T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) Management Presents at Morgan Stanley European Technology, Media & Telecom Conference (Transcript)

Before we get started, please note, important disclosures, including the – are on the Morgan Stanley research disclosure website at www.morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. And Peter, I think you have some disclosures, and perhaps you can take us through the key priorities for the company as we look into '21.

Before we get started, please note, important disclosures, including the – are on the Morgan Stanley research disclosure website at www.morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. And Peter, I think you have some disclosures, and perhaps you can take us through the key priorities for the company as we look into ‘21.

Peter Osvaldik

Well, absolutely. Thank you, Simon. And yes, it’s unfortunate that we’re not able to be in Barcelona, but we’re extremely excited to be here anyway today, and I’m pleased to join you. Thank you.

So yes, let me start with just the good old disclaimer. So today, we will make some forward-looking statements during this conversation, including comments about the benefits we expect to receive from our merger with Sprint. Such statements involve a number of significant risks and uncertainties, including the risk factors set forth in our SEC filings. And of course, in addition, we cannot comment on Auction 107 because the quiet period, haven’t started. So thank you, again.

Yes. Let me start with the key priorities as we head into year-end and into 2021. And really, we’re just continuing to execute against our plans with 3 drawn priorities that we played out that we expect to be critical to both the short-term and the long-term success of this company; the first one being to continue to consistently and profitably outgrow the competition. And you saw us continue to deliver on that in Q3, which included a high number of total net additions, a record high number for us as a company. While doing that, we also delivered strong profitability and increased guidance across the board for the second half. Number two is to unlock the value of the synergies faster and bigger than we anticipated. And this goes back to our focus on accelerating synergies beginning in Q2 and continuing throughout the year across both network, retail, marketing and back office, and now forecasting to hit $1.2 billion in synergies for 2020 and we expect to deliver more than $2.4 billion in 2021. And that is on an in-year basis that’s for run rate, not the exit. That implies the exit is even higher. And number three, make the necessary investments in the near term to position the company for long-term success. So as Mike always says, it’s not robbing from the future to make short-term results for it. And this is a key focus for us across the enterprise.

Core to this is, of course, also the network, much like synergy captures where we’ve accelerated our build, and I’m sure we’ll speak more about that later today, but also making investments in growth opportunity areas, both within the core mobile wireless business, but also other key focus areas such as fixed wireless broadband and also focusing on cost transformation opportunities beyond synergies. So despite all of the macro uncertainty and challenges we’ve all faced this year, I couldn’t be more pleased with how these teams come together and delivered, and we are very excited to continue on this journey in Q4 2021.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Simon Flannery

Great. And I wonder if you could just move a little bit closer to the microphone. It was just a little bit quiet. That’s great. Thank you. So you – everybody had to deal with COVID. You had to deal with closing a merger on April 1, right in the middle of COVID, and that was – it’s a massive undertaking in any situation. But perhaps talk about what the impact of COVID is right now and how the business model is changing and how you see it changing going forward.

Peter Osvaldik

Yes. Let me hand that over to Matt. I think he’s in the best position to talk a little bit about what the ongoing impacts are, which are still being faced in the industry.

Matt Staneff

Yes. Thanks Peter. Thanks, Simon, for that question. You hit it right on the head. We closed the deal or the merger during the pandemic, and it started with taking care of our employees and taking care of our customers. We did that, like many companies out there, closing retail stores, et cetera. The other thing is we had a game plan that we put together a couple of years ago on integration. And I’m really proud of what the team has done. What you’ve seen from us is great execution. We stuck to our plan. Neville, I’m sure, will talk to what we’ve been doing on the network side. As part of our merger, we completed our rebrand on schedule as we’ve taken the Sprint brand out of the marketplace and focused on postpaid as the number one flagship brand for us, our T-Mobile in the marketplace. And our results in Q3 speak for it, right? We all know the market has been soft. You can tell in the churn rate of the industry, and competition is down. And what we’ve shown is time and time again, an ability to succeed in multiple different types of environments. Whether it’s a high churn environment, a low churn environment, our team continues to execute and stick to our game plan. And I will remind you, many of the things that we need to do that are important right now for the next few quarters are taking care of our Sprint customer base, working on the migration, building out the network, achieving the synergies. That’s the lion’s share of the focus. We are doing that while continuing to grow through this environment that looks a little different than everyone expected. And when you look at our value proposition in our network, we believe we are very well equipped to succeed in the ever-evolving and changing COVID environment.

Simon Flannery

And maybe just one follow-up there, what are you seeing in terms of digital transactions? And how that goes forward, both for new customers and for existing upgrades and so forth? It’s an area, I think, where the industry has been pretty retail focused. But there’s an opportunity to move forward to more digital interactions. How do you see that?

Matt Staneff

Yes. The trends we’ve seen are similar to what many companies have seen. As you know, we’ve been pretty retail focused. We saw a big uptick in digital transactions as well as telesales. We’ve got an award-winning care team and they are helping lean in and help serve our customers, both taking care of our base as well as driving new activations. So early on, we saw a pretty big increase in digital. And generally speaking, some of those improvements and gains have maintained into Q3 as retail opened back up. We still like our retail business model. It works well for us, and we’ve got a very safe environment. We have got a lot of distribution to serve the customers as well. So that’s still the focus as we move forward. But what’s great about our business model is it’s been flexible, and we’ve adapted to serve customers wherever and however they want to be served by us.

Simon Flannery

Great. And Peter, back to you. One of the things you teased us with on the earnings call was an Analyst Day in Q1. So perhaps talk about what your objectives are there. And are we going to get an update to your kind of 3-year outlook synergy numbers?

Peter Osvaldik

Yes. We are very excited about that, Simon. I’m certainly excited to have you join us. So first off, we felt it was a very natural time to do it, right, after year-end in conjunction with 2021 guidance. And of course, the team right now is just running extremely quickly on integration, adapting our playbook, as we said, in light of the pandemic, and we are really excited to share all that we have going on. And it’s going to be multifaceted. One is we want to bring some of our leaders to really start talking about the strategic overview of the business, where we see the growth opportunities for us. But at the same time, we absolutely want to update you on synergies, both in terms of magnitude, which we teased you a little bit with around 2021, as well as timing and an update on the long-term guidance. What do we believe this company can achieve? And b), beyond synergies, but again, the long-term growth opportunities and the cost transformation opportunities that we see and how that manifest itself and give a little bit of color around, again, updated free cash flow generation and our views towards the use of that cash in the future?

Simon Flannery

Great. And any more specifics on the timing, I guess you want to probably get earnings and C-band out of the way first?

Peter Osvaldik

Yes. And I can’t speak to C-band, but I can definitely say, we definitely want to get year-end out there, and again, in conjunction with ‘21 guidance. So we’ll give a little bit more color around timing as we get closer to year end.

Simon Flannery

Right. Okay. Well, let’s dive into the synergies, if we could. Neville, you’ve obviously done a lot with the MetroPCS integration before, and that went very well. And you seem to be off to a very good start here. But just put this integration in context and what you’ve achieved so far, what have been the positive surprises, what are the things you are still focused on achieving over the coming quarters?

Neville Ray

Yes. I mean, I think back to kind of the three steps story that we like to translate this synergy development opportunity into, Simon. So I mean the first piece is build the capacity on what’s going to be the resident T-Mobile network. So collapsing those two sets of fixed assets into one and that one is primarily the T-Mobile network. We started with a lot of new capacity and build on top of it. So the first piece is build that capacity.

The second piece, which is now well underway, is migrating the traffic and the customer base across on to that resident network. And as that all happens, then step three, third leg of the stool, is we can start to decommission sites in great volumes. And during that process, we’re moving spectrum all those different pieces. So it is – you mentioned MetroPCS. That was a – seems like a long time ago now, but that gives us a lot of confidence on what we’re doing in ‘20 and in ‘21. We developed a really strong playbook with Metro. And as you say, we accelerated and over-delivered on synergies. And back to Peter’s comments at the beginning, that’s exactly our plan here to do those things again. And the good news is that because we had almost a dry run with Metro, we’ve been spending much of this year post the close of the transaction putting all the tools and capabilities in place. So we’re in a great position to accelerate that migration path for our customers, and we can talk later about all the work that’s going on in retail and across our channels now so that we can really accelerate. We started that migration work and we can accelerate it as we go into ‘21.

I mean one quick start there, Simon. We talked about this on earnings, but 15% now – 15% of the traffic from that Sprint base is now over on the T-Mobile side. So that’s a great start on migrating traffic in a very short number of months. I mean we had work to do to get ready for migration. So just on the network piece, I mean, the stats, I think most people are familiar with, but we have tremendous coverage build out there on 5G, 1.4 million square miles, 270 million people covered, Simon, with great 5G service and that 1.4 million square miles is more than AT&T and Verizon put together. So there is only one 5G leader in the U.S. right now. And then the second and really important piece is adding on this super-high capacity, ultra-high capacity mid-band layer with the 2.5 spectrum that we have. And that piece is moving really well for us. We’ve said – I announced this week, 37 million covered POPs. That number is changing almost daily, but it will be 40 million by the end of this week, 100 million by the end of the year and then 200 million for full nationwide high-capacity 5G story by the end of ‘21. And so that’s really important for that synergy delivery because I just – I always like to say this, Simon, there is so many things at once. I mean we’re combining the two companies together, we are building all this capacity for both LTE and 5G on the resident network, and we’re building 5G leadership all for the same dollar, effectively. So this is an incredible time for us.

And then our prize for doing that well and on an accelerated basis is synergy. And that’s a very, very stark contrast to what’s happening with our major competition here in the U.S., AT&T and Verizon. No pot of gold on synergies coming at the end of all this build activity. So as Peter mentioned, we’ve got targets on. I’m confident on a $1.2 billion delivery this year. Half of that is network. Peter can provide more details on the breakdowns, but the goodness that we’re already decommissioning sites in that mix, majority of that mix. But we have already started decom. There will be more decom in ‘21. And ‘22 and ‘23 are the great heavy years, where we can really start to accelerate and pull forward that synergy delivery. So we don’t have to wait until ‘23 and ‘24 for all of it to happen. We’re already building a strong cadence and pace on synergy delivery on network and in other areas of the business. We should touch on that, too. And so I’m delighted with the progress that we’ve been able to make. And to Matt and Peter’s point at the beginning, the pandemic has been incredibly tough, but I mean, we’ve been fortunate. Both health and safety of all our employees and all of our vendor partners too paramount in our minds from the get-go and thankfully, on the network side, we’ve been able to keep our people safe, maintain our network, and then more important synergy story, really accelerate this build on the network as we’ve moved through the year. And every month, we’ve been able to create more and more productivity on the network build, whilst at the same time, keeping our supply chain in place, working hand-in-hand with jurisdictions to permitting. I mean there is so many pieces to talk through, Simon. I mean, bottom line, things remarkably have gone incredibly well for us, and we’re in a great position as we close out 2020.

Simon Flannery

Alright. That’s a great overview. A couple of follow-ups. And one of the things that you announced recently was the master lease agreement with American Tower. So perhaps you can just flesh out what that allows you to do and what that locks in for you?

Neville Ray

Yes. I mean, Peter can follow through, too, on kind of financial overview, what we can share. But I mean, the headlines for me, Simon, one, we wanted – we were a bit of a stalemate with American Tower. And so we had bottleneck upgrade processes on their sites until we could get this deal solidified and done. So that’s behind us. And so that’s another factor to help us accelerate. We are back and building full ball with American Tower and our other tower partners, by the way, but we had some significant issues that we needed to remediate with American. So that’s done. The second piece is we built, first time in my career, and I’ve been working with American Tower from when they didn’t own towers. It’s 25 years now one way or another. But here we are, we’ve structured a 15-year deal with those guys. So building the right level of partnership that protects our business allows us to go execute on our build plan over the coming years, meet all those federal commitments where they intersect with American Tower locations and sites future-proof our build for future technology capability that we need on those sites and all of that in an environment where we have declining rates and escalators. And so all in all, I mean, I think both parties walked away. It’s hard to say both parties can walk away from something like this satisfied and happy. We certainly are. And I believe if you ask the American leadership team, they’ll say they are too. And we had to get this one done quickly, Simon, one, because we were locked from build, but more importantly, we had a lot of big renewals, large volumes of renewals were coming up next year, and we wanted to navigate through those pieces. And I’d just say we’ve locked in our synergy development, too. That’s the other important piece on those sites. And Peter, do you want to add on that?

Peter Osvaldik

Yes. I mean – and it was just an amazing, I think, deal. Certainly, for us, it was extremely NPV-positive, locking in all that flexibility, as Neville said, for him to go build now and future-proof it over a 15-year period for a massive amount of our tower portfolio. And of course, with a 15-year term, that means there’s a lot of straight-lining from an accounting perspective. So you do see some headwinds from an EBITDA perspective into Q4. That’s non-cash, straight-line lease expense, and it’s going to be about $150 million headwind from Q3 to Q4. But the important part of this deal is the long-term lock-in flexibility, defining escalators and really cash savings from day 1 for us, so really, really positive. I am extremely pleased where we want that [indiscernible].

Simon Flannery

Great. And another point, Neville, you mentioned the 15% of traffic going up. And this is for Matt. I think the churn numbers in Q3 were particularly encouraging, given that we were coming out of COVID. But Sprint had historically had churn running close to twice the industry average. So perhaps just reflect on what you’re seeing in NPS scores and retention and satisfaction in that base because that’s always been a concern about would there be continuation of some of that elevated churn, particularly when you kind of shut the brand down in August.

Matt Staneff

Yes, Simon, that’s great. And I’ll remind you that everyone’s churn was down in Q3 because of COVID. That effect is definitely there across the industry. We did report 0.90 on voice, and that’s the combined T-Mobile and Sprint churn together. And last year, it was 0.89 just T-Mobile. And so when you look at that, we’ve seen reductions in both our T-Mobile brand and our Sprint brand. And if you go back Q4 last year, Sprint was on around 2% churn. So clearly, there was a big reduction on the Sprint base. This isn’t the first time we’ve done this. If you go back 8 years or more, T-Mobile, it wasn’t – had the highest churn in the industry. And we went to work with our customer base through a formula that we’re repeating with the Sprint base. It starts with the network. Neville’s talked about all the wonderful things we’ve done to open up the Sprint base to have access to the T-Mobile network. And we’re seeing great results in usage of the T-Mobile network, and it’s coming through in satisfaction – of network satisfaction. That was, by far, in a way the number one in Sprint customers were leaving spread or because of the network. But we are taking the full formula as well to the Sprint base. We went to work right away post close, bringing a lot of the Un-carrier goodness to the Sprint customer base. We brought them T-Mobile Tuesdays. We changed the way the eligibility works for offers and deals so that existing customers can get access to those great offers in the marketplace. We launched an Un-carrier move, Scam Shield, which was a very comprehensive solution to stop robocalls and spam calls that were actually spiraling out of control post COVID. And we enabled that for our Sprint customers at the same time. We started doing the things that other carriers don’t do for their customers, which is launch these great Un-carrier moves and give them to everybody at the same time for free. And so we’re seeing gains there as well as in the Sprint base.

And then the last thing we’ve done is we started changing the way we take care of our customers. We have a long track record of award-winning customer service, team of experts, we innovated on that, and you could just look at the plethora of J.D. Power Awards we’ve won on the consumer and business side in taking care of customers. And we’ve already seen significant increases in NPS from the Sprint customer base when you put the whole formula together. So I can’t forecast where churn is going. But I can tell you, when you look at the progress we’re making, the execution we’ve seen and the leading indicators, we feel good about where we are, very good about where we are and how things will unfold in the coming quarters.

Simon Flannery

Great. And Neville, following up on your 2.5 rollout comments, I think in the past, you talked about going from 60 to 80 megahertz of spectrum. Where are we in that? And will you take that ultimately to 100 plus and what about propagation? We get some questions about the ability of 2.5 to go through windows and walls and stuff. Is that something that’s easier with things like massive MIMO and new devices?

Neville Ray

Yes, absolutely. So on the spectrum piece, Simon, those numbers are what we said we would do, and that’s exactly what we’re doing. So today, we’re actually starting work now on about – the run rate about 2,000 sites are going into the upgrade process every month now. I mean it’s a tremendous run rate. And the average spectrum on those sites is approximately 60 megahertz for 5G, for 5G-dedicated services.

Simon Flannery

And that gets you 300 megs or so?

Neville Ray

Say again, Simon.

Simon Flannery

300 megabits a second type speeds on that?

Neville Ray

Yes, those types of speeds, that’s what we see. And it’s tremendous, right? I mean you think about an order of magnitude, almost increase. By the end of the year, with 80 megahertz, we’ll go to 80 megahertz, will be an order of magnitude better, so 10x faster than average LTE speeds in the U.S. today. And as we move into ‘21, Simon, and back to that migration story, we can move more customers across. The key, key part of that goal is obviously, to liberate and free up spectrum for capacity on the resident network, but to open up these 5G lanes of freeway and highway. And 100 megahertz, absolutely in our sites in ‘21, if we can’t sweep pass that. And that’s delivering just tremendous performance. That’s why we’re delivering powerful speeds and performance in 5G across broad coverage areas, Simon, right? I mean we have this phrase now. And I don’t want to bang on millimeter wave too much, but we like to say miles not meters of coverage, right? And there is a stark contrast between what we’re doing with 2.5 rollout and even our 600 megahertz rollout. I am upgrading radios and antennas on existing infrastructure, towers, rooftops in New York, wherever it may be. But a 99.9% of what I’m doing is upgrading what I already have on sites, I’m on. Now I will be building some more sites as we go through the coming years. But the primary focus is upgrading what I have. And that’s in stark contrast, the building out thousands and thousands of small cells, which are new installations, new infrastructure, new fiber. I mean I think the Verizon team yesterday was saying their plans on small cells didn’t really happen this year for any number of reasons, right? It’s hard to do that stuff. And if every time you have to add dozens of small cells just to meet what I can do in 10 business days on a macro site to your coverage point, big, big delta.

And so very, very comfortable with what we’re seeing. And on the 2.5, Simon, I mean, we’re applying that spectrum onto an incredibly dense grid. I mean, post-Metro, we had the densest network in the U.S. We’re adding now more Sprint sites to that density. And so first and foremost, 2.5 on that dense grid, I mean it’s a fabulous tool where you just have to apply it the right way. And so we now have the cell grid and the network grid on the macro side, where that 2.5 really sings. And the other thing we’re doing, Simon, we did a little world first, we did the other week, right? I mean we combined 5G 2.5 with 600 megahertz, and 600 megahertz on the uplink, which is generally the coverage challenge path. And what does that do is carrier ag becomes real in 5G. That really extends the performance and coverage of that 2.5 footprint. I mean it’s absolutely reaching in building, but we’ll have more and better footprint on that. That’s kind of been – I think that story and what we’re doing there, we’re going to see that happen in mid-band globally. It’s not yet. It sounds a little arrogant that we’re starting to create road maps for what will happen in many of these other operators globally. But 3.x mid-band deployment has got us some coverage challenges. And so this linkage with low-band capability or better performing mid-band is actually key, and we’re leading the path on that. So super excited. I mean these sites come up, Simon, they’re adding a lot of coverage, and that’s in stark contrast to what, if you’re leading with millimeter wave, that’s a tough spot to be. I always love to say you finish with millimeter wave. That’s not where you start and build a network. It’s where – that’s you’re finishing flourish in areas of high-capacity need or whatever it might be. But out of the gate, you need high-performing 5G, high speeds, high capacity and broad coverage. And we’re alone in the U.S. sounds crazy, but we’re alone in the U.S. on building that.

Simon Flannery

Great. Peter, you started off by talking about outgrowing the competition. You had strong ARPU in the quarter. Perhaps help us think about, in the past, Braxton has talked about a fairly stable ARPU. But what were the drivers? And how do you see that going forward? And what are the other vectors we need to focus on for growth? You talked about enterprise on the call, fixed wireless. Now you’re back in the video business with TVision. So where should we be focused?

Peter Osvaldik

Sure. Well, let me start, and then I’ll let Matt fill in some of the holes. But from an ARPU perspective, yes, in the past on a stand-alone basis, we’ve given a little bit of guidance. But as we said, the business plan as we came together was different. And we’re executing on that, which is in the short run, what we saw in Q2 and Q3 with some premium services, and there was a little bit of ARPU accretion. As we said, the base on Sprint had some differences, right? And those were fundamentally just a number of lines per account, for example. And as we bring them over into the T-Mobile family, as we continue penetrating into the relationship of the household, we’re not so much focused on ARPU. It will get executed according to the plan. What we’re focused on is ARPA, right? And how do we meaningfully grow the relationship with the household that’s going to translate into the top line growth and the profitable delivery of that top line growth. So our plan was always that ARPU would decline as we went through the migration period and brought the Sprint customers on the T-Mobile value proposition, and we’ll see that get executed. But again, the focus point is how do you expand ARPA and whether that’s through line additions, whether its through some of its corollaries that we have broadband be on the smartphone type of devices. And that’s where the focus point will go. And I’ll let Matt speak a little bit more to that. And then the opportunities are just amazing in front of us. And then you highlighted a few enterprise, large enterprises where we have an 8% to 9% share of the marketplace right now and a tremendous opportunity there. As Neville goes and continues to build this network, which is already amazing from a 5G coverage perspective. We talked about that. And the rapid growth that’s going to happen on ultra capacity side, 100 million POPs by this year and 200 million by next year. And large enterprises test, right? They don’t go based on just send them a [indiscernible] take and a test. And what’s important to them is that the network works for them for their needs, where they need it. And so we’re the best positioned from what the build is already delivering and what is going to continue to deliver, coupled with mass marketing strategies and for business. They just unlock. Even if we take just our fair share of that, it’s a tremendous opportunity for us.

The other area is small town and rural, where, again, we’ve been under-penetrated, more focused in urban space and now with the massive network builds a geographical parity on a 4G perspective and beyond parity on a 5G perspective. And as we continue to build that out, there’s massive opportunities for small town and rural, where customers have an advert experiences or great choice. And now they’re going to get something amazing in the form of the T-Mobile network and T-Mobile value proposition. So I think the growth opportunities are just amazing. And I’ll let Matt add some color to those as well as speak about broadband and how TVision plays into that and really creates a compelling package.

Matt Staneff

Yes. Thanks Peter. You covered a lot of the territory there. What I’ll add on to it is, generally speaking, the strategies we had before we closed our merger or spread remain the same. What we’ve now done is we’re better prepared and better suited with the network we have coming to win share at an accelerated basis. Peter talked about in the rural area, we stand alone right now in the breadth of our 5G network. There are tens of millions of consumers who can’t get 5G, except for T-Mobile. And that’s going to rapidly continue to change and evolve as Neville brings the 2.5, the capacity and the speeds that have never been seen before to broad areas of the country. And so when you look at the setup, it’s beter than it ever has been to compete in small town and rural and let me remind you, in the U.S., that’s about third of the population. Third of the population has been underserved historically speaking, because T-Mobile’s coverage hasn’t been able to serve and service these consumers. They haven’t really had a choice. And when you combine this network that is going to be the exact same experience you get in the big cities out in small town America, from the leader in the value proposition, from the pricing and what you get together, that’s going to be a big opportunity for us to take share rather quickly.

Peter touched on the public sector and enterprise space. Both of those sectors are big sectors, the enterprise space and the government and public sector. Both of them, we have less than 10% share. They both have long purchase cycles. We’ve already planted some seeds in these areas. Connecting Heroes, we launched that earlier this year, giving free service to the first responders. It’s opened a lot of doors. And our early-stage funnel looks great in these areas. As Peter said, there’s a lot of testing that goes into the network. And what’s great about the network progress we’ve made is we’ve got great results. So these are all exciting opportunities for us going forward. Home Internet, home broadband opportunity, that’s also – we look, we are very excited about the potential there. That’s not a today opportunity. We’re still in the pilot phase. As we’re getting going, it’s going to follow the network build-out. But when you look at our value proposition, our ability to bring 100 megabit per second and greater speeds to consumers who can only get DSL today at a price point as low as $50, including the hardware, with no contracts and commitments, I mean it practically sells itself. And we’re going to be able to serve. We’re going to be able to offer it to tens of millions of households. And we’re going to be able to service millions of customers on this product. And it’s a very attractive business for us because the cost of capital, the cost of operations kind of already in our plan. There’s no additional cost to turn it on. So this is a highly incremental business to us when you look at what we can do. You mentioned TVision. We’ve got a long history. We can talk more about how we played in the content space. That’s really an enabling product for us to really turn our home Internet business forward and accelerate growth there and also be a flywheel on the core wireless business, right? So we’re really focused on the core, selling the network on the consumer business sector and home Internet sector.

Peter Osvaldik

And the beauty and what’s really differentiated about us from [indiscernible] before relative to the competition is we’re doing this. We’re building this massive network kind of with the goal of synergy. So this is a synergy-driven world plan. Whereas others will have to file money into this, we’re filing money into this network and realizing synergies on a massive basis. And it also enables us with the massive capacity that we have, as Matt just alluded to, in a portion of the fixed broadband addressable market. That is, its valid capacity is already built. So no incremental costs to turn that on and compete and deliver to customers things that they have never been able to get before, particularly in [indiscernible] so that’s really a differentiator with T-Mobile on the back of all of this, synergy growth and unlock of [indiscernible] while allowing us to fund and build the best [indiscernible] network.

Simon Flannery

So to that end, what’s the plans for the cash flow? How do you think about your leverage, IG rating, buybacks, things like that? What are the priorities at this point?

Peter Osvaldik

Yes, sure, Simon. And we’ll give more color on this at our Analyst Day, and we’re excited to do it. So obviously, the focus right now for the next couple of years is to unlock the synergies and build the network, right? That unlock of the synergies, coupled with the growth, is what allows that massive free cash flow generation beyond that certain period. I’m so excited for us. We’ll give a little more color on Analyst Day around what we see that opportunity on an updated basis to be. But it’s significant. And as we’ve said before, we’ll look at, of course, all the opportunities in front of us at that point of time. But the massive free cash flow generation, coupled with the organic deleveraging from both free cash flow as well as the EBITDA growth, will allow a lot of opportunity and it will be massive cash generation. And it will be absolutely working at the right opportunity ahead of us at that point that is inclusive of shareholders’ return.

Simon Flannery

Right. Well, we’re certainly looking forward to that. Matt, we’ve just had a 5G iPhone launched. It’s timely given your network rollout. There’s a lot of question around whether this might be a super cycle or not. So perhaps talk about – looks like the lead times are stretching out for some of the popular devices. How are you thinking about this cycle? How are you thinking about the competitive environment? Is it that much more competitive? You rolled out some Black Friday promotions today, I think. So any color around that would be great.

Matt Staneff

Yes, we did, Simon, thanks for that. So I’d say what – if I just start competitively, things are as expected, generally speaking. The pandemic and the delay on the launch of the iPhone relative to prior years aside, it’s a healthy competitive marketplace. There’s competitive offers out there. They’re generally speaking in the same nature as we get into the holiday shopping season. Black Friday offers are rolling out. As you said, we rolled something out today. And national retailers are rolling them out, etcetera. So when you look at how the marketplace is shaping up, it’s generally consistent. The pandemic is still muting the switching environment. That’s still out there. Some competitors are a little bit more aggressive, I would call it, in retention offers for their base. That’s not new. We’ve seen that time and time again and navigated through that. But what’s different this year compared to prior years is that our network is best situated and suited right now to take advantage of the iPhone. And it’s happening at a time when consumers really need connectivity. And that’s just a great story for us in the marketplace. So when you put together the capabilities of the new iPhone and what our network can do and the breadth and capacity that’s rapidly coming online from Neville and our value proposition on pricing where every plant gets access to it, and you don’t have to pay a premium to get access to the network. That’s going to be a game changer for consumers.

And so I understand that some of the lead times are stretching. That typically happens on an NPI in an iPhone, especially when it’s condensed into a holiday season and there’s supply chain things people are working through. I won’t comment on, is this a super cycle or not. We are seeing some areas of the consumer base upgrading to higher rates and other areas not. So I’d say it’s a bit of a mixed bag. But I want to remind everybody, this is the second inning. If you’re playing a baseball game here and you have 9 innings, this is inning number two. When it comes to phones and networks and things are really going to get interesting when the results catch up, the reported speeds and things like that catch up to reality because it’s a bit of a lagging indicator right now when you look at what’s being advertised versus what’s actually happening. And by the time we get into Q1, in Q2, it’s going to be a completely different story for consumers.

Simon Flannery

Great. And unfortunately, we’re running out of time, but maybe, Neville, one that we get a lot on the fixed wireless opportunity is we’re seeing cable companies report 600 gigs, 700 gigs of usage a month, maybe a terabyte, in some cases, versus an average wireless usage of 10, maybe 20 gigs a month. So how much of your footprint will you really have the capability to offer this product?

Neville Ray

I don’t want to repeat what Peter and Matt covered, Simon, but a lot of it. And it’s down to the fact that we are building out 5G capability. This is kind of stunning, if you think about it. Across rural America, I mean, we’ve committed to put 5G across 99% of the U.S. population. And today, if I could just go back to that stat I gave you at the beginning, the 1.4 million square miles, Verizon had about 400,000 square miles and they sneaked into nationwide, so that’s 200 million people covered. We have another 1 million square miles. So we’re already out there in many of these rural communities, bringing 5G when they’re in a DSL environment or a 2G or 3G wireless environment, even so the degree of change, it’s really going to start to resonate as we move through ‘21. And we’re going to follow that 600 megahertz rollout, Simon, with this 2.5 high-capacity, high-performing 5G layer. And we’re going to take that to – no, I’m not going to say every small town in America, but pretty damn close. That build is enormous. It’s tens and tens of thousands of sites at pace. We’ll do a lot of that in ‘21 and ‘22, but we’ll still be building after that and bringing that great home broadband service into these communities. And with that mid-band spectrum in a small town and a 200 megahertz radio, Simon, I can put up for the same cost as a 20 megahertz radio now, technology is really, really enabling us to come up with really highly competitive, spectacular performance products in this fixed broadband displacement space. And we’re super excited about that opportunity. As Matt said, we’re just getting started. So I think your teams have to be patient. But goodness, there is so much opportunity there in the coming years for us.

Simon Flannery

