You may not know this, but the name "Palantir" (NYSE:PLTR) is taken from J.R.R. Tolkien's Lord of the Rings books and lore. More precisely, it originally appeared in 1954 with the publication of The Fellowship of the Ring.

The Palantíri (singular palantír), also known as Seeing-stones, the Seven Stones, or the Seven Seeing-stones, were spherical stone objects used for the purpose of communication in Middle-earth.



(Source: LOTR Fandom)

Magical stones with magical powers, letting you see things and perhaps understand things that would be otherwise hidden away.

Ironically, the stones show users visions, but ultimately they are deceived, often with many ill effects. Tom Shippey has done the analysis for us.

(Source: Wikipedia and Tom Shippey)

The point of this etymology is to set the stage for understanding PLTR going forward. How we think about something - how we classify it - can have profound implications. In the world of investing, perceptions drive behaviors, and behaviors drive prices. Semantics matter, and language shapes the story.

First, let's dive head first into the facts.

Price Explosion

Here's a quick view of what's happened since PLTR's direct listing.

In less than two months, the stock has gone from a low of just under $9 to a high of over $19. As I write this today, it's near its peak, with a market cap of over $30 billion on the news of a new U.S. Army contract. While the financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, this simply adds fuel to the fire. Since early November, PLTR has been on a rampage.

I'm now going to pivot into how PLTR sees itself. This is important because there's a narrative being built. This narrative could have a multi-billion-dollar impact on the valuation of PLTR in the near and distant future.

Palantir Is Not a Data Company

This is literally what PLTR said just days ago; from the horse's mouth. Here's the big picture:

Common misconceptions recur, particularly around the assumption that Palantir can use or transfer client data for its own purposes, or can join data from different clients together to sell on.



(Medium: Palantir's Blog)

The company doesn't broker data. It doesn't aggregate data. Unlike Facebook (FB) and Google (GOOGL), for example:

We do not collect, store, or sell personal data. We don’t use personal data to train proprietary AI or machine learning models to share or resell to other customers. We never facilitate the movement of data between clients, except where those specific clients have entered into an agreement with each other.



(Medium: Palantir's Blog)

The business model is not designed to monetize - or privately exploit - the personal data of end-users or customers. It's not a social media company, where eyeballs are the product, or where you are the product.

I clarify this because it means we definitely do not want to look at companies like FB or GOOGL regarding current or future valuation. This knowledge helps investors avoid apples-to-oranges comparisons.

So, if PLTR is not a "Big Data" company, then what is it? Point blank, it is a software company. Here's the public narrative:

We build digital infrastructure for data-driven operations and decision making. Our products serve as the connective tissue between an organisation’s data, its analytics capabilities, and operational execution. Palantir’s platforms tie these together by bringing the right data to the people who need it, allowing them to take data-driven decisions, conduct sophisticated analytics, and refine operations through feedback. We license this software to organisations, who receive secure and unique instances of our platforms in which to conduct their own work on their own data.



(Medium: Palantir's Blog)

These organizations:

Control their own data

Define how that data can be used

Enable and restrict PLTR access

PLTR is not playing the normal Big Data game. And importantly, the company can't really even get into the data game with how it is organized, because quite literally, if the company tried to profit from reuse or transfer, it would be illegal.

Let's pause for a minute. In many ways, I've already given away the game PLTR is playing here. It's simultaneously defensive and offensive.

On the one hand, this helps calm the privacy hawks, including those in power in government. It feels like the high road. On the other hand, it's a stand against the "corruption" in privacy at the hands of FB, GOOGL and others. PLTR is setting up a position of necessary integrity, which plays strongly to its customer base. In short, this is good marketing.

Just a minute ago, I revealed something else important. PLTR sees itself as a software company. I'm saying that again to stress the point. The reason it's so important is that software companies can get fantastic valuations versus other types of companies. More on that shortly.

Palantir Is Not a Services Company

This isn't a trivial point. Instead, like the "data company" view, the optics on what PLTR does will continue to have a huge impact. The NY Mag Intelligencer totally nails the point:

How much Palantir is worth depends in large part on what kind of company you think it is. Palantir markets itself as “software as a service” - a business category that includes products like Microsoft Office 365. But Microsoft is not embedding software engineers in Afghanistan to help soldiers with Excel. If, on the other hand, Palantir is more like a traditional government IT contractor, which provides people as a service, it would be valued at about one times revenue - a number that would place its current worth at less than $1 billion.

That article was written before PLTR's direct listing, so we know that the market doesn't value it as a service business. Yes, it provides plenty of hands-on code and engineering, and plenty of on-site service. However, it's not a traditional information technology service provider where it's all about dollars-for-hours consulting time. Put another way, PLTR is not a services company.

Again, the narrative for PLTR is important - especially shareholders - because the multiple you get is based on how the business is perceived. Perception matters as much as performance in many cases, especially early in public life.

Palantir Is Not Easy to Value

So far, I've shown that PLTR is not a data company and it's not a services company. If we believe the company narrative, then we should assume it's a software company. And following the news and reporting, it's likely that more and more investors see PLTR specially as being most like a SaaS company. Even if this isn't exactly true, it's a good baseline right now.

That said, let's take a look at what this could mean for PLTR stock price right now and going forward. Not surprisingly, it's kind of a mess out there, but it's still worth investigating.

I like to keep things simple. I'm also not looking for perfection. Therefore, I just want to see how PLTR compares to a few competitors at a high level, using Yahoo Finance data:

Splunk (SPLK) P/S is 13

Alteryx (AYX) P/S is 16

Salesforce (CRM) P/S is 12

Snowflake (SNOW) P/S 125

Quite frankly, it's hard to find true competitors. Each of these companies plays with different customer sets, and they fill different spaces. The biggest competitors, really, are the U.S. government itself and in-house software engineering teams at various companies.

PLTR is unique also in its forward deployed engineering approach, whereby the company builds and configures alongside its customers. So, these comparisons aren't as strong as I'd like.

In any event, PLTR's P/S is about 25 right now. So, compared to SPLK, AYX and CRM (which is included due to Tableau Software), it's clear the PLTR is overvalued a bit. However, compared to SNOW, it has significant room to run.

Here's how it looks on YCharts, which reasonably matches Yahoo's data.

Data by YCharts

Here's where things get really interesting. I think that most investors - especially those who are watching the SaaS, AI and analytics space - are interested in SNOW as a competitor. Although I don't think they are 1-to-1 competitors, it still has utility. Here's how Forbes explains it:

Snowflake’s software enables organizations to manage and analyze large quantities and diverse types of data across public clouds such as Amazon’s AWS in a single, easy to use platform. Palantir offers big data and analytics solutions primarily used by governments and intelligence agencies, although it has been expanding its presence in the commercial space.

Put simply, I see SNOW as a more of a data aggregator, whereas PLTR is more a high-tech, AI-driven dashboard platform. Of course, both allow for analysis at very deep levels.

I'll also point out this from Forbes:

Let’s compare Snowflake with other high growth SaaS and database players. Datadog (DDOG) trades at 76x trailing revenues and posted 83% revenue growth in 2020. Okta (OKTA) trades at 25x trailing revenues and posted 46% growth over its most recent fiscal year. MongoDB (MDB) trades at 22x and posted 58% growth.

These are P/S numbers, and they are "nosebleed" high, as you can see. In any case, when we now compare these high-growth SaaS players to PLTR, we have yet another story.

With PLTR's expected growth to be greater than 30% I think we've still got room for the price to run a bit higher, and still be comparable to "competitors" or a least somewhat similar SaaS tech companies.

On P/S valuation alone, I think PLTR could run over $22 or even up to $25 in 2020, and still not be outrageous, comparatively speaking. However, given expected growth rates, pushing beyond $25 and upwards of $30 really begins to feel like speculation and overvaluation in the short run.

I continue to expect significant volatility against the relentless price appreciation background. It's entirely possible that in the short run, investors could see prices back down to $15, $12, $10, and perhaps even below. I don't expect that, but of course, it's possible.

Based on P/S - combined with a dash of momentum and visibility due to Q3 2020 earnings - it's likely there's a floor now around $11-12. I'll continue to hold PLTR common stock and use PLTR LEAPS to control my positioning.

In summary, I feel there's a wide range of possibility ($10 up to $30) in 2020 as the market gets educated and as PLTR continues to press forward.