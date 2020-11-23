Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) are looking at a reset on prospects for the commercial aircraft industry, which also affects the order inflows where the focus has shifted from looking at who can book the most orders in a year to containing the order book. Early on in the pandemic, our monthly coverage for order inflow and deliveries showed us that while deliveries came to a standstill, jet makers were still seeing higher order inflows, which primarily was driven by a strong start of the year for Airbus, but we expected that along the way, we would see that lead diminish as airlines and lessors would throttle back on new orders and cancel orders aligning themselves for a stretched market recovery requiring less aircraft in the near future. Given the market conditions preceding the pandemic, this would hurt Boeing more than it would hurt Airbus.

Source: Jetstar Airways

In this report, we will have a look at the orders and deliveries as well as cancellation activity for Airbus during the month of October. While the report looks like a summarizing piece, I spend a considerable amount of time each month to get all data right and present it in a useful way, including graphics, and we uniquely provide market value estimates contrary to list prices. Subscribers of The Aerospace Forum are given access to a fully interactive infographic built on order and delivery data from Airbus and Boeing, but presented in an interactive and more useful way. If you are interested in reading Airbus’s monthly overview for September, you can check it out here.

Airbus commercial aircraft orders in October

Figure 1: Airbus orders October 2020 (Source: The Aerospace Forum)

In October, Airbus booked 11 orders compared to no orders in the month before:

A private customer ordered 4 Airbus A220-100s and 1 Airbus A320neo.

Comlux ordered 2 Airbus A220-100s.

SKY Express ordered 2 Airbus A320neos.

An unidentified customer ordered 2 Airbus A321neos.

During the month, the following changes and cancellations took place:

Just like last month, Macquarie Financial Holdings Pty Ltd cancelled orders for 3 Airbus A220-300s.

Chengdu Airlines was disclosed as the customer for 1 Airbus A320ceo.

China Eastern Airlines was identified as the customer for 1 Airbus A320neo.

Qingdao Airlines was identified as the customer for 1 Airbus A320neo.

SKY Express was identified as the customer for 2 Airbus A320neos.

An unidentified customer converted orders for 2 Airbus A320neos to orders for 2 Airbus A321neos.

Airbus booked 11 orders during the month and processed three cancellations for three Airbus A220-300 orders bringing the net order orders for the month to eight aircraft. The order inflow during the month was primarily driven by the launch of a business jet based on the Airbus A220. Looking at the order book, we can only say that Airbus is doing an extremely good job in avoiding cancellations so far. There were three cancellations during the month, but that's extremely small considering the current challenging market environment. To me it seems that Airbus is able to avoid cancellations by being flexible on deferrals and accommodating conversions.

With 11 orders booked during the month, gross orders are sharply lower in comparison to the 415 orders received in the same month last year. Year to date, net orders stand at 308 vs. 768 last year. As expected, the net order lead has been lost in October while Airbus was able to hold on to a year-over-year lead for the majority of the year due to a strong January month, but last year Airbus had a strong October month with a big 300-unit order from IndiGo as well as sizable orders for the Airbus A321XLR from various customers. Those orders, unsurprisingly, were absent this year and led to the year-to-date orders to start trailing last years numbers.

Airbus commercial aircraft deliveries in October

Figure 2: Deliveries Airbus October 2020 (Source: The Aerospace Forum)

For 2020, the European jet maker expected 880 deliveries. However, amidst the COVID-19 outbreak resulting in significantly lower near-term demand for aircraft, Airbus has removed its financial guidance as well as its delivery target while slashing production rates for the Airbus A320 to 40 aircraft per month, two aircraft per month for the Airbus A330 and six aircraft per month for the Airbus A350.

In October, Airbus delivered 72 aircraft, up 15 units from the prior month:

7 Airbus A220s deliveries were recorded.

Airbus delivered 41 Airbus A320 aircraft, 2 Airbus A320ceo and 39 A320neo family deliveries.

Airbus delivered three Airbus A330 aircraft, one -900 and two -800s for Kuwait Airways becoming the first airline to receive the -800 variant.

Airbus delivered 12 Airbus A350, eight Airbus A350-900s and four Airbus A350-1000s.

One Airbus A380 deliveries were recorded.

What we see is that, as expected, the delivery profile has been dented significantly, but with the “new normal standards” in mind, deliveries are really strong. October marked the second month of increasing delivery numbers and we are seeing quite a few things we like. Possibly that has to do with aircraft being pushed out to customers either physically or contractually before year-end:

Stable delivery rate for the Airbus A320ceo/neo family.

Resumption of Airbus A220 deliveries.

Strong uptick in Airbus A350 deliveries.

Year over year, we do see the pain Airbus is suffering. Comparing the 2019 and 2020 year-to-date numbers, we see deliveries fell from 648 to 413 and the value decline was $18B. So, we are seeing the value gap tightening slightly year-over-year. I believe Airbus delivery volumes still looked very strong during the month.

Book-to-bill

The book-to-bill ratio typically is expressed in terms of gross units by jet makers. This also is the number we show in the infographic. However, it should be taken into account that cancellations and conversions also take place. For October, the gross ratio was 0.2 as there were eight orders and 72 deliveries. In terms of value the book-to-bill ratio was 0.1. While we continue mentioning the book-to-bill figures, it's important to realize that this figure does not capture the downward pressure on deliveries as well as orders.

Year to date, the gross book-to-bill ratio is 0.9 on a unit basis 0.8 on a value basis. Those book-to-bill ratios are declining and show that gradually the impact of the strong start of the year is tapering.

Conclusion

As expected, Airbus has lost the order lead compared to last year. That, however, does not come as a surprise as Airbus has been leaning on a strong January month for the majority of the year while last year really was a year in which Airbus was making necessary adjustments to the order book and orders didn’t pick up until late in the year. So, that Airbus would lose the year-over-year lead in orders really is not a surprise and I believe that orders are not necessarily the right thing to look at because it merely gives us confirmation of what we already knew and that is that 2020 is going to be worse than 2019.

I'm more interested in the shape of the recover, and therefore I look at the cancellations as well as the deliveries and I'm actually positive on both of these metrics. To date there have been 73 cancellations and that really is a low number if you look at how low demand for aircraft to grow airline fleets currently is. To put it into perspective, a year ago Airbus had processed more than 100 more aircraft cancellations than it has this year.

On a delivery level, we saw big positives. Aircraft deliveries increased for the second month in a row and October deliveries decreased by merely five units. Deliveries are 36% lower, which is in line with the delivery declines of 33%-40% that we are anticipating. I'm expecting that as we head into the final months of the year, Airbus will push out more aircraft and conservatively I’d expect deliveries to be in the 500-550 aircraft range, and if there is strong willingness to accept aircraft before the end of the year, we could see Airbus topping 550 deliveries. I think the only conclusion that one can draw is that Airbus is doing a rock solid job when it comes to minimizing cancellations and delivering aircraft to customers.

*Join The Aerospace Forum today and get a 35% discount*

The Aerospace Forum is the most subscribed-to service focusing on investments in the aerospace sphere, but we also share our holdings and trades outside of the aerospace industry. As a member, you will receive high-grade analysis to gain better understanding of the industry and make more rewarding investment decisions.



Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, EADSF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.