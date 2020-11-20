The balance sheet is definitely an eyeopener, making this investor wonder if there are growth plans on the horizon.

Ever since the World has been perfecting the fine skills that make up elite couch potatoing, La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) has been right there providing the reclining apparatus. They have been helping people perfect the art of relaxation for more than 93 years. La-Z-Boy needs to parlay that expertise in laziness into a more energized strategic effort for continued growth.

The Obvious results of FY21 Q2

It should come as no surprise to anyone that La-Z-Boy would exceed their 2020 (FY21) second-quarter expectations. La-Z-Boy could have beaten expectations while spending the quarter laying around on their couches. In fact, they most likely did just that as the second quarter months of August, September and October were a continuation of hibernation due to Covid.

There's a lot to cheer about with La-Z-Boy's Q2 report. In fact, they beat analysts' expectations on both revenue and earnings. FY21 Q3 revenue came at $459M, which is a year-over-year gain of just under $12M from 2019 Q2. Operating income, however, showed a significant increase over the 2019 Q2 report with a gain of just over $18M for a year-over-year 62% increase. The gain in operating income is attributed to the increase of gross margin and the fact that La-Z-Boy was able to keep SG&A in check. Gross margin for the FY21 Q2 period was an impressive 43% whereas the 2019 Q2 reported just over 40% gross margin.

Building a better balance sheet

The impressive balance sheet realized a nice addition to the cash line. La-Z-Boy fattened the balance sheet with an additional $89.4M from Q1 to Q2, making one wonder if expansion or M&A activity is on the horizon. La-Z-Boy enters Q3 with $351M on the books and that is after the paying down of the short-term borrowings. The company sums up the balance sheet improvements nicely in their November 17, 2020, quarterly report press release with,

Year to date, the company generated $196 million in cash from operating activities, reflecting strong profit performance and a $100 million increase in customer deposits from written orders for the company's Retail segment and Joybird. La-Z-Boy ended the period with $353 million in cash(3), compared with $120 million in cash(3) at the end of the fiscal 2020 second quarter. The company holds $27 million in investments to enhance returns on cash versus $33 million at the end of last year's period. Year to date, the company invested $8 million in acquisitions, $15 million in the business through capital expenditures, and paid $3 million in dividends. During the quarter, the company used $50 million of cash to fully repay its credit line, ending the quarter with no borrowings outstanding.

Conservative Q3 guidance

Forward guidance doesn't seem to be as impressive as expected as the company expects FY21 Q3 to remain relatively flat as reported by the November 17, 2020, MarketWatch article, La-Z-Boy stock jumps on earnings beat, optimistic outlook,

Barring any COVID 19-related shutdowns, La-Z-Boy expects third-quarter revenue to be flat to rising 4% from the year-ago quarter, or ranging from $475.9 million to $499 million. For the fourth quarter, La-Z-Boy expects revenue to rise from 40% to 45% compared with the year-ago period, or $514.2 million to $532.6 million. Taken together, the company is forecasting second-half sales of $974.9 million.

This outlook appears to be somewhat off-putting and concerning, considering all of the external catalysts that seem to be in play in this changing environment. For starters, it is quite obvious to everyone on the globe at this point that the preference, if not the actual need, is to stay at home whenever possible.

So many catalysts...

It is clear that all facets of home use including work from home, learning from home and leisure at home are at an all-time high. With this realization that the in-home atmosphere is expanding, consumers are clearly looking to enhance that aspect of life. For instance, home improvements are booming as the Barron's article, Whether Big or Small, Home Improvement Projects Are Trendy in 2020 from November 16, 2020, articulates,

More than three-quarters of U.S. homeowners did at least one home improvement since the start of the pandemic, according to a July survey by Porch, a home-services website. While 61% of homeowners did outdoor work to improve their garden, patio or the structure of their home, 58% made interior improvements such as replacing their floors or renovating a bathroom. Homeowners spent a median of $17,140 since the pandemic began on home improvements.

Additionally, as consumers become more accepting of less traveling and more staying put, alternatives to vacationing has become a focus. In lieu of spending discretionary income on extravagant trips to far-off lands, consumers are opting for near-home escapes which is leading to an influx of second home purchases. In fact, home sales overall are putting a strain on home inventory levels as demand is clearly outpacing supply. Home Sales Continue To Rise Despite Low Inventory, Forbes October 22, 2020, reports,

Total existing home sales, completed transactions that include single-family homes, townhomes, condominiums and co-ops, rose 9.4% from August to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 6.54 million in September. Overall sales rose year-over-year, up 20.9% from a year ago (5.41 million in September 2019).

Additionally, new housing starts as reported on November 18, 2020, came in at an incredible 1.53 million versus the expected 1.46 million as reported by CNBC,

U.S. homebuilding increased more than expected in October, suggesting the housing market continues to be sustained by historically low mortgage rates even as the economic recovery shows signs of strain amid a resurgence in new Covid-19 infections.

With all of this homebuying going on to accommodate staycationing, home working, homeschooling and just plain staying at home as a protection against Covid, it should go without saying that the furniture market would also be booming. And of course the furniture market is following suit. Homebuyers and home stayers aren't going to use all of the cardboard boxes being delivered to their homes by Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) as furniture, they are going to spend and spend more to furnish these homes. Architecturaldigest's article on September 17, 2020, Furniture Spending Is Still Outpacing the Rest of Retail states,

Among the notable categories to outperform overall retail spending growth was the furniture and home furnishings category, which grew by a seasonally adjusted 2.1% from July to August, greater than the 0.9% growth observed between June and July. The category did an estimated $10.23 billion in seasonally adjusted sales in August, up from just over $10.02 billion the prior month.

Let's not forget about the need for furnishing the home office. This is clearly an area that goes well beyond the need to furnish new homes or second home purchase. It is becoming more clear that many industries will utilize work-from-home employees as an ongoing basis. The Brookings Institute recently reported on October 12, 2020, that the Demand for home offices soar as coronavirus pandemic drags on.

...up to half of American employees were working from home last spring, up from 19% in 2017-18. Experts expect telecommuting to stick long after the pandemic ends, and one USC architecture professor predicted just 50-75% of workers will return to the office post-COVID

The investor looking at the great numbers would be understandably drawn into an LZB position but caution should prevail. It is somewhat surprising that La-Z-Boy is expecting a flat Q3 with all of these catalysts at play to create a nice tailwind. Now of course, an element of conservative estimating is at play and ultimately a Q3 beat is a most likely scenario. However, a different picture becomes visible when looking at the past five years.

...yet so little growth

Although La-Z-Boy has shown some decent growth over the five-year period, they do seem to be leaving some additional growth on the table. LZB has underperformed the S&P 500 over that period as shown below. The S&P 500 appreciated 92.4% while LZB only gained 58.6% over the past five years.

Even as a dividend play, La-Z-Boy hasn't really offered investors much to cheer about over the same five-year period as shown in the dividend growth chart below. However, the company has reversed the recent suspension of the quarterly dividend, which is a positive for shareholders.

On November 17, 2020, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on the company's common stock of $0.14 per share. This returns the dividend to the full quarterly amount paid prior to the company's suspension of dividends as part of its COVID-19 Action Plan. The dividend is payable December 15, 2020, to shareholders of record as of December 2, 2020.

Although dividend growth over the five-year period does show nice appreciation overall, it must be noted that the average annual dividend yield is a mere 1.58%.

It's apparent that La-Z-Boy is comfortable with steady low risk growth that pretty much traces slightly below the S&P 500 over the long haul. So, like many similar companies that are benefiting from the recent unfortunate events caused by the pandemic, LZB will thrive over the short term.

It must be noted that La-Z-Boy is capitalizing on the growth front by utilizing some of their additional inflows of cash by acquiring more existing stores. These acquisitions are highlighted in the Q2 report,

On September 14, 2020, we completed our asset acquisition of the Seattle, Washington business that operated six independently owned La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® stores and one warehouse for $13.5 million, subject to customary adjustments. In the second quarter of fiscal 2021, a $2.0 million cash payment was made for the purchase with future guaranteed payments of $9.4 million to be paid over the next 36 months. This acquisition is a core part of our strategy to grow our company-owned retail business and leverage our integrated retail model where we earn a combined profit on both the wholesale and retail sales.

These acquisitions are a good complement to the overall stability of La-Z-Boy and does offer some growth. However, there can be much more achieved on the growth front. With the additional cash on the balance sheet and the new dynamics in the world of in-home opportunities, La-Z-Boy should really start to get outside their comfort zone for some head-turning growth.

Time to grow is now

To put in bluntly, La-Z-Boy needs to get off the couch and put together a strategic focus to expand during this time of cash build-up. By taking a more aggressive approach beyond the additional store front acquisitions, La-Z-Boy could put themselves in a position to start actually significantly outpacing the S&P 500. Two areas of untapped growth jump out as more and more people are staying at home.

First of all, the home office explosion is here to stay. Now to be fair, La-Z-Boy does offer a brand that carries office furniture, Hammary. But to be honest, Hammary's office furniture offerings are sparse and not too functional to say the least. So it goes without saying that there is no significant office furniture presence on the company's home page, which is a huge opportunity loss.

La-Z-Boy and their investors would be well-served if they had a much better position in the home office space. This should be an area that the leadership looks towards for a possible M&A move.

On the organic growth front, it is clearly a time for La-Z-Boy to look toward a luxury brand offering that opens the doors to the more discerning and affluent consumer. Just like Toyota did by creating the standalone brand, Lexus, La-Z-Boy would be well served by following the same recipe. The time couldn't be more right for La-Z-Boy to venture upwards with more people willing to spend more discretionary income on the stay-at-home experience.

Risk of complacency

So the risk to explore additional growth opportunities is lowest while the extra cash is piling onto the balance sheet. This presents a great moment in time for La-Z-Boy to have a re-defining moment that would reward investors for years to come.

Unfortunately, in most cases, companies don't take the opportunity during unexpected times of prosperity to think outside the box. Rather, they spend money on expansion of existing product lines only to find out a couple years later that they built up too much excess capacity. This excess causes future margin sapping problems that are difficult to overcome.

There's no question that expansion of existing product line is crucial if demand will be there over the long haul. La-Z-Boy is expanding capacity as stated in the earnings call,

As part of our longer-term strategic plan, we were looking to expand our manufacturing footprint to more efficiently service the western portion of North America. And we are excited to take this first step with the new facility in Mexico which we will be calling SLRC. Once all of these operations are producing at expected capacity likely later in our fiscal year, these moves will significantly increase our capabilities and capacity to support long-term growth.

While this expansion is most likely needed and time will tell the story, getting into an overproduction rut a couple of years from now would not be fun.

Conclusion is to watch from the recliner, for now

As the stay-at-home boom begins to level off over the next year or so, the demand for furniture will surely follow suit. Certainly, La-Z-Boy must strategically move into increased production as striking while the iron is hot is imperative. But an additional strategic move must include the expansion of offerings for future growth.

I am in a holding pattern at the moment and am not willing to shell out more than 20 PE for a company experiencing a short-term windfall of sorts. However, I will be paying attention to La-Z-Boy going forward, as I see some significant growth opportunities if the company elects to get off the recliner.

