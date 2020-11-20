It is sad to see a beloved company failing its investors over and over again. Third-quarter results of Kodak were terrible, making it clear Eastman Kodak (KODK) is a dead man walking. Management continues to disappoint investors with more scandals and a lack of positive guidance. Remember 2017, when Kodak announced its new crypto-miners project? I wonder what happened to that plan.

There is no value in a sinking ship. It is best to jump before you end up at the bottom of the sea. All Kodak has is the brand name at this point. Operations are generating negative cash flows. The company has management issues and struggled to evolve its business line in the past decade. Besides, we have seen three incidents of the pump-and-dump cycles in the last three years that spiked volatility. Kodak's fall is likely to continue, as there have been no positive changes in the outlook of the company, while financials got worse in the meantime.

Looking Back

Looking back into the past, we see that Kodak had a painful past. The average drop in revenue has been 10% every quarter in the last three years. EBITDA has been negative since 2017. Revenue has been dropping for 15 years, with a couple of exceptional years. It would be naive to think everything can reverse from now on and that this is the rock-bottom.

Revenues of Kodak dropped from $12 billion to $1, with a continuing worsening trend nearly every year.

Kodak has never been a shareholder-friendly company, and there is no single reason that it can be from now on.

Terrible Third Quarter

Last quarter's results were no different than those in the past. Revenue dropped 20% YoY, and operational EBITDA was negative. Sales and gross profit shrank in the last quarter. Revenue dropped sharply, and pretty much all the metrics were negative. Spiked net loss was due to a charge of $416 million to reflect the increased value of the derivative liability embedded in the convertible notes immediately prior to conversion.

We have seen no improvements in the income statement. The balance sheet is shrinking, while cash is becoming more scarce. Kodak is lucky to be in this situation at a time of cash surplus in the world. Otherwise, it could be fatal for the company.

"Looking forward, we’ll continue to build on our strengths in print and advanced materials & chemicals, including our existing business in manufacturing pharmaceutical ingredients," CEO Jim Continenza said.

In the current situation, I am struggling to see any strengths. The traditional printing industry is shrinking. Most of the revenue stream is still coming from traditional printing, and the segment's revenue decreased by 20% YoY. The print and advanced materials business of Kodak was already poorly managed, and now it is harder for them to recover with the low demand due to COVID-19. Remote working is likely to be with us for a while, and companies will not invest in printing devices soon unless it is necessary.

Poor Management

Executives failed to bring any lucrative projects to the table in the past five years. The sector had its setbacks, but it was management who failed to create value. The main problem with Kodak is management issues. Management should be more transparent, and investors rotated, but all the company is doing is deceiving investors into false dreams.

On the other hand, the latest options selling scandal reduced shareholder trust even more. Management admitted ex-executives sold $5 million worth of stock options they never owned. Kodak argued this was due to an internal error in the system, but the non-transparent management style raises red flags, and it is hard to believe it was just an error in the system.

We have seen the federal loan application halted due to serious insider trading and wrongdoing allegations of executives. Still, executives announced they are planning to grow their pharmaceuticals even if they do not get the federal loan. We will see how that will work out with current financials. I do not trust current management after all that happened, so I do not think they can achieve their goals without the federal loan.

Pump/Dump Incidents

For the last three years, we have seen three pump/dump incidents, one with the deceiving crypto miners and two after the federal loan news. I believe this is going to continue until there are no insiders and speculators left in the scheme.

I think the next hike will be after the federal loan news or the upcoming stimulus package. Until then, we are likely to see a bearish pattern.

Another concerning detail is the timing of the pumps. I am not accusing anyone of insider trading, but over the last three years, we have seen high volumes of trading before critical announcements. Plus, the crypto-miner fiasco was a suspicious trade as well.

Risks

Unless there is a miracle, Kodak is not likely to reverse its outlook. All the financial metrics are getting worse YoY, and there aren't any sound plans other than the hope for a federal loan - and that is not likely due to the non-transparent management style. Although it is not likely, the federal loan could help the company grow its pharmaceutical business line and get out of the current vicious cycle. It is hard for Kodak to grow the business by its resources due to the high cost of capital.

Takeaway

To conclude, I cannot see any value in a company that brought shrinking revenues in the last fifteen years and a negative EBITDA in every quarter of the previous three years. Kodak is not a growth company, and the outlook is not likely to change under current management. I expect the negative trend to continue unless there is a miracle. Kodak is a speculator's dream and a value investor's nightmare. Investors should avoid Kodak unless they are planning to benefit from speculative moves.

On the other hand, it is not appealing to take short positions either, as the short interest rates soared with the high volatility and demand. Also, possible positive news about a federal loan or another management lie like the crypto-miners can quickly burn out your short positions with the volatility.

