Double Dip Recession Is On The Horizon: Harrison

December is a month to watch as deadlines approach for the fiscal cliff and the expiration of the CARES Act and the Fed’s emergency lending programs.

Jobless claims data, which rose today, is the first sign of trouble ahead; the numbers are getting worse and it’s possible the economy won’t just roll over but contract.

A double-dip recession in the U.S. is now the base case for the end of this year and going into early next year.

Two weeks ago, the U.S. was still hanging on by a thread, but now that virus case counts have caused rollbacks of the reopening and shutdowns in some areas, a double-dip recession in the U.S. is the base case for the end of this year and early next, Ed Harrison told Real Vision during today’s Daily Briefing.

Harrison said that given the hospitalization numbers we’re seeing and the rate of increase, it won’t be long before an overwhelmed healthcare system forces further shutdowns and therefore worse economic outcomes.

The first sign of this may be the jobless claims data released today, which rose for the first time in five weeks. The numbers are getting worse, Harrison said, and it is possible that the economy won’t just roll over, but contract.

Harrison said that an outright contraction usually needs an impetus, like a massive increase in jobless claims or some other component of money being sucked out of the economy—and this is where the fiscal measures come into play.

Two things Harrison said to watch for are December 11 deadline for the fiscal cliff associated with potential government shutdown and the expiry of the CARES act and the Fed’s emergency lending programs at the end of the month.

“These things coming due within the next five weeks, and happening at the same time there will likely be an overload of hospital cases, will combine into a pernicious brew that could cause an outright contraction of the economy,” Harrison said.

Despite the looming threats, the S&P is hovering around all-time highs, rates are low in the bond market, and the VIX is at the lowest level in many months, which Harrison said suggests that investors believe the Fed will ride to the rescue.

If fiscal isn’t happening, you’ll get a monetary offset—so a torrent of money could potentially get into the markets, he said. Harrison’s biggest worry is liquidity problems for individual companies and small businesses. If they go to the wall, it can cause an unemployment crisis and lead to a recession. But Harrison said that none of the numbers he’s seeing suggest the real economy problems are spilling over into the financial economy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is pretty obvious, but we should probably say it anyway so that there is absolutely no confusion... The material in REAL VISION GROUP video programs and publications (collectively referred to as "RV RELEASES") is provided for informational purposes only and is NOT investment advice. The information in RV RELEASES has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but Real Vision and its contributors, distributors and/or publishers, licensors, and their respective employees, contractors, agents, suppliers and vendors(collectively,"Affiliated Parties") make no representation or warranty as to the accuracy, timeliness or completeness of the content in RV RELEASES. Any data included in RV RELEASES are illustrative only and not for investment purposes. Any opinion or recommendation expressed in RV RELEASES is subject to change without notice. RV Releases do not recommend, explicitly nor implicitly, nor suggest or recommend any investment strategy. Real Vision Group and its Affiliated Parties disclaim all liability for any loss that may arise(whether direct, indirect, consequential, incidental, punitive or otherwise) from any use of the information in RV RELEASES. Real Vision Group and its Affiliated Parties do not have regard to any individual’s, group of individuals’ or entity’s specific investment objectives, financial situation or circumstances. RV Releases do not express any opinion on the future value of any security, currency or other investment instrument. You should seek expert financial and other advice regarding the appropriateness of the material discussed or recommended in RV RELEASES and should note that investment values may fall, you may receive back less than originally invested and past performance is not necessarily reflective of future performance. Well that was pretty intense! We hope you got all of that - now stop reading the small print and go and enjoy Real Vision.