We're more than 90% of the way through the Q3 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners (GDX), and one of the first companies to report was Kinross Gold (KGC). While the company has previously been thought of as a sector laggard with relatively high costs and less favorable jurisdictions, the company put together an outstanding Q3, another quarter of sub $1,000/oz costs, and strong production across the board. This has placed the million-ounce producer on track to meet its FY2020 guidance, and the company has outlined a strategy to push its gold production closer to 3 million ounces per annum organically at an improving cost profile. Based on Kinross' strong production pipeline combined with industry-leading earnings growth, I would view any pullbacks below $7.15 as a low-risk buying opportunity.

Kinross Gold released its Q3 results earlier this month and reported quarterly gold production of ~603,300 gold-equivalent ounces [GEOs], a 1% decrease from the year-ago period. While this isn't all that inspiring, the rest of the report was exceptional, with all-in sustaining costs down 7% year over year, all-in sustaining cost margins up 116%, and quarterly earnings per share [EPS] surging from $0.05 to $0.19. This strong performance was driven by a significantly higher gold (GLD) price combined with improving costs, and less interest expense due to a declining debt profile. Even better, the company announced a quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share, joining the ranks of other million-ounce producers with 1% plus forward dividend yields.

As shown in the chart above, Kinross has not been a name to lean on for production growth; in fact, there's been zero growth to speak of the past three years. However, the company's recent moves, combined with a strong group of Tier-1 assets with expansion potential, have set the company up for 20% production growth by FY2023. As noted by the company, the plan is to increase annual gold production from 2.4 million ounces in FY2020 to 2.9 million ounces in FY2023, with the possibility that this could hit 3 million ounces in FY2024. This is quite exciting for investors, as most million-ounce gold producers have dismal growth profiles, and are struggling to maintain their current production profiles. Before digging into the pillars of this growth, let's take a quick look at the recent quarter:

As noted earlier, Kinross produced ~603,300 GEOs in Q3, a marginal decrease from the ~608,000 GEOs delivered in the year-ago period. While the company had a huge quarter at Fort Knox with gold production up over 30% to ~72,700 GEOs due to higher grades (0.67 grams per tonne gold vs. 0.52 grams per tonne gold), lower throughput resulting from mill maintenance at Paracatu led to a 10% decrease in production to 131,000 GEOs. Given that Paracatu is currently Kinross' largest contributor to annual output, this weighed on the Q3 results. However, despite a slight decrease in quarterly production, costs were actually lower year over year, and all-in sustaining cost margins soared. Therefore, while the headline number might be a little disappointed, it was more than offset by the strength in the gold price and a continued trend of sub $1,000/oz costs.

As shown in the chart above, Kinross' average realized gold price jumped from $1,467/oz to $1,908/oz, one of the highest average realized gold prices among its peers. This led to a more than 110% increase in all-in sustaining cost margins on a year-over-year basis, from $439/oz to $950/oz. For a company that was struggling to achieve 30% margins a year ago with all-in sustaining costs of $1,028/oz, this is a massive achievement, though the gold price is to thank for much of the margin expansion.

Finally, given the strong quarter, the company has been able to further bolster its balance sheet to $953 million in cash & cash equivalents. This has pushed net debt down to $0.93 billion from a multi-year high of $1.48 billion a year prior, and I would expect the company to be net cash positive by the end of FY2021, assuming a gold price of $1,850/oz. Given that Kinross has already decided to announce a generous dividend of $0.12 per share annually in the earlier stages of its de-leveraging, I would not be surprised to see this dividend raised to $0.16 by the end of FY2021. Assuming the share price stays at current levels, this would translate to a forward yield of over 2.10%.

So, how does the company plan to grow its output while most of its peers struggle to tread water in terms of annual gold production? Let's take a look:

As noted in the company's late October press release, the company has several long-term growth opportunities. The major one is Udinsk, the first gold deposit that's expected to be developed at the Chulbatkan Project in Russia. As investors may recall, Kinross scooped up N-Mining last summer $283 million, and it's looking like Udinsk could deliver up to 300,000 ounces per year over a 6-year mine life based on a conservative 1.8 million ounces of recoverable gold. It's worth noting that this 1.8 million-ounce estimate makes up less than half of the current Udinsk mineral resource in Russia, which currently stands at ~3.99 million ounces. However, the most exciting part about Udinsk is the expected operating costs, with Kinross estimating that they can deliver ounces at costs of roughly $550/oz. Even if this is too conservative and costs come in at $625/oz, this is still 30% below the company's current consolidated cost profile (~$950/oz).

Kinross's second move was the decision to acquire a 70% interest in the high-grade Peak Project in Alaska, a devastating blow for Freegold Ventures (OTCPK:FGOVF) shareholders that were hoping that Kinross would rely on Golden Summit ore to extend its Fort Knox mine life. As shown above, the Peak Project's resources are incredibly high for an open-pit project, with a current resource of 4.20 million ounces at an average grade of 4.14 grams per tonne gold. This has the potential to significantly boost gold production at Kinross' low-grade Fort Knox Mine, as these grades are 500% higher than year-to-date head grades of 0.67 grams per tonne gold. The plan at Peak is for Kinross to process ore at the nearby Fort Knox mill to avoid building a mill at Peak, which will lower capex, increase the project's returns, and significantly speed up the permitting process. Assuming the plan is successful, Peak could be trucking high-grade ore to Fort Knox by early FY2024.

These two projects alone have the potential to add over 375,000 ounces of gold production to Kinross' production profile, with further growth possible from the Tasiast 24k Expansion, which should be complete by mid-2023. For those unfamiliar, the massive Mauritanian project is expected to ramp up to 24,000 tonnes per day or over 8.5 million tonnes per annum by the end of FY2023, from a current capacity of just below 6 million tonnes per annum. This should lead to a 30% plus increase in annual gold production and significantly lower costs, a common theme for Kinross' project pipeline. Assuming all three projects come online by early 2024, it would not be unreasonable to expect Kinross' all-in sustaining costs to come in below $900/oz, with well over 400,000 ounces of upcoming gold production expected to come in at below $700/oz all-in sustaining costs. Assuming Kinross executes its plans successfully, the below chart shows that we could see a move closer to 3 million ounces per year of GEO production by mid-2023 (~720,000 ounces quarterly).

Based on Kinross's ambitious growth plans, the company has one of the most attractive earnings trends in the sector, with annual earnings per share expected to grow by 80% between FY2020 and FY2022 ($0.75 to $1.20). This is incredible growth given that the company is getting ready to report a year of triple-digit-growth in FY2020 ($0.75 vs. $0.34), and this 80% growth is lapping this already exponential growth since FY2018. Assuming Kinross can meet estimates of $1.20 in annual EPS for FY2020, this would make Kinross one of the only million-ounce producers with a compound annual production growth rate above 50% ($1.20 vs. $0.34).

So, is the stock a buy at current levels?

While Kinross certainly beats most of its peers when it comes to earnings growth, the company has one of the weakest dividend yields among the Tier-2 jurisdiction gold producers, with Yamana Gold (AUY) and Gold Fields (GFI) having much higher yields of 1.91% and 2.04%, respectively. Meanwhile, Yamana Gold has more than 50% of its gold production coming from Tier-1 jurisdictions, with a huge chunk of production coming from Canadian Malartic in Canada and El Penon in Chile, so Yamana beats Kinross by a mile on jurisdictions. Therefore, for more conservative investors, I see Yamana as the better pick, reinforced by the fact that it has a solid organic growth pipeline of its own with the recent Monarch Gold acquisition and Agua Rica in the wings. However, at the right price below $7.15 per share, Kinross is a solid speculative idea in the space, especially considering that it's trading for less than 8x FY2021 annual EPS estimates.

Kinross Gold just came off a solid quarter with strong margin expansion, and the company remains on track to meet guidance despite a brief strike at its Tasiast Mine. Meanwhile, the company continues to improve its balance sheet, which should be a tailwind to future dividend growth, and I'd expect the dividend by 50% to $0.16 before the end of FY2021. However, while Kinross beats its peers in production growth, it lags in jurisdictional attractiveness and yield, so I believe there are better opportunities elsewhere. Having said that, if we were to see a dip below $7.15, I would view this as a low-risk buying opportunity.

