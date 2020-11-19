Index ETFs Are A Good Idea, But Not The Last Word

Market inefficiencies reveal that there are better ways than index ETFs to offer passive investments in the market index.

At the root of ETF-induced market efficiency problems - managers of passive ETFs do not seek to profit by arbitraging market inefficiencies to the benefit of their investors.

But there are problems of market inefficiency that have been the result of these stock index ETFs’ market dominance.

Are passive index ETFs the least cost/most effective way for investors to access a market-representative passive investment? Do ETFs, now that they have become so important, have unintended adverse effects on the allocation of investment funds by our financial system? BlackRock (BLK), Vanguard (VOO), State Street Corp (STT), Invesco (IVZ), and Charles Schwab (SCHW) – the five largest ETF managers (The Big Five) think the first answer is yes; the second, no. Together they manage over $4 trillion in ETF funds.

Should the Big Five wield the economic power this ownership implies? Is their influence in corporate decision-making disproportionate to that of investors incentivized to focus on the competitive decisions made by individual firms included in index valuation? $4 Trillion is a lot of cash languishing in the asset portfolios of the Big Five ETF portfolios, to be deployed by the Big Five in collateral loans. Does the ETF use this massive pile of money best, or are these assets more usefully deployed elsewhere?

Source: iStockphoto; © 2020 iStockphoto LP

Could this money be liberated to permit the markets’ active investors to consider more productive uses without compromising the safety and soundness of these investor-chosen ETFs?

Are there better ways

to assure the quality of stock index investments,

to deploy ETF investments,

and to manage the market index investments themselves?

That index ETFs don't exploit market inefficiencies they create on behalf of their investors is strong evidence that there are better, more capital-efficient ways to provide indexed investments.

Active investors with the profit incentive would outperform a passive asset manager if their incentives were the same. The assets supporting the index component stocks and the index itself would be more efficiently deployed.

This article considers one alternative investment, an exchange-originated instrument ("EOI") trading in a self-settling futures market ("SSF"), that retains the desirable properties of the very popular passive investment in indexes like the S&P 500 index but reallocates much of that ETF-tied-up capital to more productive market-determined uses.

The result, stock index-based EOIs, would reduce the capital absorbed by passive investment fund managers dramatically.

EOIs are based on three principles.

That most investors would seek to avoid expenses associated with securities transfer if an alternative that produces the benefits of ownership without the costs of clearing were available.

That the efficient risk-based margin rules of futures markets allocate capital absorbed by risk-takers more efficiently than do ETF- and SEC-mandated margin rules.

That use of a central clearing house as counterparty to every trade also better allocates and manages risk than cash securities market risk management schemes and regulations.

Problems created by the assets in passively managed index ETF hands

Three ancillary problems created by passive stock index ETFs stand out, side effects of the inflated role of investment firms managing passive ETFs.

Index ETFs reduce the need for large firms in the indexes to compete. ETFs that hold dominant positions in the equity of each of the firms in an industry may lose value when a decision of one of the firms creates value for the creative firm not shared by the entire industry. For example, the primacy of Apple in the cell phone business may reduce the value of Apple’s competitors by more than it increases the value of Apple. Arguably this competition works to the benefit of the cell phone user; yet not to the benefit of ETFs that hold large equity positions including both Apple and its competitors.

ETFs that hold dominant positions in the equity of each of the firms in an industry may lose value when a decision of one of the firms creates value for the creative firm not shared by the entire industry. For example, the primacy of Apple in the cell phone business may reduce the value of Apple’s competitors by more than it increases the value of Apple. Arguably this competition works to the benefit of the cell phone user; yet not to the benefit of ETFs that hold large equity positions including both Apple and its competitors. ETFs often roil the markets for specific shares when an ETF rebalances its portfolio as a target index changes its included issues. ETFs usually construct portfolios designed to match the performance of stock indexes published by third parties. For example, S tate Street’s SPYDER S&P 500 index ETF ( SPY Poor's 500 stock index. The prospect of the inclusion of a new corporate share in the S&P 500 index adds to the market value of that corporate stock. Conversely, the likely elimination of a corporate share reduces its market value.

In an efficient market, only the expected profitability of each firm determines its market value. Thus, these index-related changes in value would not happen in an efficient market because they are unrelated to corporate profitability. If the value of stocks near the cutoff size were traded more actively and in tandem with actively traded short positions in the index, by investment managers such as hedge funds that seek to invest in stocks that outperform the index, this problem would be minimized.

ETFs are front-run by arbitrageurs. ETFs are constrained by their charters to rebalance any differential between the portfolio held by the ETF and the portfolio represented by the index at the close of trade. This discussion by Logan Kane is an excellent description of the unintended effects of ETF trading restrictions on single securities values and ETF values. Broker-dealers and hedge funds can sometimes predict the ETF’s rebalance and position themselves to benefit. If the management of the assets within the index were liberated from the rules that inhibit ETFs from benefiting from the knowledge of their own effects on markets, such problems as being front-run by hedge funds would disappear.

There is no direct competitive alternative to ETFs that trade passive market indexes.

One could make the case right now that the Eurodollar and stock index futures are a cheaper way to trade the LIBOR short-term rate index and Standard and Poor's 500 index than similarly indexed ETFs, but they are not spot instruments. The alleged inferiority of futures indexes to cash index ETFs rests on two shortcomings of futures compared to spot investments.

Futures indexes are not prices of today’s index, but anticipated prices of an index at a future date and time.

Futures contracts are not investments. They do not earn the expected capital gains from ownership that spot index ETFs do.

A potential ETF competitor that eliminates passive ETF portfolio managers

But there is a single market, a combination of futures with spot trading to create an alloy of ETFs and futures, that improves on both. The implications of using the resulting exchange originated instruments (EOIs) to create a debt index to replace LIBOR are discussed here and here. This article extends the EOI to replace passive stock index ETFs.

A passive stock index EOI is an exchange originated instrument that is valued at the weekly settlement at the closing value of the stock market index. EOIs generically are described and explained here.

A stock index EOI is market valued throughout the trading day. The pricing of the EOI is the result of give-and-take of long and short prior to the weekly settlement. There is no single EOI-related fund that needs $4 trillion for the simple task of reflecting the minute-to-minute value of the buyer’s EOI index.

Instead, short traders of EOI use their market acumen to arbitrage the current value of mispriced EOIs and mispriced component stocks. The seller shorts the EOI and buys a cash portfolio that better prices the stocks included in the index. The seller of an EOI will seek to outperform the exchange obligation to maintain the value of the EOI. This eliminates the need for a third-party passive institutional fund manager owning all the stocks in a passive investment fund.

When the exchange margins sellers with a short position in the passive spot stock index according to the risks associated with the seller’s position, a seller’s margin position would be substantially smaller than the entire amount of the EOI’s value. Thus, the EOI that replaces a passive index ETF would liberate traders to arbitrage changes in the index or other positive alpha alternatives.

The buyer has the exchange commitment to deliver the value of the EOI when the buyer reverses her position. In other words, the buyer is exposed to the credit risk of the exchange, not the seller. This brings the credit risk exposure of buyers to a level comparable to that of a passive index ETF.

Like the passive index ETFs, there is a middleman, the EOI exchange, that guarantees EOI performance. The exchange satisfies the critical criterion that it is indifferent to changes in market valuation. But importantly, the market price of the EOI is supported by short arbitrageurs that are not indifferent to EOI value.

Who replaces the Big Five investment houses in EOI trading?

The interesting thing about the EOI seller, who has a similar role to that of the Big Five, is that her identity is not a factor in evaluating the creditworthiness of the EOI. Thus, anybody can play that qualifies her short position with sufficient margin. The management of the seller’s credit risk, like that of the seller in most markets, is the responsibility of the exchange.

The implication is that sellers will be traders who maximize the value of being short the index. And among those market participants will be the same hedge funds and broker-dealers that exploit the passivity of the Big Five originators of ETFs today. As a result, the price of the EOI will instantly reflect the inside information that is now being used to front-run and to exploit the inefficiencies due to portfolio rebalancing that today is creating arbitrage opportunities with passive ETFs.

In other words, an aggressive seller will sharpen the pre-settlement price of the EOI and allow all investors to access the arbitrage profits from ETF mispricing in real-time.

In essence, the passive stock index EOI creates a competitive market in the funds that support the index value, opening the door to a multitude of providers that compete for buyers aggressively. Yet, the buyer will only face one credit risk – the very low credit risk of the originating exchange. This will spell the end of Big Five domination.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.