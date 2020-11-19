13 Upcoming Dividend Increases

Thirteen increases for next week, up from eight last week.

All stocks have at least five fiscal years of dividend growth history and come from the U.S. Dividend Champions List.

I've designed this article series to keep investors informed of upcoming dividend increases. Any company can increase its dividend, but these companies have a history of annual increases. For dividend growth investors, this can be an opportunity to start or add to positions before a new increased payout. Dividend increase notifications can be especially important for retirees who live on dividend checks. Many companies have also halted or cut their dividends during the pandemic, so receiving increasing income is very reassuring.

The lists I've compiled provide various stats for the stocks that are increasing their dividends next week.

This list is a trimmed-down version only covering dividend increases. A full upcoming dividend calendar is always available here.

How It's Assembled

I created the information below by combining the "U.S. Dividend Champions" spreadsheet hosted here with upcoming dividend information from Nasdaq. This meshes metrics about companies with dividend growth history with upcoming dividend payments (and whether those payments are increasing). These companies all have a minimum five-year dividend growth history.

As a point of clarification, companies may not raise their dividend every calendar year, but the total annual dividend received will still be higher each year. One such example is Bank of America (BAC).

In the table here on SA, a shareholder's annual dividend payout increased for each year in this time frame. Thus, it is eligible for inclusion in the "CCC" list.

That said, it did pay out the same amount for eight quarters in a row, but again, the total annual amount increased each year.

What Is The Ex-Dividend Date?

The "ex-dividend" date is the date you are no longer entitled to the dividend or distribution. You need to have made your purchase by the preceding business day. If the date is a Tuesday, you need to have purchased (or already owned) shares by the market close on Monday. Be aware that for any stock going ex-dividend on a Monday (or Tuesday, if Monday is a holiday), you must own it by the prior Friday.

Dividend Streak Categories

Here are the definitions of the streak categories, as I'll be using them throughout the piece.

King: 50+ years

Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years

Contender: 10-24 years

Challenger: 5+ years

Fun Facts

Category Count King 1 Champion 4 Contender 3 Challenger 5

The Main List

Data has been sorted by the ex-dividend day (ascending) and then by the streak (descending):

Name Ticker Streak Forward Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category Brunswick Corporation (BC) 8 1.35 23-Nov-20 12.50% Challenger CRA International, Inc. (CRAI) 5 2.07 23-Nov-20 13.04% Challenger Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI) 25 4.02 24-Nov-20 3.20% Champion Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. - Class A Commo... (DHIL) 7 0 24-Nov-20 33.33% Challenger CDW Corporation (CDW) 7 1.12 24-Nov-20 5.26% Challenger Evercore Inc. Class A (EVR) 14 2.63 25-Nov-20 5.17% Contender Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) 8 2.52 25-Nov-20 10.68% Challenger Stepan Company (SCL) 53 0.88 27-Nov-20 10.91% King Tennant Company (TNC) 49 1.32 27-Nov-20 4.55% Champion Atmos Energy (ATO) 36 2.6 27-Nov-20 8.70% Champion Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) 26 3.41 27-Nov-20 1.41% Champion Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) 16 1.86 27-Nov-20 4.76% Contender Hubbell Inc (HUBB) 13 2.34 27-Nov-20 7.69% Contender

Two quick notes; SBSI also has a special $0.05 dividend, and DHIL only does a special dividend, so the yield is listed as 0. Their special dividend last year was $9 per share; the new one is $12 per share, which is how I calculated the 33% increase.

Field Definitions

Streak: This is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet.

Forward Yield: This is the new payout rate divided by the current share price.

Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date before which you need to own the stock.

Increase Percent: The percent increase.

Streak Category: This is the overall dividend history classification of the company.

Show Me The Money

Here's a table mapping the new rates versus the old rates. It also reiterates the percentage increase. This table is sorted the same way as the first table (ex-dividend day ascending, dividend streak descending).

Ticker Old Rate New Rate Increase Percent BC 0.24 0.27 12.50% CRAI 0.23 0.26 13.04% SBSI 0.34 0.37 19.35% DHIL 9 12 33.33% CDW 0.38 0.4 5.26% EVR 0.58 0.61 5.17% HII 1.03 1.14 10.68% SCL 0.275 0.305 10.91% TNC 0.22 0.23 4.55% ATO 0.575 0.625 8.70% CFR 0.71 0.72 1.41% AIZ 0.63 0.66 4.76% HUBB 0.91 0.98 7.69%

Additional Metrics

Here are some different metrics related to these companies, including yearly pricing action and the P/E ratio. The table is sorted the same way as the table above. A value investor may find stock ideas with those companies near their 52-week lows as they could provide more margin of safety and inflated yield.

Ticker Current Price 52 Week Low 52 Week High PE Ratio % Off Low % Off High BC 70.91 25.22 73.99 16.58 181% Off Low 1% Off High CRAI 44.52 21.96 58.19 15.78 102% Off Low 21% Off High SBSI 30.83 23.51 37.89 14.89 31% Off Low 16% Off High DHIL 157.89 75 162 13.81 110% Off Low 1% Off High CDW 135.81 73.39 146.95 27.43 85% Off Low 6% Off High EVR 88.35 33.25 90.69 15.93 166% Off Low New High HII 163.31 136.44 279.71 11.19 19% Off Low 41% Off High SCL 124.47 69.33 129.62 25.34 79% Off Low 0% Off High TNC 66.57 46.64 87.06 30.01 42% Off Low 21% Off High ATO 96.21 77.92 121.08 20.71 23% Off Low 17% Off High CFR 83.35 47.69 99.42 15.94 75% Off Low 14% Off High AIZ 135.56 76.27 142.61 20.85 78% Off Low 2% Off High HUBB 155.32 85.62 166.37 23.4 81% Off Low 5% Off High

Tickers By Yield and Growth Rates

Some investors are more interested in the current yield, so this table is sorted descending by yield. The table also includes some of the historical dividend growth rates as a bonus. Additionally, the "Chowder Rule" has been included, the current yield + five-year dividend growth rate.

Ticker Yield 1 Yr DG 3 Yr DG 5 Yr DG 10 Yr DG Chowder Rule SBSI 4.02 2.5 10.4 10.1 12.6 14 CFR 3.41 8.5 9.2 6.6 5.1 10 EVR 2.63 17.9 20.8 16.8 15.9 19.4 HII 2.52 19.5 19.8 29.3 31.8 ATO 2.39 8.6 7.9 7.5 5 9.8 HUBB 2.34 8.9 9.8 10.7 9.4 13 CRAI 2.07 16.9 81 AIZ 1.86 6.6 6.2 18 15.2 19.8 BC 1.35 11.5 12.3 14.1 33.1 15.4 TNC 1.32 3.5 2.8 2.4 5.2 3.7 CDW 1.12 36.8 37.9 45.3 46.4 SCL 0.88 10.8 9.3 8.2 8.6 9.1 DHIL 0 12.5 14.5 17.6 -1 17.6

Comments

As we head towards the end of the year, companies are running out of time to announce yearly increases. COVID has deferred or suspended dividends for many companies. The thirteen on this list however, have been able to not only pay a dividend, but to increase it in this environment. We also have a nice cross-section with a Dividend King (SCL) and four Dividend Champions (SBSI, TNC, ATO, and CFR).

I entered the first ten companies on the list into my stock return calculator to see a hypothetical investment result since June of 2013 (based on earliest common trading date). Here were the results. CDW was the best performer with a 712% total (32.8% annual) return over the past decade. The rest of the companies performed approximately in line with market averages (S&P returned 160%), except for TNC, which only returned around 6% per year.

SBSI and DHIL provided investors with the most income with $5,185 and $5,766 respectively. Remember, this was only since 2013, when I ran a comparison going back a decade, both returned over $12,000 in dividends (more than your original investment!)

The light purple line of CDW you can visually see perform much better than the rest of the competition. Even with a large haircut in March those shares have returned to within earshot of their all-time highs.

Conclusion

I hope you find this information valuable. Let me know if you want to see additional data points or help make this more useful.

As always, do your due diligence on any stock before buying or selling. Happy investing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.