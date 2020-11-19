While there's long-term good news, the stock price has run well beyond current performance and I'd wait for a pullback.

Despite current issues, the company has a record backlog and looks set to play a major role in the continued expansion of wind power.

One of the world's leading wind turbine producers, Siemens Gamesa, has been severely hit by COVID-19.

I first wrote about Siemens Gamesa (OTCPK:GCTAF) in March when COVID-19 was traversing the globe and markets were in freefall.

After praising the company’s diversification in the wind industry and strong order book, I decided to buy a small number of shares as a starter position. If only I had bought more!

Since that article, the stock has gone into overdrive with a 151% gain.

It would be foolhardy to say that I expected that to happen. However, the global desire to reduce carbon emissions through renewable energy sources, particularly offshore wind, persists.

This trend may receive added momentum with the election of Joe Biden as president. The Democrat has proposed $2 trillion of investment in various green solutions including tax breaks for wind energy. Though of course that will depend on the makeup of the next Senate and Mitch McConnell's mood.

As we move into 2021, let’s take a fresh look at Siemens Gamesa and see if there’s still value to be found in this high flying stock.

About

View from a Siemens Gamesa turbine | Siemens Gamesa

Siemens Gamesa is the world’s top producer of offshore wind turbines and a leading player in onshore wind and services. It emerged as an entity in April 2017, when the Spanish firm Gamesa merged with the wind segment of Siemens.

Siemens Energy, a new spin-off from the industrial giant, is majority shareholder of the wind company with a 67% stake. 30% of shares are listed on the open market with Blackrock in control of the remaining 3%.

In June, former offshore head Andreas Nauen was promoted to CEO after Markus Tacke’s contract was terminated. At time of writing, SGRE has a market cap of $22 billion and over 26,000 employees.

Recent Earnings

Management revealed the 2020 fiscal year figures in November and they weren’t pretty.

The pandemic had a significant impact in 2020 | Author's work

Revenue declined 7% year-on-year to €9.5 billion and there was a net loss of €918 million. The press release cited a variety of reasons for this underperformance, all exacerbated by a familiar culprit:

“The FY20 results reflect the continuing slowdown in the Indian market and cost overruns on project execution in Northern Europe, all accentuated by the impact of COVID-19. The global pandemic reduced revenues by c. €1bn, due to lower commercial activity and delays in project execution, and COVID-19 also impacted in EBIT pre PPA and before Integration & Restructuring costs by €181m.”

Clearly when you think of wind farm construction, where teams of workers travel across the globe to construct turbines, it will be affected by the pandemic’s fluctuations.

Another issue in 2020 was the underperformance of the onshore business, where Vestas (OTCPK:VWDRY) is the market leader.

Siemens Gamesa finished the year with €3.1 billion of free liquidity available from a pot of €4.2 billion. That said, with Siemens Energy as the majority backer, funds shouldn’t be too hard to come by.

Strengths

Strong Order Book

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, there's still increasing demand for wind power across the globe as countries try to arrest the worst effects of climate change.

An impressive, diversified backlog | Siemens Gamesa 2020 Results

Siemens Gamesa had a record order intake of €14.7 billion during the 2020 fiscal year. The company also has its highest ever backlog worth €30.2 billion. The orders encompass 22% in onshore, 28% in offshore and 50% in the most profitable segment, service.

Management expects revenue to grow to somewhere between €10.2-11.2 billion in 2021, with 91% of that already covered by the order book.

Service Segment Growth

The company’s most promising segment may well be its service business.

Service segment growth continues unabated | Author's work

The 2020 fiscal year saw Siemens Gamesa boost its maintained fleet to over 74 GW, an increase of 53% year-on-year. This was boosted by the acquisition of Senvion in October 2019.

The company’s average service contracts last 8.5 years and 85% of issues can be handled remotely in a matter of minutes. Understandably, profit margins are higher for this segment, averaging 20%+ in EBIT compared to single digits in on/offshore.

Half of the company’s backlog is in service and it doesn’t just maintain Siemens Gamesa turbines.

Main Challenge

Stable Profit Desired

After the dreadful figures of 2020, the first job for new CEO Andreas Nauen is to return Siemens Gamesa to profitability.

Slim margins before the pandemic | Author's own work

While the pandemic took a massive toll on the reported year, the company struggled to get solid margins before it.

Nauen is tasked with enacting the LEAP plan for 2021-2023 which hopes to rectify several issues including:

Achieve an EBIT margin (before PPA and integration costs) of 8%-10%

Reinvigorate the onshore business to make it more profitable and gain market share

Strictly control capital expenditure

By way of comparison, in its latest quarter, Vestas had an 8.6% EBIT margin for its turbine business and a healthy 28.6% margin for services. The Danish wind titan even generated some free cash flow.

It’s a big job for Nauen to improve the margins of Siemens Gamesa, but he has impressive experience. He led the company’s successful offshore business since the 2017 merger and was previously CEO of both Senvion and Siemens Wind Power.

Nauen will be helped in his efforts by continued innovation by the company.

Siemens Gamesa recently developed a 14 MW offshore turbine that’s taller than the Statue of Liberty and also is working on a project that converts wind power to hydrogen.

Dividend

Management aims to pay out approximately 25% of net income to shareholders. The dividend will hardly blow your mind with amounts per share of €0.11508 in 2017, €0.02567 in 2019, and €0.05173 in 2020.

Naturally, a boost in profitability over the coming years should lead to a concurrent increase in the dividend.

Valuation

The stock is up 87% year-to-date despite financial underperformance | Seeking Alpha

After its incredible surge since March, Siemens Gamesa stock sits at around €28 or $33 for the ADR.

Given the loss for fiscal year 2020, we don’t have a trailing 12 month P/E to even work off. EPS for 2021 is estimated to be somewhere around €0.43, giving us a silly forward P/E of 62.

Bear in mind that the average P/E for the S&P historically is 15, so Siemens Gamesa is running very hot. Its forward valuation is even more robust than chief rival Vestas (52).

If you prefer to judge by price-to-sales, the trailing figure is at a more reasonable 1.95.

While I think that Siemens Gamesa will of course supply more and more wind turbines in the future, it's hard to argue that a company that just suffered a yearly loss and replaced its CEO is worth such a premium.

Morningstar rates Siemens Gamesa as "significantly overvalued" and I’m inclined to agree at the moment.

Conclusion

The trend for renewable energy, and wind in particular, has been clear for sometime.

Wind is a consistently growing sector | International Renewable Energy Agency

While there has been renewed focus on reducing emissions, we of course are not doing enough right now to avoid major problems from climate change.

It's estimated that in order to reach net zero emissions globally, annual wind installations may have to triple through 2030 to more than 150 GW. It’s an extremely tall order but demand for wind turbines looks set to continue whether we hit the target or not.

Given this outlook, it seems fairly clear that Siemens Gamesa will play a major part in providing turbines, and servicing built ones, for the foreseeable future. However, that does not mean that the stock is a sure thing.

The wind industry is extremely competitive with narrow margins. I will (hopefully) have a long investing horizon so I’m happy to wait for Siemens Gamesa to provide more stable profits and cash flow as the situation develops.

As mentioned earlier, given that the CEO has to turnaround the onshore business and boost profitability, I don't think it's worth the lofty valuation it currently holds.

I'm going to wait for a bit of a pullback before adding to my position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GCTAF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.