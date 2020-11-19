Despite Stimulus Talks, Markets Are Still Weakening (Technically Speaking For 11/19)

Fed President Bostic is optimistic in the intermediate-term but concerned about the next few months.

Housing continues to be a bright economic spot. Yesterday, I reported that builder sentiment is at an all-time high. The Census recently reported that building permits -- a leading indicator -- continue to rise (emphasis added):

Privately-owned housing units authorized by building permits in October were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,545,000. This is virtually unchanged (±1.3 percent)* from the revised September rate of 1,545,000, but is 2.8 percent (±1.6 percent) above the October 2019 rate of 1,503,000. Single-family authorizations in October were at a rate of 1,120,000; this is 0.6 percent (±1.0 percent)* above the revised September figure of 1,113,000. Authorizations of units in buildings with five units or more were at a rate of 365,000 in October.

Here's a chart of the data from FRED:

Economist Ed Leamer has argued that housing is the economy. While that might be a modest exaggeration, there is no denying its importance, which means the recent housing market news is most welcome.

For more on the housing market, please see my monthly housing market summation.

While Fed President Bostic is optimistic about the intermediate-term 2Q21 and beyond), he sees a difficult few months ahead (emphasis added):

"The vaccine is definitely positive news and will definitely lead to I think a pretty robust recovery once it gets into the population deep enough," Bostic told CNBC's Steve Liesman during a "Squawk Box" interview. "But we really have short-term and intermediate-term concerns with the spike in the virus and what that's going to do for business in terms of the things that they're able to produce, in terms of consumers and their willingness to go out and buy things."

Jurisdictions are already issuing stay-at-home orders along with other economically limiting actions. This means fourth-quarter growth will likely take a hit.

Over at the Capital Spectator, James Picerno has some advice on portfolio design:

Accordingly, the first question for every investor (whether they recognize it or not): Should I hold all of these risk factors? Casual observation suggests that the standard asset allocation decision amounts to dropping commodities and cash. That leaves stocks, bonds and real estate (typically in securitized form) as the main mix for most investors. We can have a long discussion about the wisdom (or the lack thereof) of the decision, but the larger point is that if you own a stock/bond/real estate portfolio you're making a rather substantial asset allocation decision, namely: second-guessing Mr. Market's best guess on the "market" portfolio.

Picerno is one of my favorite reads. I highly recommend checking his website daily.

Let's take a look at today's performance tables: Starting around noon, the markets started a modest rally, which ended with the SPY near session highs. Mid and small-caps were each up nearly 1% followed by the QQQ which gained .82%. But the treasury market was also modestly higher. Energy continues its manic-depressive trading ways. Today, it led in gains, rising 1.58%. Tech, communication services, and consumer discretionary were the 2nd, 3rd, and the 4th best performers. Only utilities were down.

Today, let's take a macro look at the major index-tracking ETFs.

6-month charts of the major sector-tracking ETFs.

The QQQ (lower middle) is trading sideways. It has failed to make new highs despite two attempts. The OEF (lower left) is in a similar situation. The SPY (lower right) has gapped higher but is consolidating gains right above key levels. The DIA (upper left) is in a similar situation. This means that the larger cap indexes aren't moving higher. That is falling to the smaller-caps indexes (top row, three on the right).

Here's the $64,000 question: which group will win? Will the weight of the larger-caps consolidation stall the smaller-caps upward momentum? Or, will the smaller-caps pull the larger-caps higher? I'm thinking the former through the end of the year. As I noted in my weekly market summation, bullish and bearish elements are equally weighted in the market. And as Fed President Bostic noted above, the next few months are likely to see more shutdowns and other economically-limiting actions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.