Before the bell on Thursday morning, we received fiscal third quarter results from retailing giant Macy's (M). Like many department stores, the company has been working hard to get through the coronavirus pandemic, which has dramatically pressured overall sales. Fortunately, Macy's Q3 results show that the situation is improving rather quickly, which could be setting up the stock to rebound nicely as we move forward.

For the quarter, revenues just under $4 billion were down almost 23% over the prior year period. However, this beat analyst estimates by about $130 million, or about 250 basis points less of a decline. The top line drop has narrowed significantly from Q1's fall of 45.2% and Q2's 35.8% fall. Also, same store comps (ex-licensed departments) showed a decline of 21% versus the street consensus of -23.3%.

Perhaps even better though was the massive improvement in gross margins, coming in at 35.6%, up about 12 percentage points sequentially. The improvement was driven by disciplined inventory management, better sell through of both full-price and clearance merchandise and lower clearance markdowns. The company also reported $476 million less in SG&A expenses over the prior year period. Getting the overall cost base in check is part of the company's ongoing Polaris strategy, detailed in the slide below.

(Source: Q3 earnings slides, seen here)

Between the revenue beat as well as the sizable margin improvement, Macy's delivered a bottom line result that was much better than expectations. Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.19 beat by $0.63, while GAAP EPS of -$0.29 beat by $0.53. Just as we saw with the top line, the Q3 losses were much smaller than their Q1 and Q2 counterparts. The street went into Thursday's report expecting a two cent adjusted profit for the important holiday period, but these Q3 results could set the company up for a really nice profit in Q4.

Perhaps even more importantly, Macy's finished Q3 in a fairly decent financial position. The cash balance was $1.55 billion, and management did not have to draw down any of the company’s asset-based credit facility during the quarter. The debt move made earlier this year was a costly one, but it provided some necessary financial flexibility to get the company through the toughest part of the pandemic. The table below shows some key cash flow data as the fiscal year has progressed.

(Source: Company earnings results, seen here)

While Macy's has normally burned cash through the first three fiscal quarters, this year's amount is roughly half a billion dollars less than the first nine months of 2019. Suspension of the very nice dividend was definitely needed, and has saved the company over $230 million so far. As results continue to improve in the coming quarters, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the quarterly payout return, although likely at a smaller amount than it was previously. Debt repayments will also be key moving forward, as the company looks to save on interest expenses to help the bottom line.

Macy's shares fell almost a dollar after Thursday's opening bell, but they quickly rallied and actually went positive less than an hour into the trading day. While the roughly $9 current price is still well off the stock's yearly high, shares have more than doubled from its yearly low of $4.38. As the chart below shows, things have stabilized recently, and perhaps another run at $10 is coming soon.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

In the end, Macy's Q3 results were extremely impressive. The company was able to beat on the top and bottom lines, with revenue declines and losses per share showing dramatic improvement from earlier in the fiscal year. Gross margins jumped 12 percentage points sequentially, and the cash flow situation is looking solid again. With the company right sizing the business for the future, a decent holiday quarter should set the name up for a much better 2021, which could put shares back in the double digits again.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

