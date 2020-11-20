If BMY grows at the 6% to 12% CAGR that analysts expect there's a 90% probability it will deliver market-beating returns over the next decade.

BMY's risk-adjusted expected returns are more than 7X that of the S&P 500.

BMY hasn’t cut it since at least 1985, and it’s working with a 13-year growth streak right now.

BMY is one of the most successful pharma giants when it comes to sales and cash flow-boosting mergers and acquisitions.

You may recall an article I wrote on AbbVie (ABBV) in which I explained that it "represents one of the fattest pitches on Wall Street." I went on to explain that Warren Buffett famously talked about how he likes to wait for “fat pitches” -

“I call investing the greatest business in the world because you never have to swing. You stand at the plate, the pitcher throws you General Motors at 47! U.S. Steel at 39! And nobody calls a strike on you. There’s no penalty except opportunity lost. All day, you wait for the pitch you like. Then, when the fielders are asleep, you step up and hit it... “Wait for a fat pitch and then swing for the fences.”

Thanks to Mr. Market, I'm writing about another so-called "fat pitch" stock today known as Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY).

Let’s start off with “a lot” and then break it down from there. For instance, consider the iREIT sister-service Dividend Kings’ model down below:

Source: Dividend Kings

As you can see, BMY is literally 1% away from a 5/5 (very safe) rating in this regard. And it will likely get there within a few years. CFO David Elkins said on the Q3 conference call:

“Our capital allocation priorities remain unchanged. De-levering and achieving less than one and a half times debt to EBITDA ratio, which is now expected by the end of 2024. We continued our commitment to our dividend and investing in future innovation through business development."

Plus, the company has already achieved a safe leverage ratio of 2.2 debt/earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) versus the three or less industry safety mark.

The rating agencies did admittedly downgrade their outlook to negative at last review. But that was following its $13.1 billion acquisition of MyoKardia. Let’s explain…

(Source: investor presentation)

This purchased company has a strong pipeline, including three late-phase cardiovascular drugs that BMY considers critical to delivering positive growth through at least 2025.

“Critical” because 2023-2027 has it facing a series of major patent cliffs. So buying up Myokardia will probably prove to be a very wise move.

After digesting the acquisition presentation – as well as Q3 results – analysts are now certainly confident in BMY’s chances to deliver positive growth going forward.

The average compound annual growth rate in the pharmaceutical industry is 3%-5% over time. But patent cliffs create a hamster wheel effect that makes it challenging to grow sales consistently.

While you’re digesting that, consider these stats. BMY has:

$45 billion in current debt after its $40 billion purchase of Celgene

$21.4 billion in cash

A Q3 net debt of $23.6 billion

An analyst consensus of $16.2 billion net debt by end of 2022

A long-term goal to hit 1.4 or less debt/EBITDA

How bullish are analysts about that last one? Right now, they’re confident total debt will fall to $37.5 billion by the end of 2025.

Here are some more consensus opinions:

2022 EBITDA of $25.2 billion

1.5 debt/EBITDA by the end of 2022

2021 free cash flow (FCF) consensus of $15.6 billion

2021 dividend consensus (including a 4% expected hike in January) of $4.3 billion

2021 retained FCF consensus of $11.3 billion

2022 FCF consensus of $19.2 billion

2022 dividend consensus (including 5% expected hike that January) of $4.5 billion

2022 retained FCF consensus of $14.7 billion

Analysts currently expect that BMY will almost reach its 2024 goal by the end of 2022. And that's after spending $13.1 billion to acquire MyKardia, which should be complete this quarter.

Bristol-Myers Squibb has the third-highest FCF margin of any of the big pharma giants. It even has slightly better FCF generation than Apple (AAPL).

For the record, free cash flow is what funds dividends and buybacks and repays debt. And thanks to BMY already converting 28% of every dollar in sales into FCF, the rating agencies consider its de-leveraging plan to be highly credible, including a:

2021 consensus FCF payout ratio: 26.7%

2021 consensus retained (after dividend) FCF margin: 20.5%

In fact, analysts expect it to retain almost 21 cents of every dollar in sales next year as post-dividend FCF that can be used for deleveraging, buying back its highly undervalued stock, or buying other biotechs to improve its product portfolio even more.

Looking at a slightly longer-term view, this powerhouse company could grow its sales 112% between 2018 and 2022. That’s because it’s packed to the rafters with blockbuster specialty drugs, just seven of which should generate $1 billion or more in sales.

In 2022 analysts expect BMY's drugs to be selling a total of 50 drugs – with seven generating $1 billion or more in sales.

Plus, it has more than 50 new drugs in development to treat more than 40 conditions, most focused on highly-lucrative cancer, immunology, and cardiovascular issues.

It’s a research and development powerhouse. The company’s strong execution on drug launches comes from its incredible but efficient spending on R&D, which over the last year was 24% of sales.

Bristol is one of the most successful pharma giants when it comes to sales and cash flow-boosting mergers and acquisitions (M&A). Morningstar writes:

“Following the relinquishing of the CEO post by Lamberto Andreotti in mid-2015, COO Giovanni Caforio took over… With decades of experience in the pharmaceutical industry and as a doctor, Caforio brings a strong skill set to the top position. Further, having joined Bristol in 2000, Caforio knows the company well, which will be important as the firm folds in the Celgene acquisition. “On the stewardship front, we rate current management as Standard. Several acquisitions such as Medarex have been excellent uses of capital, but other deals like Inhibitex and Amylin represented overpayments for assets. The firm's largest acquisition of Celgene looks like a good use of capital, and we increased our fair value estimate following the deal's announcement. “Also, on the positive side, Bristol has been aggressively cutting costs to adapt to its scale following patent losses, which we believe will help open up capital for reinvestment in the business. Further, while cutting costs, Bristol is still providing significant funding toward its research and development efforts, which is key to creating the next generation of drugs to support high returns on invested capital."

Plus, Morningstar, Fitch, Moody's, and S&P all commend BMY's:

Solid track record of achieving expected cost synergies

Strong M&A integration and above-average record on drug regulatory approval

Overall above-average quality management

Basically, this is a management team you can trust with your hard-earned savings. And income investors can trust that those steadily-growing dividends will keep coming, no matter what the economy or stock market are doing.

As for its dividend specifically, BMY hasn’t cut it since at least 1985, and it’s working with a 13-year growth streak right now. Since 1986, the stock has repaid 13x investors’ initial investments with dividends.

A Cash Flow-Minting, Wide-Moat Business Model

BMY's business model is one of the most pandemic-resistant in its industry, according to FactSet. Its pandemic impact score is just 1% versus 23% for Pfizer (PFE).

Yet you wouldn’t know that looking at its recent decline in profitability. (Source: Gurufocus)

Once again, this can be attributed to an acquisition: The record integration costs of taking on Celgene – the largest purchase in its history. But remember that BMY’s management team is skilled in ultimately delivering exceptional returns on shareholder capital.

Legendary investor Joel Greenblatt considered return on capital to be the gold standard proxy for company quality and moatiness. In which case, it’s important to know that:

8% ROC is considered the rule of thumb for average-quality companies (because the S&P’s weighted cost of capital over time is about 8%).

The S&P 500's ROC in 2019 was 13%.

80% ROC is the average for 9/11-quality blue-chips.

127% ROC is the average for 11/11-quality Super SWANs.

BMY's trailing 12-month ROC is 81% and in the top 5% of drug makers.

BMY's Q3 ROC was 170%.

BMY's 13-year median ROC is 103% versus a 19% industry historical norm.

As it shifts to selling 100% specialty drugs, ROC has been rising 17% CAGR over the last five years.

BMY is historically more than 5X as profitable as its peers.

And analysts expect that profitability to get even better over time. If they’re right about its future profitability trends, BMY's ROC could soon hit 200%-plus.

According to Joel Greenblatt, that would make it 15x higher quality than the average S&P 500 firm.

A Quality Company Set to Soar... and Too Cheap to Ignore

Here's a summary of what earns BMY a 3/3 exceptional dependability score:

13-year dividend growth streak

35+ years without a dividend cut

A corporate culture that’s maintained a wide and stable moat for over 30 years despite significant regulatory changes and industry pressures

An A (above-average) environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating from MSCI

BMY has its flaws, to be sure. But overall, it has above-average sustainability. And management is working hard to improve that even more over time. Factoring everything in, we’re looking at a company with:

4/5 dividend safety

3/3 stable, wide moat business

3/3 exceptional long-term dependability.

That makes it a 10/11 SWAN.

If analysts are right about BMY's growth through 2022, then we’ll likely have to upgrade it to 5/5 safety, making it a Super SWAN within the next year or two.

Remember how BMY is expected to be one of the fastest-growing companies of America in 2020 and 2021? Well over the long term, even factoring in patent cliffs analysts expect BMY to remain one of the fastest-growing drug giants on earth.

The S&P 500's earnings are, adjusting for the historical probability of recessions, expected to grow about 6.4% CAGR. Over the last five years, Statista reports pharma earnings grew 8.2% CAGR.

YCharts' long-term growth consensus on BMY is 7.0%, slightly above that of the S&P 500 and below the 7.5% CAGR analysts expect from the dividend aristocrats.

FactSet medium-term growth consensus (through 2023): 14.9% CAGR

Reuters' five-year growth consensus: 21.4% CAGR (doesn't factor in future patent cliffs)

FactSet long-term growth consensus (factors in patent cliffs): 10.0% CAGR

Thanks to very good management guidance, analysts are very accurate at forecasting BMY's growth rates over time.

Margins of error over the last decade are 15% to the downside, 20% to the upside

The long-term growth consensus range (factoring in patent cliffs): 7.0% to 10.0% CAGR

The margin of error adjusted long-term analyst growth consensus range: 6% to 12% CAGR

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

BMY's pure-play focus on the highest margin drugs is expected to drive ongoing 10.0% CAGR growth in the future, even factoring in patent cliffs.

For a company of this caliber, and strong short-term hyper-growth, and double-digit long-term growth potential, logic would dictate you should pay a premium.

But today you can buy BMY at a 35% discount to fair value.

Bristol-Myers Historical Market-Determined Fair Value

Metric Historical Fair Value Multiples (13-Year time frame) 2020 2021 2022 2023 5-Year Average Yield 2.83% $64 $66 $70 $85 13-Year Median Yield 2.96% $61 $63 $67 $81 25-Year Average Yield 3.42% $53 $55 $58 $70 Earnings 19.4 $123 $144 $155 $163 Operating Cash Flow 19.2 $114 $146 $163 $164 Free Cash Flow 24.8 $138 $174 $195 NA EBITDA 14.5 $152 $141 $148 $160 EBIT 17.6 $135 $155 $163 $167 Average $90 $97 $103 $111 Current Price $62.01 Discount To Fair Value 31% 36% 40% 44% Upside To Fair Value 44% 57% 67% 80% Annualized Return Potential (Not Including Dividends) 2286'% 50% 27% 21%

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research) BMY's 2021 average fair value is $95 until the 4% dividend hike analysts expect in January 2021

If BMY were to return to average historical fair value by the end of 2023, investors would earn 21% CAGR capital gains + 2.9% yield = 23.9% CAGR total returns.

S&P 500 Total Return Potential Profile

Year Upside Potential By End of That Year Consensus CAGR Return Potential By End of That Year Probability-Weighted Return (OTC:CAGR) 2020 -36.7% -97.9% -73.4% 2021 -19.5% -17.7% -13.3% 2022 -5.2% -2.5% -1.9% 2025 19.6% 3.6% 2.7%

(Source: Dividend Kings S&P 500 Valuation & Total Return Potential Tool)

Over the next five years, BMY's return potentials equally impressive.

BMY 2025 Consensus Return Potential

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

How does the potential to make 230% total returns over the next five years sound? Now compare that to the 20% analysts expect from the S&P 500 over the next five years.

BMY five-year total return consensus: 26.3% CAGR

S&P five-year total return consensus: 3.6%

BMY Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns

5-Year Consensus Annualized Total Return Potential 26.3% Conservative 50% Margin Of Error Adjusted Annualized Total Return Potential (from Chuck and JPMorgan) 13.15% Bullish 50% Margin Of Error Adjusted Annualized Total Return Potential 39.45% Conservative Probability-Weighted Expected Annualized Total Return (40% probability that analysts are wrong about any given company's growth rate, according to Peter Lynch, John Templeton, and Howard Marks) 7.89% Bullish Probability-Weighted Expected Annualized Total Return (20% probability that analysts are wrong about any given company's growth rate) 31.56% Mid-Range Probability-Weighted Expected Annualized Total Return Potential 19.73% Ratio vs S&P 500 7.31 Bankruptcy Risk 0.6% Probability Of No Bankruptcy 99.4% Risk-Adjusted Expected Total Return 19.61% Ratio vs S&P 500 7.26

(Source: Dividend Kings Investment Decision Tool)

BMY's risk-adjusted expected returns are more than 7X that of the S&P 500.

For a company with a safer dividend

And a higher-yield

And a faster long-term growth consensus

And objectively (as confirmed by credit rating and returns on capital) much higher quality than the average S&P 500 company

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

Since 1986 BMY's growth rate has been about 5.5% CAGR. Yet even with such modest growth, from bear market lows it's managed to deliver as much as 40% CAGR over five years, and 19.5% CAGR over the next 15 years.

BMY, with its impeccable quality, safe and relatively generous and steadily growing yield, and outstanding long-term risk-adjusted expected returns, is a dividend dream stock.

Risk Profile: Why Bristol-Myers Isn't For Everyone

In this highly overvalued market, which Moody's believes will lead to a lost decade for stocks, BMY is one of the most reasonable and prudent long-term investments you can make.

Moody's Predicts a Lost Decade for the S&P 500

That's assuming you're:

Comfortable with the risk profile

Own it within a diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio

Here's Morningstar's excellent summary of BMY's fundamental risk profile.

The company is increasing its focus on branded drugs by selling off unrelated business lines, which elevates its exposure to patent losses. Further, the increased branded drug focus raises the company's dependence on its pipeline. This will result in higher sales volatility than observed at its more diversified peers. Additionally, the company is exposed to risks facing the entire pharmaceutical group, including generic threats, decreasing pricing power owing to managed-care constraints, and product liability cases. From a product-specific standpoint, we believe the company's largest pipeline risk surrounds its immunotherapy drugs, which could develop into major blockbusters or fail in the market, depending on clinical data. Further, the risk of competitors such as Merck and Roche taking more market share in immunotherapy is rising as other companies are catching up, particularly in combination therapy. Lastly, the recent move to acquire Celgene adds financial risk due to the large amount of debt needed to finance the deal. Overall, we view the company's uncertainty as medium. " - Morningstar

Bristol will have to execute very well if it's to achieve its long-term leverage target and earn back a stable credit rating from all three rating agencies.

As for valuation and volatility risk, there's a medium amount of that.

BMY is about 35% undervalued for 2021 consensus estimates, vs. a 10% margin of safety for us to consider it a potentially good buy.

2021 fair value range: $53 to $174

Morningstar 2020 fair value estimate $68 based on expected negative growth from 2023 through 2027 that analyst consensus disagrees with (medium uncertainty)

2021 Harmonic Average Fair Value (smoothes out outliers): $95

fair value uncertainty: 127% (very high)

adjusted fair value uncertainty: 35% (medium)

I rate fair value uncertainty based on the following scale, looking at the fair value range decided by the harmonic average fair value.

1% to 15%: very low

16% to 25%: low

26% to 50%: medium (ignoring yield based estimates)

51% to 75%: high

76+%: very high

BMY's fair value uncertainty is actually not as high as it seems. The company has historically grown its dividend much slower than earnings and thus low dividend yield fair value estimates create a much wider range. Excluding dividend yield based fair value estimates the fair value range is between $142 and $174, which is 35% earns BMY a medium fair value uncertainty rating.

But all companies, regardless of quality, safety, and valuation will always face volatility risk.

Bristol-Myers Future Volatility Risk Assessment

Blue chip, and SWAN, or sleep well at night, does NOT mean "never falls a lot" but refers to the quality and safety of a company and its dividend and or balance sheet. Volatility has nothing to do with fundamental quality or safety.

Only those who become forced sellers of quality blue chips, purchased at reasonable to attractive valuations, for emotional or financial reasons can be harmed by volatility risk.

Average company 15-year annual volatility: 27%

Average aristocrat 15-year annual volatility: 23%

Bristol-Myers 15-year average annual volatility: 24%

BMY tends to be about as volatile as the average dividend aristocrat. However, no defensive company will outperform the market during every single decline.

(Source: JPMorgan Asset Management)

Since September 2007, right before the Great Recession, BMY has captured 47% of the market's downside during declines, 67% of the upside in rallies, and modestly outperformed the broader market. Despite being in the second biggest bear market in its history right now:

(Source: JPMorgan Asset Management)

JPMorgan expects Bristol to remain a low volatility defensive company with a 13% decline in a potential double-dip recession.

20% to 25% probability event according to JPMorgan, most economists, and a September survey of US CEOs

Bristol-Myers 30 Year Probabilistic Return and Volatility Forecasts (Monte Carlo Simulation)

Monte Carlo simulation results for 5000 portfolios with $1,000 initial portfolio balance using available statistical model data from Jan 1986 to Dec 2019. Returns were modeled as correlated random samples from a multivariate normal distribution. The historical return for the selected portfolio for this period was 13.41% mean return (10.17% CAGR) with 23.16% standard deviation of annual returns. The simulated inflation model used historical inflation with a 2.55% mean and 1.11% standard deviation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI-U) data from Jan 1986 to Dec 2019. The generated inflation samples were correlated with simulated asset returns based on historical correlations. The available historical data for the simulation inputs was constrained by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) [Apr 1985 - Oct 2020]." - Portfolio visualizer

Analysts are currently forecasting 4.5% CAGR faster long-term growth than BMY has historically delivered and 11% CAGR inflation-adjusted very long-term returns.

While I'm not worried about the future returns for BMY, note that there's an 80% statistical probability of a 39% to 69% bear market at some point over the next 30 years.

80% statistical probability of a 50% to 76% bear market over the next 75 years

This is why every company we recommend should be owned within a diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio

We recommend investing no more than 7% of your savings into BMY, even after its no longer speculative, in order to sleep well at night even should the stock fall 76% from its peak sometime in the future

Bottom Line: Bristol-Myers Is A Classic Buffett Style Fat Pitch

Even in this market bubble, you can always find great blue-chip deals. As Chuck Carnevale says "it's a market of stocks, not a stock market."

Today Bristol is trading at an extremely attractive margin of safety, pricing in a fraction of the growth analysts, management, and credit rating agencies, actually expect.

Political uncertainty, a temporarily levered balance sheet, and M&A execution risk have caused the market to sour on BMY. But as long as management keeps executing well on its long-term plan then patient long-term income investors are likely to be handsomely rewarded.

If BMY grows at the 6% to 12% CAGR that analysts expect there is a 90% probability it will deliver market-beating returns over the next decade.

And while we wait for this skilled and trustworthy management team to deliver that expected growth we are collecting a relatively generous, safe, and steadily growing dividend.

That's the kind of low-risk/high probability ideas that Dividend Kings and iREIT are famous for, and what will earn our members a rich retirement over time.

