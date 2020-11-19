Ford Motor Company (F) Management Presents at Barclays 2020 Global Automotive Conference (Transcript)

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) Barclays 2020 Global Automotive Conference Call November 19, 2020 2:05 PM ET

Kumar Galhotra - President of Americas and International Markets Group

Brian Johnson - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Brian Johnson

Good afternoon, and apologize for the delay. Some technical issues switching over from GM through their feed before. I'm very pleased. I'll dive right into have with us Kumar Galhotra, President of Americas IMG. He is responsible for the P&L of the Americas [indiscernible] International along with a newly established commercial vehicle business unit for the U.S. and Canada. He reports directly to CEO, Jim Farley. And has a track record, including VP for Product Development, APAC; VP Engineering; VP Lincoln; and Chief Marketing Officer and President, North America.

I am going to turn it over to Kumar, who has I think a couple of slides and then we have a whole bunch of questions.

Kumar Galhotra

Thanks a lot, Brian, and thanks for having us. Today, I am going to give a quick update on our launches, how they are going in North America since we have a very important launch here, and also focus on the opportunity for growth in our commercial vehicle business. We are creating a Ford that grows profitably, it generates free cash flow, and it's all led by our automotive business. And we are going to grow in the right areas. We will expand our leading commercial vehicle business. So we already provide great vehicles for our customers, but we are also going to offer holistic ecosystem of digital productivity solutions, solutions that actually drive loyalty and recurring revenue streams for us.

We are going to lead in the electrification where we have strengths and scale, for example, the all-electric version of the Transit, the F-150, and the Mustang. The F-150 BEV, that's coming in 2022, will be a true work truck, and we are also growing by incubating scaling and integrating new businesses some of which will of course be enabled by Argo AI’s world-class self-driving system. We are allocating capital, resources and talent to our strongest businesses and to developing must-have products, must-have products like the Bronco.

Dave Seider was a fireman for 34 years. He recently retired. Sent us a lovely letter. For years he operate that Bronco you see on the right, it's a 1977 Bronco, a fire truck known as Brush 2. He said it was chosen for its size, wheelbase, cargo capacity and great off-road capabilities. The Bronco was finally retired in October of 2019. That Bronco you see there served for 42 years. So we are bringing the same enthusiasm and commitment to our new products as we did 42 years ago for that Bronco. New products like our 2021 F-150, the Bronco Sport, and the all new all-electric Mustang Mach-E.

So throughout 2020 even during the industry-wide shutdown, we – that happened because of COVID, we prepared for the high-quality launches of all these products. In fact, we use the unanticipated downtime to continue to validate launch preparations, and in case of F-150, a very methodical sell down of our current model. I am delighted to say all the launches are in great shape, all new F-150s are rolling off the line in Dearborn and production has started in Kansas City. We've also started building Mustang Mach-Es and Bronco Sport earlier this week.

Over the years, we've launched many, many generations, our F-Series. We know what the launch ramp-up curve should look like. We are taking very appropriate conservative approach. We know that every truck must be released with an exceptional quality and we are doing everything in our power to make sure that that happens.

We are accelerating the use of connected-vehicle technology and data for early diagnosis and resolution for our launch issues. I'll share a couple of examples, and Mach-E engineer was able to remotely diagnose a low-voltage battery issue, isolate the root cause to a specific fuse, recommend the repair and he did all this without ever physically accessing the vehicle.

Similarly during the F-150 launch, the power running boards were having an issue on one of our prototypes, again, the engineer was able to pull all that data remotely, replicate the failure and identified and fixed without ever touching the vehicle. These types of technologies obviously help both in speed and quality of execution for our launches and happy to say all the launches are in good shape.

I am going to now share some things about our commercial vehicles. We are the commercial vehicle leader in the U.S. We have 45% market share of Class 1 through 7. We are building our strengths to expand our commercial vehicle business by introducing electric versions, our F-150 and the Transit.

On top of that, we will add a suite of software services that drive loyalty and recurring revenues. The two largest addressable profit pools in commercial vehicle are electric commercial vans and pickup. We estimate the global van battery electric industry will grow to 1.1 million units by 2030. That is a compounded annual growth rate of over 50%.

We own work. These electric vehicles will be true work vehicles, extremely capable with unique digital services, over-the-air capabilities. They will improve the productivity and uptime for our commercial customers. We are also North America’s commercial truck and van leader. The transition of fleet vehicles to zero emissions especially for the fast-growing last-mile delivery is critical to achieve our carbon neutrality goal by 2050. We are ready to lead this charge starting with the all-electric Transit, all-electric F-150. It’s good for the planet and it's good for our customers.

Our electrification strategy plays to our strengths, pickups, vans, performance vehicles, utilities, segments where we are strong, segments where merchants are good. The all-electric F-150 coming in 2022 is a perfect example of this strategy. Our F-Series vehicles have been best-selling vehicles for 42 years and all-electric F-150 will be a great addition to that portfolio.

We know these customers very, very well. We listen to them. We observe how they use their vehicles. For example, we observed that many of them bring a generator to their work site to power their tools. The generator is generally large and noisy, so we designed the powertrain for both – the vehicle that we are about to launch, the hybrid-electric F-150 and, of course, the battery electric that's coming to allow our customers to power their tools directly from the truck.

Let's talk about vans. We revealed the all-electric Ford E-Transit last week. It meets or exceeds the needs of our commercial customers, maximizes productivity and uptime, and reduces cost of ownership. We are going to offer a range of configurations that get the job done. Cargo van, chassis cab, cutaways will offer three roof heights and lengths in North America.

One of the really important things for fleets is because a lot of them do upfits. To be able to move their upfits from their I’s-Transit to the E-Transit, they'll be able to do so seamlessly because we've kept the same interior box. We also have access to a lot of telematics data for these customers, so we analyzed 45 million miles of data to understand their daily route. And we designed the E-Transit to suite these needs while delivering a total cost of ownership that’s much lower.

E-Transit has a targeted estimated range of about 126 miles in the U.S. and 368 kilometers in Europe. This is very tailored for those plan groups that I talked about earlier. It will be highly connected 4G LTE embedded modem, connected embedded navigation, our SYNC 4 system. You can pre-condition the vehicle while it's still plugged in, gets over-the-air updates, 12-inch touchscreen and access to – this is really important access to Ford Commercial Solutions.

And besides doing all that, it also has great physical space, improved cab access, wider walkthrough capability, uncompromised cargo capacity. So all that work is done by putting the customer at the center. We are always putting our customer at the center. We deliver choice, convenience, value for our customers through services that actually improve their productivity.

Our engagement with our customers goes beyond the initial point of sale and last throughout the ownership cycle. And these long-term partnerships allow us to gain the insights that we need to design better products, services, experiences, which ultimately deliver more value for our customers.

To Ford, the value is returned both directly through subscriptions and indirectly through loyalty and better performing vehicles. We can provide real-time data and insights to the fleet manager about their vehicle. We can provide them data on geo-location, vehicle health, driver behavior. Connected data and insights from the vehicle that helped those customers with two coronate. First is the safety and productivity of their employees and second is improved uptime and low cost of ownership.

Connectivity also allows it to curate daily experiences for our customers, creates value for them, builds customer engagement and loyalty. We want our customers in our ecosystem where we offer services across the total ownership cycle. This is especially true for commercial vehicles where our connected services become integral part of their businesses, helping them get the work done with great uptime, improved efficiency, fleet management, improved traditional revenue opportunities for us, revenue opportunities throughout the ownership cycle.

So the value of our ecosystem goes far beyond the vehicle itself. It includes over 600 commercial vehicle center dealers, more than 2,000 EV certified dealers. All of these ecosystem parts keep our customers moving and productive. This transformation comes down to leveraging our greatest strengths. The trust and scale we've built with these fleet customers worldwide, we are taking our commercial vehicle business to the next level aided by decades of relationship with hundreds of outfitters and thousands of dealers. Most importantly, we are entering the services business in a very meaningful way, launching loyalty building services that our customers will love and can't live without.

Brian, that is the end of my presentation, and I would love to take some questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Brian Johnson

Thank you. Yes. Just want to follow-up on that commercial vehicles strategy. You talked about the electrification. I think one thing confusing, and we actually have Rivian up next who you've invested in. They have a very big contract with Amazon. Others in the startup space talked about contracts with UPS and others. So as you think about your electric CV strategy, to what extent is it going to be focused on last-mile delivery and very big fleets versus what might be – when I think about historically a lot of your van customers, four or five vans at a plumber or 15 vans at a lens at some sort of home service thing. So just help us understand are you giving up the fleet opportunity to these startups or do you see large fleet opportunities as well?

Kumar Galhotra

No. Brian, we're not giving up that marketplace to the startups. That is an important part of that segment. It is a part of the segment that is growing. But there is a very large part that is not last-mile delivery and we have a great relationship with those customers, everything from utilities, construction, small business people. So we will – since we have long-term relationships with them and have a very substantive market share in those areas, we will continue to serve them. But of course, we will also serve the customers that are in the last-mile delivery space.

Brian Johnson

And in terms of data and services opportunities, how will that relate or replace a lot of the existing fleet management solutions out there in the telematics marketplace?

Kumar Galhotra

So it comes down to a couple of things. First of all, as I mentioned, because of our market leadership for so long and long-term relationship with our customers, we know those customers really well, and we know their needs really well. Secondly, nobody knows the vehicle better than us because it is designed by us and we architect the data that's available. So we can offer a one-stop-shop for those customers in multiple ways, obviously the vehicle, financing through Ford Credit and then services, where we can offer anything from driver training, geofencing.

What we discover as we work with them, a lot of medium-sized fleets have a full-time person managing their keys because they're not sure which driver is driving which vehicle. We can totally through telematics half the vehicles have the drivers sign in and be very clear on which driver is driving which vehicle. So we have an entire suite of services that only we can uniquely provide because of both the knowledge of the vehicle and access to data as well as the knowledge of our customers.

Brian Johnson

And let's move over to the all-electric F-150 and then I want to have a little time at the end for the core business. You've increased the production plans for the electric F-150 by 50%, do the consumers or the fleet customers i.e. – can you confirm, is this more of a fleet vehicle? You know the pricing yet and what gives you confidence in increasing the production plans?

Kumar Galhotra

Yes. Thanks for that question, Brian. Because – after we announced that vehicle to be build at our iconic Rouge facility in Dearborn, the response was very, very positive from customers and from press. We have not shared pricing on that vehicle because it's too early to do so. But we have tested price elasticity with multiple customers. So we've shared with them what would be the appropriate pricing for their particular business.

The response from all sectors was very, very positive both fleet users as well as personal use users. So based on their response, we started working on increasing the capacity immediately. And we had originally announced about 300 new jobs at that factory. We've announced since then that to meet the higher demand and increased capacity, we will be creating 200 more jobs that are incremental to the original job announcement.

Brian Johnson

Okay. And we just had GM talking about its plans to reduce battery cost 60%, can you update us on your battery sourcing strategy, and also when do you see your all-in battery costs and the other components of electric vehicles reaching cost parity with internal combustion engine or narrowing the gaps significantly?

Kumar Galhotra

So battery production – let's talk about cell production. Obviously, we're assembling packs and batteries into the vehicle. The question is really about the cell. It is really a question of scale. It is very investment intensive. And at certain point when the scale is large enough, we will absolutely re-look at that decision. But for now, it makes more sense for us not to use our capital there because there's plenty of capacity available. So that's one key decision point. Second is, – or I should say decision factor.

The second is the technology itself is evolving. So if we don't invest large amounts of money today and [indiscernible] it actually gives us more optionality later. So it's a combination of achieving scale, leaving optionality for the battery technology because it is evolving. And when we get to that scale, of course, we will re-look at that decision.

Brian Johnson

Okay. And what's your strategy for insourcing versus outsourcing motors and power electronics. In particular, you had an announcement to invest $150 million into the Van Dyke Transmission Plant. Does that imply that most of your – all of our e-motors and e-transaxles will be made in-house at Ford?

Kumar Galhotra

Again, very similar to batteries that depends on scale. We are starting to do quite a few components. As we announced, we're going to do at Sterling. But for the moment it will be a combination of purchase and built in-house components.

Brian Johnson

Okay. In the time left, let's go back to the current business. You have a 10% North American EBIT margin target. You were certainly ahead of that for the last quarter. But this 10%, does that imply that 10% is the upper limit and kind of what gets us back to 10%?

Kumar Galhotra

I'd never say a 10% is the upper limit. That’s the target for now. As you mentioned, we had a great quarter. 12.5% quarter – in the third quarter. But the third quarter was very unique. The SAR was higher than any of us expected. Our manufacturing team did a phenomenal job of keeping the factories running, so that we had much higher wholesales than expected.

And the teams have been working on all parts of the income statement, reducing material cost as well as structural cost. A combination of all that provided a great third quarter. 10% is not the upper limit, but 12.5% is also not the run rate. So we are striving to get to that 10% at a sustainable level as quickly as possible.

Brian Johnson

Okay. And you update us a bit on the F-150 changeover. First is, can you just kind of repeat that everything is on track. And then second as we roll into 2021, there were a lot of material costs, so the year-over-year lock was at one point – 3.5 billion for the 2015 F-Series. What kind of headwind, if any, can we think about content-driven material costs? Of course, commodities come and go as these new products like the F-150 and the Bronco rollout?

Kumar Galhotra

So first the launch is absolutely on track. We are shipping the vehicles out of Dearborn Truck Plant. We are building production vehicles at Kansas City Assembly Plant. We are taking all the necessary measures to make sure that the quality is excellent. So F-150 is on track. In terms of material cost, not just for F-150, all the products in our portfolio. The teams are working very diligently in both aspects for material cost control. One – and then there's two or three aspects here. One is the offerings, where we offer our customers what they need, and what's competitive, therefore having the vehicles [indiscernible] a lot of effort going into that in F-150, and also going into Bronco and the Mach-E.

The second part is the design of the parts and the systems needs to be efficient. A lot of really – both benchmarking technology as well as use of our own ideas to get it designed as efficient as possible. And the third part of course is our purchasing team, which is really great, has great relationships with our suppliers to make sure we're getting the – we're paying a fair price for our parts and systems to our suppliers. All of those work streams are doing great. For example, we work with a company that can practically x-ray their vehicle, our vehicle and the competitive vehicle and produce a drawing so that we can do very, very quick benchmarking of each component. So ideas like that, that are really helping us bring down our material cost down.

Brian Johnson

And just – now broader question, there was an election even in Michigan, there maybe even a result. But assuming it's a Biden administration, do you expect tighter targets? At what point do you expect the targets to tighten before 2025 or 2025 to 2030? And then since Ford supported California Governor Newsom in his 100% EV mandate executive order by 2035, just – how are you thinking about that evolution and how's Ford prepared?

Kumar Galhotra

Yes. To your first question, it’s really very, very early days. The President-elect putting together his transition team like any good business, we work closely with whichever administration is in place. As you mentioned, we've been committed to both – our contribution to the Paris Accord, we've been committed to California. We had this very comprehensive agreement with CARB going forward. So remains to be seen how the Federal government will – how the new administration will progress that. But either way, we want to be leaders in this space as we've demonstrated with our agreement with California. And as soon as the administration is in place, we are going to start working with them.

Brian Johnson

GM just accelerated its Timeline FREEBIE. So where do you think you're going to be in terms of number of models, mid-decade, when you've heard about obviously the Mustang and the F-150? And then in 2030, what does a Ford showroom look like?

Kumar Galhotra

So Brian, our strategy is, as I mentioned, it's that so much on – we are going to electrify x number of vehicles because scale matters, brand matters, strength of our portfolio matters. So that's why we're leaning into our strengths. Our iconic vehicles, like the F-150, tremendous scale, and already great reception of the F-150 BEV or whatever [indiscernible], our very strong presence in commercial vehicles, Mustang is an icon. So what we're doing is we're taking all of our strengths, iconic vehicles, vehicles that provide us a lot of scale and focusing on getting them electrify as quickly as possible. For example, we're going to be the first large-scale OEM to provide the van – an electric van with E-Transit.

Brian Johnson

Okay. Good. And can you talk a little bit about the preparations for the Bronco and the Mach-E as part of your comments about things being on track?

Kumar Galhotra

Yes. So we are building on production line are at the Bronco Sport actually when we started moving the first batch of them out of the assembly line on to a railcar carriers this week, same for the Mach-E. So the Bronco Sport and Mach-E right on track. The Big Bronco comes early spring next year, which will be built at Michigan Assembly Plant, that's in 2021 also on track.

Brian Johnson

Okay. Good. One last question which is really more around the stock price. $8, you hit highs in the mid-teens, but what do you think the market might be missing on Ford?

Kumar Galhotra

Well, I think the market needs to know that we have a very clear plan for the company. We're modernizing the company. We’re moving very aggressively on electrification. And most importantly, none of that would be possible, if we didn't have a very strong automotive business. And we're very, very focused on improving that automotive business, especially in North America. As you mentioned, we had a good quarter in the third quarter, we are working on all the elements of our income statement to have a robust automotive business that funds our modernization and that funds the electric revolution that we're going to go through.

Brian Johnson

Okay. Well on that note, thank you very much Kumar. And keeping it in the pickup truck van world, our next presentation will be from Rivian. So you may want to stay tuned. But thank you again, Kumar and the Ford team.

Kumar Galhotra

Thank you for having us, Brian.

Brian Johnson

Thank you.