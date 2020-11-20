Corn: Key Talking Points

A light wind swept over corn, and all nature laughed in the sunshine. - Anne Bronte

Earlier this month, I had flagged the relative strength of corn prices in The Lead-Lag Report; since the start of August, corn futures on the CBOT (Chicago Board of Trade) have gained c.33%. In this article, I want to expand on some of the underlying conditions that are impacting the corn prices; investors can watch out for developments regarding some of these factors.

US-USDA’s latest forecasts

The US is the largest producer of corn in the world, so any tiny developments here tend to weigh heavily on corn prices. Last week, the USDA released its November forecasts for supply and demand, and there were a number of encouraging developments from the October release. The USDA has scaled down its production estimates for the year-ending 2020/21 by c.1.5%, from the October figure of 14,722 million bushels to 14,507 million bushels. Conversely, the domestic demand environment doesn’t look as resilient (mainly on account of lower animal feed requirements), and there was a slight scale-down in the domestic demand figure by 0.6% (October - 12,250 million bushels, November - 12,175 million bushels). From a trade perspective, whilst there is no change to the FY 20/21 imports figure at 25 million bushels, the exports estimate was scaled up by an impressive c.14% from October’s figure of 2,325 million bushels to 2,650 million bushels (more on this later). Worth noting that, if the US can hit these export figures, it will be quite a jump from even the pre-pandemic export run rate. In FY18/19, we were only able to export 2,066 million bushels, and in the current year (FY19/20E), this is poised to decline to 1,778 million bushels.

Source: USDA

In effect, all this will result in lower ending stocks in the US, with the USDA bringing down the November estimates by c.21% (1,702 million bushels), and consequently scaling up the estimated average farm-gate prices from $3.6/bu last month to $4/bu in November.

Source: USDA

US - Ethanol demand and risk of lockdowns

It’s worth noting that about a third of corn produced in the US is used for producing ethanol. In the November USDA report, there were no concrete developments on this front, with ethanol demand estimates for 2020/21 being maintained at 5050 million bushels, the same as the October report forecast. Regardless, the current outlook doesn’t look too encouraging, and there’s potential for the ethanol demand to be scaled down in the months ahead. This would obviously be negative for corn prices. COVID-19-related cases continue to spike in the US, and more than a dozen states have started imposing social restrictions to control this. This will hamper demand. Those of you who subscribe to The Lead-Lag Report would note that I’ve been flagging the risk of a nationwide lockdown under Biden for a few weeks now, although the most recent reports suggest that this would be used as a last resort. It remains to be seen how this will pan out, but as long as cases continue to spike, I find it difficult to make a case for further increase in ethanol demand from current levels. As per data from the Renewable Fuels Association, since late August - from 21 August to 6th November, ethanol demand has fallen by c.3% but ethanol weekly production has increased by c.5%. This will see an ending inventory of c.20.2m bbl., the highest since August.

Ukraine supply challenges

The situation in Ukraine, which is one of the top 4 exporters of corn in the world (after the US, Brazil, and Argentina), has been largely beneficial for global prices. As of the May 2020 - World Markets and Trade Report from the USDA, the country was on course to hit record 2020/21 production and export levels of 39m tons and 33m tons, respectively. However, strong drought-like conditions have damaged the output and resulted in a significant scaling down of estimates as per the latest November report. Consequently, the latest report forecasts a decline in Ukrainian production by c.27% to 28.5 m tones; exports have been scaled down even further by c.8m tons to 22.5m tons. Ukraine's neighbor, Russia, is another country that is forecasted to see a decline in corn exports from October's forecast of 3.9m tons to 3.1m tons.

Source: USDA

China’s appetite remains strong

Ukraine has traditionally been the primary supplier of corn for China, but on account of the former’s recent supply challenges, the US could come to the fore and make up for the shortfall. There is already strong evidence of a pickup in US corn exports to China. Worth noting that China’s initial import tariff-rate quota (TRQ) for CY20 was 7.2m tons, but such has been the demand for US corn that the Chinese government has been forced to exceed this tariff rate quota by c.5m tons, bringing it closer to $12m tons. The USDA’s attaché office in Beijing believes this could continue to trend up, and we could end the year with an import rate quota of $22m tons. From over $250 a ton in February 2020, domestic corn prices in China have surged to hit $362 per ton, the highest point in more than 5 years. Going forward, as we are on the cusp of the Chinese New Year celebrations, one may see the run rate of these imports dip.

Source: USDA

Potential of unfavorable weather patterns in South America

After the US, Brazil, and Argentina are the two largest exporters of corn, and unfavorable weather pattern developments here could certainly impact corn dynamics going forward. According to the UN’s weather agency, the WMO, La Niña is expected to result in drier and weather conditions than normal, all the way through January. Traditionally, Argentina has been the country that has fared the worst; in 2017/18, the last major La Niña event saw Argentina's corn yields decline by 25%. If these weather conditions persist, this could impact the supply situation from South America too.

Closing thoughts

Investors can keep an eye out on developments regarding some of the factors I’ve covered in my piece. Over the last 3-4 months, corn prices have enjoyed a solid run and have now reached a key pivot point, where you might see a stalling of action. As you can see from the chart above, corn futures have come into the 420-440 price zone, a zone that has previously served as a key hurdle in three of the last 6 years (July 2015, June 2016, and June 2019). At current levels, the risk-reward is not ideal, and it is difficult to envisage any major triggers for further upside, although the South American weather patterns and China’s ongoing corn appetite have the potential to surprise expectations.

