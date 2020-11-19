Nikola has too much risk without a GM partnership and not enough proprietary technology with a deal to make the stock a buy here.

Nikola (NKLA) soared 15% on Wednesday following circulation of an internal report showing General Motors (GM) had finally signed the deal to work together. While a signed partnership from GM does solidify Nikola as a viable EV company, the deal doesn't make the stock a bargain. Contrary to my thinking, Nikola hasn't completely collapsed on the departure of founding CEO Trevor Milton, but my investment thesis remains negative with the stock up at $25.

GM Deal Doesn't Drive Value

The strategic partnership with GM was originally announced back in early September with an expected close of the transaction prior to September 30. The deal closing was delayed due to additional due diligence and questions stemming from the departure of former CEO Trevor Milton. A regulatory filing by Nikola has either side being able to cancel the deal prior to December 3.

The stock is likely to rally on GM committing to an official partnership, but investors need to remember the deal comes with substantial benefits to GM. Nikola is offering $2 billion in equity while becoming the exclusive supplier of fuel cells globally outside of Europe to Nikola Class 7/8 trucks and a supply agreement for new Ultium batteries.

In exchange, GM is manufacturing the Badger truck for Nikola. The company has substantial benefits from a deal, but GM has to spend money to engineer and build the Nikola Badger. The only major reason to not go forward on a partnership involving obtaining a large equity stake and finding a potential major customer for their Ultium battery system and Hydrotec fuel cell technology is fears Nikola doesn't have a legitimate business plan.

The deal would only appear to validate that Nikola has a viable sales and marketing program for the Badger truck and heavy-duty trucks. Any partnership with GM is again a sign that Nikola doesn't have any proprietary battery technology for EVs.

The current market valuation is $10.6 billion so the deal will ultimately dilute shareholders by $2 billion, or around 20% depending on any adjustments. Since Nikola traded at higher valuations, the deal is likely revalued based on the current stock price, not a stock regularly trading in the $30s and $40s prior to the announced deal.

Ultimately, Nikola is only getting confirmation the company isn't going to collapse absent Trevor Milton. The deal doesn't suggest any value delivered by Nikola other than sales where the leader of that department is no longer with the company.

The bigger issue is that Nikola appears to need the deal. As CEO Mark Russell answered on the recent Q3 earnings call, the EV company will have to go to market with existing developed technology without closing the GM deal.

The base plan that we are going into production with for the Nikola Tre BEV, that electric vehicle is a battery pack that we have designed and engineered, and which contains a battery module designed and engineered by Romeo, which contains cells from a Korean supplier. And that's what we will be going into production with next year.

Clearly, GM has better battery technology for Nikola to sign an agreement that gives them equity. The CEO even goes on to discuss the crucial fuel-cell business preferring to obtain the Hydrotec system from GM.

So our base plan is to go into production with a fuel cell that we have developed in collaboration with Bosch over a number of years, that's been specially engineered and designed to be used in heavy-duty truck, heavy-duty vehicle.

Typically, an industry disruptor such as Nikola is being valued based on proprietary technology. With a $10 billion market cap and the company over a year away from producing an EV heavy-duty truck, the market appears disconnected with Nikola appearing to admit they don't actually have the disruptive technology warranting the valuation. The company is paying GM at least $2 billion in stock for their disruptive battery and fuel-cell tech. Remember, GM is only worth $60 billion and they appear the auto manufacturer with the disruptive technology.

Not Factoring In Risk

So while the company appears to have survived the exit of the founding CEO Trevor Milton, the business still has extraordinary risk. On the Q3 earnings call, Nikola management was still discussing prototypes for the Tre BEV vehicle. The company only plans to launch five of these prototypes in Q4 with full track validation kickoff not until possibly Q2.

Nikola is still months away from proving the prototypes work as planned, much less producing units from a production line for customer fleets. The company had factored in $500 million in EBIT losses from 2022 - 2024 with a current cash balance of just around $900 million.

Nikola doesn't reach meaningful revenues until 2022 or 2023 and one has to wonder if the company has the actual battery and fuel-cell technology without grabbing the deal with GM. Said another way, Nikola probably doesn't garner $5.5 billion in 2023 sales without having superior technology. Though, the stock doesn't likely garner a premium valuation with the technology coming from GM.

Source: Nikola June 2020 presentation

Analysts only have 2021 sales estimates at $60 million. These numbers suggest sales estimates are pushed back making the stock not worth the risk with a $10.6 billion valuation and the likelihood of needing to raise more capital next year. Even with the GM partnership, one has to really wonder about the lack of technology brought to the table and the earnings potential in this scenario with the stock valuation pushed up to above $12 billion on the equity issuance.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Nikola apparently needs the technology from GM while the partnership doesn't necessarily signal the stock is a buy. Nikola has amazingly survived the disastrous termination of founding CEO Trevor Milton, but the company still has a lot of work to prove the stock is worth anywhere close to $10 billion without proprietary technology in the areas of fuel-cells and electric batteries.

