All amounts are in Canadian dollars unless indicated otherwise.

When we last covered Whitecap Resources (OTCPK:SPGYF), we had a decidedly bullish take on the company. Specifically we noted,

At the current 2021 strip prices, Whitecap could pay the dividend, maintain production and continue to decrease debt. That is a claim few can make at $44 USD WTI. Whitecap remains one of the better names in the space and also has no exposure to refining which we think will remain under stress for 2020. Finally, we are bullish on natural gas prices and Whitecap will get some tailwind there as well. We remain bullish and continue to reinvest our dividends.

Source: Whitecap: Doing All The Right Things

A lot has changed since then. We examine the recent developments alongside Whitecap's results and tell you where our bullish thesis stands.

Key Macro Developments

Both Pfizer Inc. (PFE) and Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) recently announced promising results for their vaccines. While the developments are wonderful for the world, we think deployment will take some time and oil demand recovery will also lag. PFE's vaccine is also highly temperature-constrained and deploying that in the third world with their cold chains will be a challenge. On the political side, key additional Iranian oil barrels might hit the market in 2021 as sanctions are likely to reverse. All of this gets us to have a constructive outlook on oil, but we believe price recovery will be a late 2021 story.

Q3-2020

Whitecap's cash flow powers were on full display in Q3-2020. The company generated funds flow of $119.3 million and spent only $14.1 million on capex and $17.5 million on dividends.

Source: Whitecap

This created an "all-in" ratio of 26%. The company focused the excess cash flow in the right direction.

Whitecap's balance sheet remains in excellent shape as we reduced net debt by $87.5 million to $1.15 billion in the third quarter on total credit capacity of $1.77 billion. Our debt ratios are well below the financial covenants in our credit facilities and we maintain ample liquidity to manage through the current volatility and uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: Whitecap

Whitecap's production continued to decline though as the ultra-low capex began take a toll.

Source: Whitecap

This was still better than their guidance and Whitecap raised the production estimates for 2020. The other key notable aspect was that this quarter was one where Whitecap had to run just on the spot crude prices. What we mean by that is the hedging gains were rather minimal. These came in at $1.65 per barrel of oil equivalent or BOE. This is in stark contrast to Q2-2020 where hedges added $7.82 per BOE. Whitecap will need to move up the capex in the coming quarters to halt production declines but that timeline is up in the air.

Acquisition

On August 31, 2020 Whitecap announced a combination with NAL Resources Limited and a privately-held, wholly-owned, subsidiary of Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC). The combination is an all-equity transaction and decreases Whitecap's leverage ratios further. NAL's production and acreage overlap more than 80% with Whitecap's and the case for synergies and operating cost savings is obvious. The shares issued to MFC will cause it to own 12.5% of the combined company.

Source: Whitecap

The $155 million is a modest cost in relation to the PV-10 values.

Source: Whitecap

But Whitecap did pay in its extremely undervalued shares, so that nullifies the advantage of buying this on the cheap. As we went through the data, we did notice that this is a Natural Gas heavy acquisition.

Source: Whitecap

Whitecap, like Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ), is picking up these assets in a countercyclical manner. While the acquisition metrics were modestly positive, what caught our eye was the production outlook.

Source: Whitecap

Whitecap's production is expected to fall by about 14% in 2021 and NAL's drops even more sharply. Whitecap is cutting capex again, both on its own and on NAL's production. The company expects 2021 capex to be near $270 million. To put that in perspective, Whitecap spent $404 million in 2019 on just its own lands. So when you put the combined company into perspective, this capex budget appears to be bare-boned. Now based on $45 USD/barrel, Whitecap expects to have close to $200 million in free cash flow before dividends. This is sufficient to fund the dividends and have $120 million leftover.

Conclusion

Whitecap's Q3-2020 performance was spectacular but the production declines forecasted for 2021 are a bit higher than what we would expect. In a way, this is one company that is doing exactly what we have been suggesting to all the energy companies, i.e. "Stop drilling your way to your death." With most energy companies management gets incentive pay tied to production. That constantly creates excess supply and CEOs and CFOs never seem to care about that. They keep happily singing "We are a growth-oriented company" all the way into Chapter 11.

Whitecap is going a different way and we are generally seeing this from all Canadian producers. Production is not working as an end by itself. Whitecap is demanding that prices be there if the world wants its production. That is a sound play. But, we are still surprised at the extent of the decline here. It is possible that Whitecap is planning to blow these production estimates out of the water and it has historically come in under budget on capex as well. We are still bullish on the company but we want to see how Whitecap navigates 2021.

If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up and click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles. If you did not like this article, please read it again, change your mind and then click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles.

Are you looking for Real Yields which reduce portfolio volatility and outperform in bear markets? Conservative Income Portfolio targets the best value stocks with the highest margins of safety. The volatility of these investments is further lowered using the best priced options. Our Cash Secured Put and Covered Call Portfolios are designed to reduce volatility while generating 7-9% yields. We focus on being the house and take the opposite side of the gambler. Learn more about our method & why it might be right for your portfolio. We are offering the next 20 subscribers a 20% discount to try our method risk-free!



Disclosure: I am/we are long SPGYF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.