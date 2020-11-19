Merion Road Q3 2020 Investor Letter

Summary

We focus on value-oriented investing through rigorous fundamental analysis of a company's operations.

Our Long Only portfolio returned 14.9% during the quarter and is up 28.0% for the year to date period.

The Long Short portfolio returned 12.2% during the quarter and is up 16.1% for the year to date period.

During the quarter I built a meaningful position in Ferguson PLC (“FERGY”). Ferguson is a plumbing and heating products distributor serving both the residential and commercial markets.