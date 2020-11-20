The long-awaited vaccines are almost here. How to get them from the labs to every corner of the world.

Introduction

CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) is a leading force in the agricultural and farm equipment market as well as in the alternative vehicles industry. Possibly benefiting from the upcoming warp speed process to bring the coronavirus vaccines to their final destinations would be an additional benefit.

In a few short weeks, the first Vaccines that will be approved by the FDA to combat the coronavirus will be available to, hopefully, put an end to the pandemic that has changed the world as we knew it less than nine months ago. The vaccines developed by Pfizer (PFE) and its German partner, BioNTech SE (BNTX) as well as Moderna, Inc. (MRNA), once approved by the FDA and other oversight agencies around the world, will be the first challenges to a supply change that demands that the vaccines be delivered to their destinations both timely and safely. In the U.S., President Trump has asked 4 Star General Gustave Perna to assume responsibility to assure that the vaccines get to the 330 million Americans without delay. Assuming that this challenge can be accomplished, that still leaves the world's remaining 7.5 billion people that supply chain management will have to address.

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine will be especially challenging since it will require two doses of vaccination within a three-week timeline as well as having to be kept at a temperature of -94 degrees Fahrenheit while being transported.

The German newspaper, Die Welt, recently argued that only a limited number of companies may be up to successfully tackling these challenges. It then discussed a number of companies it thought will benefit from those challenges of transporting the vaccines from lab to their final destinations. Among them, we find UPS (UPS), Deutsche Post (OTCPK:DPSGY), and Lufthansa (OTCQX:DLAKY) that are the carriers that may gain a disproportionate share of the transportation segment; Trane Technologies (TT) and Carrier Global (CARR) are thought to be very capable of assuring that the vaccine will be moved within the required temperature; Truck manufacturers Paccar (PCAR) and CNH Industrial are also thought to be in an excellent position to win a large portion of the Supply Chain pie.

For purposes of this article, I will focus on CNH Industrial since I believe that it may not only benefit from the profitable but temporary benefit from the upcoming supply Chain challenge, but also may be a rewarding longer term investment going forward given its strong position in two separate lines of businesses.

Introducing CNH Industrial

This $6.4 billion market cap Dutch company, based in London, operates through five global segments. Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and financial services. Through its Case, Steyr, and New Holland brands, CNH Industrial is the second-largest manufacturer of agricultural machinery in the world as well as a leading force in construction equipment.

Case, New Holland Agriculture and Steyr enjoy a world-wide presence for tractors and agricultural machinery; Case and New Holland Construction manufacture earth moving equipment.

CNH Industrial Capital offers a complete line of financing options with flexible payment schedules to meet their customers' cash flow requirements. The company offers leasing options in addition to the varying financing plans to accommodate their customers' needs.

The company's Heuliez Bus, Magirus, FPT Industrial, and IVECO (Industrial Vehicles Corporation) divisions are market leaders in alternative fuel vehicles, including heavy-duty trucks for both the construction and mining industries, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles that all have proven their expertise in natural gas powertrain technologies. For instance, according to the company's website, "capital cities as diverse as Astana, Baku, Madrid, and Paris have chosen natural gas-powered IVECO BUS fleets to transport their citizens." The vehicle segment further offers IVECO defense vehicles for both military and civil protection purposes; Magirus is a provider of firefighting and rescue equipment.

On February 6, 2020, the Company's IVECO and FPT Industrial units and Nikola Corporation (NKLA) announced that they will manufacture, through their European Joint Venture, the Nikola TRE in Ulm, Germany, at the IVECO manufacturing facility. As a result of this partnership, CNH Industrial has taken a $250 million stake in Nikola as the lead series D investor. Start of production is anticipated within the first quarter of 2021, with deliveries of the Nikola TRE later that year.

Although Nikola has had its shares of issues since the Hindenburg report earlier this year and the subsequent departure of its founder and CEO Trevor Milton, the Nikola TRE continues to be regarded as an excellent alternative in the zero-emission vehicle market.

This joint Venture forms part of a wider partnership established with Nikola to accelerate industry transformation towards emission neutrality of Class 8 heavy-duty trucks in North America and Europe through the adoption of fuel cell technology.

Recent events

On September 29, the company priced $500 million in aggregate principal amount of notes due 2026 at an interest rate of 1.875%.

On September 30, company was awarded a record order to deliver 100 Stralis Natural Power trucks powered by compressed natural gas to NRG Argentina S.A., a supplier to the oil and gas industry. NRG Argentina S.A. also purchased 100 maintenance contracts for the trucks.

On November 5, the company reported strong quarterly results, with all divisions performing ahead of earlier expectations. Consolidated revenues were $6.5 billion, adjusted net income was $156 million, and positive free cash flow of industrial activities was $1 billion. Quarter end liquidity was $13.2 billion.

On November 11, Bank of America upgraded the company's shares from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $13.00, given its better-than-expected Q3 results.

On November 17, Polaris Inc. (PII) announced that its Chairman and CEO Scott Wine will leave the company to join CNH Industrial as CEO effective January 4, 2021. During his 12-year tenure at Polaris, the company grew from a $1.9-billion organization to a $7.0-billion global powerhouse. Suzanne Heywood, CNH's chair, has been serving as acting CEO while the company was conducting its search for the appointment announced today. Ms. Heywood is also Managing Partner of Exor, the largest shareholder of CNI Industrial.

Discussion

CNH Industrial is a global super power with 67 manufacturing plants in every continent, as well as 56 R&D centers and 46 distribution centers. Nevertheless, it is a name that has very much remained under the radar until now. I argue that events in the coming months and years will have a very positive effect on the fortunes of the company as well as on those investors who can see that those upcoming events will put CNH Industrial on the buy list of an ever larger number of investment professionals.

Most important is the fact that the company has not been given credit for its strong presence in the commercial and specialty vehicle and powertrain market. Therefore, the company has announced that it intends to split the company into two segments, i.e. its agricultural and farm equipment component and its commercial and specialty vehicle component. I anticipate this to be the classical case of 1+1=3 once the split-up is completed. While no date for the split-up has been announced, it will occur sometime during calendar year 2021.

Finally, as stated at the outset, CNH Industrial is one of a handful of companies that stand to benefit from the challenges of operation Warp Speed in assuring that the much-needed vaccines that have and will continue to be developed will arrive safely at their ultimate destinations.

Risks

While every investment carries with it a certain level of risk, I am hard-pressed to be able to list the usual number of caveats. Certainly, execution needs to be considered as well as both economic and political risks, risks that are primarily outside the company's control. We need to keep in mind, that in its alternative vehicle segment, the company is not a start-up without solid revenues and an already established excellent reputation.

Conclusion

CNH Industrial has too many things going for it to be ignored. A solid agricultural and farm equipment business that will continue to flourish as the ever-growing number of human beings' need for food will continue to increase as well as, unbeknownst to many, being in a leading position in one of the fastest-growing industries in the world -that of alternative fuel commercial and specialty vehicles.

I would further argue that its partnership with and its investment in Nikola has not been recognized by the market as of this point in time.

While at its current price of around $10.50, CNH Industrial is much closer to its 52-week high than its low, the shares are worth accumulating at this point as the company gears up for a very positive 2021 and beyond.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CNHI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.