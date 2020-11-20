Sinopec Shanghai Petroleum trades at 0.54 times P/B and 6.6 times forward FY 2021 P/E, but its consensus forward ROEs in the high single-digit are the lowest among its peers.

The stock offers consensus forward FY 2021 and FY 2022 dividend yields of 6.7% and 8.3%, respectively, which is supported by its dividend payout track record and net cash position.

The company reversed from a net loss of -RMB514 million in 2Q 2020 to a net profit of RMB1,074 million in 3Q 2020, which suggests that recovery is in sight.

Elevator Pitch

I assign a Neutral rating to Chinese integrated refining and chemical company Sinopec Shanghai Petroleum Company Limited (SHI) [338:HK]. The company is showing signs of earnings recovery in 3Q 2020, but the stock's depressed valuations are partly justified by the company's lower ROEs relative to peers.

Sinopec Shanghai Petroleum reversed from a net loss of -RMB514 million in 2Q 2020 to a net profit of RMB1,074 million in 3Q 2020, which suggests that the company is on the path of recovery boosted by an increase in demand and product prices. Also, the stock offers attractive consensus forward FY 2021 and FY 2022 dividend yields of 6.7% and 8.3%, respectively, which is supported by its stellar historical dividend payout track record and net cash position.

However, Sinopec Shanghai Petroleum is not as cheap as what it appears to be. It trades at 0.54 times trailing P/B and 6.6 times consensus forward FY 2021 P/E, but the company's consensus forward ROEs in the high single-digit are the lowest among its Chinese petrochemical peers.

Readers have the option of trading in Sinopec Shanghai Petroleum shares listed either on the New York Stock Exchange with the ticker SHI, or on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 338:HK. For those shares listed as ADRs on the New York Stock Exchange, average daily trading value for the past three months is decent at approximately $0.8 million, but it is relatively lower compared to shares listed in Hong Kong.

For those shares listed in Hong Kong, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $4 million and market capitalization is above $4.6 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges.

Institutional investors who own Sinopec Shanghai Petroleum shares listed in Hong Kong include Wellington Management Company, BlackRock, The Vanguard Company, Dimensional Fund Advisors, and State Street Global Advisors, among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers or Fidelity, or international brokers with Asian coverage like Hong Kong's Monex Boom Securities and Singapore's OCBC Securities.

Company Description

As a 50.44%-owned subsidiary of Chinese state-owned oil major and energy company China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation or Sinopec (SNP) [386:HK] [600028:CH], Sinopec Shanghai Petroleum Company Limited is an integrated refining and chemical company. Formerly established as Shanghai Petrochemical Complex in 1972, Sinopec Shanghai Petroleum Company subsequently underwent corporate restructuring as part of China's reform of state-owned enterprises, and it was listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the Shanghai Stock Exchange in 1993.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation refers to its subsidiary Sinopec Shanghai Petroleum as "one of the largest refining-chemical integrated petrochemical companies in China" and "one of the most important domestic producers of refined oil products, intermediate petrochemicals, synthetic resins and synthetic fibers" on the company's corporate website.

The company's five business segments, synthetic fibers, resins & plastics, intermediate petrochemicals, petroleum products and trading of petrochemical products, contributed 2%, 10%, 11%, 55% and 22% of Sinopec Shanghai Petroleum's FY 2019 revenue, respectively. In terms of earnings contribution, Sinopec Shanghai Petroleum's key petroleum products, intermediate petrochemicals and resins & plastics businesses accounted for 36%, 31% and 26% of its FY 2019 gross profit, respectively excluding the losses associated with the synthetic fibers business. The company's trading of petrochemical products and other businesses contributed the remaining 7% of its gross profit in the most recent fiscal year.

An Overview Of Sinopec Shanghai Petroleum's Five Business Segments

Source: Sinopec Shanghai Petroleum Company's FY 2019 20-F

Signs Of Recovery In 3Q 2020

Sinopec Shanghai Petroleum reported the company's 3Q 2020 financial results on October 28, 2020, and the company's financial performance in the most recent quarter suggests that it is on the road to recovery.

Sinopec Shanghai Petroleum's net profit attributable to shareholders more than doubled YoY from RMB535 million in 3Q 2019 to RMB1,074 million in 3Q 2020, despite a -17.5% YoY decline in the company's revenue from RMB23.4 billion to RMB19.3 billion over the same period. On a QoQ basis, the company's top line expanded by +8.8% as compared to RMB17.7 billion in 2Q 2020, and it reversed from an earlier net loss of -RMB514 million in the second quarter of this year to delivering positive earnings in 3Q 2020.

On a year-to-date basis, Sinopec Shanghai Petroleum remained loss-making with a net loss attributable to shareholders of -RMB642 million in 9M 2020, while its revenue fell -27.1% YoY to RMB55.0 billion in the first nine months of FY 2020. The company has been hurt by weak downstream demand and a drop in product prices in the early part of the year, but it is showing signs of recovery as evidenced by its improved financial performance in 3Q 2020.

In the earlier part of the year, lock-down measures in Mainland China had disrupted transportation in many parts of the country, and many downstream players had to shut down temporarily, which led to a significant decrease in product demand. The company also suffered from substantial inventory losses resulting from the oil price crash in the first half of FY 2020.

The company's QoQ revenue growth in the most recent quarter was driven by a growth in demand and an increase in product prices. This was the result of domestic demand being boosted by the fact that the coronavirus pandemic has been relatively well-contained in Mainland China, and a gradual recovery in international crude oil prices.

Demand For Petroleum Products In China At Or Close To Pre-Covid Levels In September 2020

Source: DBS China Energy Sector Research Report Published On November 5, 2020

Sinopec Shanghai Petroleum also benefited from lower costs in 3Q 2020. The company's total operating expenses decreased by -3% QoQ and -21% YoY to RMB18.2 billion in the most recent quarter. In addition, Sinopec Shanghai Petroleum's average unit cost of crude oil processed decreased by -8% from RMB2,717 per ton in 1H 2020 to RMB2,490 per ton in 3Q 2020. This was achieved despite an increase in crude oil prices, because Sinopec Shanghai Petroleum utilized lower-cost inventories acquired earlier.

Attractive Forward Dividend Yields Supported By Historical Track Record And Net Cash Position

Sinopec Shanghai Petroleum offers consensus forward FY 2021 and FY 2022 dividend yields of 6.7% and 8.3%, respectively. Market consensus expects the company's full-year dividends per share to drop from HK$0.12 in FY 2019 to HK$0.03 in FY 2020, before recovering to HK$0.09 and HK$0.11 in FY 2021 and FY 2020, respectively.

Apart from the pace of earnings recovery for the company, Sinopec Shanghai Petroleum's historical dividend payout track record and balance sheet strength are the key factors determining its future dividends. Since the company's IPO in 1993, Sinopec Shanghai Petroleum's dividend payout ratio has been at least 43% in the 25 years between FY 1994 and FY 2019. Sinopec Shanghai Petroleum is also in a net cash financial position, which is in sharp contrast to many overleveraged energy companies.

Valuation

Sinopec Shanghai Petroleum trades at consensus forward FY 2021 and FY 2022 P/E multiples of 6.6 times, and 6.4 times, respectively.

The stock is also valued by the market at 0.54 times trailing P/B, versus its three-year and five-year mean P/B multiples of 1.04 times and 1.28 times, respectively.

Sell-side analysts see the company delivering ROEs of 7.5% and 7.7% for FY 2021 and FY 2020, respectively.

Although the stock's P/B and P/E valuations are the lowest among its peers as per the peer comparison table, this is largely justified by the company's relatively low ROEs.

Peer Valuation Comparison For Sinopec Shanghai Petroleum

Stock Trailing P/B Ratio Consensus Forward One-Year P/E Consensus Forward Two-Year P/E Consensus Forward One-Year ROE Consensus Forward Two-Year ROE Tongkun Group Co., Ltd. [601233:CH] 1.9 9.0 7.7 18.5% 18.5% Hengli Petrochemical Co., Ltd. [600346:CH] 4.0 11.5 10.3 27.4% 25.1% Hengyi Petrochemical Co., Ltd. [000703:CH] 2.0 9.3 8.0 17.3% 17.4% Jiangsu Eastern Shenghong Co., Ltd. [000301:CH] 2.7 25.0 12.6 10.8% 18.6% Rongsheng Petrochemical Co., Ltd. [002493:CH] 4.5 16.3 12.0 26.6% 26.7%

Source: Author

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Sinopec Shanghai Petroleum include weaker-than-expected downstream demand, a slower-than-expected recovery in product prices, and lower-than-expected dividends going forward.

