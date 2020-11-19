Currently, GBT trades at an incredibly conservative multiple of just $2bil EV despite being a market leader in a sector estimated to be worth at least $28bil.

With management making an effort to make physicians more aware of Oxbryta and to increase coverage of Oxbryta, the long-term growth trajectory of Oxbryta should not be affected.

It has been subjected to an unwarranted selloff due to a slower than expected commercial launch despite the fact that this is likely a short-term impact due to COVID-19.

GBT has the only approved drug that can completely reverse sickle cell disease, which is affecting over 250k people worldwide.

After quadrupling in price over the last few years, Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) gave up much of these gains after reporting poor Q3 results. While the market obviously doesn't like the news, on further examination, I found that, considering the circumstances, the news wasn't as bad as I had thought. At these prices, I believe the company is highly undervalued, considering the potential for Oxbryta to be the standard of care in sickle cell disease.

Source: GBT

Sickle cell and Oxbryta

Sickle cell disease is a genetic disease that causes red blood cell to turn crescent shape. Red blood cells of this shape can cause many problems, most commonly fatigue, as these cells cannot hold on to as many oxygen molecules, but periodic episodes of pain, anemia, and other devastating symptoms can also occur.

Sickle cell patients have to suffer a 30-year reduction in life expectancy, $700k average lost lifetime income, and potentially have to pay thousands of dollars a year in medical costs if their disease has complications. Several approved therapies help to manage some of the symptoms, but usually don't help with the long-term side effects of the disease like stroke and organ damage.

Source: GBT investor presentation

Oxbryta, approved late last year, is an oral medication that helps to completely reverse the sickling of red blood cells, thus turning the patient into a normal person. At a cost of $110k per year and just by taking pills, SCD patients can live their life free of SCD.

Source: GBT investor presentation

Currently, there are 86k US patients treatable by Oxbryta's current label, but with label expansion and approval in Europe and the Middle East, the total treatable population increases to around 250k, signalling a TAM of around $28bil. This TAM can be expanded further if GBT starts to find a way to sell product in Africa, where SCD prevalence is highest.

Source: GBT investor presentation

Unwarranted selloff

After GBT reported Q3 earnings, its shares collapsed 40% in a day on what seemed to be a massive topline miss - While the market was expecting around $44mil in Oxbryta revenue, GBT only reported $36mil. This selloff seems completely unwarranted for multiple reasons. Firstly, this drug is in early stage commercialization, so revenue growth instability should be expected. Secondly, during the quarter, COVID-19 cases increased drastically, causing interactions between the sickle cell community and the healthcare system to fall drastically, which in turn leads to lower prescription starts.

In fact, the average quarterly number of sickle cell patient engagement with healthcare providers decreased from 1.1 visits before the pandemic to 0.8 visits in the third quarter, which was also a sequential decrease from Q2. Source: GBT Q3 2020 call

Third, Q2 included a tailwind from new prescriptions that were started in Q1 but were not filled until Q2, thus inflating Q1-Q2 growth and deflating Q2-Q3 growth, making sequential growth look weaker.

Lastly, GBT management has noted that prescription volumes have started to recover in August as COVID-19 cases have moderated, which hopefully means that prescriptions should start improving in the quarters ahead.

That said we were encouraged that new prescriptions began to improve in August as new COVID-19 cases moderated, which continued in September. Both months included some weekly prescription results that were approaching pre-pandemic levels. Source: GBT Q3 2020 call

Opportunity remains unchanged

It feels like everyone has forgotten that GBT's total opportunity remains unchanged. The TAM remains in the billions of dollars, and one quarter of slow momentum isn't going to keep GBT from taking a big piece of the pie. GBT's oral pills are far cheaper, easier to take, and more effective than many other solutions like gene therapy or drugs that only tackle the short-term effects of SCD. That's why over 90% of SCD physicians who are aware of Oxbryta have said they will prescribe it.

Our latest market research conducted around the end of the quarter confirms the broad awareness of Oxbryta by specialist at more than 90%, and of those HCPs, who are aware of Oxbryta, more than 90% say they have a plan or have prescribed it. Our research also demonstrates that 96% of prescribers are extremely satisfied or satisfied with Oxbryta's potential ability to improve long-term outcomes of sickle cell disease. Source: GBT Q3 2020 call

During the quarter, GBT also substantially increased access to Oxbryta, allowing 90% of people with health insurance in the US to gain access to the drug through their insurance.

By the end of Q3, 90% of people with health insurance in the U.S. now have coverage for Oxbryta, compared to 53% at the end of the second quarter, and while we've reached this important milestone, we will continue to focus on optimizing payer coverage, and ensuring patients have access to Oxbryta. Source: GBT Q3 2020 call

In addition, the company has reached out to a substantial number of physicians and therapists in the US, as you can see below, which is a major step forward to increase awareness of Oxbryta and grow prescriptions.

From launch through September, our therapeutic specialists reached approximately 91% of our highest decile physicians and overall reach 70% of the approximately 6,000 healthcare providers we are targeting in the United States. Our team engaged our highest decile targets an average of eight times, and had nearly 50,800 total customer interactions since launch. Source: GBT Q3 2020 call

Valuation

At its current market cap of $2.64bil and cash and cash equivalents of $500mil, GBT is trading at around $2bil EV. Considering GBT has the best drug in a market worth $30bil, and considering rare disease companies like Alexion (NASDAQ:ALXN) can trade at 4-6x peak revenues, this market cap seems incredibly conservative.

It's hard to find much risks for GBT at this price, as I firmly believe Oxbryta will become SOC for SCD. However, potential drug pricing cuts from the new administration could reduce the potential for Oxbryta. If commercialization is slower than usual, cash could also run out, potentially requiring a capital raise.

Conclusion

Overall, GBT has a lot of potential, considering the fact it owns the only approved drug that can reverse the debilitating and expensive sickle cell disease completely, an opportunity that is worth an estimated $28bil. This selloff is the chance for investors to get GBT at just twice the price of the stock a few years ago despite FDA approval of Oxbryta and 3 quarters of commercialization.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GBT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.