There has been another quarter pass since Capital Product Partners (CPLP) reduced their distributions by a massive 71% due to the ongoing economic fallout from COVID-19. Quite surprisingly, the situation is already looking considerably better this time. Investors should nonetheless still keep their expectations modest even though their moderate distribution yield of around 5% could see growth, as uncertainties are still rife with this article providing a follow-up analysis to my previous article.

*If there were any further trade tensions and restrictions between the United States and China, this could easily become a decline.

Instead of simply assessing distribution coverage through distributable cash flow, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and best captures the true impact to their financial position. The main difference between the two is that the former ignores the capital expenditure that relates to growth projects, which given the very high capital intensity of their industry can create a material difference.

When conducting the original analysis the first uncertainty is related to their capital expenditure, which is comprised of vessel acquisitions and improvements, thereby making it structural and permanent. This makes their free cash flow very lumpy with their capital expenditure during the first nine months of 2020 effectively consuming all of their free cash flow from 2017-2019. Each investor is entitled to their own opinions. However, I prefer to see distributions being covered by free cash flow after these types of expenditures, especially for organizations with economically sensitive earnings. If interested in further details regarding this topic, please refer to my previous linked article. The second uncertainty is related to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, which led management to make the following commentary during their second quarter of 2020 results conference call.

"So, unprecedented situations, and that dislocated completely where the partnership stood, as well as its prospects going forward. I mean we're talking about the recovery in the container market, but still, when, I think, we were discussing at the beginning of the year, we were thinking of fixing our 9,000 TEU containers at $40,000 for five years. Now we fixed one at $17,000, the next one at $30,000, and it's for a year or two. So, I think we shouldn't underestimate the current situation and what it meant in terms of our ability to execute on the MLP business model."

-Capital Product Partners Q2 2020 Conference Call.

Whilst a recovery in operating conditions was naturally expected at some point in the future, the speed at which this appears to have occurred even surprised their management given their following commentary during their third quarter of 2020 results conference call. It also seems that the possibility of distribution growth in the short term remains on the table if this rebound continues.

"I do think that either increased distributions or unit buybacks would be a good way to do that depending on our equity valuation. Just to be clear, I don't think any decision has been made and as I said, I think there's still a lot of uncertainty around how things are going to fare in the next few months. But you cannot ignore the fact that we have had a very strong rebound in the container market. I don't think anybody was expecting that and right now, when you look at the demand-supply balance, it looks pretty good. But we do live in a very fluid environment so I think we will hold off making any major decisions with regard to capital allocation for at least a couple of months."

-Capital Product Partners Q3 2020 Conference Call.

The recovery in their operating conditions is easily apparent when drilling down into their operating cash flow excluding working capital movements for the third quarter of 2020, which increased by an impressive 26.19% year on year. Even though this sounds quite positive, investors should keep their expectations for future distribution growth modest. If the situation can improve this quickly in only one quarter, then by definition it can deteriorate quickly again in one quarter. When this is combined with the structural and thereby permanent medium to long-term uncertainties surrounding their capital expenditure, it becomes difficult to reliably expect much more than they are already paying in distributions. Even though there has been a degree of positivity around financial markets lately following promising results from COVID-19 vaccine trials, at the moment it still feels too early to expect higher distributions and thus uncertainty still runs rife.

Following their operating conditions seeing a recovery during the third quarter of 2020 and their significantly lower distributions, it was not surprising to see their capital structure remaining broadly unchanged versus the previous quarter. This helps ensure that their leverage and liquidity have not deteriorated, which is of especially significant importance given the previously discussed uncertainties.

Their financial metrics indicate that their level of leverage still sits towards the lower side of the high territory, as was the case when conducting the original analysis. This is primarily evidenced by their net debt-to-EBITDA of 3.90 only modestly exceeding the maximum level for the moderate territory of 3.50, which is further supported by their gearing ratio sitting above 40% and interest coverage of 2.75. Whilst this does not necessarily threaten their ability to remain a going concern nor sustain their current distributions, given the previous uncertainties it still increases the general investment risks and thus requires close monitoring.

It was positive to see their already adequate liquidity has slightly improved during the third quarter of 2020 with their current ratio increasing to 0.82 from 0.73, meanwhile their cash ratio edged just higher to 0.53 from 0.51. Since they can produce free cash flow excluding any large vessel purchases, it reduces any material reliance on their credit facility.

One final factor that could keep any future distribution growth weighed down is their wave of upcoming debt maturities, as the table included below displays. Whilst their 2020 and 2021 debt maturities of $29m and $27m respectively are unlikely to be too problematic, the $101m lurking in only 2023 is considerably larger. When these are aggregated, they will likely need to keep their distributions low in order to either meet these repayments or alternatively, stay in good standings with debt markets in order to make refinancing smooth.

Image Source: Capital Product Partners 2019 20-F.

Conclusion

Even though it would be tempting to think that the worst is already over in just one quarter and higher distributions are inbound, the core underlying uncertainties are still present. If their situation can improve this quickly, then the opposite can easily occur and thus I continue believing that a neutral rating is appropriate.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Capital Product Partners' Q3 2020 6-K, 2019 20-F (previously linked) and 2017 20-F SEC Filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

