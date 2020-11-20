Rhizome Partners Q3 2020 Investor Letter

Summary

Rhizome Partners LP (the “Fund”), a Delaware limited partnership, aims to achieve long-term capital appreciation while limiting the risk of loss.

During the third quarter of 2020, Rhizome Partners generated a net return of 2.9%, bringing the year‐to date net return to 4.6%. The S&P 500 index returned 8.9% during the quarter and 5.6% year‐to‐date.

With roughly half of our portfolio allocated to real estate companies, our year‐to‐date returns outperformed the FTSE NAREIT index by almost 17%.

During a quarter when the annualized GDP fell over 30%, our operating companies reported EBITDA that experienced less than 20% decline year‐over‐year.

We did more planting during the quarter by allocating towards mostly smaller market cap companies with hidden growth prospects.