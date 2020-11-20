Second-lien notes appear to offer better value than its stock.

Thus, it may be able to produce more in 2021 with a minimal capex budget if the weather cooperates.

W&T Offshore (WTI) may be able to generate a substantial amount of positive cash flow in 2021 if it goes with a limited capex budget. This would allow it to pay off its credit facility debt by the end of 2021.

W&T would still have a large amount of second-lien debt remaining in that scenario, and dealing with that November 2023 debt maturity is its main challenge. WTI's stock has solid upside if it can deal with its second-lien debt, but its second-lien notes appear to offer a better risk/reward proposition.

Gulf Of Mexico Production

W&T Offshore is a Gulf of Mexico oil and gas producer that gets around 60% of its production from federal waters and 40% of its production from state waters. Most of its production and reserves are located in the continental shelf of the Gulf of Mexico.

Source: W&T Offshore

Gulf of Mexico production can be significantly affected by storms, and 2020 was a particularly nasty year for GOM producers. W&T noted that the southern United States was experiencing the most active storm season since 2005.

In addition to there being a high quantity of storms, Hurricane Laura had a quite large individual effect. Hurricane Laura shut in more GOM oil production than any storm since 2008.

Source: EIA

W&T noted that production was affected by eight different storms during 2020.

2021 Outlook

W&T may end up averaging around 43,000 BOEPD in production (36% oil, 48% liquids) during 2021 if it continues to go with a quite limited capex budget. It indicated that it would be comfortable with getting back to moderate growth mode with around $50 oil, but oil price expectations for 2021 are still a decent amount below that.

The 43,000 BOEPD production estimate for 2021 is actually above W&T's expected 2020 average production, but its 2020 numbers were adversely affected by temporary shut-ins due to Q2 2020's low oil prices and a high number of storms. With low-to-mid $40s WTI oil and a more normal storm season, W&T may see its average production during 2021 end up higher than 2020 despite the impact of natural declines.

At that production level and current strip prices (including $43 West Texas Intermediate oil), W&T may be able to generate $412 million in revenue after hedges.

Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf (Realized) $ Million Oil (Barrels) 5,650,200 $44.00 $249 NGLs (Barrels) 1,883,400 $14.00 $26 Natural Gas [MCF] 48,968,400 $2.70 $132 Other Revenue $8 Hedge Value -$3 Total Revenue $412

With a very modest capex budget, W&T may end up with around $312 million in cash expenditures in 2021. This includes continued significant savings from G&A and lease operating expense reductions, with total lease operating expense ending up over 20% below its initial 2020 guidance.

$ Million Lease Operating Expense $160 Gathering, Transportation & Production Taxes $22 Cash G&A $45 Cash Interest $55 Capital Expenditures $15 Asset Retirement Obligations $15 Total Expenses $312

This would result in a scenario where W&T ends up with $100 million in positive cash flow during 2021.

Debt Outlook

The positive cash flow in 2021 would allow W&T to pay off its credit facility debt. It had $80 million in credit facility debt at the end of Q3 2020, although this may increase slightly in Q4 2020 due to the significant production reductions from weather-related shut-ins and its $27 million November second-lien interest payment.

Even with no credit facility debt, W&T would have $552 million in remaining 9.75% second-lien notes due November 2023. This is equal to 2.9x its projected unhedged EBITDAX in 2021 using $43 West Texas Intermediate oil.

W&T mentioned in Q1 2020 that it doesn't have the first-lien capability to buy back more second-lien debt.

Valuation

W&T traded at a valuation of around 5.5x to 6.0x forward EBITDAX earlier in 2020, before the pandemic-induced oil price crash. A lower multiple of 5.0x 2021 EBITDAX (reflecting W&T's declining production) would value its shares at approximately $2.60 each. Thus, there may still be a fair amount of upside for its shares.

There is also considerable risk with W&T's shares though due to its large amount of second-lien debt which will need to be dealt with in three years.

W&T's second-lien bonds are currently trading at 63 cents on the dollar, indicating a fair amount of concern that they will be repaid. The second-lien bonds appear to be a better value than W&T's stock. If the second-lien bonds are repaid, the total return over the next three years would be over 100% including interest payments. This is significantly higher than the roughly 50% estimated upside for W&T's stock in a low-to-mid $40s WTI oil scenario.

Conclusion

W&T's results were depressed in 2020 by a combination of low oil and natural gas prices and an exceptional amount of Gulf of Mexico storms. If GOM weather in 2021 is more typical, W&T could see higher average production despite minimal capex and natural declines.

At current strip prices, W&T's shares appear to have a decent amount of upside, but its second-lien debt maturity in 2023 remains a major issue. W&T's second-lien bonds appear to be a better value than its stock, potentially offering over 100% upside with the downside protection of ending up with nearly all of W&T's equity if it ends up restructuring due to the second-lien note maturity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.