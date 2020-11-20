Strip Centers Get Levered

What’s the worst strip center? Wheeler. Which one did best? Wheeler. Why? Speculation. Net Asset Value is negative by our calculations, but it isn’t dead yet.

If you think FFO or AFFO multiples are going deep enough in REIT analysis, you’re doing yourself a disservice by quitting early.

Leverage has shown at least some rough correlation with declines when we look at the values for the most highly leveraged or lowest-leveraged strip center REITs.

When we demonstrated the vast disparity in leverage for housing REITs, it generated huge demand for a similar batch of charts on strip centers. Your request is granted.

Shopping Center REITs

Symbol Company Name AFFO Multiple Div. Yield Price Price-to-NAV REG Regency Centers Corp. 17.33 4.98% $47.76 0.87 FRT Federal Realty Investment Trust 23.47 4.67% $90.79 0.9 WRI Weingarten Realty Investors 15.32 3.31% $21.75 0.9 RPAI Retail Properties of America Inc. 16.67 2.50% $8.00 0.77 KIM Kimco Realty Corp. 15.76 2.67% $14.98 0.89 BRX Brixmor Property Group Inc. 13.08 5.17% $16.63 0.97 ROIC Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. 18.09 0.00% $13.43 0.82 UE Urban Edge Properties 15.05 0.00% $13.24 0.71 KRG Kite Realty Group Trust 12.44 2.16% $14.81 0.79 WSR Whitestone REIT 9.69 5.45% $7.70 0.58 WHLR Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. 0.00% $3.12 SITC.PK SITE Centers Corp. 14.41 0.00% $10.26 0.91 AKR Acadia Realty Trust 12.62 0.00% $14.22 0.84 BFS Saul Centers Inc. 14.59 6.95% $30.49 0.59 RPT RPT Realty 11.44 0.00% $7.16 0.72 UBA Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A 17.48 4.42% $12.67 0.73 CDR Cedar Realty Trust Inc. 5.85 3.36% $1.19 0.35

Note: AFFO multiples use a median forecast simply labeled as “AFFO” for the current year. NAV ratios use trailing values for the median analyst estimate. If there is no median analyst estimate or if I believe the estimate is unreliable, I may exclude it to avoid reproducing data that I believe is materially inaccurate.

Prices

Prices in the table and used for the chart were pulled on 11/19/2020 after the market closed.

Can You Pick REITs?

Last time we talked to investors about how to pick apartment REITs, there was an overwhelming request for a similar article on shopping center REITs.

We’re going to continue on the topic of how to pick REITs, but we’ll bring in shopping center REITs.

Today, we want to talk to readers about an important concept. Rather than drilling into an individual REIT, this series will often take a more “high-level” approach. We will highlight factors for individual REITs, but we want to start by focusing on a few bigger-picture themes.

The area we want to emphasize today is how to pick REITs. This is important because it is an area most retail investors get painfully wrong. One of the most painful things I hear from investors is that they demand a higher return, so they only buy high-yield stocks. These investors are automatically restricting themselves to a universe where the average REIT is substantially worse. We will demonstrate that after the charts.

They are giving up the opportunity for better returns. We’re going to provide investors with several charts, and we encourage readers to tell us which other metrics they would like to see charted in the future. We will plan to add (not all, at least one terrible suggestion will probably come out) some of the suggested charts.

Dividend Yields

Let’s start by comparing dividend yields:

If you’re picking by dividend yield, stop. A higher dividend yield doesn’t mean the stock is “better.” It means the last time the board of directors declared a dividend rate, it represented a higher percentage of today’s price. That’s all it means.

AFFO Multiples

Now, as investors get smarter, they start thinking about FFO multiples. That is a typical earnings metric for an equity REIT. However, we can move one step further and go to AFFO multiples. In the AFFO multiples, we have adjustments for recurring capitalized expenditures (and a few other less-material items). Consequently, the AFFO is usually lower than FFO. Since AFFO is a smaller number, the AFFO multiples will be higher.

For the person who is going to say FRT trades at a dramatically higher multiple than peers, I will provide a little detail on the AFFO multiples. We believe the consensus estimate for FRT has been dramatically impacted by FRT choosing to switch many tenants to cash accounting. Management has been more conservative than many peers in determining “we might not get paid in full on this lease, so let’s just drop them over to cash accounting”. That has a substantial negative impact on AFFO per share projections because they are choosing not to record a substantial portion of their deferred revenue.

For WHLR’s multiple of 0x: there is no consensus analyst estimate for WHLR (that we’ve found and consider reliable).

Leverage Destroys Your Portfolio

So, what really wrecks investors? Even as they start thinking in terms of FFO and AFFO multiples, they often don’t fully appreciate the impact of leverage. When it comes to equity REITs, high leverage is terrible. You don’t want high leverage. When leverage is high, lenders will start demanding higher interest rates and the REIT can be squeezed out of assets at the worst possible time.

This is an important lesson for investors who think “high leverage = high income = great investor.” Kill that thought.

We put in some time and built models comparing the estimated gross value of real estate assets to the net amount of liabilities and preferred equity for each REIT. Why? So we could demonstrate what percentage of the company is financed with things other than common equity.

We aren’t valuing real estate at historical cost. We’re using estimated market values on the real estate portfolios. Someone is going to say that we couldn’t possibly do that, and that person will be painfully wrong.

Here is the chart:

Now, that’s a powerful chart. When you’re looking at this chart, a few things stand out. You can’t help but notice that a handful of these REITs are carrying dramatically more leverage than others. The highest two are BRG and APTS. If you are considering leverage, you would start your process by crossing BRG and APTS off of your list. If you don’t want to consider leverage when evaluating equity REITs, there is a simple technique to get around it:

Start dollar-cost averaging into a low-fee ETF of large stocks (REITs or corporate, whatever). Don’t log into your account.

That’s it. If you want to ignore leverage, don’t bother trying to pick stocks.

Now, surely someone wants to say:

“Your chart broke, dude! WHLR can’t be 100%. You must be wrong!”

Well, the cap on the chart is 100%. By our estimates, if WHLR actually liquidated and paid all of its outstanding debt, all preferred shares at call value and all accumulated preferred dividends, the net value left to common shareholders would be negative. So, if we wanted to really get into it, we would have to say it is over 100% for WHLR.

Now, we can run the same chart another way. We could use the market cap of common equity instead. That would be along the lines of saying: “Assuming the NAV (net asset value) was equal to the latest share price, then how much of its gross asset value would be financed through leverage?”

That produces the next chart:

There’s an interesting situation with Wheeler. The REIT actually dramatically outperformed the sector lately. Despite having negative NAV, the stock is priced on pure speculation. It hasn’t gone to zero yet. We believe the main thing keeping them out of bankruptcy has been the ability to put the preferred share dividend on hold and simply let them pile up. However, that’s just our opinion. We can’t say with certainty that WHLR would’ve already declared bankruptcy if those preferred shares had been bonds. We can say that we think WHLR is going down over the next few years. The more preferred dividends accrue, the deeper the hole gets.

Is leverage correlated with price decline? At least when the leverage difference is massive. Over the last year, WSR delivered negative 41% and CDR delivered negative 56%.

By contrast, FRT delivered negative 28%, WRI negative 28% and REG negative 24%.

Those are “Total Return Price” figures, so they include dividends.

Conclusion

Ratings:

Bearish on WHLR.

