Promising COVID-19 vaccines mean the economy could reopen quicker than expected. This has amplified bullishness for GE.

GE's cash flow is expected to rise, and Aviation is expected to benefit once the economy reopens.

GE is up over 35% post-earnings. It has benefited from the rise in broader markets and bullishness from analysts.

I have been bearish on GE's industrial businesses for several years. I assumed they had peaked with the global economy.

Prior to the pandemic, global economic growth appeared to be long in the tooth. Once the economy slowed, it had the potential to wreak havoc on General Electric's (GE) revenue and earnings. The majority of GE's industrial ("Industrial") assets - Power, Aviation, Healthcare and Renewable Energy - are cyclical and subjected to the vagaries of the economy. The pandemic amplified GE's pain. Shelter-in-place policies have caused global passenger demand to free fall, hurting the outlook for Aviation, GE's crown jewel.

I would have preferred to see a meaningful change in GE's revenue and earnings before changing my recommendation on the stock. However, GE has been on a tear as of late. After reporting Q3 earnings GE is up over 35%. The stock has garnered a lot of attention and has the wind at its back.

GE As COVID-19 Play

Once the pandemic ends, I expect business activity to pick up. The revenue and earnings of publicly-traded companies - including GE - should rise from a bounce in economic growth. UBS analyst Markus Mittermaier recently cited GE as a vaccine-levered stock, and implied GE had tremendous upside from a COVID-19 vaccine:

UBS analyst Markus Mittermaier reiterated his Buy rating and raised his price target to $9 from $8.50, saying recent comments from GE management that H2 2020 free cash flow would be positive has given him confidence in his H2 FCF estimate of $2.5B, which is above Wall Street expectations of ~$1.75B. GE is "currently the most vaccine-levered stock in our coverage," Mittermaier says in anticipating strong upside. Wolfe Research's Nigel Coe also likes what a vaccine could mean for GE's stock and for GE's aviation business, believing the shares are "too cheap" at current levels with Wall Street earnings expectations "well calibrated for this deep trough."

Aviation was previously expected to be GE's moat. COVID-19 upended that thesis. In Q3, Industrial revenue fell 16% Y/Y. Aviation's revenue fell 39%, and it represented 27% of total revenue, down from 38% in the year earlier period.

Industrial segment profit fell 48%, representing a segment profit margin of a mere 7%. Aviation's segment profit margin declined to 7% from 21% in Q3 2019. The performance illustrated how important Aviation is to GE's performance. An increase in Aviation's revenue has the potential to have an outsized impact on Industrial's segment profit and margin.

Once the economy reopens, global passenger demand should rise. The question remains, "Will global passenger demand generate a commiserate increase in Aviation revenue?" Aircraft engine orders during the quarter were off 21% Y/Y. There could be a lag between when (1) global passenger demand rises and (2) customers ramp up aircraft engine orders. Aviation generates revenue from services and spare parts as well. However, until the decline in orders subsides, it is questionable if a long-term rebound in Aviation revenue is sustainable.

Pfizer (PFE) recently disclosed its COVID-19 vaccine was highly effective during clinical trials. Moderna (MRNA) also divulged that its vaccine was highly effective. A vaccine could reach consumers within months, and the economy could reopen sooner than expected. The prospects for a vaccine helped fuel the spike in GE's share price.

GE As Cash Flow Play

In its Q3 management presentation, GE intimated it could generate Q4 free cash flow ("FCF") of $2.5 billion. At Q4, accounts receivable and inventory for the Industrial operations were $13.2 billion and $14.9 billion, respectively. Industrial's revenue is also in decline. As the business declines, management should collect on receivables and pare inventory to drive cash flow. Management's Q4 FCF estimate could be doable, given that the business is shrinking.

Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell is bullish on GE and believes Industrial FCF could reach about $6 billion in 2022. A lot may have to go right for GE to achieve this. First of all, global passenger demand will likely have to rebound substantially. I envision some social distancing measures will be in effect after the economy reopens next year, and millions will still work from home. This could create some headwinds for global passenger demand in 2021.

Lastly, consumer spending previously held up U.S. GDP for several years. If a weak consumer focuses on essential items going forward, then that could also create headwinds for global passenger demand and Aviation. According to Fitch, consumer spending on services like recreational activities and transportation has been particularly weak:

US consumption has recovered broadly in line with GDP and was about 3% lower than pre-crisis (4Q19) in 3Q20, while spending allocated to services remained unusually depressed, still 8% below 4Q19. Services is by far the biggest component of personal consumption expenditure and has been hit particularly hard by the pandemic (down 13% qoq in 2Q20) with recreational activities almost 40% lower qoq in 2Q20 and transportation, and food and accommodation services each falling by about 30%. The outsized shock to services in the pandemic contrasts sharply with the typical historical pattern witnessed in recessions.

If spending on travel and recreational services remains weak after the pandemic ends, then it could be foreboding for global passenger demand, Aviation and GE. I previously estimated GE's proforma debt of $73 billion was at junk levels. The rating agencies could give management a few more quarters to improve its credit metrics. This could put investors' focus on GE's near-term revenue and cash flow growth.

Conclusion

Broader financial markets have risen due to promising COVID-19 vaccines. GE has benefited from rising financial markets and bullishness from analysts. The closer we get to a reopening, the higher the likelihood GE will rise. Don't fight city hall. I rate GE a hold.

