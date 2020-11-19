Diversification allows for limited downside risk as cinemas are anticipated to reopen in 2021 fueling further potential revenue gains for SNE.

Sony stock still holds as much as 15% short- to mid-term upside potential as holiday console sales and growth in gaming are expected to continue for the foreseeable future.

The release of the PlayStation 5 has allowed Sony to break through to new 52-week highs.

Strong Earnings And The PS5 Console Release Should Fuel Gains For Sony Stock

Sony Corporation (SNE) has gone on a stellar run over the past couple of years since we began coverage of the stock (Figure 1) and still holds plenty of upside potential with a number of upcoming catalysts. Not only did the company crush its most recent earnings, but it also went on to boost its FY 2021 outlook. Gaming continues to outperform expectations again and again as many turn to virtual entertainment as a result of COVID shutdowns. This accelerated sector growth, as well as the release of the PS5 this month, should create plenty of buzz to push the stock well beyond 52-week highs.

(Figure 1) Almost two years ago now, we began coverage of Sony on the investment idea that the stock historically performs very well leading up to new console releases

In the company's most recent earnings report, the growth of gaming was clearly evident, up over 11% (Figure 2) in sales in a consumer market that was largely down in many segments due to COVID-19 uncertainties. The only area that was down in the gaming segment was hardware sales which should take a turn upward in 2021 with the PS5 and be one of the strongest areas for SNE.

(Figure 2) Not only have sales in gaming grown, but forecasts have seen upward revisions for the remainder of 2020 as well

The PS5 console (Figure 3) has experienced widespread sell-outs online leading up to the initial release, and this high demand is expected to continue through the holiday season into 2021. The new console offers an array of new and improved features including faster speeds (Ultra-high speed SSD), better graphics (4K/8K,120fps), backwards compatibility, and the ability to Upgrade PS4 games to digital PS5 games as well as PlayStation VR integration and more.

(Figure 3) An interesting feature available for the PS5 is the offering of both a disk drive edition as well as a digital-only edition for a lower price

The hype behind the console should allow momentum to continue and draw investors to SNE's stock for considerable time to come.

Current Valuation

Sony trades at a forward price to earnings ratio of ~14x earnings. This is lower than peers indicating the stock is trading at an approximately 50% discounted value in comparison to competitors. This undervaluation is due much to the diversification found at Sony and the downtrend in Sony's cinema division, but that could turn into another catalyst for 2021 with a vaccine on the horizon.

(Figure 4) Sony trades potentially significantly undervalued in comparison to their closest competitors

Looking more towards growth, we see that Sony is expected to grow revenue as much as 194% over the next year driven largely by an increase in video game sales and the anticipated growth from the release of the PS5 this fall/winter. This is a much higher clip than most of their peers. Keeping an eye on this metric will be crucial during earnings going forward telling the story on whether the console's release really does live up to the hype.

Wall Street Analysts are behind Sony as well with an average analyst rating of ~$99 signaling as much as 15% upside from current prices even as the stock breaks through current 52-week highs.

(Figure 5) Overall analysts are bullish with 3 out of 4 calling SNE a strong buy

The combination of renewed value thanks to breakout earnings, strong momentum driven by console sales, increasing growth in gaming as a whole, consistent earnings consistency, and a ~0.25% dividend yield as the cherry on top, all makes a strong case for Sony's stock to be a vital part of your portfolio going forward.

Risks

Sony currently has a debt of approximately $19 Billion with around $7 of that being long-term debt and the remaining short-term debts. This does not look to be a huge issue going forward but should be monitored going forward as always.

Based upon historical data and when looking at the charts of Sony's stock, it becomes apparent that there is a fairly strong line of support around the $76 mark. This would indicate as much as ~15% downside risk going forward barring any further macroeconomic headwinds.

Investment Summary

(Figure 6) Sony has seen a dip in overall sales due to the pandemic but has done well at increasing overall operating income despite headwinds

With a shift from value to growth expected over the next year due to a new console release, accelerated gaming growth, and the reopening of cinemas/pictures expected, Sony should be able to increase its P/E ratio to a figure more in line with peers which would hint at considerable short-term growth and very solid long-term returns.

There is still potential room to run as much as 15% over the next year or so due to enhanced value, ongoing PS5 & gaming momentum, accelerated growth, reliable earnings consistency, and that small dividend yield to top it off, Sony looks to be a solid investment going forward. In my opinion, there is still around 15% downside risk as well, and this should be taken into account when weighing risk-reward strategies.

The release of the PS5 could bring solid returns for long-term shareholders if numbers are able to beat analysts' expectations. Sony has a number of films set to be released over the next year and this return of revenue may be a driver that is not already priced into the stock as well, allowing further potential upside for investors, but only time and earnings calls will tell how much potential SNE stock truly holds.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SNE, ATVI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.