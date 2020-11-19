I believe the company will navigate current challenges unscathed, but, at the current near-peak valuations, much of the positives have likely been priced in.

Management is especially bullish about the timeline for a highway bill, which could result in disappointments in future quarters.

While I do like Martin Marietta's (MLM) diversified profile and sustained pricing power in the aggregates space, I think industrywide volume weakness could persist into H1 '20, keeping me cautious. Like its closest peer Vulcan (VMC), I think both companies will remain resilient, supported by low-single-digit price increases in aggregates in fiscal 2021 and growing unit margins, but the volume headwinds could see EBITDA flattish to down in the upcoming fiscal year. Considering the current near-peak valuations, I am concerned that shares have priced in an optimistic scenario, which could lead to a de-rating should upcoming results fail to deliver.

Continued Volume Declines Weigh on the Fundamentals

In-line with my fears heading into the quarter, Martin Marietta's volumes showed broad-based weakness across products (c. 9% Y/Y decline overall). While resilient Aggregate prices (+4% Y/Y on a mix-adjusted basis) helped, total revenues were still down c. 7% Y/Y. On net revenues (ex-freight and delivery), revenue was similarly down c. 6% Y/Y, widening from the 0.5% Y/Y decline in FQ2.

3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 Net Revenues (ex-Freight & Delivery) 1,323 1,025 891 1,190 1,241 Freight - Building Materials 92 71 61 54 75 Freight - Mags 6 5 6 5 6 Total Revenues 1,420 1,100 958 1,248 1,321

Source: Company Data

Although headline EBITDA stood at $502 million, it is worth pointing out that this figure includes sizeable proceeds from land sales, without which EBITDA would have been lower by c. 2% Y/Y at $432 million. The comparatively better EBITDA performance (recurring EBITDA was down 2% Y/Y compared to down 7% Y/Y for total revenues) was mainly the result of stronger than expected Aggregates margins and lower operating expenditures.

FQ3 '20 ($ 'millions) Adj EBITDA (Reported) 502 Non-Recurring Land Sale Proceeds 70 Recurring EBITDA 432

Source: Company Data

Meanwhile, there has been little sign that the buyback program, which remains on pause, will resume in the upcoming quarter. However, the dividend remains in-line with prior quarters, which does offer some cushion for investors.

Hopes Pinned on More Stimulus

I believe the near-term story for Martin Marietta will remain aggregates volumes, which has been deteriorating relative to the prior quarters - the -9% Y/Y decline in FQ3 compares to a -4% Y/Y decline in the prior quarter.

3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 Aggregates (total volume) 56,669 43,923 38,300 51,200 51,800 Aggregates growth (% Y/Y) 12.4% 4.0% 2.4% (3.7%) (8.6%)

Source: Company Data

Surprisingly, management is already calling for a rebound based on improving October shipments. In the public sector, trends will vary by state, but management also seemed more optimistic about improving Department of Transportation (DOT) commentary in key states like Texas, Colorado, and North Carolina, which collectively account for c. 60% of revenues. The key growth driver is expected to be Texas, where fiscal 2021 lettings are projected to increase by 35% (well above Colorado, which is expected to be flat, and the slight decline expected for North Carolina).

However, I think the near-term optimism needs to be tempered as product demand remains a risk through H1 '21 due to COVID-19, offsetting favorable pricing trends. Interestingly, management seems very upbeat around the timeline for a highway bill (mid-2021 relative to my late-2021 expectation). Furthermore, management also believes the lag to volumes will only be approximately 6-9 months, which I would note is a lot shorter than the typical 12-18 months. While I do acknowledge that the faster than expected outcome is possible considering the fewer bottlenecks in the system and more shovel-ready projects, I would be cautious about incorporating these assumptions into a base-case scenario.

Sustaining Margins Through a Weaker Demand Environment

As Martin Marietta proved in FQ3, the company can sustain aggregates unit profitability even in the face of declining volumes. Favorable pricing also helped, but I think it's quite impressive that management was able to successfully manage its variable costs and leverage prior investments to reduce cost and streamline operations in the quarter.

3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 Aggregates Gross Profit 287 171 93 268 279 Aggregates Gross Margin (%) 35.1% 27.0% 16.4% 35.5% 36.4%

Source: Company Data

Going by the FQ4 guide, aggregates margins could still expand despite declining volumes, but I would note that the company is lapping the higher grading/stripping costs incurred and the Hurricane Dorian headwind in the prior year. At the very least, I expect the company to maintain unit margins in a softer volume environment next year as well, assuming pricing trends remain favorable. Backed by a strong balance sheet, M&A could also emerge as a potential driver in fiscal 2021.

Final Take

Compared to the likes of VMC, for example, I like Martin Marietta's more diversified profile, with lower exposure to public infrastructure. The company also has good pricing power in its key business (aggregates), which makes its defensive growth profile very appealing amid the current uncertainty. However, volumes are an issue and will likely remain soft through H1 '21. While MLM sees volumes rebounding from the FQ3 decline, I am concerned that the optimistic guidance could result in a multiple de-rating should upcoming results fail to deliver.

My base case is for sales to remain below fiscal 2019 levels in the year ahead, with a continued COVID-19-led deceleration in construction activity across end-markets likely to drive EBITDA margins into the c. 25% range (down from the c. 28% in fiscal 2019). Using a target EV/EBITDA multiple of 12x based on historical levels, that gets me to a price target of c. $200, implying a downside to the current share price.

Data by YCharts

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.