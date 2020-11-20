The world is moving away from the internal combustion engine (“ICE” or “ICEV” for internal combustion engine vehicle). As China and the European Union set aggressive plans to reduce ICEV sales and other countries, such as Norway, have set even more aggressive goals. With such large steps being taken to move away from ICEVs, the rise of the electric vehicle (“EV”) is just around the corner and many legacy automakers are scrambling to make up for lost time. General Motors (GM) has committed $20 billion through 2020 until 2025 to develop EVs and aims to introduce 20 new EVs to their vehicle lineup by the end of 2023. This article will work to uncover whether or not this massive push will be successful and the importance of successfully completing the transition.

Past Attempts

The first EV with the goal of being produced for the mass market was created under the General Motors brand in 1996 and was a complete failure. General Motors was terribly ashamed of the weak vehicle and tried to erase the vehicle from its history. After the disastrous vehicle’s launch, General Motors would wait until 2010 to introduce the Chevy Volt, a new EV. The Chevy Bolt’s introduction in 2016 saw the Volt lose relevance and ultimately be discontinued in 2019. Currently, the Bolt remains General Motors’ only EV still in production, though other rebadged variants for other General Motors brands are sold in other regions around the world.

When looking at the Bolt, the vehicle is nothing special. However, due to recent events, I must first address a major safety concern with the vehicle. All Bolts made through 2017 the end of 2019 have been recalled due to concerns over battery fires. While this is clearly not great news for the company, the silver lining is that this was not an issue with cars produced in 2020 as a change in battery chemistry and a better understanding of battery management has eliminated this concern.

Looking back at the Bolt’s features independent of battery concerns, the vehicle doesn’t have much to show for itself. Its base trim offers the same range as Tesla’s (TSLA) base Model 3, but with many other flaws. Teardowns of the vehicle revealed that the car was poorly designed and clearly just an EV mounted to an ICEV chassis. This decision made the design inefficient and cut into available passenger and storage space as the vehicle’s layout was far from optimal.

Source: Chevy

However, General Motors didn’t make this vehicle with such inefficiencies because they didn’t know any better. Instead, it was done to save on development costs. By mounting the EV platform on existing designs that the company knew would work on a vehicle, they were able to dramatically cut down the costs associated with designing a completely new car. Additionally, with the goal to make this EV affordable to the average consumer, General Motors didn’t have the luxury of following Tesla’s low-production, high-margin strategy that financed the initial rise of the company. Because of this, the Chevy Bolt should not be looked at as an example of the best General Motors is capable of, but rather as a stepping stone for the company to take EVs seriously.

Different Tech Requires Different Professionals

Legacy automakers don’t know how to build an EV; it doesn’t matter how much money you give them, the product will simply not be good. I’ve heard this argument countless times and it just doesn’t make sense. It discredits the incredible intelligence of the engineers at each of these companies and ignores the fact that, at its core, an EV is still a vehicle. Even if this were the case and current General Motors engineers were just incapable of building a strong EV, surely the $20 billion investment would suffice to hire the experts that are needed to bridge the gap between ICEV and EV. While I’ve already discussed why the Bolt was designed how it was, many people still point to it as an example as to why legacy carmakers cannot make a compelling EV. Now that they’ve got the cash to really flex their muscles, it will be quite exciting to see what General Motors’ engineers are able to do when they make an EV from the ground up.

Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) has done more to disprove this foolish misconception than any other company thus far, as their record-setting EV demonstrated what could be done when some of the brightest engineers in the world designed an EV from the ground up. The Volkswagen ID.R is an all-electric race car designed by Volkswagen to show the world what EVs are capable of. After dieselgate, Volkswagen quit ICE motorsport and turned all of its manufacturing power towards competing at the highest level in EV motorsport instead.

The ID.R has achieved multiple records since its release, including some that surpass records set by ICEVs. This incredible feat of engineering demonstrates the capability of legacy automakers, and their world-class engineers, to develop truly incredible EVs when tasked with doing so. The Chevy Bolt engineers completed their task as ordered by creating a cheap EV for the masses, just as Volkswagen’s engineers were able to accomplish the exact opposite.

Source: Volkswagen

Moving Forward

As I’ve already discussed, General Motors plans to introduce 20 new EVs by 2023, aided by a $20 billion investment through 2025. To do this, General Motors has been hard at work developing an EV platform, coined ‘Ultium Drive,’ that will be the basis of all new models produced by the company. As the company states, Ultium Drive will provide “significant advantages over GM’s previous EVs in performance, scale, speed to market and manufacturing efficiencies.” Ultium Drive will allow for a 25% increase in capacity with a 50% reduction in weight for their electric powertrains over the previous generation. This falls in line with what has been stated earlier in regard to the Bolt.

Developing one modular platform for all EVs is nothing new, as many EV companies develop a ‘skateboard’ platform that can be adjusted to fit the need for different EVs. This skateboard will reduce the total number of possible powertrain configurations across General Motors’ lineup from 550 to 19, a major reduction in manufacturing complexity. To allow for easier integration across different vehicles, General Motors has developed a wireless battery management system. This will reduce complexity, and manufacturing costs, even further. This incredible drop in manufacturing complexity will allow for easier sourcing of parts and a dramatically lowered manufacturing cost across all General Motors brands.

Source: General Motors

At the heart of Ultium Drive are General Motors’ proprietary Ultium batteries, to be produced at a joint venture facility with LG Chem (LGCLG), currently in construction. With the company planning on putting the batteries in the electric Hummer in the fall of 2021, the factory will likely begin production soon. The Ultium batteries are pouch-style cells, unlike the cylindrical style used by Teslas. General Motors believes that their Ultium cells will enable greater modularity for optimized vehicle design, as the pouch cells can be stacked vertically or horizontally. The company also believes that the cells will allow for strong performance, range, and charging speed. Additionally, with continued development, the company believes that they will be able to bring down the costs of their batteries below the $100 per kWh threshold that many believe to be the tipping point to make EVs cheaper than ICEVs.

General Motors has already released some of the vehicles to be a part of their new electric lineup. The first of the 20 new electric vehicles to be revealed by General Motors was Cadillac’s Lyriq, back in August. The vehicle, slotted to enter production in late 2022, is a strong statement for how the company aims to position its EVs. A minimalist interior with large screens is awfully reminiscent of a Tesla, though the inclusion of some refined instruments contributes to an overall greater sense of luxury.

The Lyriq will aim for a range of over 300 miles with two configurations that alter the performance of the vehicle. With a starting price under $60,000, the Cadillac Lyriq is clearly a luxury vehicle and may be able to attract buyers in this segment that are more conservative in their vehicle purchases, utilizing the lure and history of the Cadillac brand. Aiming to transition the Cadillac brand to fully electric by 2030, the Lyriq is a strong first step towards this goal.

Source: Cadillac

The second, and only other vehicle to be unveiled by General Motors thus far, isGMC’s Hummer. Unveiled in late October, the Hummer EV is a much louder statement than the Lyriq. Where the Lyriq whispers elegance, the Hummer is an in-your-face beast that is impossible to ignore. The Hummer brand has never been known for its subtly or fuel economy, so electrifying the vehicle shows the versatility that General Motors has for its upcoming electric lineup. An incredibly powerful machine, the Hummer EV boasts an expected 1,000 horsepower, over 1,000 lb-ft of torque, and a 0-60 time of just 3 seconds at its top trim.

Unfortunately, this top trim will come at a pretty penny, setting the buyer back a minimum of $100,000. The starting price of the vehicle is $80,000, making the base model fairly expensive in itself. The truck is quite technologically impressive itself and, when looking at old Hummer models, isn’t really overpriced at all. This isn’t to say that the market for this vehicle will be massive, in fact, it’s safe to say that the opposite will prove true, but this niche appeal will serve as a strong advertisement for General Motors’ electric capabilities.

There is a vision of the future that is inherently ingrained in the presentation of an electric vehicle. To sell this vision of the future, many automakers are following Tesla’s minimalist design cues, featuring large touchscreens, and General Motors is no exception. While not as minimalist as Tesla’s vehicles, which I see as a positive, the interior of General Motors’ upcoming Hummer EV and Lyriq do not fail to conjure an air of futurism. That being said, there is more than just interior design that brings about this feeling.

Available options for a heads up display are a good place to start, but General Motors’ Super Cruise serves to truly distinguish the vehicles. Ranked far above Tesla’s Autopilot by Consumer Reports, General Motors’ Super Cruise is an outstanding halo technology that helps promote its brand while also offering high utility to customers. With strong vehicle offerings to come from the brand, born from powerful investment and highly capable engineers, General Motors is positioned for success in a rapidly growing market.

Time is on Their Side

General Motors sells vehicles all across the world, but two markets account for 84% of the company’s sales - North America and China (2019 sales). While China’s government plans to lower dependency on the ICE, 2035 will only see the outlaw of fully ICEVs, as hybrids are allowed to still account for 50% of sales. This is as aggressive as the country seems to be willing to get. Keep in mind, this still provides well over ten years for the company to transition and would allow them to continue producing hybrid models.

In North America, the situation looks even better for the company. The United States has not created any plans to phase out the ICE and has no indication of doing so soon. While a new Biden administration will likely be more favorable towards an EV mandate at some point, the conservative Republican party has strengthened their grasp on the House of Representatives. As a result, it is unlikely that the country will see any attempts to change this in the near future.

Source: GM China

General Motors’ smallest market also happens to be in Europe, where sales make up a measly .05% of sales. This is, again, good news for the company as it's really the only region, besides China, to lay out clear and aggressive plans to eliminate the sale of ICEVs. The rest of the world outside of Europe is focusing mostly on developing their own countries and, while pollution is a concern, banning the sale of the significantly cheaper ICEVs, even as EVs have a lower total cost of ownership, is not a priority for them.

Because of this, even as General Motors is making a strong push towards electrification, the company still has time before its hand is truly forced in the creation of a compelling EV. Even so, the company’s successful EV launch will help promote its brand as an eco-friendly company and allow consumers to familiarize themselves with General Motors as a leader in EV production when the time to switch is upon them.

Investing in Charging

Charging infrastructure, or a lack thereof, is a leading reason that EV adoption in the United States is still so weak relative to other countries. When Tesla was first starting out, they decided to address this issue by creating their own charging network as no one else seemed willing to spend the money on such an uncertain bet. However, now with a variety of other companies building out charging stations across the country, General Motors has the ability to assist in the buildout of a nationwide network, without burdening the full costs of the entire network.

Partnering with EVgo, ChargePoint, and Greenlots, General Motors aims to create over 31,000 charging ports across the United States. Beyond assisting in the buildout of these stations, the partnerships will allow General Motors to create a more seamless experience for customers by integrating the chargers under one network, rivaling the user experience of Tesla’s Superchargers.

Source: EVgo

Speaking of the Superchargers, Tesla’s network had just under 20,000 ports at the end of the third quarter. However, this is a worldwide figure, meaning that probably just around half of these are in the United States. This means that Tesla’s Supercharger network may no longer be as great of an advantage for the company as competitors help finance other networks. Volkswagen's Electricity America, a company born from their dieselgate scandal, is also making efforts to improve EV charging for consumers. With the buildout of various new EV charging stations, General Motors has one less thing to worry about with its foray into EVs.

Nikola Deal

Recent news surrounding Nikola (NKLA) has been quite negative as many accused the company of severe fraud and the former CEO was ousted with sexual assault allegations. After announcing their deal with General Motors, the proprietary battery tech that Nikola had supposedly been working on was revealed to be nothing but more empty promises as they would be relying on General Motors' battery packs through the foreseeable future. However, even after all of this, General Motors has stood by their deal with the startup and negotiations continue. Why? The short answer is that General Motors has nothing to lose.

In the deal, General Motors would be provided with an 11% stake in Nikola Motors, while all they had to do was manufacture Nikola’s electric pickup truck and supply the company with fuel cells. General Motors wouldn’t be doing this for free either, Nikola would pay General Motors for all of these services, in full, as the struggling company needed help to get off the ground. Coming to General Motors made quite a bit of sense as the company obviously has quite a bit of manufacturing experience and agreeing to make General Motors their exclusive fuel cell and battery supplier likely further incentivized General Motors to agree.

This supply contract was valued at over $2 billion by General Motors. So, if Nikola ultimately fails, General Motors will lose nothing that it had before this deal was created. However, if Nikola succeeds and is able to carry out this deal with General Motors, the company has a lucrative customer for themselves with a significant stake in the company. While a bit of a shady deal at the moment, it is not anything that General Motors investors should be too concerned about.

Investor Takeaway

General Motors has seen some moderate success this year, closing in on 20% growth since the start of this tumultuous year. However, the company has some enticing growth prospects with the arrival of their EVs. For starters, Europe, a market that has seen General Motors fall out of favor, could see increased demand for the company’s EV offerings. The more aggressive electrification goals set by many European governments would favor the introduction of more EVs and as General Motors ramps its EV production in the coming years, it could become a major supplier. With just over three and a half thousand sales in the continent last year, General Motors certainly has room to grow in the overseas market, and electrification may just be the key.

Moving past just Europe, General Motors will likely capture a large section of the growing EV market. By launching such an aggressive plan for their electrification, General Motors will be among the first of the legacy automakers to begin churning out large quantities of EVs. This will allow the company to further develop its technology, while establishing its brand as a leader and building a strong customer base. As the Ultium Drive platform continues to look promising, General Motors will begin to unveil new, compelling, EVs more frequently as 2023 approaches. The release of each new EV will likely benefit the company’s value as they demonstrate the firm understanding that General Motors holds in regards to the manufacturing of EVs and generate excitement in the car community.

Even beyond selling their own EVs, General Motors is looking to sell its Ultium battery technology, as well as Hydrotech fuel-cells, to customers in need. In an announcement earlier this year, General Motors unveiled that Honda (HMC) would be the first of potential customers down the line to utilize the Ultium battery in their own vehicles. The two vehicles that Honda will produce utilizing these cells will be developed completely independently of General Motors and receive no other affiliation with the company.

Deals such as this are an ever-expanding possibility, as General Motors’ initiative to develop its own battery line, alongside LG Chem, has allowed them to become suppliers in a market that is in desperate need. The sale of their battery to a number of other manufacturers down the line will further boost the revenue generated from the world’s push towards EVs and promote General Motors even further ahead of its rivals. The importance of the Ultium batteries, and the ability for them to be sold to other manufacturers, cannot be understated as it could represent an incredibly meaningful portion of the company’s revenue for the future.

The growth prospect for General Motors at this stage is hard to ignore and, for such an established brand, it is uncommon to see such potential. This is a rare opportunity where a company, backed by solid foundations and capital, is experiencing a time of rather expeditious growth and I would advise initiating a long position in the company. The coming decade has the potential to see immense change within General Motors as the company grows to meet the demand for an electric future and I firmly believe that investors will be rewarded.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.