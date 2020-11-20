Hoegh LNG Holdings Ltd. (HOLHF) CEO Sveinung Stohle on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Hoegh LNG Holdings Ltd. (OTC:HOLHF) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call November 19, 2020 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Sveinung Stohle - CEO

Havard Furu - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Lukas Daul - ABG

Sveinung Stohle

Thank you very much. And good morning, ladies and gentlemen, a very warm welcome to Hoegh LNG's third quarter 2020 financial results. My name is Sveinung Stohle, the CEO of Hoegh LNG. And as before, I will be doing this presentation together with our CFO, Mr. Havard Furu.

Going to Slide or Page #2, with the forward-looking statements. So please have a look at that. Turning to Page 3, we will cover the following Agenda: the Q3 review and outlook by myself; the Q3 financials by Mr. Furu; the market update and then the summary by myself; and then we have a Q&A session at the end.

So going to Slide #4 and the highlights for the third quarter. A very stable quarter financially, adjusted for one-offs such as part of the cost for the new ERP system and seasonality on par with the previous quarter, with an EBITDA of the USD 53 million and the net loss of USD 2.6 million. Operations are very stable despite the ongoing pandemic. I will come back to that. And again, the Company has shown to deliver world class operating performance which I will also return to. For the subsequent events, we are making good progress on developing and completing new long-term contracts. And we have also made good progress on the financial side with the tap issue in the bond 04. We will come back to these points in a few minutes.

Turning to Page #5, and the COVID-19 update. The good news is of course that the breakthrough on the vaccine side and we all hope that there will be vaccines available early next year. Meanwhile, we continue to focus on required resources on managing the effects of the ongoing pandemic. And first of all, to ensure the health and safety of our personnel, that is our highest priority.

So far for Hoegh LNG, we are pleased to report that the pandemic has had limited operational and no contractual impact. All assets are operating in accordance with the contracts. We are seeing some effects on the business development side, but overall that has not had any major impact. So the overall picture is that for Hoegh LNG, the people at sea and on land, continues to do a tremendous job for the benefit of our company, our customers and our shareholders, which again is shown through our operating statistics.

Turning to Page #6 and the financial performance going back the last two years, a very stable picture. If we look at the year 2020, the last three quarters both on income and EBITDA, very stable numbers. And clearly, this again shows the very good performance of the company, not only financially but also on the operational side.

Moving to Slide 7 and the fleet and contract overview. For the vessels on long term contracts, only to note that there are no major points to comment on, they are all operating fine under the contracts. As for the vessels in the shorter-term market, clearly, we continue to have firm focus on securing new long term FSRU contracts and with a particular focus on three FSRUs which are in the short-term market.

We do believe that with the positive developments recently in Australia, for both AIE and AGL, we consider the allocation of Esperanza and Galleon to these two projects as more or less permanent. That means that we have three assets currently trading in the short-term market, which are still to be allocated to long term business. And that's where we have the main focus.

So, let me move to Slide #8, and talk in particular about that. So, for the project pipeline, and we have split the ongoing negotiations or tenders as they are listed here, basically in three different segments, where we have selected on the left side, ongoing tenders, and on the right bilateral projects, where we are basically negotiating directly with the customer or actually developing the project ourselves, which is what we are doing in Cyprus.

I would also like to mention that this list is by no means exhaustive, there are other ongoing processes, but most of those are not developed to this same level. So, on the left side clearly with the recent developments on the AIE project in Port Kembla in Australia, we see very positive progress. This project is approved. Squadron has now taken over as the sole owner. They recently signed a lease with the port. They have also signed EPC contract. We are in the final stages of the TCP negotiations.

And as we understand it, on this project there is no FID as such. Squadron is now solely in charge of the project and will make the decisions they need in order to take the project forward. AGL, well a stable development, more or less two thirds of the EES has now been completed and we expect it to be finally completed at the latest during the first half of next year.

For other things to note, we are making good progress in the Philippines with the First Gen project and we are now in the final tender round. This project has also made very good progress over the last couple of months. Tokyo Gas has joined us as a joint venture partner. They have all the permits in place. And the main thing remaining is to select the FSRU provider. Also in Latin America, FSRU project #5, very good progress and we expect the provider to be selected before the end of this year.

So, with this picture, taking into account what I mentioned on the previous slides, we are looking to secure an additional three long term FSRU contracts as can be seen here. We have available at least double of that. So we are very confident to deliver on our goal of securing additional three contracts in the near future. And actually, when you look at this picture, it might be that we could find ourselves short on available assets if we have total success with everything that we have on the list, which of course would be a very nice problem to have, if we get to that point. So, very pleased with the commercial progress.

And we now move to Slide #9, and say a few words about our operating performance and HSEQ, which as is shown by these statistics, continues to be world class. In sailor lost time injury frequency, you certainly cannot do any better than that and a technical availability of 100%. I think these statistics speak for themselves, in particular, in the current challenging operating environments.

Moving to Page 10. And a few words on our small-scale affiliate Avenir LNG, which has made great progress with the first vessel now in operation which is what you can see on the picture on the right, with the Avenir Advantage doing its first LNG bunkering to the PCTC owned by Siem. The second vessel will be delivered towards the end of the year, and it's going to a three-year charter with Hygo Energy Transition. And as for the terminal in Sardinia, this is being completed. We expect the completion and to start operation in the early part of next year.

The company still has a strong development pipeline for new import terminals and/or bunkering opportunities. In addition to that, with the four vessels still to be constructed, we see solid demand for the company. And we are very pleased with the company's development. We see great upside in the small-scale market, with volumes expected to grow from the current level of 2 million tons to 3 million tons a year, up to 30 million tons over the next 10 years. So very pleased with the development in Avenir and we continue to have, both ourselves and [Gallant] continue to have very strong relationships with the company. And we see very good synergies for developing future business together.

Moving to Page 11, and a word on the energy transition. Clearly the energy transition, carbon energy world is continuing at a very rapid pace. And at Höegh LNG, we are definitely part of this process. And we see this as a great opportunity to expand our business through - using our existing FSRUs for storage and delivery of ammonia and hydrogen in combination with LNG. We're also looking at solutions for CO2 transportation.

We definitely see very strong synergies between our business and the transportation and use of natural gas in the future. And the transformation obviously is in its early phase. But it's clear that LNG will continue to play an important role in the energy mix going forward, as coal and oil is phased out and replaced with natural gas, hydrogen and ammonia. And we as a company, we are a gas company. Ammonia and hydrogen is gas and we have the experience and the know how to make sure that we will be part of the energy's transition and build this into our long-term portfolio.

With that, I will hand over to Havard, who will go through the financials.

Havard Furu

Thank you, Sveinung. And good morning, everyone. We are turning then to Page 13 of the presentation where we have the Group's quarterly results which are showing a stable operating performance for the fleet quarter-on-quarter but with a negative effect on EBITDA mainly from one-off costs as well as currency and seasonal effects.

The total income decreased from $82.3 million to $81.8 million in the third quarter and the EBITDA decreased from $57.7 million to $53 million. The reduction in EBITDA also explains the reduction in the net results from a profit of $2.9 million to a loss of $2.6 million in the third quarter.

The quarter-on-quarter net profit variation is illustrated in the waterfall graph and is largely explained by the following factors: a group expense of $2.1 million during third quarter in costs related to implementing its new ERP system. Since we included that only about half of the total estimated cost of $5.9 million for this project, it qualifies for capitalization on the balance sheet. Implementation is on schedule and to budgets and is planned to be ready for use by the end of the year. We also expect our expense around $1 million related to this project in the fourth quarter before the project is completed.

Other SG&A expenses increased with around $2.7 million from the previous quarter, of which about half was driven by seasonal holiday pay effects in the second quarter, and the remaining was caused by unfavorable exchange rate development and a somewhat higher overall expense in the third quarter. The tax expense also increased quarter-on-quarter explaining about $0.6 million of the net profit variation.

On the next slide, we have the Group's balance sheet, showing total assets of $2.5 billion which was almost the same as in the previous quarter. And by the end of September, the adjusted equity ratio was 30% and the net interest-bearing debt was about $1.5 billion.

Then moving on to Page 15, we have included the cash flow statement. The cash flow from operations declined from $59.6 million to $51.2 million, mainly explained by the reduced EBITDA quarter-on-quarter, and that the second quarter cash flow was positively impacted by working capital changes.

In the third quarter, there was virtually no cash flow related to investment activities. Cash Flow related to financing declined from a negative of $17 million to a negative of $59.7 million quarter-on-quarter. The main reason for this change is the positive cash flow from refinancing activities in the second quarter, which were not repeated in the third quarter. Cash flow related to hedging instruments continued to reverse and has a positive impact on cash flows from financing activities also in the third quarter.

Then moving onto Page 16. Here we have shown the Group's liquidity position and debt repayment schedule. Debt maturities for this year have all been addressed. Cash Balance at the end of September was $142 million, and the Group has no material capital commitments. The Group has a leverage of 6.7 times net debt-to-EBITDA. And as already mentioned, the adjusted book equity ratio stands at 30%.

I would like to hand it back to Sveinung to take us through the market section of the presentation.

Sveinung Stohle

Thank you, Havard. So let's move to Page 18. And a look at how demand has developed in 2020 which is what you see on the graph to the left. The LNG market has actually rebounded with surprising strength after the effect of COVID and the oil price drop in March/April. And today it has actually returned to growth as is shown on the line showing the development for 2020 as of October, with the market now up about 2.3%, which I consider to be quite an astounding performance compared to the other energy markets.

The main bulk or the bulk of the growth is coming from Asia and in particular from China and also India. We expect the positive trend to continue and certainly that when we look at the year-on-year at the end of this year, the growth percentage is going to be even higher than what is shown as the growth that we have seen so far at the end of October.

If we then look at the longer-term outlook, which is shown on page - on Slide 19. This is from IHS Markit, and is their most recent forecast and post-pandemic outlook. We see healthy growth, and of course this is driven mainly by very competitively priced LNG but also, of course, the continued energy transition and the need to switch away from coal and other products and over to natural gas. If we look at the numbers, the estimate is that 2020 will come in slightly higher than 2019.

So around 370 million tons per year and for the next 10 years, that is expected to grow to the number of, call it, around 550 million tons in 2030. So over the next 10 years, somewhere between 180 million tons and 200 million tons of additional demand, which of course, is a very solid increase and a very solid growth year-on-year going forward.

So, the long-term outlook is very positive LNG demand, and which is obviously also will mean the need for new import facilities. And especially in the main growth area, which you can see on the graph is Other Asia, dominated by China, India, and places like the Philippines and some of the other Asian nations that have the need to import natural gas to continue to fuel their power plants, and also to move away from coal, in particular.

Moving to Page 20 and an overview of the FSRU market and the order book. To note, there are no new orders for new built FSRUs, since the last report. There are no new competitors that have entered the market. And, clearly, we do believe that with the strong growth in the market, and the need for new FSRUs and certainly the developments we see, as were mentioned earlier in the presentation on the number of projects now progressing rapidly towards a decision to order or secure a contract for new FSRUs. We believe the market is moving towards a balance and we think that that should be very good not only for our outlook on the contract side, but certainly also, for improvements on the rate levels. So that completes the market outlook.

Coming to the summary, we report a very stable quarter. And we know that despite everything that has happened this year that the LNG market has rebounded and is back in positive territory. And we also see very strong progress on securing new business. And to that end, I will, of course, now mention that we have secured a new long-term contract in India. That notice went out as we were doing the presentation. And obviously we don't always control how these negotiations progress which is, I think that is a good example. But that, of course is very good news. And we, of course look forward to discuss that more in detail at the Q&A session. And please do not hesitate to contact us for specific questions if that is necessary.

That completes our presentation. Thank you very much for listening in. And we now look forward to the Q&A session. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question is from the line of Lukas Daul from ABG. Your line will now be unmuted.

Lukas Daul

Thank you. Thank you, good morning, everyone.

Sveinung Stohle

Good morning.

Lukas Daul

I think we could start with the announcement which just came out while you were talking, Sveinung.

Sveinung Stohle

Yeah.

Lukas Daul

And that's - that's the FSRU contract in India. Could you sort of put some more light on that, given it's starting already in the next quarter?

Sveinung Stohle

Well, clearly the timing of this probably could have been better. But it's not obviously control how we negotiate with our customers. We're very pleased with that. It's a five - it's a 10-year contract, but five years, and then rolling options of one year after that. And it's an existing terminal in the sense that the terminal has been under construction for the last couple of years, including the pipeline and is now complete.

H-Energy is a company that we know well and we have had these negotiations for quite some time. So there are still some things to be completed, which is - which is why we haven't given all the details as of yet, but it is a firm and binding commitment. And we will use one of the, I would say, probably three FSRUs that - that we have now in the short-term market. We haven't yet decided which one but that will be decided shortly.

Lukas Daul

Okay, okay, that's good. And then maybe a little bit on the new topic, in today's presentation, and that's obviously you looking at the opportunities for hydrogen/ammonia storage, etc.

Sveinung Stohle

Yeah.

Lukas Daul

Can you sort of, say, in the short term, what are you going to do with the grant and what's kind of the first step in this direction from your side?

Sveinung Stohle

Yes, of course, now - I guess I would start by saying it shouldn't be really be any surprise that we as a company are actively involved in taking part in that new potential business. Obviously, as I said earlier, we are a gas company, we know how to handle anything that is in gaseous form, be it gas or liquid. So we would first like to see how we could potentially use our existing assets. And we think there are opportunities there, for example, storing ammonia, we know our tanks can store ammonia. And then turning the ammonia into hydrogen and injecting it into the re-gasified gas stream from the FSRU into the pipeline system. That's our number one focus to start with. And this is being looked at for some projects that we already have in operation.

Secondly, opportunities to build new infrastructure specifically tailored for ammonia to hydrogen, it's what we are using the grant for and using our own, again internal resources. Keep in mind, the FSRUs that we have built we have actually designed ourselves. And so, there are a few early phase projects that we are looking at together with a couple of companies for the purpose of moving ammonia from a place where this has been produced using, call it renewable, completely renewable energy and then to be consumed in an existing energy market. Of course, that is a little bit further down the line but we think there are some very important and interesting opportunities with potential good return also in that segment.

Lukas Daul

Okay, and if we were to sort of put ammonia and store it on one of your FSRUs today, could you sort of roughly say the sort of what kind of modifications you would need to do to be able to do that?

Sveinung Stohle

Well, I think this is what we are currently looking into. Obviously, ammonia is a different gas than LNG and it is a liquid. Liquid-wise, I mean the temperature is much higher than LNG, so tank-wise, I don't - we don't think there's any problem with that. But obviously, it's a toxic gas, so you need some different systems, you need some different pumps. But we don't - do not believe that those are any - of any type of major modifications, at least, that's the view from the technical side so far, but this is currently in progress. So I think I would like to wait and see until we have the final details of that. We are working with the classification society, with the GTT, the tech designer, and the shipyards to basically review this and come to a conclusion.

Lukas Daul

Okay, okay. Then I think it's something we are going to keep an eye on, going forward. Thank you.

Sveinung Stohle

Thank you.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our next question is from the line of [Matson] from DNB. Your line will now be unmuted.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning, guys. This is [Matson] from DNB, two questions probably or might be correlated, interrelated. You mentioned in the report that you're looking at short term employment opportunities for FSRUs into 2022. I wonder if you could elaborate a bit on those opportunities, what sort of regions and probably hard to assess the returns on those contracts, but if you can give this sort of an indication, it would be great. And then also second question on the - if you have a dialogue on the Hoegh Esperanza and whether the Chinese will be interested in having another asset or continuing their relationship when the contract expires?

Sveinung Stohle

So yeah, thank you. Let me take the first. Or the last question first, so to speak. Yes, we have an active dialogue with - well actually today is not CNOOC but it's the new pipeline company that has taken over the Tianjin facility, which is our contract counterparty. So, as you rightly say, I mean, there's an option to extend. We are discussing that with them. At the moment, I believe that there's definitely some positive grounds for an extension. And it could be for a year, year and a half, two years. As far as is, is destined to go to AGL in Australia in 2022.

So we are looking to basically bridge that gap with a continuation of the contract in Tianjin. And I think that it's very likely that will happen. It's not done yet, but it's very likely that will happen. And then she will sail directly from China down to Australia and stop up there when the terminal in Melbourne is ready.

To your first question, yeah, there is a couple of projects in the Atlantic basin, one in - certainly one in South America, where the contract period would be two to three years. So that's something that we are actively pursuing. And then there's one more but that's - for the moment has been put a little bit on hold. So and we will see how that develops. So I think the one in South America is definitely a live one. And I think there should be some conclusion on that in the first quarter.

Unidentified Analyst

Super useful. Thank you so much.

Sveinung Stohle

Thank you.

Sveinung Stohle

Yes, thank you very much. Thanks, everybody for listening to our Q3 presentation. And we look forward to any further questions or any contacts that you might have. So please feel free to do so.

Thank you for your time and goodbye.