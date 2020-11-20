Double Dip Recession Is On The Horizon: Harrison

Summary

A double-dip recession in the U.S. is now the base case for the end of this year and going into early next year.

Jobless claims data, which rose today, is the first sign of trouble ahead; the numbers are getting worse and it’s possible the economy won’t just roll over but contract.

December is a month to watch as deadlines approach for the fiscal cliff and the expiration of the CARES Act and the Fed’s emergency lending programs.

Despite these looming threats, financial markets aren’t telegraphing distress, which suggests that investors believe the Fed will ride to the rescue.