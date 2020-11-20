Earnings of Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS) continued to improve in the third quarter on the back of lower provision expense and greater mortgage banking revenues. Earnings will likely continue to increase next year because of the initiatives that the management is undertaking, which include the consolidation of the branch network and corporate space. Moreover, the provision expense will likely continue to trend downwards because of the recent decline in credit risk and sufficient allowances for credit losses. Overall, I’m expecting WBS to report earnings of $2.49 per share in 2020 and $3.34 per share in 2021. The June 2021 target price suggests a high upside from the current market price; hence, I’m adopting a bullish rating on WBS.

Initiatives Likely to Drive Cost Savings and Earnings Growth

The management announced several initiatives in the third quarter’s investor presentation that aim to boost revenues and cut costs. I’m not optimistic about the revenue initiatives successfully bearing fruit next year because of the pandemic and the resultant slowdown in the national economy. The CEO of BioNTech, one of the frontrunners for the development of a COVID-19 vaccine, said that life could return to normal by the winter of 2021 if enough people take the vaccine, according to news reports. Therefore, I’m expecting economic activity to be lackluster for much of next year, which will continue to hurt revenues.

However, I’m optimistic about WBS successfully reducing its expenses through its cost-cutting initiatives. As mentioned in the third quarter’s conference call, the management hopes to cut costs by consolidating the retail branch network and the corporate space and automating its manual processes. Through these initiatives, the management expects to reduce non-interest expenses by between 8% to 10% by the fourth quarter of 2021. Further, the management expects additional expense savings in 2022, as mentioned in the conference call.

In my opinion, network consolidation will not hurt deposits or asset growth because the pandemic has pushed customers towards greater technology adoption. According to a Forbes interview, a survey by Prosper Insights and Analytics shows that 30% of U.S. consumers were interacting with their financial institutions via physical location by September 2020, which is a significant improvement from 46% in February 2020, and 50% in September 2018. Further, The COO of Early Warning, the operator of a major peer-to-peer payment service, Zelle, said in an interview with Time that Boomers were the fastest-growing demographic.

Considering the factors mentioned above, I’m expecting non-interest expenses to decline by 1.2% year-over-year in 2021.

PPP Forgiveness and the Pandemic to Keep Loan Growth Low

As mentioned in the conference call, WBS had a robust pipeline for commercial loans and mortgages at the end of the last quarter, which will boost loan origination. However, the overall loan balance will likely decline in the fourth quarter of 2020 and the first quarter of 2021 because of the early forgiveness of some Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans. As mentioned in the third quarter’s earnings release, WBS had $1.4 billion worth of PPP loans. Additionally, I’m expecting the slowdown in economic activity due to the pandemic to hurt loan growth. Overall, I’m expecting loans to increase by 2% in 2021, which is much below the historical trend, as shown below.

Credit Risk at a Comfortable Level

WBS’s credit risk has substantially declined as loans requiring deferrals made up just 3% of total commercial loans at the end of September, down from 8% at the end of June 2020, according to details given in the presentation. Out of all the loan segments, I’m only concerned about the travel, leisure, and lodging loans that altogether made up just 2% of total loans at the end of September.

I’m expecting the provision expense for loan losses to remain low in the quarters ahead because the allowances for credit losses at the end of September already incorporated quite a stressed economic outlook. As mentioned in the presentation, the management assumed average unemployment of 8.8% for 2021, which is quite conservative considering the unemployment was reported at 6.9% for October 2020. The following table from the presentation shows the management’s assumptions to determine the allowances for loan losses.

Expecting Earnings of $3.34 per Share in 2021

The decline in non-interest expenses and provision expense will likely lead to earnings growth next year. Moreover, low loan growth will support earnings. Overall, I’m expecting WBS to report earnings of $3.34 per share in 2021. For the fourth quarter of 2020, I’m expecting WBS to report earnings of $0.78 per share, which will take full-year earnings to around $2.49 per share. The following table shows my estimates for income statement items.

Next Year’s Target Price Suggests a High Upside

In my previous report on WBS, I used the historical average P/B ratio for the first half of 2020 only to value the stock. With an end to the pandemic within sight, I believe that it’s appropriate to return to a longer time frame for the P/B average. Therefore, I’m now using the average P/B from January 2013 to September 2020, as shown in the chart below.

Data by YCharts

WBS traded at an average P/B ratio of 1.44 from January 2013 to September 2020. Multiplying this P/B ratio with the forecast book value per share of 35.4 gives a target price of $51.0 for the mid of next year. This price target implies a 31% upside from the November 19 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/B ratio.

Apart from the upside, WBS is also offering a dividend yield of 4.1%, assuming the company maintains its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.4 per share. There is little threat of a dividend cut because the earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 48% for 2021, which is easily sustainable.

Considering the high price upside and the decent dividend yield, I’m adopting a bullish rating on WBS. The company appears to be well on track for earnings growth mainly due to its initiatives.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.