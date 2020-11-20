We look at the BEMPEG/NIVO data in this article.

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) just held an Investor & Analyst Call at the SITC, or Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer 2020 Annual Meeting, where it reported updates from three clinical programs. These are:

Progression-free Survival and Biomarker Correlates of Response With BEMPEG Plus NIVO in Previously Untreated Patients With Metastatic Melanoma: Results From The PIVOT-02 Study REVEAL: Phase 1 Dose-Escalation Study of NKTR-262, a Novel TLR7/8 Agonist, Plus Bempegaldesleukin: Local Innate Immune Activation and Systemic Adaptive Immune Expansion for Treating Solid Tumors First-in-human Phase I Study of NKTR-255 in Patients With Relapsed/Refractory Hematologic Malignancies

Nektar is a leader in polymer chemistry and related drug design. It has a huge pipeline of self-owned and pipeline candidates. Below is an exhaustive dataset on the pipeline which will help you locate and position the SITC updates.

Candidate Indication Stage Partner Primary completion date Bempegaldesleukin (NKTR-214) in combination with OPDIVO (nivolumab) Metastatic Melanoma Phase 3 Bristol Myers Squibb 4/25/2022 Renal Cell Carcinoma Phase 3 12/31/2021 Muscle-invasive Bladder Cancer Phase 3 8/28/2023 Adjuvant Melanoma Phase 3 7/31/2027 Initial data in 2024 Urothelial Cancer (planned registrational study) Phase 2 3/31/2021 Bempegaldesleukin (NKTR-214) in combination with OPDIVO (nivolumab) plus a TKI Renal Cell Carcinoma Phase 2 10/15/2024 NKTR-358 Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) Phase 2 Eli Lilly 1/19/2023 Dapirolizumab Pegol (Anti-CD40L) Systemic lupus Erythematosus (SLE) Phase 2 UCB Inc. & Biogen 11/19/2018 (completed) NKTR-255 monotherapy and in Combination with Rituxan© (rituximab) or Darzalex Faspro© (daratumumab) Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and Multiple Myeloma Phase 2 Unpartnered 4/30/2022 NKTR-255 in combination with Erbitux© (cetuximab) in Solid Tumors Head and Neck Cancer and Colorectal Cancer Phase 2 Unpartnered 4/30/2022 Bempegaldesleukin in combination with VB10.NEO Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck Phase 1/2A Vaccibody AS 3/31/2024 NKTR-358 Psoriasis Phase 1B Eli Lilly 8/16/2022 Atopic Dermatitis Phase 1B 11/29/2022 Bempegaldesleukin in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Phase 1/2 Unpartnered 6/30/2021 NKTR-262 in combination with bempegaldesleukin Locally Advanced or Metastatic Solid Tumor Malignancies Phase 1 Unpartnered 9/30/2021 Bempegaldesleukin COVID-19 Phase 1B Bristol Myers Squibb n/a

Source

So we have data from two early stage studies and one from its lead indication in a Phase 3 registrational study set to be completed 2 years later. For this last one, we had Phase 1/2 data at the SITC.

The Pivot-02 data

Checkpoint inhibitors are the mainstay of metastatic melanoma treatment. Keytruda, Yervoy and Opdivo are the main players. Toxicity and drug-resistance are limitations, but CPI therapy is one area of medicine where modern scientific research has really created a miracle.

The next stage is the addition of various other therapies to checkpoint inhibitors to improve their efficacy and duration and depth of response, limit their toxicity profiles and reduce the body’s resistance to these drugs. This is where BEMPEG comes in. BEMPEG plus NIVO received FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation in July 2019 for patients with previously untreated, unresectable or metastatic melanoma. This SITC data reports median progression-free survival data and biomarker correlates of patient response to the drug.

Source

The data table above summarises the superior Complete Response, median progression-free survival and overall survival data demonstrated by the drug combo. This is a historical study, where BEMPEG plus nivo, nivo alone, and nivo plus ipilimumab have been compared. It must be noted that the duration of the studies are all different, so an exact comparison cannot be made from this data alone.

However, even at 3 years, the CR and mPFS figures of the nivo and nivo+ipi combo pale in comparison to those in the BEMPEG+nivo study. At 3 years, the numbers for the first two in CR are 16% and 19%, while it is 34% for BEMPEG+nivo at 2.4 years. mPFS is 30.9 months for the latter at 2.4 years while it is merely 6.9 and 11.5 months for the former two at 3 years. As to OS, Pivot-02 OS was not yet reached at 29 months, however, the Landmark OS data is also impressive at 82, 72 and 71% for 7 months, 1.6 and 2.5 years versus the data available for nivo and nivo+ipi.

Data also showed that certain biomarkers increased response. High CD8+ TIL and IFNγ GEP at baseline improved both ORR and PFS.

The above data is historical, and does not take into account patient population in a single trial. The Pivot IO 01 study is going to do that. The study will be a direct comparison between BEMPEG+nivo versus Nivo alone. Data will be available in early 2022. Initial data may be available in mid-2021.

Other key highlights of PIVOT-02:

34% had Complete Response

42% had 100% Reduction in Target Lesions

47% had >75% Reduction in Target Lesions

All 5 responders with liver metastases experienced CRs

Metastatic melanoma addressable market

The global market for malignant melanoma treatment is expected to become $5.6 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.2%. The market is dominated in the 1st line setting by the checkpoint inhibitors as well as targeted therapies.

Opdivo has an annual sales of approximately $7bn, extrapolating from last quarter sales. These numbers give no indication of the actual market potential of BEMPEG, because it is a novel combo therapy and uptake depends on a variety of factors.

About BEMPEG

BEMPEG is a CD122-Biased Agonist. It works by priming, proliferating, activating and increasing Tumor-Infiltrating Lymphocytes (TILs) and also increases PD-1 expression. The molecule preferentially signals CD 122 receptor (IL-2R complex) which then stimulates CD8+ T cells and NK cells. The molecule retains a transient binding to the alpha receptor. This enhances priming in lymph nodes and helps T cell proliferation to new tumor antigen. BEMPEG has a prodrug design, and this, added to receptor bias, helps eliminate over-activation of IL-2 pathway which can resolve serious safety issues associated with over-activation. Also, BEMPEG is dosable in an outpatient setting, which reduces costs and risks associated with prolonged hospital stay in immune-challenged patients.

Financials

Stock price: $17.56, near low in 52-week range of $13.63 to $28.60.

Wall Street analysts are bullish with a price target of $31.29.

Average rating is 4.0/5 on 6 very bullish, 3 bullish and 6 neutral ratings.

Market capitalization: $3.15 billion

Shares outstanding: 179.40 million, of which 96.07% is held by institutions, 2.93% by the public, 0.96% by insiders, while 0.04% shares are state-owned.

There is a short interest of 14.21% with 25.24 million short shares to be covered in 25 days.

The company had revenue of $1.19 billion in 2018. It slid thereafter to $114.62 million in 2019, and is estimated to be $149.14 million, $178.43 million and $292.41 million in 2020, 2021 and 2022 respectively.

Cash balance: $956.01 million (9/30/2020).

Debt burden: $154.37 million (9/30/2020).

Cash burn: $522 million in the TTM; $533.3 million in fiscal 2019. Cost of revenues was $21.1 million in the TTM.

Bottom line

Nektar is a complex company with a vast pipeline, numerous collaborations, various upcoming catalysts in the next two years, and a depressed current price because of the failure of an NDA of a pain product that was an afterthought for its pipeline anyway. Nektar is a world leader in polymer chemistry, and the collaborations with big pharma speak for its expertise in the sector. However, this is a value not a growth stock, so long-term investors need to have an accumulate-at-dip approach to it with an expectation for long-term value rather than a catalyst-driven approach.

About the author Thanks for reading. At the Total Pharma Tracker, we offer the following:-

Our Android app and website features a set of tools for DIY investors, including a work-in-progress software where you can enter any ticker and get extensive curated research material. For investors requiring hands-on support, our in-house experts go through our tools and find the best investible stocks, complete with buy/sell strategies and alerts. Sign up now for our free trial, request access to our tools, and find out, at no cost to you, what we can do for you.





Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.