's a very cash accretive part of our business. So and in many ways that lease up opportunity helps fund our business, which I'm sure we'll talk more about later in the discussion. So I think your question is more pertinent for M&A transactions where we're acquiring new portfolios or we're acquiring companies. And in that case, we definitely don't view it as there is an unlimited amount of capital for us to do that. We do tend to fund our acquisitions in the capital markets. So as a REIT, we pay out a lot of our cash flow.

We don't accumulate cash, we never have. And so the forced discipline of using the capital markets to finance new acquisitions, I think is a good thing, because we know that in order for us to be able to finance deals at attractive rates.

We need to be able to convince our investors that it's a good investment, and it's consistent with the strategy that we've always talked about. And so over the past five years, when we've done acquisitions that require financing, we've been very pleased with the capital market reaction to those transactions, which is why I think our investors generally really want us to get back to M&A, because we've done a good job of that.

So I don't think we've ever had an issue with capital David. I don't think we will going forward, especially in this environment where there is so much capital really chasing these infrastructure assets, including private capital infrastructure funds, private equity et cetera.

So it's really more about our ability to execute on the pipeline, the right cadence, so that we're not overextending ourselves. Although many of these assets don't require a tremendous amount of operational complexity or overhead, there is still integration required. And so we want to be very thoughtful and disciplined about bringing new assets in the portfolio. So that sort of cadence is more, more important than the capital I would say.

David Barden

Got it. And so you've got this inorganic growth opportunity and M&A kind of a pseudo inorganic growth opportunity for the sale lease back program. You have an organic business, your fiber sales business. Could you kind of elaborate a little bit on what fiber business you're in? Are you selling to enterprises? It's not fiber-to-the-home? You mentioned small cells to a certain degree, kind of what is the composition of the fiber business and what are the growth drivers today?

Kenny Gunderman

Yes, so our fiber strategy is really bifurcated into two parts. We've got a national infrastructure business where we, like I said, we have 125,000 route miles in 42 States. And in the vast majority of that geography, we're really just selling wholesale. We're selling dark fiber, we're selling long-term IRUs. We're selling dark fiber leases, where we're really just selling capacity on a network to customers, 10 to 20 year contracts, very, very low churn, very high margins, 80% 90% margins with little capital required on our part.

And so that's what we call Uniti leasing. The business that we call Uniti Fiber is a fiber business where we're very actively managing the fiber network. So - and for us, we don't want to be actively managing a fiber network on a national basis. We want to be managing a fiber network on a regional basis where we can pick our spot and we can pick the competitive dynamics and markets that we find very favourable, and really go deep in a fewer number of markets as opposed to a wide across a large number of markets.

And so in Uniti Fiber, we're selling everywhere, everything from dark fiber, all the way up the stack to live services, and in some cases even managed services. And we're generally starting with an anchor customer. We always have at least an anchor. We never build fiber with the expectation of customers to come. We always build fiber with at least an anchor customer. And that anchor customer is generally a wireless provider, where we're building for fiber to the cell or a small cell network. And we're locking in a 10 or 20 year agreement.

In generally, the economics there are in the 5% to 10% cash flow range. And then after that, we come in and we're selling generally lit services or dark fiber to enterprise customers, wholesale customers, schools, government entities, military bases, and those that lease up revenue comes at substantially higher yields that drop the blended yield of that investment well above 10% on a casual basis. So 10% plus cash flow yields. So anchor customers are generally wireless. And then the lease up is generally to enterprise and wholesale and those types of customers.

David Barden

And what is driving business growth now in fiber?

Kenny Gunderman

David it's really coming from all categories of our customers. We have a trick - and I say this all the time. We don't have a demand problem in our business at all. We've got a tremendous pent up demand from our wireless customers, who are wanting to build more fiber networks in our markets to help them expand and enhance their wireless coverage. What the market generally refers to as the 5G rollout. So wireless carriers densifying and building out their wireless networks, tremendous pent up demand for that, and tremendous pent up demand from our Lisa, customers, our enterprise customers.

We're really growing that business 10%, 15% this year, another 10%, 15%, 20% next year. So there is just a tremendous amount of demand growing, continuing to drive our business. And ultimately it all comes back to just broadband. People want faster, more reliable, lower latency broadband.

And whether you're getting your last mile connection from an iPhone or from a galaxy product, or you're getting that last mile connection from fiber-to-the-home or fiber into your workspace or fixed wireless, all of that drives traffic onto and demand onto fiber networks. So there is just a tremendous tailwind in our business for demand. So we are seeing it from virtually all angles.

David Barden

So Kenny, I know that the REIT industry has been pretty much ended across a huge spectrum, from the impact of COVID via shopping malls and central business district real estate, and people are having to rethink entire business models as a function of what's happening today. How has COVID affected Uniti if at all?

Kenny Gunderman

Yes, and I feel for our REIT rather in many of those industries that have been heavily affected, and we see it real time, through some of the conferences like this and others, but for our business, I think COVID has actually demonstrated the durability and the tailwinds that I'm talking about in spades, because we've not seen really any disruption in our business.

And in fact, when you considered that most of us, many of us today are working remotely or going to school virtually or visiting your doctor virtually, the requirements on many of these networks that enable that virtual lifestyle are - those requirements are driving greater and greater demand in our networks. And so, I think that's actually - this whole COVID situation has actually been a driver of demand on our networks as opposed to anything else.

And in many cases, the trends that I just mentioned, the virtual lifestyle, certainly telemedicine, even virtual learning, Zoom calls, WebEx calls, et cetera, where things that were coming eventually, but those trends have just been accelerated because of the environment that we're in today. So, you never want to do victory laps in the environment that we're in today and I'm certainly not, but I will say that I do think that the mission critical nature of our business and our networks and our people, who are out there making all that happen have really been highlighted through this crisis. David, did we lose you?

David Barden

Sorry, sorry. It's the telecom guy who always puts on mute. It's a good jumping off point because I think we have a couple of questions that are kind of the same question, which is what do you think is the thing that's least well understood about your business that you'd like The Street to know that could be helpful for your stock.

Kenny Gunderman

Yes, that's a good question. I think there are really two things. Number one, our story, historically, has been driven so heavily by Windstream, what's going on with Windstream, what's going to happen with the lease or if it goes - Windstream goes bankrupt, what's going to happen. And I think a point that has been lost over the past six or seven months that really needs to be emphasized is we've just gone through the worst possible scenario with Windstream, they went bankrupt, and our lease was really put to the test. I mean, we had a Windstream creditors coming at us. We had a debtor coming at us to try to get concessions and so forth. The reality is the end result of the bankruptcy is that our lease remained intact. We actually fortified the lease. Our rent payment was never disrupted.

There was never any serious discussion among serious people about the lease ever being rejected. And so I think - and we were able to negotiate a very favorable commercial outcome for both ourselves and Windstream. And so I think as time passes and we execute on this settlement, the market will begin to appreciate more and more the benefits that are leased now being battle tested and proven, and the durability of that relationship.

The second thing is I don't think The Street fully appreciates the underlying trends and the economics and our core business. So forget the Windstream relationship, just the core underlying fundamentals of our fiber business, 97% recurring revenue, 0.3% churn, nine years average contract term, $10 billion of contractual revenue and really attractive lease up opportunities on top of that. And I think the reason The Street doesn't see that is because we've had a lot of changes on our numbers in the past couple of years. We've been exiting some non-core businesses. We've made some acquisitions. We've sold some businesses.

And so, there's a lot of noise in our numbers that really need to be normalized out for The Street to really see the underlying trends. And David, as you know, because you've asked us this question in open forums before, but you're really going to start to see that in 2021, when a lot of this noise gets normalized out of our numbers and people can really see the underlying trends. And so, I'm very excited about that. Obviously, we've got to continue to execute on our strategy and continue to deliver on what we've said we're going to do, but I think we're going to do that and I think the true core fundamentals of our business are going to be pre-filled.

David Barden

That's awesome. I mean, we've only got about a minute left, but I think that the question then becomes again, do you have goals? Is there a goal for 2021, a revenue diversification goal, a de-leveraging goal? Like what are the - where are the KPIs for next year?

Kenny Gunderman

We get asked about diversification a lot. Certainly, we did before bankruptcy; how fast can you diversify away from that one customer. And so, it's always been something we've talked about. It's got to continue to be a focus, but it's not a focus because we're afraid of our Windstream relationship. In fact, as I just said, I think that's been revalidated and fortified. It's a focus because we just think the opportunity set in this segment of our industry is tremendous.

So, we really want to execute on organic growth. We really want to execute on inorganic growth, which obviously results in diversification, but it's more just executing on this strategy. So, we've always talked about getting below - Windstream below 50%. Well, that continues to be a focus and I think had it not been for the bankruptcy. We would already be there. And I think now that we've got clear skies. I think we'll be there soon enough.

David Barden

Awesome. Well, I think we've run out of time, but Kenny it was a real pleasure to be here. Thanks to you and NAREIT for letting me be a part of this and thanks everybody for joining. We really appreciate you being here.

Kenny Gunderman

Thank you, all. David, thank you as always.

David Barden

Appreciate it guys. Thank you so much.