But, what happens to its growth once the pandemic is brought under control?

DASH has grown markedly as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic's effects on consumer purchasing behavior.

The firm provides last-mile transportation services to local retailers in the U.S., Canada and Australia.

DoorDash has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO, although the final figure may be as high as $2 billion.

Quick Take

DoorDash (DASH) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its Class A common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm provides last-mile product transportation services to local retailers in the U.S., Canada and Australia.

DASH has produced very strong growth due to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, but future growth post-pandemic is a question.

I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn more about the IPO.

Company & Technology

San Francisco, California-based DoorDash was founded to enable local retailers to provide delivery capabilities via the firm's mobile app and logistics platform.

Management is headed by co-founder and CEO Tony Xu, who was previously Vice President of Finance at Uber Technologies.

Below is a brief overview video of the DoorDash IPO by CNBC:

Source: CNBC Television

The firm counts over 390,000 merchants, 1 million 'Dasher' delivery persons and over 18 million users.

DoorDash has received at least $2.26 billion from investors including SVF Fast, Sequoia Capital and Greenview Investment Pte.

Customer/User Acquisition

The company obtains new users via online marketing and word of mouth.

It acquires new merchants via online marketing, inside sales and direct sales efforts depending on the size of the merchant network.

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been uneven but dropping in the most recent reporting period as revenues have increased sharply, as the figures below indicate:

Sales and Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 31.8% 2019 67.1% 2018 46.4%

Source: Company registration statement

The Sales and Marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Sales and Marketing spend, more than doubled to 2.2x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Sales and Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 2.2 2019 1.0

Source: Company registration statement

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by QSR Magazine, restaurant digital orders have been growing at an annual rate of 23% from 2013 to 2019 and were forecast to increase by three times by the end of 2020.

However, that estimate was before the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has greatly accelerated the use of these delivery services, increasing adoption and growth as a consequence.

Third party apps such as DoorDash, GrubHub and UberEats account for 40% of the top 20 most popular apps.

However, a significant challenge for these apps is turning trial users into repeat users. This is typically done through ongoing promotions, which can be expensive and also serve to train users to expect a deal in return for app usage.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

GrubHub (GRUB)

UberEats (UBER)

Postmates (POSTM)

Amazon (AMZN)

Google (GOOG)

In-house restaurant delivery services

Financial Performance

DoorDash’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Sharp topline revenue growth

Strong increase in gross profit, but reduced gross margin

Reduced operating losses and lowered negative operating margin

A sharp swing to positive cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 $ 1,916,000,000 226.4% 2019 $ 885,000,000 204.1% 2018 $ 291,000,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 $ 899,000,000 154.7% 2019 $ 523,000,000 129.4% 2018 $ 228,000,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 46.92% 2019 59.10% 2018 78.35% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 $ (131,000,000) -6.8% 2019 $ (616,000,000) -69.6% 2018 $ (210,000,000) -72.2% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 $ (149,000,000) 2019 $ (668,000,000) 2018 $ (207,000,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 $ 315,000,000 2019 $ (467,000,000) 2018 $ (159,000,000) (Glossary Of Terms)

Source: Company registration statement

As of September 30, 2020, DoorDash had $1.1 billion in cash and $1.4 billion in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended September 30, 2020, was negative ($574 million).

IPO Details

DoorDash intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Class A common stock, although the final amount may be as high as $2 billion.

There will be three class of stock:

Class A common stock for the public - one vote per share

Class B common stock for the founders - 20 votes per share

Class C common stock - no shares issued yet - 0 votes per share

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds we receive from this offering for general corporate purposes, including working capital, operating expenses, and capital expenditures. Additionally, we may use a portion of the net proceeds we receive from this offering to acquire or invest in businesses, products, services, or technologies. However, we do not have agreements or commitments for any material acquisitions or investments at this time.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Barclays, Deutsche Bank Securities, RBC Capital Markets, UBS Investment Bank, Mizuho Securities, JMP Securities, Needham & Company, Oppenheimer & Co, Piper Sandler and William Blair.

Commentary

DoorDash is seeking public market funding seven years after its founding.

The firm’s financials show the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on its business, with a strong increase in consumer demand for deliveries resulting in tremendous recent growth in revenue.

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped in the most recent, Covid-19 affected period; its Sales and Marketing efficiency rate has more than doubled.

The market opportunity for delivery services that can scale is significant and its growth curve has been pulled forward by the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has served to compel consumers to try these new services.

However, a major question is how durable these gains will be for services like DoorDash, once the pandemic’s effects recede.

Also, another question is once the pandemic recedes, how much more expensive will it be to obtain each new additional customer and to persuade that customer to continue using the service after the initial promotions end.

Services like DoorDash rely on significant promotional cost reductions to acquire and keep customers using their system, so these costs are major inputs into the future potential profitability or lack thereof, once the extraordinary circumstances of the Covid-19 pandemic are ameliorated.

DoorDash has done well to focus its efforts on suburban markets as opposed to high density urban markets. This strategy will be rewarded if large numbers of people leave the dense cities for the suburbs.

As to valuation expectations, DoorDash’ most recent private valuation, in June 2020, was at $16 billion, so I would expect its public valuation to meet or exceed that level.

When we learn more about the IPO pricing and valuation, I’ll provide a final update.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research. Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.