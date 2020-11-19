Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Piotr Kasprzyk as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), often called the Amazon of China, has been lately in the spotlight for three main reasons: the suspended Ant Financial IPO, the most recent earnings for second quarter FY 2021, and the anti-monopoly rules drafted freshly by China's bureau for regulating monopolies. On the bright side, we experienced an expanding, money-making event - Singles Day. When we add the U.S. election and the uncertainty related to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in many countries, high volatility kicks off and spooks investors. While many are running away from the stock, long-term investors might have a splendid chance to buy the pullback and enjoy high returns in the years ahead. Despite dark clouds coming from different directions, Alibaba is a strong buy.

Ant Group IPO

The first event that drew investors' attention was a highly-anticipated IPO of Ant Group. The reason why it had such a meaningful impact on Alibaba's stock price is the fact that Alibaba has a 33% equity stake in Ant Group that has its roots in Alipay, an online payment service founded in 2004. Seven years later the company's spin-out came, with its former parent company buying 33% of its value in 2018 ahead of its planned IPO. At the time, Ant was valued at around $60 billion. Interestingly, back in July 2020, the company was already expected to be valued at around $200 billion. A valuation of this size would have been the biggest IPO of all time. Since July its expected market capitalization has risen by a staggering 56,5%. In the last weeks, the news related to Ant Group's double listing got traction and Alibaba's stock price followed the hype built around the event. A few days before the initial public listing the company would have raised just under $34.5 billion - setting a new world record and valued it at $313 billion.

Unexpectedly, two days before the public offering the news broke out with doomsday headlines that the transaction would get postponed due to the regulatory situation. An important word for the sake of this article is "postponed." Alibaba's stock experienced a sharp drop and the Ant Group parent company lost around $60 billion in market capitalization in a single day. What is a takeaway for the investors?

Such an unexpected move raised questions regarding the regulatory situation, as well as what must be changed in order to see Ant Group listed and how it will influence the valuation of Alibaba. There is a lot to consider when imposing new laws, and at the same time staying focused on an innovation-driven economy, consumer protection, and financial stability of the fintech industry. Turbulences of this kind are hard to avoid but they will likely settle down once the risks from financial innovation get limited and more transparency will be created around the subject. Luckily, this doesn't have to have a negative impact on the Ant Group. Quite the contrary, it'll most probably help not only the company but also the whole fintech industry, which has been experiencing a boom in recent months. Consumers, investors, and business owners will likely profit in the long term from the clear rules and laws being applied.

It's still fresh in our minds when Facebook came up with a project on launching its own currency Libra that finally didn't materialize. Once Facebook released its plans to the public, Wall Street reacted with euphoria pushing the stock price higher. Of course, the opposite happened when regulatory institutions started taking a closer look at Facebook plans and the main partners started pulling out of the project. Investors can find some analogy to the suspension of the Ant Group listing, which dragged Alibaba's stock price down by 7% just after the news broke out.

A long-term investor must be aware that it's a suspension, not a permanent ban. Shortly after, the analysts came out projecting massive valuation cuts that are supposed to be caused by the new regulations. Eric Schiffer, CEO of private equity firm The Patriarch Organization reported that "the proposed regulation decimates Ant's valuation to more than 1/2 taking it under $150 billion."

Let's take a look at the numbers. Based on a $313 billion market capitalization, Ant represents $38.64 of Alibaba's American depositary shares. A 7% drop in Alibaba's stock price equals $26 that corresponds to roughly $81 billion. Assuming the plunge was solely related to the Ant Group's slashed valuation and knowing that the company's third is owned by Alibaba, we come up with a $243 billion loss in Ant Group's value, which exceeds the company's valuation from just July this year. Usually, such abrupt changes in price are an overreaction and after running the numbers one can clearly see how unjustified the dimensions of the sell-off were. Investors with a long-term view should always see such situations as opportunities and for those who had been looking at the stock, it might have been a chance for an entry.

Quarterly Earnings Report

However, those who missed the opportunity were given another shot since it was far from over in terms of bad news for Alibaba. On November 5, the company announced earnings for its second quarter FY 2021 with revenue up 30% YoY in-line with expectations and beating on profit. As per CFO Maggie Wu during the Q2 FY2021 conference call, "the increase was mainly driven by the robust growth of our China commerce retail, cloud computing, and Cainiao logistics."

Alibaba is known for beating estimates and showing growth many companies would dream of. Yet, the stock price either falls or does nothing most times in the next days after. So did it now as well. Investors didn't seem to be satisfied with the outcome sending shares 3% down pre-market after the results came out.

The management sounded very optimistic about the long-term outlook for Alibaba in general, as well as for the single businesses it owns. One of the main drivers of tremendous results Alibaba delivered was the condition of the Chinese robust economy which has been recovering in a fast pace from the pandemic. According to the National Bureau of Statistics, China's economy continued to recover in the September quarter with GDP growth reaching 4.9% year over year, and the retail sales resuming positive growth year over year. Moreover, Alibaba's units exposed internationally enjoyed a similar upswing in the recent quarter. Again, as per Maggie Wu:

Our businesses related to international markets continued to enjoy rapid growth. As the leading cross-border import platform in China, Tmall Global GMV grew 37% year over year during the quarter, excluding unpaid orders. Lazada, our leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia, continued to grow over 100% year-over-year in order volume despite new waves of COVID-19 in many markets. AliExpress, our international cross-border marketplace continued its business recovery aimed at the ongoing impact of the pandemic.

Source: Alibaba's Presentation September Quarter Results

When we look at the YoY% change, we can see the Cloud Computing segment continuing its outstanding performance where the management expects it to turn profitable in the second half of this fiscal year. Also, revenue from Cainiao showed massive growth of 73% year-on-year. Again, as per Maggie Wu:

This growth was mainly due to the increase in both average revenue per order and volume of orders fulfilled from our fast-growing business, mainly cross-border and international commerce retail businesses.

What's also important from a business perspective is a constantly growing revenue in the Others segment. It's still far from profitability, but with sales growing 63% a quarter, positive margins can be eventually expected. Another positive development can be seen in the Digital Media & Entertainment segment, where the revenue growth increased compared to the last year and EBITA margins picked up substantially. It's important to keep in mind that we are in the middle of a pandemic, where thousands of businesses worldwide suffer substantial losses, furlough their workers, and sign up for government aid.

Source: Alibaba's Presentation September Quarter Results

Maggie Wu finished reporting the results in an upbeat tone, saying:

Overall, our businesses continued to deliver robust revenue growth and strong profit growth. The incremental profits generated are invested in key strategic businesses that increase our addressable market and drive our overall growth... In the long run, we will focus on better serving our customers and carrying out our mission to continuously grow our business.

As stated, the current financial condition of Alibaba is very strong and the company is poised to continue delivering solid results over the long run.

Anti-competitive practices

Most of the FAANG names have faced it, and yet the Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba will probably have to face it as well. The subject of antitrust regulations comes regularly around the time of Singles Day, so it was not that surprising as one might think. According to the Fifth Plenary Session of the 19th Communist Party of China Central Committee, China will implement the fair competition review system and enforce the anti-monopoly law. If the draft becomes a regulation, it will refrain enterprises from abusing their monopolistic position resulting in better protection of consumers' interests.

First of all, it must be clearly defined what monopolistic practices are and this is what the regulators are trying to define right now. The biggest concerns include price discrimination, bundled sales, or restricting sellers to one platform. It's worth noting that it's still a draft, but regardless of the outcome, the influence on Alibaba and its brands will be likely minor. Consumers will keep on using services they get the most value from. Unquestionably, Alibaba has created a tremendous value through its various brands and stickiness of their platforms that attract millions of customers. The implementation of the anti-competitive rules will probably not change it in any meaningful way or negatively influence a company's position in the market.

As an example, we can take regulatory issues that Facebook, Apple, Amazon, and Google have been facing. Looking at all these companies' earnings and recent business developments there is literally no effect of the regulatory hearings that took place a few months ago. Fines from abusing market dominance also became a part of business reality for these giant companies, and yet none of them suffers any kind of business degradation leading to decreasing sales or market share. That's why although Chinese reality and government regulations or their impact might differ, it's highly unlikely that Alibaba's daily business will alter in a significant manner.

The reaction of the street was a sell-off of Alibaba stock, which got hammered and opened 7% lower on November 11. When we add up all the "bad news" and pullbacks related to them one can notice that from the high on October 27 to the low on November 13, Alibaba dropped 19.4% losing roughly $167.4 billion in market capitalization! Once again, this includes the Ant Group valuation cut by 78%, meaning that the company almost evaporated overnight just due to the suspension of its IPO. Unsatisfactory earnings where Alibaba is firing on all cylinders added to the sell-off. Lastly, overreaction to the draft of anti-competitive rules added oil to the fire and investors end up looking at a fantastic business on sale.

Risks

Slashed valuation of Ant Group, regulatory concerns pose a short-term risk of a stock price decline. We don't know exactly how the regulations influence the Ant Group's valuation. In the end, we can't be entirely confident that it'll get listed on the stock exchange. Jack Ma supposedly criticized Chinese regulators days before the public offering. He was summoned by President Xi Jinping with whom Jack Ma has had tense relations. As one can see, decisions that can have a significant influence on the consumers, investors, and management are made in a completely different manner than we know from democratic countries. We must keep it in mind when considering investing in Chinese businesses.

Also, the relations between the USA and China haven't been particularly warm over the last 4 years. There is a chance that the leaders of both countries will work towards reciprocal benefits which will result in a more stable partnership. But we don't know yet what exactly will be the stance on China under the new administration. Abrupt changes in the policy towards China may also cause unwanted effects.

Rules against anti-monopolistic might unfold obstacles for Alibaba as well. It's still unknown how aggressive regulators will interfere. However, we always want to focus on the business and its long-term outlook. In the case of Alibaba, both are outstanding and each great business faces headwinds along the way. When Wall Street focuses on the next quarter and on the short-term effects by playing defense and abandoning Alibaba, we should look much further ahead and play offense.

Valuation

Three valuation methods were used and the mean average was considered as a final fair value of the company. Below input data used in the calculation.

Source: Author's calculations

Quick Valuation

In the first method, the fair price was calculated in relation to the historical mean P/E ratio of the market and to the historical P/E ratio of the company, based on the last 5 years.

Source: S&P 500 PE Ratio

Source: Author's calculations

As we see, there is quite a significant discrepancy between the fair price based on the mean market P/E ratio and the historical P/E ratio of the company. However, the mean value of both gives us a reasonable result.

Modified Graham's Formula

Benjamin Graham was known for his thorough financial analysis of companies. He developed a simple valuation formula that he published in The Intelligent Investor which is:

P/E = 8.5 + 2G

where P/E is the fair P/E ratio of the stock, 8.5 is the price-earnings (P/E) ratio of a stock with 0% growth and G is the earnings growth rate.

For the more precise P/E assessment we will adjust the constant values 8.5 and 2 from the formula above.

We assume that the growth rate "G" will be sustained for the next 5 years. We apply the discount rate of 11.9% (equal to the required return based on the calculation of the Weighted Average Cost of Capital for the company), and we reduce the multiplies to 1 instead of 2 since 2G might be considered too aggressive. We come up with a slightly modified version of the equation:

P/E = 8.4 + G

After entering the growth rate value we receive:

P/E = 8.4 + 20.72 = 29.1

When we multiply the P/E from the modified Graham Formula by the EPS (ttm) including the margin of safety we get the fair share price:

P = P/E x E x (1-Margin of Safety) = 29.1 x 9.22 x (1-0.09) = $245.07

P/S Ratio

This method uses P/S ratio and is particularly useful when analyzing high growth companies with high P/E multiples. For the calculation, there will be used a 5 year average P/S multiple for Alibaba. Net Margin is an average net margin for the last 5 years.

Having these three share price estimates from three different methods, we can now calculate a mean average of all of them, which gives us a fair share price of $254.13

Before we announce a verdict let's look at some ratios:

Cash to Debt 2,08 FCF / Debt 1,03 EV / EBIT 45,1 EV / FCF 31,1

It's worth noting that Alibaba can cover their debt immediately and remain liquid with more than $20 billion on hand. That's a very comfortable financial situation that allows the company to invest in its business and acquire smaller firms. In fact, Alibaba could pay off its debt with its annual free cash flow. That puts the company in an even more powerful position. Enterprise Value to EBIT as well as Enterprise Value to Free Cash Flow is at decent levels when comparing to other peers.

Conclusion

With all that mentioned, we end up looking at a giant e-commerce company with international exposure, that just made $74 billion in sales on Singles Day. Its market capitalization got slashed by almost 20% though. Its valuation based on three different methods equals $254.13 almost corresponding to its current price.

Source: HK, China, Asia news & opinion from SCMP's global edition | South China Morning Post

When we look at the growth stocks in the current market, we will hardly find any that has such a compelling valuation. Alibaba is a solid business with a massive potential far in the future. The business is a strong buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.