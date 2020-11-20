Author's note: This article was co-produced with Beer Money Arb, our resident CEF arbitrage expert at the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory. This article was initially released to members on November 16, 2020, and data are from that date. Please check latest data before investing.

Recently, several end-of-year opportunities have presented themselves that are squarely within the "beer money" paradigm of risk/reward scenarios. I would describe these scenarios as high-probability positive to neutral outcomes, fat tail risk for negative outcomes, relatively uncomplicated to execute, and with low percentage profit potential.

Small Change Trade #1- Western Asset Fund Liquidations

Western Asset Corporate Loan Fund (TLI) Western Asset Variable Rate Strategic Fund (GFY)

Both these funds were in no-man’s land with respect to the Legg Mason/Franklin merger. No one shareholder or group was large enough or active enough to push for or against the approvals required to transfer the fund advisory agreements from Western Asset to Legg Mason/Franklin. Faced with the prospect of orphaned, zombie funds, shareholders did vote in favor of liquidation this last Friday, and consequently, the CEF universe will shrink by two.

Legg Mason/Franklin’s loss is a gain to shareholders, as the discount has narrowed considerably for both funds since the announcement of the merger in February, and currently, is small to non-existent. The remaining crumbs of discount that are still left yet for late arrivals are the focus of this trade idea.

Timeline of Liquidation

November 20 th - Last day to purchase on exchange

- Last day to purchase on exchange November 30th - Liquidation distributions paid to shareholders

Mkt Price NAV Discount GFY $16.32 $16.39 -0.43% TLI $9.24 $9.27 -0.32%

*Data as of market close on November 13th, 2020

To realize the discount as profits, simply buy below NAV on or prior to the last day of trading, hold and wait. Check your account statement or portfolio on December 1st or 2nd (it usually takes brokers a day to two to process the liquidation) for the cash.

Risk Considerations

NAV risk is probably the biggest one to consider. If the price of the underlying assets of either fund drop, there is less discount available to realize as profit upon liquidation. If the NAV drops below the market price the shares were acquired for, then the liquidation would result in a loss. For example, if TLI is purchased at $9.24 on November 16th and NAV has dropped to $9.23 on November 30th, then this will result in a $0.01 loss.

I do not consider NAV risk to be substantial. Both funds are holding large amounts of cash/cash-like instruments as of their last publicly available quarterly statements dated September 30th. Likely since then, they have only transitioned into cash further awaiting the outcome of the liquidation proposal. The relative lack of volatility in the daily fund NAVs when compared to the background of November’s election/vaccine/COVID general market volatility proves to me that both funds are not very exposed to much risk from any underlying asset they are still holding. To mitigate this risk, I will assume that the “real” NAV is ±$0.01 or ±0.10%, using an absolute value or percentage, depending on the situation, and skewing towards the negative range of the resulting NAVs. Assume the worst, hope for the best. Assuming the worst, here’s our theoretical NAV projections;

Margin of Error Reported NAV Adj. NAV Abs. -$.01 Adj. NAV -%0.10 GFY $16.39 $16.38 $16.37 TLI $9.27 $9.26 $9.26

Adding a bigger cushion to NAV, you can adjust your risk tolerance as necessary.

Portfolio Holdings

GFY’s NAV value will likely be more stable than TLI, given the larger amount of cash it holds (99.66% vs 27.58%). However, since this data is all from September 30th, it is not guaranteed that these holdings will continue to be the case. I strongly believe that the fund managers will continue to transition to cash, and this backed up by terms included in the now-approved liquidation proposal.

Execution Risk

To me, the most pertinent risk involved in this trade is in 1) initiating it and 2) holding it.

Initiation - Your orders must be priced and executed at a level that is less than what you expect final NAV to be. Your cost basis per share must be less than what you expect final NAV to be. Your order must execute. Let us highlight these risks with respect to some relevant data.

Avg. Daily Volume Avg. Daily Volume ($) Commission per Share NAV $0.01 cent bid/ask spread GFY 12,858 $209,843 $0.005 $16.39 0.06% TLI 25,689 $237,366 $0.005 $9.27 0.11%

The volume in both names is quite low. A $50,000 order will represent ~20% of all the day’s average volume. The commission schedule I used is representative of Interactive Broker’s Fixed Rate. The minimum increment in pricing limit orders in the US for most retail orders is $0.01 (you might be executed at a smaller increment) and displayed relative to NAV. If your commissions are fixed on a per order level, irrespective of the number of shares executed, then you will have to do the math on a per-order level, then divide by the number of shares to arrive at the representative price.

Applying this information to your trading, price your orders accordingly.

Let’s assume our Adj. NAV for TLI, $9.26. And we would like to make a profit $0.03/~0.30% on each share.

Therefore, I would enter a buy limit order at $9.23. TLI’s market price closed at $9.24 last Friday, so it is reasonable, but maybe not likely, to be executed at this price. For those who are comfortable trading on margin, you may wish to incorporate additional variables, such as cost of funds.

Once your order has been filled, then you will need to hold the position until liquidation. If the market price improves to NAV or above, theoretically you could also sell in the market as well, but I believe that to be unlikely. Note in that case, you would also need to account for the sell-side commissions impact on your profit. If you hold until liquidation, the cash will not arrive to your account for some period of time after the liquidation distribution is made by the fund, and this will vary based on your broker.

Holding Period (until November 30th) Max (purchase November 16th) Min (purchase November 20th) Liquidation Distribution Processing 15 days 10 days 3 days

Prior to market close on November 20th, the position in shares can be converted into cash by selling on the exchange. Afterwards, you will be forced to wait until the liquidation distribution arrives to your account, between December 1st and 3rd. For those trading on a margin account, you must understand how your broker will treat your position once it is suspended from trading, and once the shares are liquidated awaiting funds.

Say you desire to gain the equivalent value of a 30-can pack of Pabst Blue Ribbon beer from your trade, available for $19.99 at your local liquor retailer, and your desired/expected return is 0.30%.

Once trading opens on Monday morning, looking at the bid/ask spread and volume will give you a better idea of what’s actually possible and realistic.

For those with the knowledge and trading comfort level and broker tools, I have several suggestions to improve the probability of getting your orders executed at favorable prices.

Use GTC orders, they enhance priority over time.

Route your orders to a specific market, for example, ARCA or NYSE.

Split spread orders or orders that execute within the bid/ask spread are useful.

Understand your broker’s commission scheme, and if applicable, any pass-through fees (SEC, FINRA, etc.) they charge to size your order for the most efficiency.

Never use market orders. If real-time market data is not available to you, use extra caution. For margin traders, always check the projected margin impact of your trade before execution.

Note also that the ex-date is 11/19, therefore you must discount the NAV by the dividend payments when setting the order price for the 11/19 trading session. The NAV will be updated to account for the dividend impacts end of day 11/19, but it lags by one day, which you must account for on ex-day. Using the formula above, subtract the value of the dividend payment from the posted NAV of 11/18 to set the order price on ex-day 11/19 as a one-off to account for the dividend. To set the order price on 11/20, continue to use the same formula as before.

Summary

This is a very short-term horizon strategy to make ~0.30% over a two-week holding period (~7% annualized) at relatively low risk. It is not investing, it is trading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.