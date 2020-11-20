The largest three 13F positions are Lowe's Companies, Restaurant Brands, and Chipotle Mexican Grill. They together account for ~56% of the portfolio.

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Pershing Square’s 13F portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Ackman’s regulatory 13F Form filed on 10/23/2020 and their Q3 2020 Investor Call today. Please visit our Tracking Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Holdings article for an idea on how his holdings have progressed over the years and our previous update for the fund’s moves during Q2 2020.

Ackman’s 13F portfolio value increased ~14% from $7.75B to $8.82B this quarter. The number of positions remained steady at 7. The portfolio remains heavily concentrated with a few huge bets. The top three positions account for ~56% of the total portfolio value: Lowe's Companies (LOW), Restaurant Brands (QSR), and Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG).

In addition to partner stakes, the fund also invests the capital from Pershing Square Holdings (OTCPK:PSHZF), a public entity that debuted in Euronext Amsterdam in October 2014. This was set up primarily to increase the amount of capital invested that is permanent. Pershing Square Holdings had underperformed the S&P 500 since their EOY 2012 inception. This changed last year as they had an outstanding 58.1% return compared to 31.5% for the S&P 500 index. That was followed with a ~57% return YTD compared to ~11% for the S&P 500 index. Their original flagship fund’s (2004 inception) track record is excellent with annualized returns of ~16.5% compared to ~9.5% for the S&P 500 index.

Note 1: As a closed-end fund, Pershing Square Holdings has always traded at a discount to NAV. That discount has widened over the last few months to ~30% with the stock price at ~$29.90 compared to NAV of ~$42. Their semi-annual letter had a note regarding this discount: while many internal measures including buybacks were taken, another factor in the horizon that could narrow the discount is the possible inclusion in FTSE 100 index.

Note 2: in July, Pershing Square sponsored the largest SPAC IPO to date, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings (PSTH). The offering had several retail-investor-friendly attributes that made it stand out from the rest of the 100+ SPACs that came to market this year. They expect a deal to be announced in the coming months.

Note 3: It was disclosed in late March that liquidating market hedges set up using credit default swaps had netted them ~$2.6B. This was compared to ~$27M in premiums paid. The same trade sized at ~30% of the previous bet was put on earlier this month. The reasoning for putting on this new equity hedge is different: they expect the next two months to be very tough but are bullish on next year.

To learn more about Bill Ackman, check-out the book “Confidence Game: How Hedge Fund Manager Bill Ackman Called Wall Street's Bluff”.

Stake Increases:

None.

Stake Decreases:

Lowe's Companies: LOW is currently the largest position at ~23% of the portfolio. It was established in Q2 2018 at prices between $81 and $101 and increased by ~9% next quarter at prices between $95 and $117. There was also a ~40% stake increase in Q1 2020 at ~$84 per share. The stock currently trades at ~$150. Last two quarters have seen only minor adjustments.

Note: Pershing Square's cost basis on LOW is ~$85 per share. In the investor call today, Ackman said they thought LOW was undervalued at ~$175 last month and is especially cheap after the drop following earnings. They are well on their way to narrow the productivity gap with Home Depot.

Agilent Technologies (A): Agilent was a small ~4% of the portfolio stake established in Q3 2019 at prices between $66 and $78. Next quarter saw a large stake built at prices between $63 and $90. The stock currently trades at ~$109 and the stake is at ~14% of the portfolio. This quarter saw a ~3% trimming.

Note: The analytical measurements business has an attractive razor-razorblade business model. The buy thesis is based on margin expansion and leverage opportunity.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT): The large ~13% portfolio stake was established in October 2018. It was purchased at prices between $64 and $78 and the stock currently trades at ~$103. Q1 2020 saw a ~30% stake increase at a cost basis of ~$70. There was a ~3% trimming this quarter.

Note 1: Their overall cost basis is ~$72 per share.

Note 2: In Q4 2018, Hilton Worldwide Holdings came back into the portfolio after a gap of eighteen months. The previous position was purchased in Q3 2016 and disposed a year later. Pershing Square has said that the new position was acquired at a better valuation compared to their previous purchase. Also, the business structure has transformed into a capital-light model because of the spinoff in early 2017 of Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) and Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV).

Kept Steady:

Restaurant Brands International: The QSR stake is currently at ~16% of the portfolio. Pershing Square’s original cost basis was ~$16. Q3 2017 saw a ~32% selling at prices between $59 and $66. That was followed with a ~22% reduction in H1 2018 at prices between $53 and $64. The four quarters through Q3 2019 had also seen a ~28% selling at prices between $52 and $79. In June, they increased the position by roughly two-thirds through forward contracts: $397.50M aggregate purchase price for a $44.20 per share cost basis. The stock currently trades at $59.51.

Chipotle Mexican Grill: CMG is a large top-three position at ~16% of the portfolio. The stake was established in Q3 2016 at a cost basis of ~$405 per share. The position was sold down by ~30% in Q3 2018 in the high-400s price-range and that was followed with a ~17% trimming over the next four quarters. The stock currently trades at ~$1310. Q1 2020 also saw a one-third selling at ~$860 per share.

Starbucks Corp. (SBUX): The ~10% of the 13F portfolio SBUX stake was established in October 2018 at a cost basis of ~$51 per share compared to the current price of $97.76. Q4 2019 saw a ~40% selling at ~$86 while next quarter there was a ~85% stake increase at a cost basis of ~$60 per share.

Howard Hughes Corp. (HHC): HHC is a ~7% of the 13F portfolio position established in 2010 as a result of their spin-off from GGP Inc. Recent activity follows: Q3 2018 saw a ~3% trimming and that was followed with a ~40% reduction next quarter at prices between $90 and $124. There was a ~85% stake increase in Q4 2019 at a cost basis of ~$115 per share because of conversion of total-return-swaps they owned. Q1 2020 saw the addition of ~10M shares at ~$50 per share through a private placement. The stock is currently at $71.94. There was a ~11% trimming last quarter.

Note: In May, their beneficial ownership went up from ~20% to ~33% of the business due to the sale of put options with strikes between $75 and $92 and expiry between January and August 2021. For investors attempting to follow, HHC is a good option to consider for further research.

Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) are other long positions in the partnership - the holdings were disclosed in 13D filings on November 15, 2013 - as they are not 13F securities, they are not listed in the 13F report. Ackman held just under 10% of the outstanding shares of both these businesses - 115.57M shares of FNMA at a cost basis of $2.29 and 63.5M shares of FMCC at a cost basis of $2.14. The combined investment outlay was ~$400M. FNMA & FMCC currently trade at ~$1.80 per share. In March 2018, Pershing Square said their Fannie/Freddie pfds now amount to 21% of the total investment in the two GSEs. They said it is a hedge in case the resolution favors pfds more than the common. Pershing Square’s investor call today reaffirmed what they said in their semi-annual report earlier this year: although the share price has not budged, they believe Fannie/Freddie are firmly on a path to exit conservatorship.

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Pershing Square’s 13F stock holdings in Q3 2020:

Disclosure: I am/we are long FNMA, FMCC, PK, PSTH, PSTHWS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long Fannie/Freddie pfds.