This retailer is still priced for just 1.1x forward sales, one of the cheapest retail stocks.

Investment Thesis

JD.com (JD) is an impressive Chinese retailer. It reports an increase of 32% in annual active customer accounts to 441 million. Even though the stock has rallied significantly this year, there's still a meaningful opportunity ahead, making this investment very attractive.

Indeed, after reporting a 29% y/y increase in revenues, JD.com is showing no tangible signs of slowing down.

the stock trades for just 1.1x forward sales, which is a cheap valuation compared with both a US peer and a Chinese peer. Also, JD.com is very free cash flow generative.

Growth Rates Blast Off

Source: Author's calculations, FX-neutral

Two noteworthy aspects stand out from JD.com's Q3 earnings report.

Firstly, JD.com is showing no signs of decelerating. Despite its size, it's simply astonishing. As you know, e-commerce is much more developed in China, and online competition in China is insane. It's not like in the US that up until 2015, it was practically just Amazon (AMZN). To be able to report a 29% increase y/y is terrific.

Secondly, I had my whole JD.com thesis contingent on it growing its top line at approximately 22%. For JD.com to be hitting 29%, that's quite another thing.

This report proves that Alibaba (BABA) despite continuously attempting to slowdown JD, is making no significant headwind. JD.com's most attractive moat has to be that it can be profitable while selling merchandise in tier-3 cities, displacing mom-and-pop stores.

On this front, it points to 80% of new customers coming from lower-tiered cities.

Furthermore, JD.com has built its whole infrastructure and fulfillment centers, providing the company with a very strong competitive advantage, to be able to price its merchandise at rock bottom prices and still be profitable.

Why I Pick Businesses With This Features: Strong Operating Leverage

If you have followed my work for a while, you'll know that I tend to prefer to deploy my capital into founder-run businesses, where the founder still has a lot of skin in the game.

I believe that founder-led businesses are not only intent on growing revenues, but ultimately keep in mind growing profitable revenues.

Here we can see that for Q3 2020, non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS was RMB3.42 (US$0.50), compared to RMB2.08 for the same period a year ago - a 64.4% y/y increase on its bottom-line performance.

But there's more here than meets the eye:

Source: Q3 2020 Earnings Presentation

As you can see on the arrow above, JD's Retail segment carries higher operating margins than its consolidated margins. The reason being that as JD.com tries to grow New Businesses, those new ventures are still not operated with an effort towards maximizing profitability.

Consequently, it's more relevant here for investors to see the clear progress of how since 2015 JD.com has been improving its underlying profitability on its Retail segment. Indeed, you can see above the very consistent improvement over time.

Furthermore, during Q3 2020, there was yet another improvement of 600 basis points y/y to 3.9% compared with 3.3% in the same period a year ago.

For example, Amazon's North America segment recently reported Q3 2020 operating profits of 3.8%. Note, this excludes Amazon's razor-thin margins from its International segment, as well as, excluding AWS. Nevertheless, we can see that only once Amazon's scale is such that it brings in more than $59 billion over a 90-day period will its operating margins be as attractive as JD.com's.

Back on JD.com, we can see below that its operating leverage continues to unfold and percolates to its strong free cash flow:

Source: Q3 2020 Earnings Presentation

Over its trailing twelve months, JD.com's free cash flow reached RMB30 billion ($4.55 billion). As you can see, this compares very favorably with the RMB19.5 billion for 2019.

Valuation - Why JD.com is still Cheaply Valued, Even Now

If we assume that JD.com's revenue growth rate in 2021 decelerates such that its top line grows by just 21%-23%, this would imply that its revenue could reach RMB883 billion ($134 billion).

Accordingly, the multiple that investors are presently asked to pay for JD.com is still only 1.1x forward sales. This is not an expensive multiple, whatsoever.

For example, Alibaba (BABA) trades for 5x its fiscal 2022 revenues. Meanwhile, Amazon trades for 4x its 2021 revenues.

Even if we take into consideration that JD.com's growth rates are no match for Alibaba, JD.com's growth rates are quite similar to Amazon's, particularly as we look out to next year.

The Bottom Line

At the most superficial level, JD.com has been on a very strong stock this past twelve months, appreciating more than 170%. However, I strongly contend that the stock is not fully priced, at least not yet. Being asked to pay just 1.1x forward sales for a company growing at more than 25% y/y is very cheap.

If investors are selling off the stock right now, this has more to do with algos, and the "vaccine trade," rather than any rational argument that JD.com has gone as far as it can go right now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.