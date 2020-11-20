iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS) follows the index most likely to give Small Cap Value investors the results they are looking for.

Small Cap Value emerges as the most popular factor combination. Despite recent underperformance some investors believe Small Cap Value ETFs are about to outperform again.

I've learned in life that I have the best outcomes when I listen to every side of a heated debate. Since no debate is more heated than the one about how to get the most from your investments, I balance the time I spend reading posts on Seeking Alpha with visits to a busy forum full of investors who regard the stock pickers of Seeking Alpha as agents of the devil: the Bogleheads Forum. That puts me in the interesting position of finding myself defending dividend-focused investing on that forum while pointing out the importance of not ignoring total return here on Seeking Alpha. It makes me few friends, but allows me to hear and evaluate all the arguments that the true believers in each camp hold sacred.

The Bogleheads' mascot, John Bogle, was a broadminded, non-doctrinaire thinker who did us all a huge service by making it possible for small retail investors to invest in ways that few could afford back before he invented his first index fund. I have nothing but respect for him and his ideas. His message was very simple: Retail investors should not try to beat the market by picking stocks but should just invest in an index fund that replicates a cap weighted broad market index. This is excellent advice that has served investors well. Warren Buffett recommends it.

But despite the simplicity of this doctrine, many of those who call themselves Bogleheads are cerebral folks, steeped in academic investing theory, who follow academic gurus who teach that they can remain orthodox index investors but still gain alpha - by doing their stock picking by choosing funds that follow specialized indexes.

Factor Lovers Seek Alpha in Small Cap Value Indexes

The indexes they recommend are tilted towards what they call "factors." Prime among the factors that the academics believe will give an edge is size. They claim to have proved that over long periods of time Small Cap Value stocks will outperform a broader market index. This belief apparently stems from research first published in 1981 by Rolf Banz of the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, whose backtesting found that that small-cap stocks had outperformed large-cap stocks in the United States over the period 1936-1975.

This is not the place to examine in depth whether there is anything useful to be learned from studying the behavior of stocks back in those pre-computer days when only the well-off invested, since it cost on average $45 to make a brokered stock trade and often a lot more, but you might pause to consider that question the next time your teenager uses Robinhood to put $25 into the latest hot stock.

The other factor academics have emphasized is "value." This which leads many investors to think that if small cap stocks will outperform and value stocks ditto, small cap value stocks should do even better. Thus you find a sizable number of Bogleheads who though they would never, ever pick stocks to improve their performance, still hope to nudge it up a bit by putting some not insignificant percentage of their stock allocation into that factor-driven Small Cap Value Index ETF.

Has Small Cap Value Lived Up To Its Backtested Claims?

Small Cap Value mutual funds have been around long enough to give us enough data to decide. Among the oldest is The Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund (VISVX) which began in 1998. (The Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR) is a share class of that same fund.) However, this fund is not ideal for tracking the performance of Small Cap Value as it has changed the index it follows three times since inception and the most recent shift resulting in a large change in what the fund invests in.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS), which first traded in June of 2000, is a much better guide to how well Small Cap Value index investing has performed. IJS also appears to be the largest and oldest of the three ETFs that follow the S&P 600 index.

In the chart below I have compared the IJS (orange) with two other value funds from the same fund family that follow S&P size-based indexes. They are iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) (in blue), and iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) (in green). I also compare these three value funds with the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) (in purple) which shows what your results would have been had you followed John Bogle's advice, avoided stock picking in any form, and stuck with the broad market fund.

5 Year Performance of iShares, Small, Medium, and Large Cap Value ETFs Compared with iShares S&P 500 ETF

I did not choose to show you the graph of a longer period for clarity's sake. But the performance of Small Cap Value in the earlier periods is very similar to what you see between 2016 and 2019. Throughout that period and in the years before it, the Small Cap index fund's performance stayed pretty close to that of the broad market fund, with some stints where it did do better that are balanced by those during which it did worse. Small Cap Value also outperformed both the Mid Cap Value fund and the Large Cap value fund.

This outperformance came to a screeching halt at the beginning of 2019 and since then all the value indexes have lagged the broad market index by significant margins, as the growth stocks in the S&P 500 have gone parabolic. The Small Cap Value and Mid Cap Value indexes performed the worst but the Large Cap Value index, though it has done a bit better, has not done well enough to make those who own it congratulate themselves for avoiding investing in the S&P 500 index.

Time to Rotate Back into Value Stocks?

As the S&P 500 has soared to what many consider to be extremely overvalued heights, those who believe that the size and value factors will eventually come through for them have become vocal in the investing media, saying that it's time for value, and small cap value in particular, to outperform. And, as you can see in the chart below, Small Cap Value stocks recently have outperformed in the very near past.

One Month Performance of iShares Value ETFs Compared to the S&P 500 ETF

What Exactly IS the Value These Indexes Are Tracking?

But, as those of you who have read my earlier articles about ETFs know, I like to look beyond the name on an ETF and the brief paragraph that describes its aim and examine how these ETFs' indexes are designed. The more that ETFs veer towards stock picking, the more important this becomes.

IJS, along with two other ETFs, follows the S&P 600 Small Cap Value Index. Though the criteria this index uses are sketched put on the S&P Global site, they are described a bit more clearly on the State Street Bank's site, (the State Street Bank's SPDR® S&P 600™ Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV) also follows this index.)

Here is their description: "The selection universe for the S&P SmallCap 600® Index includes all U.S. common equities with market capitalizations generally between $600 million and $2.4 billion at the time of inclusion."

The description goes on to explain how "value" is defined when selecting stocks for the index. This is really important to understand, though after reading a lot of forum discussions I am starting to think that many people who buy value ETFs have a pretty foggy idea of what the term "value" actually means when applied to a stock. They figure it must mean the stock is valuable. They know that Warren Buffett is a value investor, so it must be a good way to invest. But that may be all they know.

The actual definition of Value used by S&P Global in defining its indexes is very simplistic, which is nice for the index constructors, as it means they can set up their indexes just a few very basic screens, but it short changes investors who assume that the formulas used to determine the valuation to the stocks are more sophisticated.

Here is the definition used: The S&P SmallCap 600® Value Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value segment in the U.S. equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P Small Cap 600® Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on: (i) book value to price ratio; (ii) earnings to price ratio; and (iii) sales to price ratio. The Index is market capitalization weighted.

Though you have to hunt for this information, as it isn't mentioned on the S&P index ETF fact sheets, S&P Global indexes also follows the S&P's usual criterion that "New constituents entering the S&P SmallCap 600 are required to have positive earnings according to GAAP for the most recent four consecutive quarters and the most recent single quarter." Their indexes also include REITs.

These three ratios are very crude ways of estimating whether a stock really has been underpriced by the market, considering its actual ability to grow earnings. I doubt Mr. Buffett would consider any stock to be a good value based only on the inverse of its price/book, P/E and price/sales ratios. That is probably why he recommends that investors stick to the broader market S&P 500 index fund, and not invest in a one that supposedly holds value stocks.

Despite the S&P 600 ETF's name, there are currently only 454 holdings in IJS and the index it follows, as of 11/17/2020. The largest stock in the index has a market cap of $4.608 billion and the smallest, $116 million. As the market caps of largest stocks in the index today are considerably bigger than the $2.4 billion that is the upper limit of the size at which it can be added to the index, ETF owners can be sure that if one of the larger stocks in the ETF grows significantly they will still profit from that gain and not see their winner immediately moved out of this fund into a larger cap one.

There is Another Small Cap Value Index that Outperforms The S&P 600

It was brought to my attention that though IJS is the largest of the ETFs following the S&P's definition of Small Cap, there is a much larger Small Cap Value ETF that has outperformed IJS, at times dramatically, the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF, which, as we mentioned above, is the ETF class of the older Vanguard Small Cap Index Fund. You can see this outperformance most clearly in the chart below.

IJS 3 Year Performance Compared to VBR

But before you click on to the next article, wondering why I wasted your time with IJS when the Vanguard fund, which also has a smaller expense ratio (.07% while IJS's is.18%), take a moment to look more closely at VBR's index.

VBR's Index Sounds Similar IJS's - But It Isn't

If you will remember, I mentioned above that VBR and its parent mutual fund have changed indexes several times since inception. The most recent switch was to the CRSP US Small Cap Value Index, which happened on April 16, 2013. This was not a trivial change.

The CRSP indexes are provided by the same University of Chicago Booth School of Business, the home of the academics, including Nobel Prize Winner Eugene Fama, who brought factor investing to the forefront of academic investing research. Its indexes use what looks like a slightly more sophisticated set of selection criteria for stocks than those used by the S&P Global indexes.

You have to find some digging to find out the details, as Vanguard, as usual, tells us almost nothing about the construction of any of the indexes it uses to select the stocks for the funds and ETFs investors invest trillions of dollars in. This is something that annoys me the more I study Vanguard funds, especially since they often use specially-commissioned indexes no other company uses, which is the case here.

The selection criteria for a Vanguard-only index can be hard to track down. But in this case, CRSP does tell us a little bit about those criteria. They report that they include US Corporations traded on the major exchanges and REITs, but not Business Development Corporations and Limited Partnerships.

They also tell us that they differ from S&P Global in that they do not require that a company in their indexes have a history of profitability or much trading history at all, as long as they trade at least a predefined percent of their float (depending on size) and a minimum volume of shares over a set time period.

When it comes to describing how it defines a value stock, CRSP states, "CRSP classifies value securities using the following factors: book to price, forward earnings to price, historic earnings to price, dividend-to-price ratio and sales-to-price ratio." [Emphasis mine]

As you can see, the CRSP index adds forward P/E and dividend/price ratios to the ratios used by the S&P 500. Most significantly, this index uses a P/E ratio based on expectations for the future, a value that derives from analysts' predictions which, as I have pointed out in an earlier article, are very unreliable.

CRSP's criteria for assigning market cap size are too complex to be summarized here, but they are available in the document I have linked above. Their market cap categories are designed to be relative to the sum of the whole market - as defined by CRSP and their categories come with broad bands above which stocks can fluctuate and still avoid being moved into a higher or lower category too quickly.

This sounds like a reasonable way of picking small cap value stocks until you look at the stocks their system actually picks.

VBR's Small Cap Value Fund is Full of Mid Cap Stocks

VBR holds almost twice as many stocks as IJS. Vanguard says it held 909 stocks at the end of October 2020, vs. IJS's 454. But where things get interesting is when you look at their market cap.

As we mentioned earlier, IJS's holdings' market cap varies in size from $116 million to $4.608 billion, which is already a bit high for Small Cap which tends to top out in the $2 billion range. But the market caps of VBR's holdings range from $61 million to $14.090 billion, with that $14.09 billion dollar stock, PerkinElmer (PKI) representing .69% of the fund's total value. Its fifth largest holding, Atmos Energy (ATO) has a market cap of $12.68 billion, and stocks like L Brands (LB) with market cap near $10 billion appear 30 entries deep in the list of the holdings, listed by weight, of this cap weighted index. You can browse all VBR's holdings here.

Those 30 or more top stocks are not only not Small Cap stocks by any criteria you can find with a simple Google search, they are not even Mid Cap stocks which usually top out around $10 billion. They are Large Cap stocks and can be found in Large Cap indexes. So for whatever reason, the "Small Cap" index that VBR and VBR alone of all Small Cap Value ETFs uses has a very odd definition of Small Cap Index.

It therefore comes as no surprise to see that the performance of VBR tracks very closely to IJJ which is an ETF that follows the S&P 400 Mid Cap Index.

IJS One Year Performance Compared to VBR and IJJ

If you have a lot of time on your hands you can compare the specific holdings of VBR with IJS's holdings, as the holdings of both are listed in full online. But if you aren't in that mood, the briefest scan of IJS's holdings will confirm that IJS's largest holding, Capri Holdings (CPRI) has a market cap of barely 5 billion, much closer to a Small Cap value (with room allowed to grow and let ETF holders profit). You have to really hunt to find CPRI in the list of VBR's holdings. Stocks that size are buried many pages deep in when the holdings are ranked by market cap (and Vanguard, unlike iShares, does not let you search its list of holdings).

IJS Is The Dominant, True Small Cap Value ETF

If you are chasing past performance, you might be tempted to buy VBR for your Small Cap Value ETF needs. But if you are a true believer in the idea that investing in a small cap value index will give you an investing edge you probably should invest in an ETF that invests mostly in small cap stocks. IJS meets that criteria.

You still have the problem that the crude definition of value that all these funds use is incapable of distinguishing between true value stocks and value traps with serious management problems. It will hold stocks of quite a few companies with problem managements, aging business models, and the like. But that will be an issue with any value fund or ETF except one that employs active management.

I am an enthusiastic value investor, but I tend to avoid investing in value indexes because I don't feel that those simplistic criteria are picking the stocks I'd pick if I were to spend some time eyeballing the individual holdings. But that reservation aside, IJS's history shows that it does experience the periodic outperformance that academic research predicts for Small Cap Value stocks. (And we must remember that academic backtesting uses similarly simplistic screening techniques.) Since there definitely are periods when these crudely selected Small Cap Value stocks do outperform, and it is very possible that we are heading for one now, IJS could be a smart investment.

For those who obsess about expense ratios: You can find ETFs that have a slightly lower Expense Ratio than IJS's .18%, but given the smaller size of those ETFs you might still do better with IJS. Expense ratios are a big deal when they are headed towards 1%, but when they vary by five or less basis points, they become far less of an issue. When I looked at the performance of all the ETFs that follow that S&P 600 index, the performance differences were very small. Also, the expense ratios of the past were higher and are continuing to drop, so the past performance differences, small as they are, may be larger than what you will get going forward. With an ETF with a larger AUM and more people trading you are more likely to get better execution and not have to worry that the company sponsoring your ETF will merge it into something else.

Vanguard's other Small Cap Value ETF that follows the S&P 600 Index, VIOV, is very small. VBR's AUM is $28.3 billion while VIOV's is only $539 million, an amount small enough to make it possible this ETF will disappear and its assets be merged into VBR as has happened to several other lagging Vanguard funds and ETFs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.