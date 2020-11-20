Li Auto is trading expensive as compared to investors because it gave massive sales estimates. If the company cannot reach the expected level of growth, the destruction of value could be significant.

Li Auto (LI) expects massive revenue growth in the next two years. In my opinion, with the current number of employees, the sales target is a bit unrealistic. The current valuation is too expensive because the market believes the company’s sales estimate. Investors need to be aware about the company’s business model. It is an attractive business idea. However, they should acquire shares at cheap valuations. I will not be a buyer at the current price mark.

Li Auto

Li Auto develops, manufactures and sells smart electric cars in China. The company’s first car, Li ONE, is a premium electric SUV with smart vehicle technology. In November 2019, the company commenced production of the first Li ONEs. While the car producer is quite young, many investors are looking at the company. Many appear to believe that this is another NIO (NIO) or Tesla (TSLA).

(Source: Company Prospectus)

The company’s car is not that expensive. Li Auto’s prices start from RMB150,000, or approximately range between $21,000 and $70,000. The company is targeting families in China, which appears to offer a massive growth opportunity. Notice that the population pyramid in China shows a large number of individuals, who may have families soon. It is the perfect moment to invest in China. Consumption of these individuals is about to increase quite a bit.

With their growing consumption power, families in China tend to choose SUVs for daily commutes and weekend family trips. As one of the most competitive SUV models in China, Li ONE is well-positioned to capture the huge growth opportunity of this segment. (Source: Company Prospectus)

(Source: PopulationPyramid)

As shown in the following chart, the company appears to be selling its car at a lower price than NIO and Tesla. Note that the price given is the post-subsidy price:

(Source: Company Prospectus)

American investors need to realize that many companies in China operate with technology from the United States. Companies in the United States want to profit from the growth of the middle class in China. Li Auto signed an agreement with Nvidia (NVDA) very recently. As a result, the company expects to incorporate artificial intelligence technology in its cars.

In September 2020, the Company entered a three-way strategic cooperation with NVIDIA Corporation (“NVIDIA”), the world’s leading artificial intelligence computing company, and NVIDIA’s Chinese partner, Huizhou Desay SV Automotive (“Desay SV”). Through this strategic cooperation, Li Auto will be the first OEM equipping its vehicles, the full-size extended-range premium smart SUV to be launched in 2022, with the powerful NVIDIA Orin system-on-a-chip (“SoC”) chipset.



(Source: 10-Q)

Inadequate private and public fast charging infrastructure

There is something nobody is talking about. For Li Auto to properly sell its electric cars, China needs to have proper infrastructure in place. According to Li Auto, as of today, the Asian country does not seem to have enough infrastructure. I wonder whether the company did take into account this critical feature when it assessed its sales estimate.

As of December 31, 2019, fewer than 25% of families in first-tier cities in China had parking space suitable for installing home charging stalls, compared with over 70% of families in the United States, according to the CIC Report. As a result, a substantial number of BEV owners in China have to rely on public charging infrastructure. As of December 31, 2019, the ratio of NEV parc to public fast charging stalls was 17.7 to 1, according to the CIC Report. This demonstrates the insufficient number of public fast charging stalls in China to support the growth of BEVs.



(Source: Company Prospectus)

Sales Estimates May Be A Bit Unrealistic

In the six months ended June 30, 2020, Li Auto reported sales of $2.789 billion and gross profit of $327 million. Its sales grew at close to 28% per quarter. In H1 2020, losses from operations were equal to -$410 million. Li Auto reported R&D of more than $391 million in H1 2020. With this level of R&D costs, investors will need to wait quite a bit until they can see the first positive EBITDA. The company noted that positive EBITDA of more than $200 million will be reached in 2022.

(Source: 10-Q)

Li Auto believes that it will reach sales of more than $4.3 billion in 2022. In my opinion, management is quite optimistic about its future revenue. Tesla (TSLA) took more than three years to reach sales of $4 billion. I don’t know why Li Auto should reach that level of sales faster than Tesla. Investors need to be very worried about the unrealistic sales estimates of Li Auto. They need to remember that NIO gave completely unrealistic sales estimates in 2019. As a result, the share price decreased from $9 to less than $3. That was a massive destruction of value for shareholders. I hope the same does not happen to Li Auto.

(Source: YCharts)

The current number of employees of Li Auto is another indicator of potential productivity. NIO has 7442 employees and can deliver sales of $1.13 billion. Li Auto currently has 2628 employees. I don’t believe that the company will be able to deliver 4.3 billion in 2022, because the number of individuals working for the company is not sufficient. In my opinion, Li Auto will have to hire a significant number of employees to deliver the expected amount of sales. NIO’s employees/sales ratio is 6.56 employees/million. It means Li Auto may need more than 28000 employees to deliver $4.3 billion.

(Source: YCharts - Employees)

There is also another very relevant factor that we need to understand. Everybody appears to be thinking that NIO and Li Auto are going to be like Tesla. Notice that Tesla was the first entrant in the market. It made sense that the company delivered outstanding stock returns to shareholders. Now, Li Auto and NIO are not going to be alone in the market. There are other competitors which will be fighting for a small part of the target market. As a result, I would not expect that Li Auto will be able to see an increase in its share price like Tesla did. Read the following warning given by the company in its prospectus:

The China automotive market is highly competitive. We compete with ICE vehicles as well as new energy vehicles, including BEVs. Many of our current and potential competitors and/or new market entrants have significantly greater financial, technical, manufacturing, marketing and branding, talents, and other resources than we do and may be able to devote greater resources to the design, development, manufacturing, marketing, sales, and support of their vehicles. Particularly, there are many experienced international competitors in the premium SUV segment.



(Source: Company Prospectus)

Balance Sheet: Total Amount Of Assets Is Increasing

Recently, the company has seen a significant increase in its assets. Both cash and short-term investments increased, thanks to the IPO. Time deposits and short-term investments spiked by 369%, amounting to $1.782 billion. Clearly, there is a demand for the company’s stock. I don’t doubt it. With that, investors need to be aware. They need to buy shares at good price marks. NIO delivered massive losses in the very beginning, right after the IPO took place. I don’t say that the same could happen to Li Auto, but we cannot discard this possibility.

(Source: 10-Q)

The current amount of liabilities is very small. I don’t think investors will worry a lot about them. The asset/liability ratio is equal to 5x. Having said that, I dislike that the company decided to have long-term borrowings. In my view, it does not look good. If you have a significant amount of cash, you should pay your debts. Shareholders don’t want to pay interest for debt that the company does not use.

(Source: 10-Q)

Equity Structure

Like many companies from China, Li Auto shows several shareholders with a large amount of voting power. The company is a controlled entity, which is very common in China. That’s not great. But there is more. Several directors have ties with companies offshore that also own a significant number of shares of Li Auto. I dislike this practice. I believe that either there are individuals owning these offshore entities who don’t want to have their name in public reports, or they prefer to pay taxes in offshore jurisdictions. Yes, many companies in China do this, but shareholders in the United States need to know it.

(Source: Company Prospectus)

Is The Value Of The Company Justified?

If we use the estimate of $2.5 billion given by the company for 2021, Li Auto trades at 10x 2021 sales. I doubt that it can obtain that amount of sales growth, because the number of employees is still limited. The company will most likely have to hire very quickly. Remember that training takes time.

(Source: YCharts - EV/Sales)

Other more established companies like Tesla or BYD (OTCPK:BYDDF) trade at less than 9.5x sales. Li Auto is trading expensive as compared to investors because it gave massive sales estimates. If the company cannot reach the expected level of growth, the destruction of value could be significant. BYDDF trades at 3.3x sales. Hence, the valuation of the company could go to more than half of its current size.

(Source: YCharts - Competitors)

My Opinion

I do like the business model of Li Auto. In my opinion, the company is targeting the right customers in China. Having said so, in my view, the company is too optimistic about its sales estimates. The current number of employees is too limited to obtain that amount of sales. Besides, I dislike the current equity structure and the entities offshore owning shares. Li Auto looks like a great business idea, but I see too many red flags. I am a conservative investor, so I will not buy shares. If you appreciate risk and uncertainty, this company may be for you.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.